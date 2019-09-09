Merck & Co., Inc.'s (MRK) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference 2019 - Transcript

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2019 10:30 AM ET

Kenneth Frazier - Chairman, Chief Executive Officer

Roger Perlmutter - Executive Vice President & President of Merck Research Laboratories

David Risinger - Morgan Stanley

So I will sit down in just a moment to join Merck, but it's very much my pleasure to welcome both, Ken Frazier and Roger Perlmutter.

And as you know, Ken serves as President and CEO of Merck. He originally joined the company in 1992 and was named CEO of Merck in 2011. And Roger has served as Executive Vice President and President of Merck Research Labs since 2013. He originally joined Merck in 1997 and then served as Head of R&D at Amgen from 2001 to 2012 before returning to Merck.

So we're fortunate to have both of you with us today. Thanks for being here. Maybe Ken, I could just hand it over to you, first congrats on the phenomenal execution in recent years. Maybe given all of the company's success, could you talk about your vision for continuing to drive Merck forward and then we'll take it from there.

Kenneth Frazier

Okay, so first of all, thank you all for being here. Whenever I get asked questions like what's my vision for Merck, I always realize that I'm not nearly great enough to have a vision for a company like Merck that's been around for 130 years, so I'm simply going to say, my vision is the vision that Merck has had for a long time, which is that if we continue to focus on cutting-edge science, if we hire the right kinds of scientists, if we create an environment where really good science can happen on a consistent basis, then we're more likely than not to be successful and not just because of chance, because obviously there's a lot of timing and serendipity and success in this industry, but those companies like Merck that have been capable of repeatable success over the years have done so because they remained focused on important innovation.

I think right now we have tremendous momentum inside the company, and as we look forward to 2023 over the next five years or so, we think we have in hand tremendous tangible assets that will drive sustainable growth over the next few years and then beyond that we are also very excited by what's happening in our laboratories in terms of sustainable long-term growth. So we are very excited, so it's a very exciting time to be at Merck.

David Risinger

Thank you. And since you mentioned 2023, obviously that will be the year that [indiscernible] Januvia, could you just talk about the power of the numbers outside of Januvia to be able to bridge that period?

Kenneth Frazier

Yes, so we've been very clear that we see ourselves growing each year up until that point and then also in 2023. And we believe in 2023, I'll so blunt as to say, I think our ability to grow in that year of maximum exposure to Januvia patent expiry is actually underappreciated right now. And I think it is driven by a number of things. So first of all, obviously KEYTRUDA and you know Roger can talk in more detail, but the opportunities that we have across additional tumor types, across earlier lines of therapy and adjuvant going forward, an opportunity like China, where we're just bringing that product to that market which is a huge market particularly in areas like lung cancer.

The opportunities that we have with Lenvima and Lynparza, the opportunities we have with our vaccine business, with GARDASIL for example, where countries all around the world are very much focused on eliminating papillomavirus infections and less than 5% of the people in the world have been treated with GARDASIL or are immunized with GARDASIL. So we see those as great opportunities. Our animal health business, we have tremendous opportunities in our hospital specialty business. So we think we have, again I'll stress again, a lot in hand. We have a huge opportunity to invest in the assets that we have in our hand to drive growth.

David Risinger

Excellent. Roger, maybe we could pivot to you to talk about KEYTRUDA. So obviously the way that you've executed on continuing to develop KEYTRUDA has been unparalleled in the industry, could you talk about some of the biggest levers looking forward? Obviously lung cancer is being rolled out currently, but it would be helpful for you to frame what some of the important indications are to watch let's say the next year or so that are going to be reading out and then the levers longer-term? And as you speak to adjuvant, obviously Roy had commented on adjuvant at your Investor Day and said that effectively Merck sees that as all incremental, which I think you know was a bit surprising and obviously quite encouraging, but if you could recap that for the audience that would be very helpful?

