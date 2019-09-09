Telekom Austria: A Prudent Dividend Policy Ensures Long-Term Financial Stability

The company is putting plenty of money aside to reduce the net debt (debt ratio 2-2.3 if you exclude/include lease liabilities) and bid for new frequencies.

Introduction

Telekom Austria (OTCPK:TKAGY) (OTC:TKMAF) is more than just a phone company serving fixed line and mobile customers in Austria. As I will explain in this article, the company generates in excess of a third of its revenue and EBITDA in European countries that could still be described as ‘emerging’ considering their GDP per capita is between 1/10th and 1/5th of the GDP/capita in Austria. The combination of exposure to a mature ‘anchor market’ and emerging economies and the prudent dividend policy which ensures plenty of free cash flow gets added to the balance sheet to fund frequency auctions and other special items makes Telekom Austria an interesting company.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As approximately 80% of the shares are owned by just two shareholders (51% by America Movil (AMX) and just over 28% by the Austrian government), Telekom Austria isn’t extremely liquid but the average daily trading volume of in excess of 100,000 shares in Vienna should be sufficient. The ticker symbol in Austria is TKA, the current market capitalization is 4.45B EUR based on a share price of 6.69 EUR per share. And of course, as Telekom Austria is trading in Euros and reporting in Euros, the EUR will be used as base currency throughout this article.

Telekom Austria: more than just Austria

Although you may think Telekom Austria is solely focusing on the Austrian market, approximately 40% of its total revenue (41% in H1 2019) is actually generated in other countries, which contribute a similar percentage of the EBITDA (indicating the EBITDA margins are relatively stable throughout the countries Telekom Austria is active in).

Just like so many other Austrian companies (like the banks), Telekom Austria decided to look at Central and Eastern Europe for its diversification, and the company is currently also active in Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and North Macedonia. Perhaps those aren’t countries you would consider investing in, but it’s a very interesting diversification for Telekom Austria as its shareholders also gain exposure to some of the emerging economies in Europe.

Source: company presentation

So rather than just focusing on a relatively mature market (like other European telecom players), Telekom Austria generates 40% of its revenue and EBITDA in regions where we can likely expect better growth numbers (both in terms of mobile/data subscriptions as in Average Revenue Per User) than the more mature markets, and I think this blend of mature and emerging markets could provide a significant contribution to the consolidated revenue and EBITDA result further down the road.

Just to show you the huge differences between the mature anchor country (Austria) and the ‘peripheral’ countries it also has activities in, I summarized the data of the World Bank which provided the GDP per capita of those countries.

Source: author calculations based on World Bank Data

There are no guarantees, but I consider it to be likely the ‘poorer’ countries will beat the performance of a mature market (Austria) and semi-mature market (Slovenia). And based on the H1 2019 results, it’s clear the Austrian market is at a standstill while the other countries are still showing strong revenue growth numbers:

Source: half year press release

The H1 capex was relatively high due to the purchase of new frequencies

Telekom Austria was able to increase its revenue by just over 2% to 2.21B EUR in the first half of the year, and reported an 8% EBITDA increase to 766M EUR (coming from 707.5M EUR). Unfortunately the entire EBITDA increase was due to the application of the new IFRS 16 accounting rules and some lease expenses now need to be depreciated rather than expensed. In Telekom Austria’s case, this means approximately 79M EUR were removed from the normal operating expenses and depreciated, providing an artificial boost to the EBITDA.

Source: financial statements

If we would isolate this factor, the comparable EBITDA would have been just 687M EUR, a decrease of 20M EUR (or almost 3%) compared to H1 2018, which would indicate severe margin pressure considering the increasing revenue. But again, nothing is what it seems to be, as Telekom Austria expensed some of the restructuring charges which also had an impact on both the EBITDA as the net income. That’s why it’s great to see Telekom Austria providing a pro forma table which applies the IFRS 16 rules on the H1 2018 results and excludes restructuring expenses from both years. So when comparing apples with apples, we see the normalized EBITDA actually increased by 2.9%, which is almost 50% faster than the 2.1% revenue increase.

Source: half-year press release

And while Telekom Austria clearly remained very profitable with a net income of in excess of 155M EUR and 0.23 EUR per share in the first half of the year, the cash flow statement is also an important tool to see how Telekom Austria is spending its cash, and if the 3.5% dividend is still fully covered.

