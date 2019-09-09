Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Management Presents at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Call September 9, 2019 9:55 AM ET

Jeff Capello - CFO

Matthew Harrison - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Harrison

All right. Great. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for the joining us for the next session. I'm Matthew Harrison, one of the biotech analysts here at Morgan Stanley. Pleased to have Biogen with me.

So, very pleased to have with me Jeff Capello, who's the CFO of Biogen. And Jeff, I thought I'd give you the opportunity to make some opening comments and then we can jump into it.

Great. Thank you, Matthew. Thank you to Morgan Stanley for having us at the conference this year, and we appreciate your interest in Biogen.

Jeff Capello

Great. Thank you, Matthew. Thank you to Morgan Stanley for having us at the conference this year, and we appreciate your interest in Biogen.

Let me give you a couple of comments on Biogen before we open it up to Q&A. We are leading neurological company. Our focus is in neurology. That's kind of -- we want to be pioneers in neurology. We are the leaders in MS today, a $20 billion market, growing in the low single-digits, and we are investing in innovation to kind of continue to drive that leadership. In addition to that, within the field of neuromuscular, three years ago, we introduced a product called SPINRAZA, the first treatment for spinal muscular atrophy. Today, we have 8,400 patients under therapy and as a franchise, at the run rate of $2 billion, very successful.

And then, within the field of biosimilars, we now have three anti-TNFs on the market in Europe today; that’s a growing franchise for us. And we’d like to increase our offerings both in Europe and around the world within biosimilars. And to that effect, we've upped our interest in the Bioepis joint venture.

So, we’ve done fairly well from a growth perspective. We’re focused on continuing to kind of focus on that growth and drive it forward. We are focused in four core areas: MS; Alzheimer's; neuromuscular movement disorders; and then, we've got four emerging areas, ophthalmology, which has now moved up into the core area, stroke, pain and neuropsych. Another area we’ve added is immunology where we have some promising areas -- assets in the area of lupus.

So, we’ve done very well from a financial perspective. We’ve also done well from a pipeline perspective. We’ve increased our pipeline. We’ve added 17 clinical assets in the last 2.5 years alone. Today, we have 27 clinical assets in our pipeline and I'm sure we’ll talk about. And we generated a lot of cash. We’ve very strong from a financial perspective. Today, we’re sitting with very little net debt, we generate strong cash flow, and our focus is on deploying our capital to drive shareholder value, both by virtue of investing in the business from an M&A perspective and also buying back stock.

So, that’s the purpose of the Company, be the pioneers in neurology, increase the pipeline and deploy capital to increase shareholder value.

Great. Thanks, Jeff. And look, -- so, a lot of stuff to go through, a lot of topics in MS and SMA, as well as your pipeline. I just want to take a couple of moments before we turn to that and just ask a couple of big picture questions, which I know I get asked a lot about. Your views about the business and particularly your views on what the business should look like, given the major pipeline failure in Alzheimer's earlier this year. So, I think, the key question that I get asked a lot is, do you see a need to transform the business in any way. And I think, people ask that from major M&A, major changes to the size or scope of the organization, things like that. So, maybe you could address that, and then we could go on to some others.

Yes. So, it’s a question that comes up a lot. And I think, the way we look at the business is the MS market is a big market, it’s a $20 billion market growing at a low single-digits. We’ve been very successful at meeting resilience in light of the fact that new competition coming out, that’s our aspiration going forward.

We think that the SMA market has more legs to grow. We had thought that that market had roughly 20,000 potential patients in the world, two years ago; we redid that about six months; now, we’re saying it’s close to 45,000. So, we think that’ll be a growth driver for us. And then, we have biosimilars, which we think could continue to grow in Europe and outside the U.S.

So, we’ve got some growth opportunities. We will have some headwinds. I think, RITUXAN-GAZYVA will be a headwind for us. So, we’ll have to kind of work our way through the growth perspective. But, we also have 27 clinical assets. And we have no fewer than 10 good-sized readouts in the next year and a quarter, that could be pretty promising. We’ve got some really good assets that could move the needle from a growth perspective. And I think that’s what investors want to see is where is the growth going to come from.

