Kingsoft Corporation: Weakness In Core Games Business Partially Offset By Strength In Cloud, Office Software

My sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests limited upside for Kingsoft valuing the games and office software businesses at 10 times and 30 times P/E, and the cloud business at 3 times price-to-sales.

Kingsoft plans to spin off its office software business on the new Science and Technology Innovation Board, or STAR market, which could help to unlock value of this fast-growing business segment.

The cloud services business almost doubled its revenue for 2Q2019, and future prospects look promising with Xiaomi's backing and cloud computing's low penetration rate in the Chinese enterprise service market.

Elevator Pitch

I like Hong Kong-listed Kingsoft Corporation Limited (OTCPK:KSFTF) [3888:HK] for its fast-growing cloud services and office software businesses, and the company's plans to spin off its office software business to unlock value.

On the other hand, I am concerned about Kingsoft's weak games business affected by technical issues with the launch of the JX Online III mobile game, and the longer period of time expected for its loss-making cloud services business to achieve profitability with the business segment focused on market share gain over profitability in the near-term. Further impairment losses on its listed associate cannot be ruled out as well.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation of HK$17.92, based on P/E multiples of 10 and 30 times for the games business and office software business, respectively, and a price-to-sales multiple of 3 times for the cloud services business, suggests a limited 4% upside to Kingsoft's share price of HK$17.16 as of September 6, 2019.

Company Description

Kingsoft Corporation is a leading Chinese software and internet services company, which has diversified beyond its core games/entertainment software business to cloud computing and office software. The company's customers are located globally in markets such as North America, Europe, Japan and Malaysia, while its offices and R&D centers are located in Beijing, Zhuhai, Chengdu, Dalian, Guangzhou and Hong Kong.

Kingsoft's games/entertainment software, cloud services and office software businesses contributed 32%, 49% and 19% of the company's 1H2019 revenue respectively. Excluding the loss-making cloud services business, Kingsoft's games business and office software business accounted for 66% and 34% of its adjusted operating profit for 1H2019 respectively.

Core Games Business Under-performed Due To Technical Issues With New Mobile Game Launch

Kingsoft's core games business registered an uninspiring -2% YoY and -5% QoQ decline in revenue to RMB569.8 million for 2Q2019. Daily Average Peak Concurrent Users decreased from 798,354 in 2Q2018 to 680,869 for 2Q2019; while the number of Monthly Average Paying Accounts also fell to 2,542,271 in 2Q2019 versus 3,272,023 in 2Q2018.

The weak performance of the games business was due to a combination of existing games approaching the mature stage of their life-cycles and and a widely-anticipated and newly-launched mobile game falling short of expectations. The culprit was the debut of JX Online III mobile game, a swordsman-themed role playing game, on June 12, 2019 which met with technical issues which affected its performance.

At the company's 2Q2019 earnings call on August 20, 2019, Kingsoft elaborated on the technical issues that adversely impacted the debut of its JX Online III mobile game:

But when it was first launched, we faced some challenges, faced some technical difficulties. So this -- it had an impact on financial performance... So it will affect our full year and also the second half of the year game business performance... So when we first launched JX III Online Mobile game in June, we did face some problems on the technical side. So when the game was first launched, a lot of the gamers would not be able to log in to the mobile game II section, so they had to switch to the WeChat...So together with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF), we believe that in the beta testing version, we have stopped our promotion after 2 weeks after we noticed these problems with Tencent together. So the user we were able to attract when we first launched the game were only 55% of the total expectation that we have for JX Online III mobile game. So the -- so that will have impact on the monthly gross billing.

The JX Online III mobile game's initial first monthly gross billing was RMB150 million, representing 55% of the company's monthly gross billing expectations or target as mentioned above. The popularity of JX Online III is validated by the fact that the game was ranked first on the iOS downloads chart for games in China on its debut.

Kingsoft has decided to re-launch an updated version of the JX Online III mobile game in end-October or early November this year. Another new game, which was planned to be launched this year, the JX Online II mobile game will have its launch delayed to earliest March 2020, as a result of the need to optimize and update the JX Online III mobile game. As a result, the company is guiding for a -10% decline in revenue for the games/entertainment software business for full-year FY2019, as both the JX Online III and JX Online II mobile games are now expected to have a more significant revenue contribution starting FY2020.

Other games in the pipeline include Final Fantasy Brave Exvius and Double Life World to be launched in Mainland China and Japan respectively in the second half of 2019. Kingsoft is the distributor of Japanese gaming company Square Enix's (OTCPK:SQNXF) (OTCPK:SQNNY) Final Fantasy Brave Exvius in Mainland China; while Double Life World is a shooter game with a female protagonist.

In the near-term, the financial results of Kingsoft's games business will be dependent on the performance of its new games.

Cloud Services Business Delivers Strong Revenue Growth

Kingsoft's loss-making cloud services business saw revenue grow 96% YoY and 9% QoQ to RMB918.2 million for 2Q2019, driven by increased customer usage of cloud services for mobile video and enterprise cloud. The cloud services business generated an operating loss of RMB463.4 million for 1H2019. On the back on the segment's strong revenue growth, Kingsoft is guiding for the cloud services business to deliver a 70% YoY revenue growth and improved profitability for full-year FY2019.

