Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) CEO Douglas Ingram on Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

So very pleased to have with me Doug Ingram, who is the President and CEO of Sarepta. Doug, I don’t know if you want to make any opening comments, but if not, we’ll jump right in.

Douglas Ingram

Sure. Well, first, let me say this, because I’ve been reminded I have to mention our forward-looking statements. Obviously, we’ll be talking about things that are going to happen in the future. There are risks and uncertainties, I think, we’ve proven that in the last month. So look to our public filings for those risks and uncertainties. And then beyond that, I would say, I’m sure we’re going to get into some of the things that have occurred over the last couple of weeks. I won’t touch on them. I’ll let you ask some questions.

Broadly speaking organically, we are continuing to execute this year first with our EXONDYS, had great growth last quarter. We’re continuing to advance our programs. We were very pleased to have additional material to increase the size of our micro-dystrophin Study 2, which is the single site study that we have, and we’re making great progress from a manufacturing perspective as well.

So things are going well there. Things are going well with the rest of our pipeline as well, including, for instance, our Limb-girdle program 2E. We will have a functional readout at World Muscle. We’ll dose another higher-dose cohort later this year. We’ll have a better flight path in the rest of our Limb-girdles early next year. We’ll be dosing Charcot-Marie-Tooth this year, and we’re continuing to dose what hopefully will be a pivotal trial for our MPS IIIA or Sanfilippo gene therapy. So we have a lot to talk about.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Good. So yes, you are right. I thought we would start off addressing some of the past few weeks. So I thought maybe we’ll just start out with something you’ve already mentioned, which is the timeline changes to the DMD study and, in particular, the expansion of Study 2. So maybe let’s start there and sort of why expanded and why now?

Douglas Ingram

So, we had done some powering for Study 2 at its inception and it would appear as it still does, because we’ve done no new additional powering analysis for Study 2 that we would hit statistical significance, likely given the results that we’re seeing from the first four children that we’ve been tracking and that has formed some of the basis for our powering.

But it is also the case that – and not coincidental that we have a 24-patient placebo-controlled trial and we had exactly 12 doses of therapy. So clearly, if we could have additional doses and we could increase the end, it would increase the probability of success. And nothing would be worse than tracking towards statistical significance, but just missing it, because you didn’t quite power it properly.

The good news is, we had additional material available from Nationwide Children’s Hospital. It came available in August of this year. And with that, we were able to increase the end of that study to 40, 20 and 20. It’s still a one to one placebo-controlled trial and the powering of the study now is nearly 95%. So it gives us significant additional confidence around Study 2 and that’s the basis for that.

We will be in retracting and in good shape to be done with that dosing by the end of this year. So, frankly, it affects a very modest delay in the trial in exchange for, I think, a very significant qualitative increase in the probability of success of that trial. So from our perspective, it was a pretty easy call.

Matthew Harrison

And just to be clear, because I think the fear that investors have when they hear this is that something has changed around your assumptions. You have seen something in terms of long-term follow-up with other patients. Can you be clear, has anything changed with any of those factors?

Douglas Ingram

No. In fact, that was the only concern we had, frankly, about increasing the end was that people might misread increasing the end something. I want to be very clear, nothing has changed in the assumptions that we have that drove our 24 patients and then went to 40 patients. We’ve – it’s a blinded trial, but we’ve done no analysis on the trial. Blinded or otherwise, there’s nothing in our first four patients that wouldn’t continue to give a strong confidence on the trial.

So this is simply about the fact that – and we had heard from investors who had obviously independently realized that a 24-patient trial isn’t a very big trial. So from the very beginning, we were always somewhat nervous about the fact that, that we were limited by the amount of material that we had.

And so when we had the availability of more material, it just became obvious to us that to take effect perhaps a three-month delay in getting a readout on this trial to increase the powering of this trial to nearly 95% was the obvious prudent answer and was the better answer for patients in the long run to ensure that we had a really good shot of hitting stats.

Matthew Harrison

And I guess, the secondary question to that is, we’ve seen some of your competitors have safety risk. And I think, some investors have looked and then said, “Well, you got through the dosing of your 12 patients and we didn’t see anything. Now you’ve opened up to a new risk of dosing patients again, maybe you’re going to see something.” So maybe you could just touch on safety and how you view that risk or not?

Douglas Ingram

Well, these are still early days. But the good news is – what we do know is from our first four patients. Let’s talk about what we know. We have now dosed 16 patients total, right, because we dosed the 24-patient trial that was placebo-controlled. So we’ve got 12 of those patients. We’ve had a full outlook in the first four patients.

And the good news is that the therapy was well tolerated in the first four patients. And in the 12 of the 24 patients, we have not hit any kind of stopping rules or anything along those lines. So things look like they’re going very well for us. So we feel very confident about where we are right now.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. So I want to jump to manufacturing. But maybe before we do that, can we talk about Study 3, because I think that’s sort of natural follow-on. So maybe just make sure everybody understands the design and the purpose of Study 3. And specifically within that, what have the regulators told you, you need to produce from Study 3 to have an approved product?

