Shopify's Expansion Plan Is Questionable

Partnering with Fedex, or investing in or buying one of many fulfillment centers that already exist would be a better way forward.

The company intends to compete with Amazon by spending $1 billion on fulfillment centers in the U.S.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has been in hyperdrive this year, with its stock price up 175% YTD, outdistancing the Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ) by far. PSJ is up 31% this year and provides a good benchmark for the general software industry.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

Shopify has pulled back the last 1½ weeks. Based on the stock chart technicals, it could fall to approximately $340 in the near future, a point where support level and trend line converge.

Shopify’s superb stock performance has been fueled by 50%+ annual revenue growth and free cash flow that has recently turned positive. And based on recent announcements, it appears that Shopify has no intentions of slowing down. I don’t intend to review all of these announcements, as they have already been covered by Sramana Mitra in Shopify Soars To New Highs.

I am however going to spend some time discussing one initiative, and that is the $1 Billion budget for setting up a network of fulfillment centers.

(Source: Shopify)

As far as assigning a rating to Shopify, there are two reasons why I am hesitant about giving Shopify a buy rating. The first reason pertains to management's decision to expand into fulfillment centers. The second reason is that Shopify’s stock price is quite overvalued at this time. Therefore, I am giving Shopify a neutral rating.

Fulfillment Centers

On one hand, I am happy that Shopify intends to put its stockpile of cash to work. On the other hand, I’m not sure that expanding into fulfillment centers makes sense. Shopify appears to be following the lead of Amazon.com (AMZN), a company that is intent on being the e-Commerce leader in fast delivery. The problem with the head-on competition with Amazon.com is economy of scale. By my calculation, Shopify has 1/200th the revenue of Amazon.com. Shopify doesn’t move anywhere near as much product and can’t compete on pricing or delivery speed.

If Shopify deems that expansion into fulfillment centers is critical to its future, then why not invest in or buy outright a company already in the business of fulfillment centers? A billion dollars goes a long way. There are several fulfillment companies that already integrate with Shopify. Here are five companies that could get them up and going fast:

However, Shopify appears to be developing its own network from scratch. In my day, this was called the NIH factor, with the acronym NIH standing for “Not Invented Here”.

I have to wonder what Shopify’s objective is. Operating a fulfillment center is cash-intensive and requires some demanding logistics. Ultimately this activity will defocus management when perhaps they could be better put to use on expanding into other high margin software-based applications.

If Shopify is serious about competing at the same level as Amazon.com then it should consider partnering with a company such as FedEx (FDX). FedEx has an established fulfillment capability and the combination of Shopify and Fedex would make a pretty powerful combination. Add in a few large retailers and this would give Amazon.com some competition.

Stock Valuation

I determine stock valuation on a relative basis by comparing sales multiples and sales growth to the company's peers. I believe that high-growth companies should be more highly valued than slow-growth companies. After all, growth is a prime factor in valuation models such as DCF. Higher future growth results in higher valuation and, therefore, higher EV/sales multiple.

To illustrate this point, I created a scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated YoY sales growth for the 89 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Excel)

The sales multiple in the vertical direction is calculated using the EV and "next year's sales estimate" mean value based on all analysts from the Portfolio123 database. The estimated YoY sales growth is calculated using "current year's sales estimate" and "next year's sales estimate," also provided by Portfolio123.

As can be seen from this scatter plot, Shopify is significantly above the trend line, suggesting that its forward sales multiple is higher than its peers, given its estimated future revenue growth rate. My interpretation is that Shopify is overvalued relative to the average stock in my digital transformation universe. And it gets worse. More than half of Shopify’s revenues are transactional, not recurring. Some believe that transaction-based models should not command the premium valuation that SaaS-based companies do. In that case, Shopify is even more overvalued than the scatter plot shows.

Company Fundamentals

High-growth companies generally sacrifice profits for growth, and traditional value factors such as P/E ratio are not meaningful. Therefore, I focus on other metrics such as the "Rule of 40%," free cash flow margin, and cash burn to evaluate software companies.

The Rule Of 40%

The Rule of 40% is a metric used by software companies to help them achieve a balance between growth and profitability. The Rule of 40 is interpreted as follows: If a company's growth rate, plus profit, adds up to 40% or more, then the company has balanced growth and profit and is financially healthy.

There are several different ways of calculating the Rule of 40%:

Growth - The standard growth metric is to use the Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) growth rate. For my Rule of 40% calculation, I use percentage sales growth TTM. There are three reasons for this: (1) ARR is not always available, (2) most SaaS companies grow not only organically but also by acquisition, and (3) many companies are in the middle of a transformation to SaaS and have a significant amount of product sales.

Profit - I have seen many variants for the profit metric. Some analysts use EBITDA margin. Other analysts use operating cash flow margin or free cash flow margin. I use the free cash flow margin, as I believe that is the most meaningful factor from an investor's perspective.

Revenue Growth

Shopify's revenue grew by 51.9% for the most recent 12 months, down from 105% in 2015.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Free Cash Flow Margin

Shopify had a free cash flow margin of 1.3% for the most recent 12-month period.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Rule Of 40% Applied To Shopify

Shopify's revenue growth was 51.9%, while free cash flow margin was 1.3%. Therefore:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 51.9% + 1.3% = 53.2%

The Rule of 40% calculation comes out much higher than 40%, I conclude that the company is very financially healthy.

Summary

I love the company fundamentals. High revenue growth and positive free cash flow are a very enviable position to be in. Despite the great fundamentals, I view the stock price to be substantially overvalued. Additionally, I don’t understand the company’s expansion into fulfillment centers. This is a completely different business and business model, capital and logistics-intensive. There are plenty of companies already doing this and some of them are already integrated with Shopify.

Instead of starting from scratch which takes time, why not invest in a company already in the business and integrated with Shopify? Time is the most important factor when you are fighting for market share.

If Shopify is serious about competing directly with Amazon.com, then they should be partnering with a company like FedEx and perhaps some large retail outfits as well, giving them enough economy of scale to be competitive on cost.

Based on the company’s decision to grow into fulfillment centers, and an overvalued stock price, I am giving Shopify a neutral rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.