The Paradigm Shift

"Dollar bills have absolutely no value except in our collective imagination, but everybody believes in the dollar bill." – Yuval Noah Harari

Recession is upon us, so they say. Yields inverted, manufacturing PMIs falling around the world (the USA included), the worst is yet to come. Recent developments tell us that 75% of developed countries have a manufacturing PMI in contraction.

Yet, at the same time, market gurus warn about the inevitable USD depreciation (UUP). However, if we're to learn something from the past, a global recession likely brings a higher USD, not a lower one. The paradigm, thus, is yet to shift.

The U.S. dollar remains strong despite efforts by the White House to talk down the currency. This will have a negative impact on EM (EEM), commodities (DBC), and companies that generate substantial revenue overseas – I’ve covered this lately in the Lead-Lag report, please check it for more details.

I'm personally a fan of investors' creative thinking about how the future might be like. After all, this is one thing that differentiates us in this ferocious dog-eat-dog world of understanding financial markets. For instance, the USD rose against GBP, EUR, AUD, and NZD, for the past year-and-a-half. Only against the EUR, the USD gained a whooping 2,500 pips. That's a lot, by all standards.

At the same time, however, the U.S. stocks hovered around all-time highs. That’s creative thinking: USD up and stocks trading at all-time highs.

Investors, as it turns out, don’t lack creative thinking. However, some things are dangerous to assume. For instance, the fall of the USD ahead of a recession.

Here’s a chart showing the yield curve inversions and the time such a thing led to recession. I won’t talk about the last recession we know: the one following the 2008 financial crisis.

Everything in the past may just be, well, investors' creative thinking. How the markets dealt with USD needs during other recessions in the past is irrelevant today. If we are to have an educated idea, recent history might offer it.

During the last recession, the Dollar index rose. Even though over fifty percent of the index is made of EUR (the rest belongs to GBP, JPY, SEK, CAD, and CHF), it remains a benchmark for the world's reserve currency value.

As it turns out, it rose during the last recession. Instead of looking for creativity, investors settled for the USD’s safe haven. Why would this time be different, in case a recession strikes?

Long stocks, long USD worked just fine for the last two years. Anyone betting a ranch for the paradigm to shift?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.