Bonds: Trying To Make Lemonade Out Of Lemons (Part 3 Of 3)

The hot topic of whether low interest rates justify high (and rising?) valuations on equities is discussed briefly; my thought is they do not justify them at this time.

This article discusses some tactics potentially available to try to get extra yield for acceptable risk, or extra capital gains potential, while staying within fixed income.

Today's low interest rate environment in the US, which is high relative to many other parts of the world, presents new challenges for investors.

Background

In Part 1 of this series, written Labor Day, I noted that by the pattern set since the Great Recession, it could well be time for stocks to stop their 1 1/2 year churn and generate alpha versus bonds. Yet, even though bond yields have plummeted in the past 10-11 months, I believed positive-yielding US bonds could still be bought and generate reasonable returns in the years ahead. In Part 2, listed some of the short and long-term reasons to think this way.

This article focuses on making the best of a very low interest rate situation.

I will try to be accurate factually; please comment if you see something that is incorrect (or that you have an opinion on that may differ from mine). Note, however, I am not a financial professional, offer up certain opinions and strategies that are mine only and may not be of any value. So, as always, you need to think for yourself.

Everything herein is from the perspective of a US taxpayer investing in the US markets and focusing on US government, corporate or municipal bonds. When discussing munis, I'm referring specifically to those munis that are free of Federal tax. Some are taxable, however, and some, while technically tax-free, have interest payments that are subject to the AMT (alternative minimum tax) calculation, which for some people means that they are in a real sense taxable.

First, I'll discuss individual bonds versus bond funds.

General points about bonds and bond funds for retail investors

Today, individuals can typically see through their broker's web site, or external sites such as msrb.org, trades done on a particular bond over the past year or longer. So, it's easier to feel more confident than in past eras that buying or selling an individual bond is being done at a fair price. Whatever Treasury maturity one may want to buy or sell always has a seller or buyer. That is not true for most corporate bonds and is very hit or miss for munis. Discount brokers I use typically charge $5 per $5000 unit to execute a buy or sell bond order, which is only a 0.1% commission. They may also provide a 3rd-party fair value estimate for a bond. If a bond is held for 10 years and then matures, that's 0.01% per year, which is a much better deal even than the most efficient bond fund. However, except for Treasuries, liquidity is vastly better for funds than for individual bonds.

Choosing individual bonds can allow more precision regarding credit quality and maturities than a fund allows, especially for corporates and munis.

Aside from the most plain vanilla bonds, such as Treasuries that cannot be called prior to maturity, the world of bonds is more complex than that of common stocks. One moderate-size muni issue may have 10 or more different bonds, each with different maturities and potentially with different call features, sinking funds, and even AMT characteristics. Some bonds are subordinated to others and thus are less credit-worthy than more senior bonds. Some bonds are insured, and different insurers have different credit characteristics. For munis, my understanding has been that all states except Illinois do not apply state income tax to interest on munis issued from within that state. A New Yorker or Californian thus tends to prize bonds from that state over munis from a different state if everything else is equal. The large states of Texas and Florida, with lots of muni supply, have no state income tax, thus along with Illinois (and a few others such as Washington state) residents of those states have no state tax incentive to buy munis from that state. That tends to mean that bonds from those states pay a bit more interest than bonds from high-tax states, as they do not have a pool of residents who focus on bonds from within those states.

Because of these characteristics, choosing individual munis often makes sense for me as a Floridian.

Bond funds do work well for most investors, however. The generic characteristic of bond funds is that they are perpetual (except for a small number of "target" bond funds designed to expire at a date certain). Own the iShares 7-10 year Treasury fund (IEF), which I do own, and essentially you own an 8.5 year T-bond. The fund keeps the maturity roughly constant. You can own it forever and never have to trade. The shorter the maturity of the fund, the more quickly the payout will rise if interest rates rise. One can own essentially a 2-year T-bond via iShares (SHY) or a very short term T-bond portfolio via SPDRs (BIL). Thus, even fixed income investments have easily-traded alternatives that can do well in a rising rate environment.

While I may have exhausted the little I know about bonds and bond funds in this section, there is much more to it than is discussed in this section.

With that introduction, next I'll get into a few thoughts on how to squeeze a little extra yield, or capital gains potential, out of today's US bond market.

