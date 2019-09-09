Secular Stagnation, The Fed, And You

Pictured: Central bankers looking for the neutral rate of interest. Joanna Lee Osborn

What Is Secular Stagnation?

Secular stagnation was an economic theory that originated during the Great Depression, but has largely been out of view until the current cycle, spurred by Larry Summers of Harvard at the end of 2013. Since then, economists of various ideological backgrounds have begun discussing it as the cause of our current predicament — limp economic growth with central banks seemingly helpless to fix it, plunging even nominal rates into negative territory.

Simply put, secular stagnation means that negative real interest rates are required to equate saving and investment at full employment. In Econ 101, we are taught that Savings = Investment, but in the real world this does not hold. You’ve probably heard the Fed discuss the “neutral rate.” This is the theoretical rate at which there is full employment and the desired level of inflation, but we can also think of it as the rate where savings does equal investment. It is the market-clearing price for money. But because of the paucity of accurate real-time measurements, the Fed has had a tough time getting this right:

This chart is the annual ratio of gross private domestic investment to gross private savings. If Fed Funds are at the neutral rate, during recoveries, we would see the two at parity, so the ratio would be 1 (red line). As you can see, the ratio is mostly under 1 in the period since the 1980s, meaning Fed Funds is too high. In the periods at the end of the previous two cycles where it was above 1, Fed Funds was too low. They did get pretty close in 2005-2007.

We have been hovering around 0.8 since 2013, a level consistent with three of the previous recessions in the chart.

If we look at interest rates and inflation in that same period, we can see that they have been declining pretty steadily since 1980.

Over 11 years since the last recession, rates are still historically low, but not low enough to get inflation to 2%, or turn enough savings into consumption or investment. As someone who grew up in the 1970s, I never imagined I’d say this, but there is too much in savings.

This chart is the portion of GDP going into savings expressed as a percentage. Through 2000 the savings rate declines with interest rates, as we would expect. There is normally a pop in the savings rate around recessions as companies and individuals get their balance sheets in order, but as you can see, since 2000 it failed to follow the general downward trajectory that the decline in rates would suggest should happen. In this cycle, it has remained at mid-1980s levels, a time when Fed Funds was 5-7 pp higher than today.

We see a lot of head-shaking about negative rates, including from me, but the result here is a threefold Catch-22 for central banks:

The real neutral rate is negative. Near the lower bound, rate cuts are ineffective or even, in some circumstances, counterproductive. Cutting to zero or negative does not solve the problem. These low interest rates also introduce bubbles into the economy, which makes the problem worse. When a debt-fueled bubble bursts, individuals and companies get their balance sheets in order and increase savings. While this makes sense at the micro level, on the macro level it leads to the Paradox of Thrift — there is not enough investment for all the increased savings, because aggregate demand is low from too much saving.

The choice for policy makers becomes either slow growth, or short bursts of growth fueled by asset bubbles that burst spectacularly, and drag us down to a lower plateau.

Japan has already been there since the mid-1990s, and the Euro area looks to be joining the party. The US may be one burst bubble away. I also think China may be closer than anyone thinks (still a few cycles away). These are the world’s largest economies.

Anyone who is old enough to remember the 1970s had “INFLATION: BAD” tattooed on their frontal lobe back then, but we all need to update our thinking, as do the central banks. There are no easy answers here.

The Causes of Secular Stagnation

I made my own stab at it in an article laying a good chunk of the blame on demographic shifts toward older populations in Japan most extremely, but also in Germany, the US, and, soon enough, China. China has additional problems from decades of social engineering of birth rates — another social disaster brought to you by the Chinese Communist Party.

Larry Summers of Harvard and Lukasz Rachel of the Bank of England are out with a new paper that develops a simple economic model to explain the reduction of the neutral rate since 1970 using both government and private sector variables. They also find a big chunk of the action is coming from demographics.

Their key findings are that while government policy — deficits, debt, generous old-age insurance and health care benefits — have inflated the neutral rate, a host of private sector trends have deflated the neutral rate even more, by a net of -3.2 pp since 1970. Interestingly, the demographic trends are on both sides of the ledger — some inflationary, some deflationary.

The movers on the negative side of the ledger are slow productivity growth, demographics, and rising inequality.

The Summers-Rachel Model in Plain English

I’m going to try a bit of Jay Powell’s “plain English” here and explain this with as little math and jargon as possible. Let’s hope I’m more successful than Powell. I am going to eschew a thorough explanation of their general equilibrium models in favor of keeping this simple.