So, our game plan is to continue to focus on building the pipeline, continue to execute on the core business, have hopefully some of these pipeline assets work our way and transform the Company that way. There is not any immediate panic to do a large transformative acquisition. Large acquisitions frequently don’t work out that well. So, we’ve got to be very careful of those. So, we’re going to continue to run our play. And if we can find something that fits our risk profile, that can add a lot of shareholder value, we’ll look at it, will be reasonable.

And maybe just one other secondary question is, in light of Alzheimer's, you did have this joint venture with Eisai, and you continued to fund studies on Alzheimer's assets, where I think investors look at and say, they look very similar to the assets that failed. So, maybe you could just address why that’s happening and how we should think about that going forward?

Jeff Capello

We do like the space of Alzheimer's. We know it's higher risk. We think, if anybody can kind of solve that disorder should be us, given our expertise in neurology. And we're not going to be afraid of it, taking on difficult to treat disorders. So, I think we are committed to it. We're committed to solving it. We've got five programs. And we're going to have to see what does the data tell us and then make informed decisions thereafter.

And any view on when you might finish that analysis of the aducanumab data?

It shouldn't take much longer. I mean, typically, it’s a six-month kind of cycle to get to the data, give or take. So, at some point, we’ll get to the data, and then our game plan is to share it with everyone at a major conference.

Okay. Okay, great. So, I thought we’d start with MS and then sort of tick through some of the disease areas. So, one of the questions that I get a lot at this time of the year, and I think you guys maybe have a little bit of visibility onto it is, how are formularies shaping up, how sort of rebate pressure shaping up as you look towards next year, and any major changes as we think about 2020 versus 2019?

Not at this point in time. It is typical pressures and obviously kind of some of the large distributors looking for discounts, allowances and everything else but nothing too dissimilar. There is obviously a lot in the paper about different legislative reform and pricing from that perspective, but there's nothing tangible. And there’s been so many variations, it's very difficult to draw any conclusion. So, we, you, and everyone is kind of watching it very carefully to see which direction is it going and how will impact our products. Some of the things that are being discussed are, would be more of a challenge, some would be much less of a challenge. It just depends on kind of how they formulate these things. Very difficult to tell because there is nothing concrete to respond yet.

Sure. And then, I guess, one of the other things as we think about next year, there are handful of -- some have gotten approved this year but as we go into next year, there will be more potentially approved competitive -- new competitive agents. Right? So, you've got some new agents that have been approved from Novartis, ozanimod may be approved next year. Can you just talk about, how you're thinking about the competitive dynamics and the impact on your business?

The way we look at that is, some of them are direct competitors to products that are on the market today. In those cases, we see those products kind of cannibalizing, for the most part the products that they gear towards. There could be some broader implications of some of the products. I mean, the thing that we get a lot of confidence from is, TECFIDERA and TYSABRI are doing very well. Through the end of the second quarter, our new -- our share of new prescriptions have continued to grow in the U.S., and TECFIDERA has been growing double-digits in Europe for the past five or six quarters. So, even in light of the competition coming in, our products continue to do very well. And we are the leader in MS and we aim to kind of remain the leader.

And just on TECFIDERA, I want to come back to a couple of the questions on competition. But, I guess Europe, I think, one of the opportunities you guys have highlighted before is volume-driven growth outside the U.S., despite maybe some pricing pressure that historically occurs in those geographies. Can you just talk about your view on sustainability of that and how much visibility you have into that?

Yes. So, TECFIDERA has been growing double-digits in most large European countries for the last five, six quarters. And if you look at the penetration rate, the treatment rate of MS in some of those countries, it’s well, well below what it is in the U.S. So, we think that that can continue. Can it continue forever at kind of double-digit clip? Probably not. And some of that is getting from the interferon contraction as well. People are kind of leaving interferon class to go to the oral or higher efficacy systems driving from that perspective. But, at least for the foreseeable future, we think there is good growth opportunity outside the U.S., not just in Europe, but in Japan as well. We’ve done very well in Japan, and some of the emerging markets, although those markets are probably not going to be quite as big.

