Transglobe Energy Is As Cheap As They Come

Transglobe Energy (TGA) just reported a pretty decent quarter. Cash flow from operating activities is pretty generous considering the price of the common stock.

Source: TransGlobe Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Note that this Canadian company whose operations are mostly in Egypt reports in US dollars.

The cash flow before changes in noncash working capital was an impressive $34 million at the six month mark. $19 million of that occurred during the second quarter. Even though the quarterly and six month comparisons are negative, production has begun to grow in earnest. A significant discovery is due to begin production in the fall to further aid in the production growth.

Source: TransGlobe Energy June 2019, Investor Presentation

The discovery shown above has now been permitted to proceed to production. That well is a large enough discovery to allow the profitable use of temporary equipment and probably trucking of oil production initially to ensure cash flow. That discovery will also meaningfully add to cash flow in the future.

In the meantime the company drilled two more exploratory wells. One has already been announced as successful. The other is being completed and tested. The results will probably be announced in the third quarter report. The outlook for earnings and cash flow appear to be relatively bright.

Stock Price

However, the market could not be more pessimistic about this company.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website September 9, 2019

The stock price is heading straight towards zero. It is not even stopping for a rest. One would think that the cash flow would dry up tomorrow. Even the past announcement of a major discovery well did not do much for this stock.

Valuation

Ironically, the market cap plus about $15 million of net debt place the enterprise value around $122 million. But the $35 million in cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-working capital accounts is very generous for that enterprise value. This company trades at an annualized enterprise value-to-cash flow before changes in non-working capital ratio of less than 2. Depending upon the timing of production of the discovery wells and decline rates, that cash flow could approach $90 million for the fiscal year. This stock is one of the cheapest followed by the author when compared to the cash flow value.

Net Debt

The company generally is paid in advance for the oil that is sold. This helps with a very lumpy cash flow situation. Generally the oil is sold periodically instead of continuously. Therefore some financing is necessary to stabilize the balance sheet from highly variable cash influxes. The situation is better than it was a few years ago. However, management is still working for more frequent oil sales to further smooth out the cash flow.

Generally the debt outstanding represents oil sold in advance. Management has been reducing the level of debt necessary and will probably continue that trend this year.

Production

In the meantime, production is growing meaningfully for the first time in a very long time.

Source: TransGlobe Energy Second Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

Production could easily top 16,000 BOED before the end of the year. Management has an above average success rate for these conventional wells. Dry holes are far less frequent in Egypt than many North American companies drilling conventional wells report. Both discovery wells drilled appear to be successful as do the development wells drilled.

This company still has a ways to go to reach the production levels of a few years back. But it is now clear that the production is heading in the right direction. At some point the market should notice the return to production growth and stock price of this company far higher in relation to the cash flow.

Source: TransGlobe Energy June 2019, Investor Presentation

The main business of this company has been extracting oil from fields abandoned by larger oil companies. This often means more costly secondary recovery methods that a lean smaller company can profitably do. The larger companies usually look for more profitable and larger discoveries. Many of the discovery wells and development wells announced by TransGlobe Energy are just not material for a far larger company.

However, this company is beginning to grow large enough to begin competing for some of the better prospects in Egypt. The large discovery shown in the earlier slide is evidence of that.

The industry itself is favored by the Egyptian government because the oil can be exported for some badly needed foreign currency. Plus Egypt is one of the more stable Middle Eastern countries. Therefore this company finds itself in a favorable business climate with a government that definitely wants production to grow.

Summary

The market worries about the oil and gas production industry are way overstated as shown by the relation between enterprise value and cash flow. This stock was cheap awhile back and now has fallen to bargain basement lows.

The fact is that the world is doing pretty well right now. The United States economy is rather robust as well. It is absolutely in no ones' interest to bring on a depression as a result of a trade war. However, China is used to getting its way in the trading world. So expect a lot of noise and some hard bargaining before the trade issues are resolved. That, however, is far different from wrecking two of the larger economies.

In the meantime, this company has the budget and the encouragement of the Egyptian government to continue growing production. Egypt still has a lot of places left to explore. There was one lease given up that was announced as a major discovery years ago because the military has not yet cleared the area for business. That type of situation appears to be rapidly fading as an issue.

But there are so many more safe areas to explore. This company can grow an awful lot from current levels with the current holdings. All that is required is success and a reasonable oil price. The market appears worried about another 2008. However, the chances are excellent that the next recession will be much milder.

The time to buy bargains is when no one else wants them. The net debt position is easily covered by cash flow. In fact, long term debt without considering the cash balance is also easily covered by annual cash flow. This is one very strong financial company on the bargain table.

Once some pricing rationality appears, this stock could easily trade for a much more reasonable eight times cash flow. Plus that cash flow will probably be greater than the current amount.

I analyze oil and gas companies like TransGlobe Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies -- the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TGA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.