In the first place, Summers and Rachel get rid of one of the chief issues I kept running up against. Let’s look at that first chart again:

You’ll notice that the numerator is “Gross Private Domestic Investment.” But capital is now global, so it doesn’t capture the full picture. The US, or any advanced economy, hardly approaches a closed economy. There are capital flows, current account imbalances and exchange rates that adjust to interstate specifics.

Summers and Rachel solve this problem by combining all countries defined by the IMF as advanced economies into a single, consolidated mega-economy, which is a much closer approximation of reality than looking at this country by country. So though we lose specificity here, we gain a more robust framework that blends idiosyncratic differences.

We'll begin with their conclusion table, and work our way backward.

1Numbers don’t add up due to rounding. “AE R*” is the neutral rate for the consolidated advanced economies.

Let’s quickly run these down and then we’ll look at each line item in more depth. For starters, they estimate the total net decline in AE R* from 1970 to 2017 to be -3.2 pp. Note the start date includes a steep run up in the neutral rate in the 1970s, followed by a longer 37-year decline. So if they started at 1980 as I did in the intro charts, that number would likely be much larger.

The next three lines are the effects of government policies and their total below that. All of the input measurements are expressed as a ratio with GDP. In this period, government debt-to-GDP has risen sharply, spending-to-GDP has remained largely flat, and old-age benefits-to-GDP has also risen sharply. While only the last one is specifically demographic, debt and spending are obviously influenced by the increasing share of the economy that is public old-age benefits.

The net effect is that public policies have pushed the AE R* up 3.6 pp total. Since the estimated decline in that period of AE R* is -3.2 pp, the implied effect of all other sectoral forces is a combined 6.9 pp (rounding error).

Below that, you can see the effect of the private sector variables they looked at, plus a separate line for the effect of interactions between them, which adds to the bottom line. Those variables plus their interactions explain about four-fifths of the implied private sector decline in AE R*. But there is still a fifth of the private sector effects left over that are unexplained by the model.

Keep in mind that this model is a first stab at trying to understand the root causes of this syndrome. The authors deal at a high level of abstraction, with “off-the-shelf” general equilibrium models, but their results are generally inline with available empirical studies, so there’s good reason to think they’re on to something here. But as the authors freely admit, this is only the first step on the road to coming up with a policy response, which we’ll discuss below. But first, let’s dig into the models and those line items a bit.

The General Equilibrium Models

I’m just going to explain these briefly, just so you can understand generally how this works. The authors actually employ two “off-the-shelf” models to measure different aspects of this, and add up the results.

The first model sees individuals as indistinguishable except that some work, and some are retired. The probability of retirement or death is the same regardless of age. There are no other risks in this world besides losing your job before you’d like to retire, or dying. The point of this model is to isolate the pure differences in savings and consumption preferences between workers and retirees, absent all other differences, and see what the effect on the neutral rate is.

The second model seeks to incorporate real world risks and behavior. In this model, markets are incomplete, and individuals face unpredictable and uninsurable shocks to their incomes, leading to income disparity. This creates uncertainty that workers seek to ameliorate by preferring savings over consumption. This model measures the effects of these risks on the neutral rate.

Summers and Rachel combine the results of the two models, and as I said, they come close enough to empirical studies that it looks like they have found something here. They are purposely using slightly modified “off-the-shelf” models to keep it simple, but they believe a more robust single model would be more appropriate after further study.

Line Items: Government Debt and Spending

Have you ever looked at the US government debt, now over $22 trillion, and debt-to-GDP at 103%, and shaken your head in shame? Guilty. Many have taken it much farther, predicting a return to 1970s stagnation—a low growth, high inflation syndrome. They continue to be wrong despite decades of fiscal stimulus, and debt-to-GDP in our consolidated mega-economy rising over fourfold. We have a low-growth, low-inflation syndrome today. Not every problem is 1979.

What the authors’ results tell us is that we would be in a much worse predicament without all this government debt—that the real neutral rate would be even more negative, by over 3 pp, and inflation would be even lower.

Many of the same creatures of 1979 have also said that the debt is fueled from the spending side. But government spending in the consolidated mega-economy is flattish in the 47 years of the model, and only has a negligible effect on the the real neutral rate.

The theoretical mechanism to all this is pretty clear and covered in Econ 101. Levels of government spending have been constant relative to GDP, but governments have not been collecting enough taxes. Some portion of that taxpayer and corporate surplus goes into consumption or investment, which increases aggregate demand, and exerts upward pressure on prices and interest rates.

