Apple's Valuation: Historically High

Apple's (AAPL) stock, at least for the short term, has hit its historical peak valuation levels, based on its PE Ratio, since 2015. That's not to say the long-term story for Apple is over, but it does suggest the stock has increasing downside risk at this point.

Additionally, there was a rather sizeable bearish bet that was made last week that suggests the stock falls in the weeks ahead. Meanwhile, the stock is hitting a level of technical resistance at the moment. Together it paints a negative outlook for Apple over the short term.

While the short-term worries may weigh on the stock, longer term the business is improving. The broader diversification of the revenue stream should benefit Apple and help to give the equity a higher PE ratio, which in time will help to boost the stock price. But patience will be required.

You can track all of my stories on Apple and my free Seeking Alpha articles on this Google spreadsheet.

Historically Rich

The stock isn't cheap based on its historical one-year forward PE Ratio. Currently shares trade at 16.8, at the top of the range since the end of 2015. However, part of the reason for that higher valuation is because the company has been shifting its business model through the growth of its service business. That shift is what's driving the valuation higher.

It's not to say the valuation will rise in a straight line. With the focus on Apple's new iPhone launch, investors are likely to once again fret over the company's valuation.

Big Put Bet

The $195 puts options for expiration on November 15 saw their open interest rise by 38,175 contracts on September 9. It raises the total open interest for that strike price to around 40,925 contracts. According to data from Trade Alert, the options contracts were bought, a bet that the stock falls. For a buyer of the calls to earn a profit, the stock would need to fall to around $191.15, based on the puts current price of about $3.85 on September 9.

It seems some traders are betting that the stock's rich valuation and the potential for the iPhone launch to underwhelm the markets could cause shares to drop.

Apple will report results at the very end of October or very early in November. The options trade mentioned above does capture the earnings release date.

Technical Resistance

The technical chart shows that the stock is nearing technical resistance at $217. Should the stock fail to break out, it could result in the stock falling to around $209, a significant level of support. However, an increase above that resistance levels sends the stock higher to about $225.

Bull Thesis Longer Term Still Intact

Over the longer term, there are many reasons to be positive on Apple. Such as the company's shift from a hardware cellphone handset maker to a consumer services model. Additionally, the stock should benefit from the shift in its business as investors reward the equity with a higher PE Ratio.

For now, worries may prevail as the stock approaches resistance at $217, and due to its high earnings multiple. Add in the uncertainty the launch of the new iPhones, and it may be enough to keep a lid on the stock. At least it seems some traders are betting the stock falls over the short term. With the plenty of question marks around the stock, it seems possible that the stock could experience a pullback over the next few weeks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.