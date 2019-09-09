Nordic Chemical Company With An Interesting Niche

CAGR of the revenues is modest at 2.5 %, but in line with the industry average. However, the net profit is improving slowly.

Company overview

Kemira Oyj is a chemical company, which offers products and solutions to customers in water-intensive industries. Business growth has been stable and the stock has generated 34 percent year-to-date return, driven by positive earnings releases. Kemira’s business-to-business chemicals trade might first seem a bit boring business, but its operations are linked to many important environmental themes such as availability of safe drinking water and sustainable water use in industrial processes.

The company’s business environment is somewhat stable and easily foreseeable, which makes this stock quite safe basic materials pick to the portfolio. Kemira also provides 4 percent dividend yield, although this yield can’t be considered rock solid, unless the management succeeds in increasing the profitability. Currently, almost all the company’s earnings are used for dividend payouts.

Kemira is domiciled in Finland and has long business history, being almost a hundred years old company. Nowaday, the company employs close to 5000 people. Private investment firm Oras Invest Oy owns nearly fifth of the company followed by State of Finland with 14 % stake. Other major owners are pension insurance institutions and private investment companies.

Kemira serves water intensive industries

Kemira categorizes its businesses in two somewhat overlapping segments: Pulp & Paper (58 % of revenue) and Industry & Water (42 % of revenue). Clients range from a municipality-owned water treatment facilities to various industrial businesses, such as paper mills and oil companies. Notable customer include large capital cities around the globe, International Paper, Stora Enso, Carlsberg, Chevron and so on. Half of the sales come from Europe, although USA is the most important single country.

These industries need Kemira’s products in their industrial processes. The product portfolio includes polymers, anionic dyes, organic pigments, coagulants, pulp-related chemicals, among others. Kemira also provides various technical services and knowledge for industrial-scale chemistry management. Kemira’s portfolio is tailored for the needs of water intensive industries, which I consider as very interesting way to differentiate from basic chemistry business.

Major trend related to Kemira’s business is the increased usage of water – not only in the form of safe drinking water for the growing population, but also for the industrial purposes. Kemira produces chemicals which are used to cleanse water, alter its attributes and reuse water in industry processes, not to forget the treatment of wastewater.

For example, according to Fluence Corp., pulp and paper industry requires 54 m3 of water to produce a metric ton of pulp or paper in the United States. Most of this is process water, which gets contaminated and needs to be carefully treated before it can be released back. This underlines that Kemira’s products are needed throughout the industrial water cycle.

Regulation is also driving the need for more eco-friendly resource use in industrial production. Water is already a scarce resource in many parts of the world and under strict environmental regulation in many developed countries, so I believe there is an increasing demand for more sustainable water processing techniques that Kemira has to offer.

Revenue is growing, but the bottom line needs to improve

Company managed to increase revenue from 2137 million to 2593 million euros during the last five years. The compounded annual growth rate of revenue is 2.5 %, which is in line with the industry. Pulp & Paper segment has generated most of the revenue growth during the recent years. Even though sales have developed favorably, the company has not managed to improve its profitability within the recent years. Net profit has lagged at around 80-90 million euros for years, which is equivalent to a profit margin of three to four percent. Next graph shows some key figures regarding the sales and profitability:

Source: Kemira key financials.

CEO Jari Rosendal says that Kemira has tuned product mix according to “value over volume” strategy. This means focusing on more value-adding products. Kemira is also ramping up the capacity in high demand markets such as China in order to move the production plants closer to increasing demand.

The latest earnings result is in line with the company’s financial targets, so the outlook for the year seems stable. During the recent quarter Kemira managed to increase profitability especially in Water & Industry segment. However, upcoming quarters show whether these bottom-line improvements are for real.

Financially the company is in moderate state and able to accelerate businesses through acquisitions. Current ratio is at 1.23 and period-end equity ratio is 41 %. Company has three bonds on the debt market. The most recent one has interest of 1.75 % and will mature in 2024. Average rate of company’s interest-bearing liabilities is 1.9 percent according to Annual Report. Kemira has not bought official rating for its bonds, since it is a well-known blue chip company in Nordic area and has managed to raise capital easily.

Not so sustainable dividends

Kemira has paid dividends since its listing in 1994. Kemira's publicly stated dividend policy aims at paying a stable and competitive dividend. Effective dividend yield is 4 percent, given that dividend amount does not change. Company pays dividend once a year just like the majority of Finnish companies. Unfortunately, the company has not been able to increase its yearly dividend payment of 0.53 euros for years. This is not surprising, since the company has struggled to increase net profit even though sales have slightly increased. In the next figure I would like to focus attention on payout ratio development:

Source: Kemira investors page.

The dividend payout ratio is currently high, even though not as bad as it was in 2017. Last year’s earnings per share was 0.58 euros, so with the yearly dividend payment of 0.53 euros the dividend payout ratio is at 91 percent. I expect that Kemira can keep the dividend payment on current level in the next spring, but the payout ratio doesn’t really leave any margin for dividend increase if profitability stays on the past level. If safe and increasing dividends are your main investing criteria, then Kemira might not be the best company to invest in.

How valuable is Kemira?

Kemira is not a volatile stock. Stock price has varied between 10 and 12 euros for years until the recent breakout to over 13 euros driven by strong earnings releases. The market is currently pricing the stock at 13.17 euros. Consensus estimates are expecting earnings-per-share increase to 0.89 euros this year, which would give a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 at current stock price. Personally, I expect more modest earnings growth and EPS of 0.85 euros, which would set valuation at around 15.50 price-to-earnings. See the next graph for stock price development:

Source: Nasdaq Nordic database.

The company is followed by six analysts, whose combined target price estimate is 13,72 euros. This gives 4 percent upside for the stock. Target prices have matched quite well with the stock price, which underlines that company’s business is on a solid ground and the market situation in overall is mature. I appreciate this kind of predictability, because Kemira is one cornerstone of my long-term portfolio. Historically, this stock has not surprised its owners.

Closure

I recommend Kemira for long-term investors who seek to expose their portfolio on basic materials sector – through the sustainable water processing niche that Kemira is offering. Environmental issues are likely to stay hot topic also in the future and Kemira is well positioned to offer competitive chemical products and expertise related to these matters.

I am long with the stock, not only because I believe in the company’s strategy to focus on serving water intensive industries, but also because I appreciate the good predictability of Kemira’s businesses.

Kemira’s own outlook for financial year 2019 is positive and the company expects its EBITDA to increase on a comparable basis, excluding the impact of IFRS 16 accounting change. Kemira will release its next interim report on 24th October 2019.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMRAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.