But some portion also goes into savings, so it is best that the recipients of that surplus have a high marginal propensity for consumption. That is, they are very likely to consume an extra dollar. Mostly, we are talking about retirees and poor people.

Line Items: Old-Age Public Benefits

Summers and Rachel break out social insurance and medical for retirees, but the split is about 50-50, so in the table above, I combined them into a single “Old-age public benefits” line item.

Many retirees rely heavily on public benefits, so most every dollar gets spent in some manner. Except among very wealthy retirees, they are much more likely to consume than workers, who have to self-insure against risks.

So the biggest counterweight to all the private sector forces pushing rates negative is old-age programs, and the debt used to fund them.

Line Items: Demographics

In the period since 1970, birth rates have gone way down in our mega-economy, and life expectancy has gone way up. The retirement age has remained stable, so people are working the same number of years, but they are retired for much longer. The authors break these three factors out, but I’ve combined them into a single “demographic forces” line in the table.

The strong incentive here for workers is to save more to self-insure against the longer period of retirement. On top of that, the large supply of government debt has provided a great vehicle for this savings.

Line Items: Productivity Growth

Productivity growth has been pretty weak of late despite the rapid advances in technology and automation. Summers and Rachel use total factor productivity, a combined measure of labor and capital productivity, as their input variable:

University of Gronigen

This is a pretty noisy data set, and I had to use a 10-year moving average just to give you an idea of the trend here. As you can see, despite a little boost in 2017, the trend has been down since 2005.

There is a ton of disagreement in the economic literature about this since the PC revolution in the 1980s, and the rapid technological advances that followed. It is actually fairly unclear what the relationship of technology and productivity is, especially now when we all carry what used to be thought of as a supercomputer in our pockets. Note that the recent decline in productivity begins right before the explosion in mobile devices and automation.

So what gives? Some possible answers include:

The period from 1930 through 1980 had an unusually high productivity growth of around 1.5% a year. But the periods before and after are only 0.5%, roughly. We have merely returned to the historical norm.

Not all technology is equal. Some make output higher quality, but not of higher economic value.

Total factor productivity is not the best measurement.

What we see in the chart is the 1980s and 1990s is the offshoring of a large portion of low-productivity jobs to developing economies, making the average higher in advanced economies. When that reached its limit, productivity growth fell.

The economic benefits of technological advances have accrued to the few, which has exacerbated the deflationary effects of inequality. We’ll look at that in a moment.

This is hardly an exhaustive list. If you Google “the relationship between technology and productivity,” you will notice many scholarly articles contain with some version of “There is much debate in the literature about the relationship between technology and productivity…” Spoiler alert: the debate will continue unresolved.

Line Items: Inequality

There are many aspects to inequality that drive rates down, but the authors are only looking at one: the differences in the marginal propensity to consume. If you have a little income, there is little savings that is possible. If you have a very large income, there are just so many private islands and jets to buy, and you have to save some of it. The rest of us fall somewhere in the middle of that spectrum, but the higher the income, the higher the propensity to save the marginal dollar of income.

So we have had a number of things happening driving growing inequality:

Taxation has become less progressive.

High savings inflates asset prices, advantaging the owners of assets.

Low rates, low investment and low taxation have incentivized corporations to return more cash to shareholders than they earn, further advantaging owners of assets.

Line Item: Residual Unexplained Private Sector Forces

This is a simple model with relatively few variables, so it is to be expected that it would not capture all the action. Something in the neighborhood of 1.4 pp of downward pressure on the neutral rate is not explained. Some possible fillers:

Taxation has become less progressive, and capital mobility has made tax avoidance more widespread.

There is a huge productivity gap between high and low productivity businesses, so workers in high productivity businesses get much higher wages.

Related to the above point, the benefits of technological innovation have accrued to the few.

High savings inflate asset prices, giving the owners of assets an advantage.

Low rates, low investment and low taxation have incentivized corporations to return more cash to shareholders than they earn, further advantaging owners of assets.

Flipping the Script

As I mentioned in the intro, the 1970s were a formative experience for many people. Let’s take a look at inflation and real GDP growth, looking back to 1965 through 1982:

The green dashed line is 2% growth and the red dashed line is 3% growth.

Spurred by postwar population bubbles in prime working years, inflationary policies from Washington, and two oil shocks in 1974 and 1979, inflation (blue line) rose above the current 2% target rate in 1968 and kept going, reaching double digits in 1975 and 1981. Except for the recessions, real GDP growth kept pace, staying well above 3% through most of this period. But eventually, the effects of inflation slowed down the entire economy, and real GDP growth began cratering. This unusual syndrome of very high inflation and low real growth was called “stagflation.”

