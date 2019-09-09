The Passive Aggressive-Investor For The Week Of September 9-13

Even though indexing using ETFs is a great strategy, we still need to diversity.

For an overview of the Passive-Aggressive Investor, please see this blog post.

If an investor is indexing, why not just buy a single index ETF and be done with it? For example, if someone wants to participate in the market, they can buy the SPY, which tracks the S&P 500. This is simple, easy to understand, low cost, and pretty darn easy to put into practice.

There's just one problem: while the SPY is, by definition, a diversified portfolio of S&P 500 companies, you're also buying all the risk of the entire market. This may seem attractive when the market is in the middle of a rally. But the market doesn't always rally. Consider this 15-year chart of the SPY: Yes, it has moved in a strong, SW-NE pattern since 2009. But let's look closely at the price movement. First, we have the bear market from 2Q07-1Q09 when the market lost 50%. It took two years to get back to the lower 100s. Then there's the sideways movement from 1Q15-2Q16. All along the way there have been some pretty sharp sell offs. So, we need to either buy the index and just keep it as part of our portfolio for a number of years (as in decades), accepting the volatility, or we need to find another strategy.

Thanks to ETFs, such an option exists. We can combine higher risk investments with lower risk investments to lower volatility and smooth out the returns.

What assets do we add? To answer that question, I need to introduce two concepts. The first is correlation, which measures the performance between two assets. Assets that are perfectly negatively correlated (one rises while the other one falls) have a correlation of -1. Assets that are perfectly correlated (they both rise at the same time) have a correlation of 1. The perfect correlation doesn't exist; when we run a correlation analysis we usually get numbers between -1 and 1. But you get the idea.

The second idea is standard deviation, which is how we measure risk. To explain this term, let's look at the average performance of two assets. Over a 10 year period, asset 1 has an average annual return of 10%. But during that ten-year period, it annually gained as much as 25% but declined as much as 15%. During that same 10-year period, asset 2 has an average annual return of 5%; it's best performance was 8% and it's worst performance was 2%. Because asset 1's returns are more extreme (you could do really well one year but lose a fair amount of money the next), it will have a higher standard deviation relative to asset 2.

Let's tie these concepts together in the following hypothetical table

From page 354 of the 2011 CFA Level 1 Book Corporate Finance and Portfolio Management

The above table combines two assets. Asset 1 has an annualized return of 7% and standard deviation of 12% while asset 2 has an annual return of 15% and standard deviation of 25%.

The last four columns cover all possible correlations between the assets, from perfectly correlated (a correlation of 1; the middle column) to perfectly un-correlated (a correlation of -1; the far right column) . Notice the following relationship: as we add in an increasing amount of an asset with lower risk and a more negative correlation, the portfolio's risk decreases.

To sum up so far: to lower our risk to an acceptable level, we add in lower-risk assets (assets that have a lower standard deviation) that are also more negatively correlated (they are more likely to rise when the other assets falls and visa-versa).

Let's test drive these concepts by putting together our first portfolio -- one that is comprised of stocks and bonds. I'll use two assets: the SPY (which represents the S&P 500) and the IEF (which represents the 7-10 year portion of the US Treasury curve):

Click for a larger image; the chart covers 17 years (8/1/02-8/31/19)

Let's start on the far right. The SPY has a standard deviation of 13.8% while the IEF's is 6.42%, meaning the SPY is riskier than the IEF. This shouldn't be surprising as equities are riskier than bonds. Also notice that the longer the time period over which we measure risk, the higher the standard deviation.

Next, notice in the fourth column that the SPY has an annualized return of 9.19% while the IEFs is 5.17%. This also shouldn't be surprising: stocks have more capital appreciation potential than bonds.

Finally, according to the second and third columns the IEF and SPY have a correlation of -0.30%, which means they tend to move in the opposite direction but not always.

How has this portfolio performed historically? Let's find out by combining these assets in three percentages:

Portfolio 1: 25% SPY and 75% IEF

Portfolio 2: 50% SPY and 50% IEF

Portfolio 3: 75% SPY and 25% IEF

We'll rebalance the portfolio every quarter. Here are the results:

Click for a bigger image

Notice that the larger the percentage of stocks in the portfolio, the more risk we take on (with the higher standard deviation) but the more gain we could potentially make (with the higher percentage return for the best year). Also notice the large increase in risk between portfolios 2 and 3 (the standard deviation increased from 6.63%-9.78%) for the smaller increase in the compound annual growth rate of 106 basis points. While there doesn't have to be a 1-to-1 relationship between standard deviation and compound annual growth, the larger increase in standard deviation relative to return should tell us that in an ideal allocation from a risk return perspective is right around 50%.

For the sake of simplicity, let's put together a portfolio of the SPY and IEF with a 50/50 allocation and run a Monte Carlo simulation based on historical returns to see what we might be able to expect from this portfolio over the next 30 years:

Click for a larger image

In year one, there's a pretty big range between the best and worst performances. But by the 10th year, the difference between the performances of the 10th and 90th percentiles is 5.25%; by the 30th year, it's 3.06%. So over the long run, we can expect modest to good annual returns.

Finally, what are the overall return probabilities: Click for a larger image

By year number 5, we've got a 79% probability of returning 5% and a 50% change of gaining 7.5%. This is about where the probabilities remain for the longer time frames.

I've covered a lot of ground here, so let's stop and sum up with some key bullet points.

ETFs provide an efficient way to invest in key market sectors in a low-cost, diversified manner

Correlation is how we measure the performance relationship between two assets. A positive correlation (a correlation of 1) indicates the assets move in the same way at the same time (the rally and fall at the same time) A negative correlation indicates they move in opposite directions: when one rises the other falls and visa-versa

Standard deviation measures how risky an asset is: a higher standard deviation means more risk.

When combining ETFs in a portfolio, we want to add assets that are negatively correlated to lower volatility. This will probably lower our potential return but will also lower our future potential losses

A portfolio comprised 50/50 of the SPY (representing stocks) and the IEF (representing bonds) is a good, simple utilitarian portfolio that should provide consistent returns.

That's it for this column (I'm at over 1200 words, after all). Next week, I'll take a look at some asset classes and start building other portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.