Okay. Ofatumumab, data coming, I think Friday. I guess, just given the experience with OCREVUS, what do you think about a second CD20 coming to market, what kind of impact that could have or not have, especially as you get royalties from OCREVUS as well?

Yes. We’ll have to kind of see how effective that is, what the uptake is. I think, our team is watching that. Obviously, we think that that attacks more the OCREVUS space which as you said, we get the royalties in the U.S., much less royalties outside the U.S. So, we’re going to have to see how that product does relative to OCREVUS.

Okay. VUMERITY, I guess, the key question that I get most here is, what does this product do for you, right? Does it help extend the patent life of TECFIDERA, does it just grow the market? What’s your base case assumption on how we should think about VUMERITY and its impact?

So, we’re pretty excited about that product. EVOLVE 2 study came out, and the results were quite positive. Discontinuation rate as a result of adverse GI events -- head to head against TECFIDERA, the discontinuation rate for TECFIDERA was 4.8%, it was 0.8% for VUMERITY. So, it did very well on the main clinical endpoint for that study. So, we think it does very well for patients who have severe GI issues.

We think it will probably sit right beside TECFIDERA, because most of the patients on TECFIDERA today have gotten through the GI issues. And so, we think it probably helps us grow our share, within the fumarate section and potentially grow the oral side, where doctors wouldn’t necessarily put the patients who might have GI events on that type of therapy, maybe they will pick up some of that. So, we’ll pick up switches from competitors and perhaps grow the share with VUMERITY. And I think it’s going to be a nice complement to TECFIDERA.

Do you switch your marketing efforts and stop marketing TECFIDERA and market VUMERITY or…

No. I think, the product, at least at this point in time, we’re thinking about they’ll fit side by side and they’ll fit very well together and really help us kind of grow, continue to grow our share and grow new prescriptions.

Okay. And then, I guess, finally, the other thing in MS, you’ve got some IPRs on TECFIDERA. Maybe you could just talk about your outlook for that and what investors should be watching there?

So, I think that’s a question that comes up a lot. Remind people that the two previous IPRs failed. So, we think, our IP position with TECFIDERA is quite strong. Having said that, but all I can say is it’s obviously something we’re very focused on, we’d love to get resolved.

Would you consider settlements in this area?

I think we’ll do -- whatever would be in the best interest of shareholders to take the pressure off the stock, it’d be good.

Okay. Maybe SMA next? So, I think, you touched on a couple of the positive dynamics that you guys see with SPINRAZA, larger market size et cetera. I guess, you’ve seen your first competitor launch in the past three or four months. Maybe just broadly comment on what you’re seeing in the market from that competitive launch? And then, we can talk about some of the details.

Well, I think, you’re referring to Zolgensma, which is the gene therapy SMA product. So far, it’s been slow. There hasn’t been a lot of patients that have been treated at this point. I think, the challenge is, there isn't a lot of data. I think, there are still questions around durability, efficacy, manufacturing, and then, of course, it's affordability. And it's indicated so far for less than 5% of the population. So, listen, I think it's a very good thing for patients. And that's why we're all here. So, we welcome the competition. But, we have 8,400 people on therapy that do extremely well. And we think the market is big enough for multiple therapies. And we'll have to see what happens with efficacy and therapy? As a reminder, I think it's half of their patients that were in clinical trials were on SPINRAZA as well. And so, I think, people are going to have to go through the mental equation of whatever the price point is $2 million for treatment. And if they're on our treatment as well, is that going to work? And I think, it's a tougher equation in the U.S., where you make that big payment upfront, and then people move health plans. I think, the whole affordability is still something to be worked out with gene therapy personally.