Kingsoft is one of the leading cloud services provider in China. International Data Corporation named Kingsoft as one of the top ten public cloud IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service) service providers globally in 2018. Kingsoft has also been among the three largest Chinese Internet cloud vendors between 2016 and 2018 alongside Alibaba (BABA) Cloud and Tencent Cloud.

Kingsoft emphasized at its 2Q2019 results briefing on August 20, 2019 that competition in the cloud services market is not likely to affect the segment's revenue growth and profitability improvement:

So my view on the overall cloud market has not changed. So as I said earlier in the year that I think that all of the big cloud companies are still able to maintain a high revenue growth rate currently. This is because that the whole cloud market is still in the initial development stage. The market is not mature yet...So I am quite confident that this trend will continue for the next couple of years. And -- but this does not mean that in certain network categories that we may face some more aggressive competition. But overall, the whole market is still in the high grossing period, and our OP (operating profit) margin will continue to improve...But as you know that some of the competitors, they are investing heavily in the market, not regarding their profit level. So we do face some pressures here, so we do have to -- some time to think about whether we need to still maintain high growth at the same rate with our competitors or we choose to balance reaching a high growth rate in revenue and also operating profit margin improvement. So the plan of our cloud business may adjust according to different market competition development. But as of now, we are still on track, and we are still going very fast in revenue, and we are still improving in the operating profit margin.

Kingsoft's competitive edge lies with the backing of internet company and smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi Corporation (OTCPK:OTCPK:XIACY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:XIACF) [1810:HK]. I wrote about Xiaomi Corporation in an article last week. According to Kingsoft's FY2018 annual report, Xiaomi's founder and CEO Mr Lei Jun, who is also the co-founder and Chairman of Kingsoft, has a 25.70% deemed interest in Kingsoft.

Xiaomi's Internet of Things or IoT business has 196 million connected devices (excluding smartphones and laptops) and 49.9 million Monthly Active Users for its Artificial Intelligence or AI Assistant as of end-June 2019. Leveraging on Xiaomi, Kingsoft's cloud services business has developed Artificial Intelligence of Things or AIoT applications for multiple industries. Recently, Kingsoft is working with Xiaomi Finance, Nanjing Yang Zi State-owned Investment Group, and Nanjing Digital Finance Industry Research Institute to run China's first digital financial integrated service platform in Jiangbei New District together.

Apart from Kingsoft management's comments above, the growth potential of the cloud services market is validated by the low industry penetration rate. It is estimated that the penetration rate of cloud computing in the enterprise service market in China is under 10%.

Spin-off Of Office Software Business To Unlock Value

Kingsoft's office software suite of products is branded as "WPS" and positioned as an alternative to Microsoft (OTCPK:MFST) Office. The WPS office software business generated revenue of RMB386.0 million for 2Q2019, representing a 31% YoY increase and a 34% QoQ growth. This was attributable to increased sales of its enterprise version of office software and more users paying for value-added services associated with the personal version of its office software.

Monthly Average Users or MAUs of WPS office software grew 24% YoY from 280 million in 2Q2018 to 348 million in 2Q2019, of which approximately 23% of MAUs were from international markets outside China. The split between desktop and mobile MAUs is about 47:53.

Kingsoft is guiding for the WPS office software business to achieve 35-40% revenue growth and operating margin in excess of 20% for full-year FY2019.

Kingsoft also has plans to spin-off its office software business on the new Science and Technology Innovation Board, or STAR market as per the company's announcement on May 30, 2019. The STAR market is a Nasdaq-style China stock exchange focused on technology companies which was launched on July 22, 2019.

Impairment Loss On Associate

Kingsoft has a 47% interest in associate company Cheetah Mobile (CMCM), a developer of mobile applications such as utility apps Clean Master and Cheetah Keyboard and casual games like Piano Tiles 2, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the form of American depository shares. The company recognized an impairment loss of RMB1.3 billion for Cheetah Mobile in 1H2019. Cheetah Mobile's share price was down approximately 40% in the first six months of 2019.

Cheetah Mobile has no impact on Kingsoft's cash flows and operating earnings, as it is recognized as an associate. Furthermore, Cheetah Mobile contributes to less than 10% of my sum-of-the-parts valuation for Kingsoft presented in the next section of the article.

Valuation

I arrive at a target price of HK$17.92 for Kingsoft by using a sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology. My valuation assumptions include P/E multiples of 10 and 30 times for the games business and office software business respectively; a price-to-sales multiple of 3 times for the cloud services business; and valuing Kingsoft's stake in associate company Cheetah Mobile at market value.

My sum-of-the-parts valuation suggests a limited 4% upside to Kingsoft's share price of HK$17.16 as of September 6, 2019.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Kingsoft Corporation are a worse-than-expected performance of its new games, a delay in approval of new games by regulators, a slowdown in the revenue growth of its cloud services business due to competition, a widening of losses for its cloud services business and a delay in the listing of its office software business.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.