Stagflation became the devil to be defeated in everyone’s mind. In 1977, Congress amended the Federal Reserve Act to include the so-called “dual mandate”—the Fed’s main task is to “promote maximum employment, production, and price stability.” Then Fed chair Paul Volcker took that last part seriously, raised rates to unheard of levels, crushed inflation and brought on a deep double-dip recession in the process.

But the economy recovered, quite well, in fact, and interest rates and inflation began their 38-year decline. But the memory of stagflation was still fresh—inflation was the bogeyman to anyone who has survived the end of the 1970s. Loosely defined, this is known as “monetarism.”

On top of this, supply-side thinking began to dominate fiscal policy. This “build it, and they will come” theory posited that reducing tax rates on high-propensity savers (i.e., rich people), would increase the amount of savings available for investment, which would lower rates, increase employment and productivity, and increase aggregate demand and consumption (loose fiscal, plus tight money). But this all fell apart during the last two cycles.

People have been so imbued with monetarism and supply-side theories that they have forgotten that deflation is also a huge risk, and that demand exists as an exogenous variable. We have now swung to the other side, where rates, inflation and demand are all low. We went from not having enough savings, to having too much savings.

So we are on new ground here and everyone needs to adjust their thinking, including me. The first lesson is that the Fed cannot help us. Driving real interest rates further into negative territory may bring savings and investment in line, but it will just create another giant asset bubble that will pop spectacularly.

Modern Monetary Theory

The general story told by Summers and Rachel is that while there is a group of private sector forces pushing the neutral rate way down, government policy has ameliorated it to an extent, but not entirely.

At first glance, this story supports modern monetary theory (“MMT"). It’s a little difficult to come up with a tight, simple definition on this, but the basic theory is that fiscal policy should not be bound by deficits and debt, but rather inflation. Governments own the mints, and can keep printing money until rates, inflation and employment are at desirable levels. Government should set spending and taxation at a levels consistent with a 2% inflation rate, which we haven’t hit yet in this cycle. So under this formulation, spending would be much higher.

My initial take on MMT was it was the Left’s version of the repeatedly discredited supply-side story. To me, it was a new theory that very conveniently allowed them to do the political thing they wanted to do in the first place. With the Right and supply-siders, it was cut taxes on rich people and corporations. With the Left and MMT, it is spending much more on social programs than revenues can handle.

So in the interest of fighting confirmation bias, I gave it another look, because it seems to also fit the story: Government should take what would otherwise be savings and turn it into consumption. But I still I find it unconvincing for two reasons.

Unless we reverse the private sector trends, there’s no way that government spending will keep up with the continued drag on rates. Eventually, the debt would become unsustainable before we could bring the neutral rate back up to desired levels. We would always be chasing. More importantly, this is a problem of information. Independent central banks have a pretty poor record of estimating their important variables—inflation, GDP, and potential GDP—in anything close to real time. What reason do we have to believe that elected governments would do any better? Budgets are set well in advance, and it is impossible to know what inflation will actually be a year or two down the road. They would make far more errors based on measurement than central banks do, and could lead us back to high inflation unintentionally.

But that doesn’t mean greater spending, if targeting those with a greater propensity for consumption (retirees and poor people) wouldn't ameliorate the problem somewhat. Also, as we’ll get to in a moment, much greater infrastructure spending would also help.

I just believe putting elected officials in charge of targeting inflation is a disaster in waiting.

The Other Side of the Ledger

So I believe the policy response will mostly have to come from the other side of the ledger: the private sector forces pushing rate negatives. But because some of these are demographic forces, we risk dipping into social engineering, which the Chinese experience shows us is always a disaster.

The demographic problem is that retiree populations are growing faster than working populations, working years are steady, and retirement years are growing. We can break this down twofold:

The postwar population boom is retiring, and on top of that, people are living longer. Birth rates have slowed tremendously in advanced economies.

Obviously, we are not going to practice euthanasia on retirees, or slow down medical progress so life expectancies stop rising. We can raise the retirement age a bit, but that’s about all we can do about item No. 1. Any demographic fix will have to come from working-age population growth, and that’s where we risk getting into Chinese Communist Party territory.

But one thing we can do is reduce the economic disincentives to having children. More robust programs for parental leave, childhood healthcare, daycare, better public schools, and cheaper higher education would all be helpful here.