Roger Perlmutter

Right, well thanks for the question. KEYTRUDA and the description of where we're going with KEYTRUDA could take an awfully long time, but I'll try and squeeze it down to just a relatively few words. The reality is that when you think about KEYTRUDA you should recognize that we're treating not the cancer per se, but treating the host, and so we're improving immune activity and revealing the pre-existing immune activity directed against the tumor. It is already there. We're just revealing it or unshackling it if you will. And that can be done across the very broad spectrum of different tumor types.

We currently have more than 20 indications, 15 different tumor types, and our expectation is that that will more than double the next few years and of course across all lines of therapy. It is the case with KEYTRUDA that because of its relatively favorable benefit risk profile, you have the opportunity to go much earlier into patients who are less grievously affected and that means adjuvant and neoadjuvant settings. The first adjuvant data of course were the Econ [ph] KEYNOTE-054 study in melanoma for which we've already gained approval in the United States and approval come in all parts of the world ultimately.

And they demonstrate, those data demonstrate the power of the Agilent approach and in addition we will have the opportunity to see at ESMO the neoadjuvant data from triple negative breast cancer, the KEYNOTE-522 study, which of course is a study that is still going on and will continue to follow the outcome in patients who have unfortunately been diagnosed with this disease and who are undergoing a resection.

The opportunity in adjuvant and neoadjuvant is enormous because an enormous number of people are unfortunately afflicted with cancer, and it spans a very broad set of tumor types, not just tumors like melanoma that are extremely visible or breast cancer that are often discovered incidentally, but as well as a whole variety of tumors, epithelial tumors including head and neck cancer, potentially lung cancer and many others. We have more than hundred studies going on in adjuvant therapy and we see that as a very large opportunity. But it is important to recognize that the patient populations are quite different, that has had very large patient population that in principle can be addressed with adjuvant or neoadjuvant therapy.

There's a smaller, but incredibly important patient population that presents with advanced disease. And that patient population that presents with advanced disease is the patient population that largely we are treating now, that's the majority of the patients that we're treating now. So to speak for Roy, when he was talking about that at Investor Day, he was pointing out that these populations while they overlap have many characteristics that are sort of disjoint.

As you look forward, you'll be seeing data in the next year or two that relate of course to the triple negative breast cancer population, to other breast cancer populations, to earlier stages in bladder cancer, you'll have an opportunity to see data, adjuvant data when looking forward a little bit further in the lung cancer setting and of course in the head and neck cancer setting where neoadjuvant approach also is very attractive. So that just gives you a sense of it. It is an enormous program, more than a thousand studies in clinicaltrials.gov and a terrific opportunity to make a big difference for people around the world.

David Risinger

Very helpful, and maybe each of you could talk a little bit about moving the company forward to the point of broadening the organization. So obviously KEYTRUDA is an exceptional growth driver and will continue to be for many years, but that won't always be the case and obviously you're working to broaden the pipeline. So maybe each of you could speak to that maybe a little bit how you're thinking about it internally and then from an M&A vantage point as well?

Kenneth Frazier

Well, I'll just start by saying that, as I was saying before, I've never seen this many important opportunities in the internal pipeline. And you know, couple of times this morning I was asked the question about margins, what are you doing about margins. And I said, you know, one of the most important things for investors to understand about current Merck is we have tremendous opportunities to invest in our internal pipeline right now.

We would be remiss if we didn't do that. We think there will be opportunities for meaningful margin expansion starting in 2021, but right now when you hear Roger say a thousand pending studies with KEYTRUDA that's, we're not doing that without being very thoughtful about what the opportunities are. So we have a great opportunity to invest in our current pipeline, but comes after KEYTRUDA, Lenvima, Lynparza, the other molecules that we have in oncology, a very broad vaccine pipeline and portfolio, out hospital specialty business.

And at the same time, I think we have to be cognizant of the fact that most of the great science is happening outside our four walls. The vast majority of the great science is happening outside our four walls. But we have to look for those value creating opportunities in terms of business development where we can get our hands on the best forthcoming science at a time and in a way that we can actually create value by adding it to our portfolio. So business development is another opportunity for us to expand beyond what we have today.

