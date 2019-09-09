Eldorado Gold Made It To My $10 Target

On September 3, Eldorado Gold received the permits for the Skouries mine and Olympias Mine in Greece. The company is still negotiating with the Greek government.

Eldorado Gold reached $10 last week, which is my lower final target. Thus, I decided to sell out my remaining position and wait on the side for a while.

A little history of this fantastic rebound

On December 17, 2018, the Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) informed its discouraged shareholders, that the company anticipated starting trading on a post 5-to-1 consolidated basis at the opening of trading on Monday, Dec. 31, 2018. Eldorado Gold was trying to avoid delisting from the NYSE, which required a $1 threshold.

It could not have been a more somber opening of the year 2019.

Eldorado was the worst-performing Canadian gold stocks in 2018. The stock lost a whopping 85% of its value since Mr. Burns left Goldcorp Inc, where he was the chief operating officer, COO, at the end of 2016, and joined Eldorado in February 2017. George Burns was named CEO in April 2017.

The company went from a market capitalization of $2.9 billion to below $500 million.

The stock reached a record low of $2.64 on January 23 but quickly recovered when the company finally indicated its a new plan at the Kisladag mine.

The controversial decision came in October 2018. Eldorado decided to go ahead and build a mill "as the operation transitions away from its heap leaching roots" with a total investment of $520 million including a mill cost of $384 million.

The Mill Project is expected to cost $520 million, including $384 million for the mill, $75 million for pre-stripping, and $61 million in contingency and growth allowance.

It raised many financial issues that the company was not able to answer adequately. However, on January 31, 2019, Eldorado Gold announced a fundamental "change in mind," which was at the crux of this fantastic rebound. For the newcomers, Kışladağ mine was the company flagship operation until mining stopped abruptly in April 2018.

With this new direction adopted, the company provided an entirely new strategy at Kışladağ which brings total production in 2019 to between 390K Oz to 420K Oz, with a total CapEx 2019 expected to be only $93 million.

Note: We will have to put aside a significant retracement in May after Eldorado Gold released the first-quarter 2019 results (look at the chart above).

Revenues were a surprise with a meager $80.02 million, down nearly $52 million from a year earlier, and down 13.8% sequentially. The drop was due to a technical glitch at Efemcukuru explained in the press release

Gold sales at Efemcukuru were lower than expected in Q1 2019 due to a 1 contract dispute with a customer, combined with delays in port shipments as a result of inclement weather. The Company has entered into contracts with alternate customers. Delayed shipments of concentrate (totaling approximately 20,000 ounces) in the first quarter have been partially completed in April, with the remainder expected to be completed throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2019.

This issue was corrected in 2Q'19 with revenues at a record high of $173.70 million.

The gold sold in the second quarter was 113,685 Au Oz at a gold price of $1,321 per oz.

Production for the second quarter of 2019 was 91,803 Au oz, down 7.4% year over year and up 10.6% sequentially. However, sequentially production number was quite firm as we can see in the graph below: Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019.

1 - A few critical steps have been now achieved

The company has provided an entirely new strategy at Kışladağ Mine indicated above.

indicated above. A significant increase in gold production expected from the new mine called Lamaque in Canada , which is now producing commercially with about 110K Oz of gold in 2019. This situation has been reinforced by the exploration update issued on September 5, 2019: "These results have successfully expanded high-grade mineralization beyond the 2018 resource model in the lower portion of the deposit as well as an expanded bulk stockwork zone below 1,250 meters."

, which is now producing commercially with about 110K Oz of gold in 2019. This situation has been reinforced by the exploration update issued on September 5, 2019: "These results have successfully expanded high-grade mineralization beyond the 2018 resource model in the lower portion of the deposit as well as an expanded bulk stockwork zone below 1,250 meters." On September 3, Eldorado Gold finally received the permits for the Skouries mine and Olympias Mine in Greece after the Syriza Government has been finally toppled from power and was replaced by New Democracy which promised to release the permits and adopt a more constructive attitude toward Eldorado Gold. However, this is not the end of the story. Negotiations are still in progress: "Eldorado is working with the Greek government to achieve the necessary conditions required to restart full construction at the Skouries Project. These include a stable regulatory framework and assurances that provide appropriate foreign direct investor protection and dispute resolution as well as regulatory approval for subsequent permits and technical studies."

