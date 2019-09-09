Weekly Cannabis Report: Time To Prepare For The Capitulation

Welcome to our Weekly Cannabis Report, a reliable source for investors to receive the latest developments and analysis in the cannabis sector.

Trading Summary

Cannabis stocks staged an impressive rebound last week. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF) gained 7.5%, ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) gained 7.2%, and Horizons U.S. Marijuana Index ETF rose 5.8%.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Canadian Large- and Mid-Cap: The large-caps joined the sector-wide rebound last week. Tilray (TLRY) soared 25% on rumors that a big tobacco firm is looking to invest in it (the rumor was never confirmed). Canopy (CGC) and Cronos (CRON) both had big gains as well. Aurora (ACB) rose 11% after selling its remaining stake in TGOD (OTCQX:TGODF) at C$3.0 per share.

Canadian Small-Cap: WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) dropped 8% after announcing a convertible debentures offering. National Access Cannabis (OTCPK:NACNF) jumped 25% without news which is likely a partial reversal of the recent share price drop. Aleafia (OTCQX:ALEAF) rose 5% after announcing a purchase of additional farmland to expand its outdoor growing.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

U.S. Large-Cap: Last week we saw signs of capitulation among stocks that have been beaten down in recent weeks. Two of the recent underperformers jumped without any news: Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF) jumped 19% only to recover its prior week's loss and Vireo Health (OTCPK:VREOF) jumped 31% but it remains more than 50% lower since its RTO.

U.S. Small-Cap and Ancillary: Following a similar theme, Sunniva (OTCQB:SNNVF) jumped 46% to recoup a fraction of its losses this year (stock remains down 58% in 2019). Green Growth (otcqb:GGBXF), Liberty Health (otcqx:LHSIF), and Khiron (OTCQB:KHRNF) all jumped 15% to 20% after suffering heavy losses recently.

(Source: Author, based on public data)

Industry News

Looking Ahead

Last week the cannabis market saw one of its biggest rebounds since the current downturn began in March. Major ETFs jumped 5-8% led by smaller-caps, especially those that suffered heavy losses in recent months. While many investors have been hoping for a capitulation badly, we think it is also important to position yourself accordingly so that you could maximize your chances when the eventual rebound does come through. A major allocation decision for cannabis investors should be between Canadian and U.S. assets. Our view is that the U.S. cannabis market is more attractive than the Canadian market due to its size, expected growth rate, business-friendly regulations in certain areas, and cheaper valuations among the top players.

(Source: Bloomberg)

The current legal cannabis market in Canada is running at an annualized value of C$1.1 billion, significantly below the initial expectations of investors ahead of legalization. Despite ongoing hopes that the black market will continue to dwindle while legal sales will continue to perk up as more legal stores are opened, we think Canada will struggle to find sustained growth especially when you consider the big disappointment it already had thus far. Any incremental gains would be a partial redemption of the initial stumbles. Meanwhile, the U.S. market is just beginning to move towards full momentum as more states plan to legalize medical or adult. There are also chatters around eventual federal legalization which, despite uncertain timing, remains the single biggest catalyst in the future. The difference in sizes can be best illustrated by the chart below which shows revenue of the top 6 players in each of the two markets. Clearly, despite the two outliers of Aurora and Canopy which have higher sales, most of the large-caps in Canada have far fewer sales than their U.S. counterparties. It is also worth noting that Aurora and Canopy had significant international sales which means even lower sales in Canada.

(Source: Public Data)

Another major catalyst for the U.S. cannabis sector is the pending acquisitions that will significantly increase the scale of select players, including Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF), and Harvest Health (OTCQX:HRVSF). We think most of these deals should be closed eventually and it would certainly be a bullish development for the sector when that happens. In summary, we think investors should use the current market condition to opportunistically allocate cannabis portfolio to emphasize U.S. exposure while reducing Canadian ones. We think the U.S. market is poised for significant growth in the coming years and approvals of pending mergers could serve as a major near-term catalyst, along with continued organic growth and store openings.