Zero coupon Treasuries versus interest-bearing

People pay a premium to own a traditional T-bond that pays interest every 6 months and pays out at par rather than one that accrues the interest and pays it as a price increase when the bond matures at par. These zero coupon T-bonds, aka STRIPs, trade at a discount to par given that all Treasuries have positive yields. Ever since at least the Great Recession, zeroes have had a yield pick-up. If a 10-year T-bond trades at 1.6%, the zero may have an implied yield of 1.7-1.75%. It's small stuff, but every basis point counts. In addition, and especially relevant to long duration bonds, if interest rates drop, the zero appreciates faster than an interest-bearing bond whose price is partly anchored by the interest payment. Of course, the reverse is true when rates rise.

One reason zeroes are priced at a discount is that in taxable accounts, the government taxes the implied interest even though it is not paid, so zero coupon Treasuries are most suitable for IRAs and other tax-deferred accounts.

For retail investors, zeroes trade with higher bid-ask spreads than traditional Treasuries.

I know of two ETFs that only own zero coupon Treasuries with long durations; these are Vanguard (EDV) and PIMCO (ZROZ). These pay out dividends and capital gains as they are able, and my understanding is that they do not penalize the shareholder in a taxable account as direct ownership of the zero does. EDV is generally more liquid than ZROZ. The expense ratio for EDV is a minimal 0.07%, so I'm happy to own it long term or trade it just so long as I do not expect a major bear market in Treasuries. The CAGR total return from EDV for the past 10 years is about 9.7%. I find this remarkable given the safety of the bonds and the low interest rates prevailing over this period. This has lagged the S&P 500 (SPY) by about 4 points, but the SPY was just recovering from its bear market 10 years ago. It appears as though 5-year returns from EDV are quite similar to those from the SPY.

Next, some comments on corporate bonds.

Corporates: better risk-reward than Treasuries?

In the years after all the bank failures that made the recession that began in December 2007 "Great," I did not bother with corporates, partly because I thought (and said in my blogs or on Seeking Alpha) that the US was following the Japanese example wherein the central banks zero interest rate policy (ZIRP) gradually exerted a sort of gravitational force bringing long term rates lower. Thus, I was interested in long term bonds as trading vehicles from the long side. Only Treasuries - either zeroes or funds - met that goal optimally. Now that Fed policy is much more traditional, the US banking system is safer, and long term rates have ranged the last several years from low to very low, my goal is more a simple accretion of interest payments with safety of principal rather than profits from trading bonds.

That leads to the question of whether the modest yield pick-up of a very high-quality corporate bond over a Treasury is worth accepting. I think that except for trading characteristics, the answer is 'yes.' Companies with good or great balance sheets that are thriving operationally, such as Microsoft (MSFT) and Merck (MRK), have bonds outstanding that I think have a little better risk-reward than Treasuries. However, the longer the maturity, the less I trust a company versus the government to still "be there," however.

A personal preference: I do not especially like investment-grade bond funds; one sudden disaster might make up for the yield spread over Treasuries.

Regarding junk bond funds, such as those from iShares (HYG) and SPDR (JNK), I look at them as competitors to stocks and such pass-through entities as MLPs and REITs.

Next, a few words on munis.

Closed-end muni funds may still be attractive versus individual bonds or traditional funds

While muni bond yields have collapsed, investment-grade bonds or funds such as iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) can offer yields equal to or greater than those on Treasuries, with exemption from Federal tax. Over the years, I have evolved some themes to generate potential alpha versus, say, MUB. This and the next section discuss a few of them with the hope that whether you are a self-directed investor or work with a financial professional, you may gain at least one worthwhile idea.

This section updates a topic I first discussed on July 2, 2018, in A Muni Bond Fund With Double-Digit Total Return Potential. This discussed the Eaton Vance Muni Bond Fund, a closed-end fund that was trading at a 10.67% discount to NAV (net asset value). The stock was at $11.81. I was getting bullish on bonds in general and liked the credit quality of EIM as well as its discount to NAV. I also liked its overweight in Texas and Florida bonds. After trading down to about $11, the bond market began acting better, as did EIM. Then something interesting happened, which I discussed in A High-Yield Muni Fund's Catalyst That May Allow Continuing Alpha in April; EIM was at $12.40. This was a tender offer for 10% of the fund's shares at only a 2% discount to NAV, the result of an activist shareholder's communications with the fund. As only about 40% of shares were tendered, the fund redeemed about 25% of my shares. Since I had bought them only months earlier at 10-11% discounts from NAV, flipping them at a 2% discount was great fun.