The operating cash flow in the first half of the year was approximately 669M EUR, but this underestimates the income tax by 36M EUR and doesn’t take the 54M EUR in interest expenses into account either. There also was an 85M EUR investment in the working capital position and an 85M EUR lease payment that needs to be taken into consideration, and when all is said and done, the adjusted operating cash flow was 579M EUR.

A total of 473M EUR was spent on capex, but this includes the purchase of two frequencies (in Austria and Belarus) and after making an adjustment for this, the ‘normal’ capex in H1 was approximately 400M EUR, resulting in a normalized free cash flow result of 179M EUR. Technically, we should also include an allowance for a non-recurring tax item to the tune of 23M EUR to settle a tax dispute in Bulgaria (Telekom Austria tried to deduct a depreciation of its brand name and customer base from the taxable income, but the Supreme Court of Bulgaria blocked this, resulting ina one-time tax payment of 11.6M EUR and 11.4M EUR in interest payments on this tax bill). This boosted both the taxes paid and interest paid, and both elements should be lower in the current semester.

The capex also appears to be front-loaded as Telekom Austria has been guiding for a full-year capex of 770M EUR. This means that if we would annualize the normalized operating cash flow from H1, we can expect a full-year operating cash flow of around 1.16B and a free cash flow result of around 400M EUR. This would work out to be around 0.60 EUR per share, of which just 1/3 rd will be paid out as a dividend.

The dividend was [too] high at the beginning of this decade, but the Telekom Austria board saw the light

Telekom Austria started paying a dividend of 0.75 EUR per share in 2006 and was able to continue this generous dividend payment all the way until 2011 when it paid the FY 2010 dividend. Considering the telecom company was able to maintain the dividend throughout the Global Financial Crisis, it probably saved the portfolio of numerous investors by providing the necessary cash inflow.

Unfortunately Telekom Austria had to cut the dividend and after paying 0.38 EUR per share in 2011, it paid just a symbolic 0.05 EUR per share for the subsequent four years (until FY 2015) as Telekom Austria was saving cash to digest an expensive frequency purchase by putting the dividend ‘on a diet’. As the expensive frequency auctions have now been digested, Telekom Austria hiked the dividend again to 0.20 EUR over FY 2016 and 2017, and increased it by one cent to 0.21 EUR per share since last year (with the pledge to also pay 0.21 EUR per share over the current financial year).

Cutting the dividend at the beginning of this decade was an unpopular move as investors who were relying on the dividend cheques suddenly saw them cut in half, followed by another 80% cut (someone who owned 2,000 shares of Telekom Austria saw the dividend income shrink from 1,500 EUR per year to just 100 EUR per year), but to me, the decision to cut the dividend show the Telekom board is paying a lot of attention to the balance sheet, and it’s not willing to let the net debt spiral out of control. While this was an unpopular move for dividend investors, Telekom’s board and management are applying a long-term perspective and the expression ‘short-term pain for a long-term gain’ is very applicable here and with a coverage ratio of in excess of 285%, there’s virtually no risk the dividend will get cut anytime soon as Telekom Austria has been saving cash for the upcoming frequency auctions:

Source: company presentation

The standard dividend tax in Austria is 27.5%, but you should check with your broker and/or financial advisor how you can reduce the impact of the foreign withholding tax.

Investment thesis

Granted, with its 3.5% dividend yield, Telekom Austria has one of the lowest dividend yields in the European telecom space, but it allows the company to invest in new frequencies without stretching the balance sheet by too much. Despite the purchase of two new frequencies at the spectrum auction in Austria and Belarus (for a combined 73.5M EUR), Telekom Austria remained free cash flow positive in the first half of the year and we can expect the net debt to decrease further from the current level of 2.8B EUR (and 3.75B EUR if you include lease liabilities). Using the non-IFRS EBITDA and the normal net debt, the debt ratio would be around 2, and if we would include the lease liabilities (and the corresponding EBITDA boost), the debt ratio would increase to around 2.3.

And while Telekom Austria’s dividend may indeed not be one of the highest in Europe, it is one of the safest as the payout ratio based on last year’s normalized free cash flow result was just 35%, making plenty of cash available for debt reduction, frequency auctions and perhaps non-organic expansion.

The restructuring charges will continue to have a negative impact on the cash flows for the next few years as Telekom Austria is making approximately 2% of its work force redundant. So once these expenses drop off, the free cash flow result could be boosted by 75-100M EUR per year.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors! NEW at ESCI: A dedicated EUROPEAN REIT PORTFOLIO! Take advantage of the TWO WEEK FREE TRIAL PERIOD and kick the tires!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.