Finally, the gold price has been "shooting for the stars" and trades now above $1,500 per ounce, which is a multi-year high. But, the paramount question is: Can the rally continue higher, or is it ready to weaken and retrace?

2 - A few issues remain to be solved

Olympias ramp-up is still a significant disappointment with meager gold production below expectation. The production achieved in 2018 was 46,750 Oz well below the expected 55k to 65k ounces, and the company posted only 16,852 Oz for the first half of 2019.

is still a significant disappointment with meager gold production below expectation. The production achieved in 2018 was 46,750 Oz well below the expected 55k to 65k ounces, and the company posted only 16,852 Oz for the first half of 2019. Eldorado Gold will need to raise cash soon to afford the CapEx requirement needed for Skouries mine development. While the company can divest a few non-core assets such as Tocantinzhino project in Brazil, the company will be short, probably about $500 million to $700 million, in my opinion. One way to get such amount of cash shortly is to launch a secondary equity offering, and it is the perfect timing now with the stock price trading between $9 and $10. However, a secondary equity offering will probably hurt the stock short term. It is a clear and absolute risk that can push the stock to a correction mode. One clue that we got from the company is that Eldorado Gold has filed a final based shelf prospectus on August 26, 2019: "The prospectus will allow Eldorado to offer up to US$750 million of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants, rights, subscription receipts, units or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC."

soon to afford the CapEx requirement needed for Skouries mine development. While the company can divest a few non-core assets such as Tocantinzhino project in Brazil, the company will be short, probably about $500 million to $700 million, in my opinion. One way to get such amount of cash shortly is to launch a secondary equity offering, and it is the perfect timing now with the stock price trading between $9 and $10. However, a secondary equity offering will probably hurt the stock short term. It is a clear and absolute risk that can push the stock to a correction mode. One clue that we got from the company is that Eldorado Gold has filed a final based shelf prospectus on August 26, 2019: "The prospectus will allow Eldorado to offer up to US$750 million of common shares, debt securities, convertible securities, warrants, rights, subscription receipts, units or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period. The specific terms of any future offering will be established in a prospectus supplement to the Shelf Prospectus, which supplement will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the SEC." The net debt is still significant and was $362.6 million at the end of June, and total cash stood at $119.9 million. The rapid degradation of the cash on hand is a concern and should be addressed seriously by the company. In the press release it is said that the liquidity is below $300 million: "The Company finished the quarter with approximately $300 million of available cash including $119.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and term deposits and approximately $179 million available under its $250 million line of credit, with $71 million of capacity on the line of credit allocated to secure certain obligations in connection with its operations."

Technical Analysis (short-term) and Conclusion

EGO had an exponential rise since touching $3 at the end of May. The stock has reached the lower end of my final target at $10, and I decided to sell out my position. Because I now consider EGO trading at fair value.

However, the company is presenting risks that I am not willing to take at this level. Two issues that triggered my decision and adopted a "wait-and-see" attitude.

The price of gold may have entered a phase of consolidation last week that could result in a significant sell-off of the gold miners, which are mostly overbought right now. Eldorado Gold is probably about to use its equity to raise cash and a lot of it. It is not 100% certain, but I believe it is the right move for the company long-term. However, an equity offering will hurt the stock short term and probably more than a simple retracement. The nearest reliable line support I see is $7.25, where I recommend buying and accumulating EGO again.

Of course, it is a personal choice based on a "probable scenario" that I have chosen, and I could be wrong. Gold can continue to trade higher and eventually above $1,600 per Oz, which may lift EGO to $11 or more. Your choice.