This situation is active. I believe that if the fund trades at above a 6% discount to NAV in a specified time period, two redemptions of 5% of outstanding shares are scheduled, also at a 2% discount to NAV.

EIM closed Friday at $12.95. Current yield is 3.99% and the discount to NAV was 8.48%. EIM has returned about 15% over the past year in payouts and dividends, not counting the buyback.

I go to CEFA.com for basic data on closed-end funds (CEFs). This site lists all of them trading in the US, as well as leveraged funds that are not muni funds.

EIM is a leveraged CEF, which means it borrows shorter term to buy additional bonds. This introduces certain risks and opportunities. Over time, my empirical observation is that well-run leveraged CEFs have outperformed MUB, but past performance may not be repeated. If you are new to CEFs and new to leveraged CEFs, please understand them before buying any.

That unexpected buyback bonus with EIM led me to buy two other leveraged muni CEFs, BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI) and BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM). These have different quality and duration metrics from EIM, as described at CEFA and at their web pages.

[After completing and submitting the article, I visited Seeking Alpha and found a post titled BlackRock CEFs to buy back up to 5% of shares. This links to a press release titled Certain BlackRock Closed-End Funds Announce Renewal of Share Repurchase Programs. This includes MYI and BYM, and many others. I was unaware of ongoing share repurchases, but pending further research, it appears this could be a yearly 5% buyback program which has the goal of "incremental accretion to a Fund's NAV." I would welcome any comments from readers about whether this program, if sustained, makes a generic muni CEF trading at a hefty discount to NAV an inherently better investment than owning munis outright.]

Note well: all longer term bond funds are likely to see declines in their payouts, as they are forced to replace older bonds (with higher coupons) with bonds at today's rates (unless rates suddenly rise in a sustained fashion).

Moving on, I will make some observations about individual munis. Please recognize that this is all in the service of making lemonade out of lemons.

Trying to gain a small edge in individual munis

I have set up lists of different types bonds on Fidelity, such as high-grade munis, to make it easy to search. Getting granular, I have noted that occasionally, unlike in the stock market, I can get a relative bargain. These include the following.

A small lot offered at a discount

From Friday's offerings, which may not be available Monday, there is a Charleston S.C. G.O., CUSIP 160357VS5, AAA rated as of 2015. This is a 3.25% bond, maturing in 2027, callable at par in 2022. The yield to call is 1.51% and the yield to maturity is 2.63%; commissions lower the effective yield. A $5000 face value lot was on offer at $104.213, providing the above yields. At the same time, another block of $40,000 face value was offered at $105.18, with a yield to call of 1.12%. One does not see this disparity in the stock or Treasury markets. The $5000 offering is a better deal, but it's only $5000; and selling it may be more difficult than the $40,000 lot (which is still a very small lot from a dealer's perspective).

I think that dealers generally just want to turn their inventory over; if they can make a spread on a small bond piece, maybe I can save a few dollars in the purchase price by buying that piece.

Another option that provides a step-up in yield is offered now and then:

Zero coupon munis

Tax-free bonds have occasional zeroes that can be owned, unlike Treasury zeroes, in taxable accounts with incurring Federal tax liability. For example, on Fidelity, I also see two AAA rated munis, both non-callable, maturing in 2027. The zero coupon bond yields 1.51% but the interest-bearing one yields 1.12%. This spread may be larger than what is typical, but is valid on trend.

So, while they are less liquid, zero coupon munis may be worth considering, though they are not easy to find. I would not buy a long term zero from a dodgy issuer, however.

Munis not exempt from the AMT

These are often found from offerings by airports and marine ports. Because they act in many portfolios as potentially taxable, they generally trade with higher yields than AMT-exempt bonds. Thus, individual bonds not exempt from the AMT calculation, or bond funds containing a high proportion of such bonds, may work for some investors. There is a corresponding diminished demand for such bonds if one tries to sell them.

Callable bonds

Most muni bonds on offer to retail investors these days are callable by the issuer anywhere from 1-20 years before maturity (or even more than 20 years in a few cases). My general observation is that some of these bonds trade at higher yields at all time periods, from first call to maturity, than if they were fixed-maturity, non-callable bonds. For buyers who are open to that degree of uncertainty, callable bonds may be of interest.