Roger Perlmutter

To add to what Ken said, the important thing which is that this is a very special time for Merck Research Laboratories. Most of you know I've been doing this for a long time in the different companies and in varieties of different settings. This is a very special time for us. If you look at the – if I may, I'll just put it in buckets, if you look at where we are in terms of oncology, and of course KEYTRUDA is a gigantic and very important product, but beyond that as Ken mentioned, we have our partnerships with AstraZeneca and Eisai on Lynparza and Lenvatinib which are very important drugs and very important in combination with KEYTRUDA as well.

Beyond those combinations, we have more than 20 new molecules that we're advancing in our own program. And the fact that we have those 20 didn't stop us from gaining access to other things on the outside, most recently the Peloton transaction because of our increasing of some renal cell carcinoma where we already have spectacular data that enabled us to get early registration, but in addition we are marching forward to try to make sure that we can bring the benefits of KEYTRUDA combinations to all patients who unfortunately have renal cell carcinoma.

If you look at the oncology profile then it is very large, but in addition, we have enormous progress in our vaccine program with Phase 3 studies ongoing in our pneumococcal conjugate vaccine program and multiple pneumococcal conjugate vaccines that will differentiate between the pediatric and adult populations. Our cytomegalovirus vaccine program, dengue vaccine program, these are going to turn out to be extremely important as well as our programs in respiratory syncytial virus.

Outside of the vaccine programs we also have enormous activity in infectious diseases and recently registered yet another new antibiotic we have enormous activity in our antivirals and Islatravir which is our MK-8591 for HIV is the first of a novel class and a very important class of long-acting drugs directed against the polymerase of HIV that are useful not only in a treatment paradigm, but also in a prophylaxis paradigm and we presented data on both of those in Mexico City a couple of months ago.

And then if you go outside of the infectious disease area, we also have very important programs in metabolic disease, very important programs in neuroscience. And these programs are going to become more and more visible to all of you. So we see great opportunities for us to invest to bring forward important new medicines over the next half dozen years.

David Risinger

Great. And then just going back to M&A briefly, so and obviously you've gotten the question over the years, but interested how you are being and thinking about the M&A environment today. On the one hand you have more desperate competitors that are more needy than Merck that may be willing to overpay for certain larger transactions.

On the other hand, given the leverage you're going to have from KEYTRUDA, you could potentially pursue, let's call it a mid-sized pipeline type acquisition and absorb that in a manner that maybe your peers can't because they have earnings pressures that they need to grapple with. So, maybe you can just comment on your view of the M&A landscape and Merck’s opportunity to further leverage its competitive advantage that it's working with today?

Kenneth Frazier

So in posing the question you just gave both sides of the coin. To one extent we do have an opportunity. Our balance sheet allows us to do transactions of very substantial sizes or natures. We are very eager to find those opportunities where we believe we're pushing on the envelope of science in a way that we can create value.

You mentioned the environment; I will say, use the word desperate competitors. What I will say is just a few years ago, you could look out and you saw opportunities in the marketplace and you could take advantage of them at premiums well let's say around 30%. Now you're looking at premiums that are almost always above 50% and the valuations are very high.

So if you looked at it just from a financial standpoint, you might reach the conclusion that this is not a great environment with the market being where it is, with capital being made available to small companies, they don't feel the need to sell. But for all perspective, the first and the most important hurdle is the science hurdle.

If our scientists see something that they think can make a huge difference going forward, then we're really interested in it. And if you think about it, in terms of overpaying or not overpaying, if you're picking the right assets and they have a big impact, then that's actually going to create value, because obviously, if it works, it has a lot of value, if it doesn't work, it doesn't have a lot of value.

So I just want to stress that we are very interested in business development. We're focused primarily on the future of science. I will say that I don't think very large transactions are the right thing for Merck right now, given all the things that Roger described. I think they would disrupt our organization in a way that I think we would lose the value on the things that we're working on internally.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - David Risinger

Very helpful, thank you. Let me pause there and see if anyone has a question from the audience before, just told on for the mic please.