Jay Powell may not be able to create working-age people out of thin air, but Congress can. They can increase immigration levels, focusing on young families, adding to both current and future working-age populations. We have a strong record, now centuries-long, of bringing in immigrant families from all over the world and successfully integrating them into the American society and economy.

Moreover, immigrants bring advantages from self-selection bias. They skew towards working age, so they alleviate the age dependency issue. They also have higher fertility rates, so it will add to working-age population growth in the next generation.

Immigrants also self-select for risk-takers. They are leaving everything they’ve ever known for something unknowable, in the hope that it will improve their lot in life. That’s risky. That’s why immigrants start businesses at higher rates than American natives. Once you’ve taken one giant risk, starting a business doesn’t seem like such a big deal.

So my suggestion is that we go with our secret sauce: increasing legal immigration in a slow, deliberate, and predictable manner. In the current political environment, this seems highly unlikely to say the least.

Boosting Productivity

One of the big factors pushing the neutral rate negative is the weak productivity growth we've seen, especially in the past two cycles. As I discussed above, there is very little agreement as to the cause here, and the effect of technology. Also a matter of some disagreement is the effect of public infrastructure investment on productivity. Older models suggest that one of the causes of slack productivity growth is deteriorating infrastructure and insufficient public investment. More recent work tends to disagree.

If we want governments to engage in more deficit spending to boost the neutral rate, the first place to look are high-propensity consumers —retirees and poor people. But a recession is coming, one way or another, and a giant infrastructure bill would boost employment when that happens, and alleviate the stress on our infrastructure. I can’t believe it would have no effect on productivity.

Inequality

This has been building for years, and is a large part of the story of how we went from too little savings to too much. This has been much-discussed both in the economic literature and the wider political debate. The causes here:

Taxation has become less progressive, and capital mobility has made tax avoidance more widespread.

There is a huge productivity gap between high and low productivity businesses, so workers in high productivity businesses get much higher wages.

The benefits of technological innovation have accrued to the few.

High savings inflates asset prices, advantaging the owners of assets.

Low rates, low investment and low taxation have incentivized corporations to return more cash to shareholders than they earn, further advantaging owners of assets.

As you see, the last two are part of a vicious cycle, and cannot be solved on their own.

But there are things we can do about the first three. It is easy enough to raise taxes on high incomes and wealth, but tax avoidance has created the practical issue as to whether these taxes are collectable in a real sense. As long as there are taxes, people will try and avoid them, and rich people and corporations have more lawyers and accountants.

But we are not helpless. One of the main tactics of tax avoidance relies on differential rates on different types of income, which incentivizes tax avoiders to reclassify income at the lower rate. Some examples:

Corporations pay no taxes on profits they leave abroad. This incentivizes corporations to account for as much revenue as possible in foreign subsidiaries with low corporate tax rates, and as many expenses as possible in the domestic entity. From 1986 to 2016, the effective corporate tax rate was almost halved from 35% to 18%. This is before the 2017 tax bill. The effective tax rate in 2018 was under 11%.

Capital gains are taxed at a lower rate, so hedge funders and private equity investors have figured out how to reclassify all their income as capital gains (the “carried interest loophole”). See Mitt Romney’s tax returns.

The 2017 tax bill puts a lower rate on pass-through income. Look for every rich person to attempt to reclassify as much income as possible as pass-through.

So my No. 1 tax policy recommendation is to treat all income as the same, which will cut off a huge source of tax avoidance by wealthy people.

Another strategy would be to boost lower incomes through a higher minimum wage, or a larger earned-income tax credit. I prefer the latter, as it has no negative effect on hiring decisions.

Summary Bullets

Was this article too long? Didn’t have time to read it all? Here are some handy bullets to impress your friends—provided they’re economists.

The real neutral rate in advanced economies has declined by over 3 pp since 1970.

The downward pressure comes from a host of private sector forces that are incentivizing savings over consumption. Chief among these are low population growth, longer retirement periods, slowing productivity growth, and growing inequality.

Increased government debt and old-age benefits have mitigated this somewhat, but not entirely.

Central banks are faced with a terrible choice between endemic slow growth, and asset bubbles that pop spectacularly.

Some possible policy responses:

Increased public spending for high-propensity consumers: retirees and poor people.

Policies that remove disincentives to having children.

Higher legal immigration levels.

Increased infrastructure spending.

Cracking down on tax avoidance by wealthy individuals and corporations.

A higher minimum wage or earned-income tax credit

None of this is simple, and the current political environment makes solving these problem all the more difficult, especially when the non-political institution, the Fed, has very little to offer us.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.