Issuers you know

The old Peter Lynch dictum to buy companies whose products you know and like may also apply to munis. If you know a state, county, city, etc. well, you may be able to look at the credit rating with informed eyes and perhaps see more strengths (or weaknesses) than the raters. This could then help you make a decision on an individual bond.

Municipal bonds comprise a complex asset class, with more niches and potential pitfalls than I have discussed. I believe that a knowledgeable professional may be an especially good idea for many muni bond investors.

Moving on from munis...

Will investing in long term bonds still pay off?

This question is on the minds of almost all investors. Clearly equity valuations have increased as bond prices have risen. Currently, the spread between 10-year and 30-year Treasuries is around 47-50 basis points (0.47-0.50%). When Japan first went into ZIRP, the spread between 10-year and 30-year JGB's tended to be around 100 basis points, or bps. That spread has now compressed to about 50 bps.

In 2016, when 10-year Treasuries dropped to their all-time low of 1.34%, the 30-year bottomed at 2.10%, a spread of 76 bps. If the 30-year were to continue to trade around 2%, and if the Fed cuts rates another 100 bps into next year, it could be the 10-year bond (or, IEF) that appreciates while the 30-year (or, TLT) trades unchanged.

On the other hand, while the 2-10 spread is around zero as it was in H2 1998, the 10-30 spread is positive as it was then, and both the 10-year and 30-year were bad investments from then into 2000, but the yield on the 10-year rose more than the yield on the 30-year. On a 3-5 year basis, however, the 30-year solidly beat the 10-year, i.e. TLT beat IEF, as all yields fell rather steadily from 2000 into mid-2003.

if the US skirts recession in the next 1-2 years, as in the H2 1998 analogy, when the Fed also eased citing international problems, I would look for a significant loss of value in TLT that exceeds the loss of value in IEF; but neither would look good for a while. And, the loss would be temporary, and the monthly dividends would continue to flow.

Continuing that analogy, despite only a mild recession in 2001 and massive deficit spending following the recession, tax cuts and the wars that followed, the 2000-3 period was golden for TLT and less so for IEF.

I have just gone in a circle. In other words, I'm ready for yields to back up, given the technicals and the high volume of corporate bond offerings just last week, but I'm not seeing evidence that the secular decline in long term bond yields has ended in the US.

Personally, I find so many variables in today's strange times that I just don't know what the right historical precedents are... if any.

Stocks versus bonds: do low interest rates justify high stock valuations?

My answer is 'yes' during periods of QE, when it is easy to point to all the new money being created by the Fed. This 'funny money' inflates one asset class, typically risk-on ones such as stocks, then another, such as bonds (i.e., bond prices get inflated, which means lower interest rates).

However, now that the Fed is back to traditional monetary policy, I would expect lower interest rates to reflect expectations of slower growth and therefore not to be a positive for equities. The experience of European and Japanese stock markets is in that direction. So, with the Fed on its current course of cautious ease, I do not see the Goldilocks scenario of ever-higher valuations of both stocks and bonds as attractive right now. But if the mythical Mr. Market wants to take the other side of that argument, at least for a while, he will do as he pleases.

Concluding remarks - the lemonade is not too sweet, but at least it's not bitter European lemons

Only time will tell whether this late-cycle business expansion is really on its last legs and will move into recession. The action of the stock and bond markets in the US is on its face difficult to understand using traditional investment metrics. So, one wonders if the prevalence of negative and zero yields on many trillions of dollars of debt in the EU and Japan, and also the very low yields in the UK and some other countries, explains matters.

How much this consideration is affecting US interest rates is a big unknown.

I do think it's possible that the foreign bond factor rather than onrushing US recession could explain how bonds could act so bullishly while the SPY holds up so well.

To summarize:

Given all these and other uncertainties, I certainly can provide no answers. However, dealing with the markets as they are, I think there are certain topics that some investors may wish to think about in their own fixed income investing that may provide a little extra yield or capital gains potential without undue risk or illiquidity. Perhaps the observations made above can provide some food for further thought and research.

As you likely know, I am not an investment professional and am not advising that you undertake any financial or other decision.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you wish to contribute.

Submitted Sunday afternoon, 10-year Treasury 1.55%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EIM, MYI, BYM, IEF, EDV, SHY, MSFT, MRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser. May buy or sell any of the securities mentioned in this article at any time without notice.