Unidentified Analyst

Roger, you have a lot of data coming out at ESMO at the end of the month, we saw the press release, what are the two most important things we should focus on coming out that's really going to be game changing with respect to KEYTRUDA?

Roger Perlmutter

Well, the three I think that are included in the Presidential Symposium are the KEYNOTE-522 data, triple negative breast cancer, and neoadjuvant, which I think are really interesting and important data. I think the data that we have with Lynparza as well from the PALO 1 [ph] study, and also from the PROfound study in prostate cancer, these are really very important data.

And I would also say, since you bring it up that ESMO this year will be among the most robust scientific meetings that we have ever attended in terms of what we're presenting. So there's a lot going on there and I know many of you would like to take a trip to Barcelona, so see you there.

David Risinger

Thank you. Any other questions? Yes, one up front here.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, I just want to hear your views on the drug pricing in U.S. as we head into election year next year, because in the past, usually ahead of the election we see many biopharma companies hold back on price increases, so wondering if you think next year will be any different? And if so, why do you think so?

Kenneth Frazier

Well, let me start by saying, I think that the ability of people to pay for medicines is a real problem in the United States. I think that the industry has a responsibility to contribute to the solution to that problem. I happen to believe that the main problem is that while we pay substantial rebates, they don't get passed on to the patients at the counter.

And I think the solution to the biggest problems we have involves that I was disappointed when the administration withdrew the rebate rule because I thought it was a very good solution to this out-of-pocket costs we're paying at Merck, roughly 45% of our revenue goes back into the supply chain and if that's not finding its way to the individuals at the pharmacy counter, no matter what we do outside that we won't have fixed, I think the fundamental problem that we're facing in our country.

If you ask what's great to come out of this discussion, Senate Finance voted out a package, House is going to be working on a package, President has his own ideas, some of those ideas are ideas that I think are not going to be good for patients in the long run. For example, IPI [ph]. I can't predict what will happen. I think we're going through a period where frankly, there's not a lot of bipartisan cooperation in Washington. But we will continue to push forward to try to come up with solutions that both help patients afford today's medicines, without preventing us from being able to invent the medicines that we need going forward. This is an important issue for us as a company.

David Risinger

Great. Maybe we could just pivot to China. So obviously, that's an explosive growth driver for the company. If you could put that into some context, talk about where Merck China is today with KEYTRUDA and then the opportunity to potentially add KEYTRUDA to the government reimbursement list?

Kenneth Frazier

So China's a great opportunity for Merck. If you look at last quarter, we grew about $750 million in the quarter, about 51% ex-exchange growth. The important thing about Merck’s China business is it's based on our innovative products. A lot of other companies are selling older products in China. KEYTRUDA, GARDASIL, Januvia which has been added to the NRDL are the principal drivers of our growth going forward.

With respect to KEYTRUDA, that's a huge opportunity in China. If you look at just the size of the population, the fact that people are moving into urban areas, the fact that the Chinese government has become much more receptive to innovation in terms of approving things through the approval process, the reimbursement system becoming much clearer and better going forward, I think it's a huge opportunity. Just the size of the population, the incidence of lung cancer in China, make it a great opportunity.

Now, if we have to get it listed on, when we have an opportunity to get it listed on the drug list, that will obviously have some trade-offs in terms of volume versus price. But it's a tremendous opportunity to do a lot of good for a lot of people.

David Risinger

Great.

Roger Perlmutter

And if I could, I would say that the harmonization of the Chinese regulatory environment with the rest of the world is a very powerful driving force and it has changed things dramatically there. And as some of you know, we spent Ken, I think probably close to a decade getting GARDASIL approved in China, GARDASIL 9, so 10 years GARDASIL 9 got approved in less than 10 days.

That's a pretty big difference. And that that's the kind of responsiveness I mean not 10 days, but that's kind of responsiveness we're seeing in China now from a regulatory point of view. They're extremely keen to work with us to bring advanced medicines to the Chinese population.