Do you -- I mean, do you view Zolgensma as just a competitive product for infant patients or do you think, there's any competition around switching and under two-year olds?

That's what we'll have to see. We want to see kind of -- if those patients are doing well on the existing therapy, and they've already had their loading doses, then the economic equation of kind of signing up for a large upfront, when they're only on maintenance doses, that's something that the payers will have to kind of grapple with. And ultimately, I think you need more information to say, is it as effective as SPINRAZA, and how do you make that equation for patients?

Okay. Maybe before we talk about risdiplam, let's talk about some of the other growth opportunities that you have in the near-term. In addition to market size expansion, I think, you've obviously highlighted older patients, Type 2s, Type 3s as significant growth areas for you. Maybe you could just remind us how you are doing there and what you see as the outlook?

I think, you look to the U.S., we’re still much less than 50% penetrated in that adult segment. And as a reminder, that adult segment of the SMA market is two-thirds in the market. Now, some of those patients are harder to find, and they have more difficult spines to treat. So, there's a little bit more of a challenge, but we're doing quite well in penetrating that sector. And that was a real point of focus a year and a half ago, as we begin to saturate the earlier segments of the population. So, we're doing well in the adult segment.

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

So, we’d love to get more done. We think we understand how it works. We're very good at manufacturing. We are very good at the supply chain. And so, we would love to get more done in that area.

Okay. And is that -- I mean anything you'd like to highlight or is that just more sort of organic programs as they start to mature?

Its' going to be both organic and it could be through getting incremental programs from Samsung.

Okay. So, pipeline quick hits maybe. PSP sort of big read out sometime in the second half of this year. Maybe just give us your view on the outlook for that study?

So, we're optimistic about PSP. It's a disorder that affects about 70,000 patients in the G7, for which there is no treatment at all. We have had the benefit of meeting a couple patients, the debilitating disease, quite distracting. So, the good news is we were able to show in our Phase 1 trial, a 90% reduction of tau in the CSF. And I know some people have said well we have the asset failed. I don't think they -- they never published whether they made any impact on the tau reduction in the different molecules. So, we're optimistic about that product and that product will read out as you said by the end of 2019. We have like three, four months left. And if that product works, that's going to be a significant product for us. The incidence or the patient pool there is as big if not bigger than SPINRAZA, to give you a sense, so.

And can you talk a little bit about -- it’s obviously a rather large Phase 2 study, what's the regulatory path there, is -- if you achieve a certain amount clinical impact on the rating scale there? Is there a potential to file off that study? How should we think about the regulatory path?

I'm probably not the expert on the regulatory path, but from what I've heard from our people internally is, there is a path towards a potential registrational event at the end of the Phase 2, and that's kind of the depth of my knowledge.

Okay, sure. SOD1, I guess, there are two questions here. So, maybe the outlook on SOD1 itself and I'm sure you probably want to comment on your investments in other ASOs around that?

Yes. So, I think we're very encouraged by the Phase 3 that we’re running for SOD1 at ALS. It's a smaller disorder within the ALS franchise but it’s one where we’ve got genetically validated target and the potential for biomarkers. So, we feel very good about that. And that’s a signal that we saw in Phase 1 that’s quite encouraging. Right beside that, we're running a Phase 1 for C9ORF, which is a much bigger our segment for the ALS population, which we think will be read through from SOD1 to the C9ORF and we’ve got a couple of other programs coming along behind it through our partnership with Ionis.

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

Matthew Harrison

Jeff Capello

So, there’s a lot of focus on where do we want to invest our dollars, how does it fit with building franchises, so we’re going to be profitable, and also, continue to invest from a lifecycle management perspective, because as you know, we got to continue to come up with new products as the LOEs going to come up.

So, we want to continue to allocate capital in a way that is best for shareholders, recognizing there’s going to be ups and downs, but you’re playing for kind of the long-term in terms of positioning the Company as best as possible for long-term success.

Great. Jeff, thanks for being here. I appreciate it.

Thanks for time.