David Risinger

And Roger, could you talk a little bit more about vaccines, the pipeline at Merck, and what the products are with the biggest commercial potential?

Roger Perlmutter

Right, well, of course, the product that will - has the dominant near-term commercial potential is as Ken said, GARDASIL 9, and there the issue is primarily a manufacturing one, is that we had not expected that the demand would rise so suddenly as public health authorities around the world recognized that - and this is largely based on data that came from the early adopters, particularly the Australian Immunization Program, that demonstrated that, in fact by immunizing with GARDASIL, you can potentially actually eradicate cervical cancer, you can eradicate papillomavirus infection with the relevant strains of papillomavirus.

And so as a result, as people have taken this on board, the question that's asked, and you see editorials on this almost every day in one newspaper or another around the world, why aren't we doing more? And the pressure therefore is on us having now 9-valent papillomavirus vaccine to make enough vaccine to immunize the entire birth cohort of the world, which to dose immunization protocol is around 200 million doses, much more than we planned for and to that end, Ken, I and our colleagues on EC have said that we're going to invest billions of dollars on building additional manufacturing capability for GARDASIL.

But beyond that, if we look at the pipeline going forward, I mentioned the pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, V114 which is currently completing its Phase 3 program will start to see Phase 3 data at the end of this year, and the bulk of it will be coming through next year, which is a 15-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that has breakthrough designation, both adults and in the pediatric population.

V116 coming behind it which also has an enormously broad reach and additional pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, which just to go to philosophy, demonstrate our focus on the fact that there actually different populations based on age and distribution that benefit from different pneumococcal conjugate vaccines. And that's the path that we're pursuing. More to come on that, but it's a very advanced program. We also have a pioneering cytomegalovirus vaccine as some of you know, congenital cytomegalovirus infection is the principal cause of infectious congenital birth defects in the world.

And this is an extremely important program. There has never been a vaccine for it. We think we have one that will work and we're deep in the midst of developing that program. We also have what we think will be a leading dengue virus vaccine, which will become even more important as the temperature of the world warms and as dengue virus begins to spread because of vector spread, so that's very important.

We also have a very large program in respiratory syncytial virus, both as an active vaccine, and also a passive vaccine. So these are very important programs that address major needs around the world and I expect that we're going to have a lot of success there.

David Risinger

Excellent. Maybe just finish up on your P2X3 candidate. It's quite interesting in that it could be a pipeline within a product, but it's also obviously hitting the central nervous system. And there are still some questions about its side effect profile and utility across some of the diseases that you're pursuing. So could you just paint a picture for that product in chronic cough and then the other potential therapeutic indications?

Roger Perlmutter

Yes, gefapixant, P2X3 antagonist is designed to interrupt a problem of neuronal hyper sensitization. All of us are aware that on the one hand, repetitive stimulation, repetitive painful stimuli can cause you to down regulate the nervous impulses and to become inure to that stimulation, you can see that effect if you touch yourself repetitively on the knee eventually you can't feel it very well anymore.

On the other hand, repetitive painful stimulation can also cause something which is termed allodynia, a hypersensitivity to light touch. And that same kind of hyper sensitization goes on in a whole variety of different areas. The area that we're approaching first is the chronic cough area with gefapixant, but there are many, many others that are approachable. Now keep in mind that chronic cough, number one, we've already demonstrated in a Phase 2 program that gefapixant is active in that setting. Gefapixant was well tolerated in that setting and the principal adverse effect is an effect on taste.

Chronic cough is incredibly common. It is one of the most common presenting complaints for people and their primary physicians. So there's a very large opportunity here to interdict the hypersensitivity that leads to chronic cough. But beyond that, we also have opportunities in endometriosis. We have opportunities in sleep apnea and a variety of other hyper sensitization syndromes. So we'll learn more as the Phase 3 data become available which will happen relatively soon.

David Risinger

Excellent. Well, we're out of time. Thank you both for joining us. I really appreciate you being here.

Kenneth Frazier

Thank you, David.

Roger Perlmutter

Thank you for having us.