Douglas Ingram

Well. So first of all, what – the conversations we’ve had with the regulators have been broader than Study 3. One of the things we do need to do before the end of this year is to sit down with the agency, walk through the exact protocol for Study 3 and get full buy-in.

What we do know from the agency is two things. We know first and foremost that we’ve got to dose patients on commercial process material as a predicate to an approval, and we know that we need to prove the functional benefits of micro-dystrophin in patients. Those are the things we now.

So now let’s talk about Study 3 and its goals. So the study that we just talked about, the one that we call Study 2, it’s a single site study with Dr. Mendell. It’s a placebo-controlled trial, and it uses clinical material that we receive from a GMP facility at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

So the next study that we need to do will employ commercial process supply. So there’s – there are a number of things that will come out of that study. First, of course, we need to get to a point where we’re making commercial process supply, the same commercial material that we will be using to launch the product, that’s, of course, an important predicate to approval. And then let’s think about the design of that study.

So we are proposing a fairly broad study. It’ll be about 10 to 15 sites in the U.S., in Europe, likely in Japan, Latin America, maybe even elsewhere. So it’s going to be a fairly broad and large study. It’s going to include a cohort or a sub-study of patients four to seven years old.

That’s the same patient population in Study 2, that’s important, because one of the things we want to do by the end of the next year is be in a place where we can look at expression levels within Study 3 with commercial material and compare them to the clinical material expression that we’re seeing in Study 2 to prove that our commercial process and our clinical material are comparable.

The second thing we’re going to do is well – and we’re also going to be using a placebo-controlled trial for those four to seven-year olds. The second group of patients is going to be a broad group of patients that are non-ambulatory. So it’s really important that we do non-ambulatory patients. Even though, for instance, just studying four to seven-year olds will almost certainly be sufficient to get a broad label.

21st Century Cures Act would tell you that the presumed mechanism of action of micro-dystrophin would tell you that, and our own history with eteplirsen tells you that you study a subpopulation, you’ll get a broad label. But it’s important that we do non-ambulatory patients for a host of reasons.

In the U.S., in particular, it’s important from an access reimbursement perspective. We need to ensure that we’ve shown the benefits of our therapy in older, larger and non-ambulatory patients as well. And of course, ex-U.S., it’s important, because ex-U.S., we very well will need to study non-ambulatory patients to ensure that they are – that we get a label for them and they have access as well.

So our goal with Study 3 is to get a broad population. So that we’re covered both from a label perspective and from an access and reimbursement perspective to all patients who could benefit from micro-dystrophin and who are waiting for a transformative therapy like that, and that they can get access to it rapidly.

So as an example, we – kids get on eteplirsen that are non-ambulatory in older kids. It’s just that it often takes longer for them to get on it. It’s not acceptable that a child who is non-ambulatory 15, or 16, or 17 years old should have to wait an additional six months, while we’re fighting through an access and reimbursement hurdle for them. So we want to ensure that we have the proper data for that. And then, of course, as I said before, one of the goals of Study 3 is to get expression level data to prove the comparability of our clinical supply and our commercial supply.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. So manufacturing, I guess, there are two questions, and one I want to ask about Study 3. But how close are you to having everything locked down with manufacturing? I think one of the things about pushing the timelines out a little bit is it’s obviously increased investor concern that maybe you haven’t figured – commercial supply manufacturing out. So can you address that?

Douglas Ingram

Well, I wouldn’t read – I would have read it slightly differently. I would have read it as an additional increase in probability of success. So the thing – so let’s talk about where we are with manufacturing and then talk about the the process that gets us to Study 3. So there’s three things with manufacturing. The first is capacity.

So we’re in very good shape from a capacity perspective. We’ve entered into a strategy that we call the hybrid manufacturing model strategy, and we started that sometime ago and it’s working very well. So we have a relationship with Brammer Biosciences. Brammer has already built for us our commercial manufacturing facility in Lexington, that is complete now and will be qualified by about November of this year. So we’re good there.

We have actually even more capacity at Paragon and we have a secondary supplier from Paragon. And we have about two x that potential capacity at Paragon. So from a capacity perspective, numbers of iCELLis units, et cetera, and that’s what we’re using here. We’re in very good shape as we track towards the end of 2019 and 2020.

The two additional things we need to think about are our analytical development and then process development yield optimization. Analytical development is going well. We’ve got a very – we have a brilliant head of process development, analytical development at Sarepta, very well-known scientist by the name of Dr. Reed Clark, and he’s driving both our early process development. Analytical development is going well. Analytical development is proceeding on track.

Process development is also proceeding well. Process development yield optimization is going well and we have more to do there. But we expected that by now, we would continue to have more to do there, but we’ve made great strides. So we’ve got to the point. We start with iCELLis units, what I call, iCELLis nanos. We got great yield with nanos, then we scaled up to the actual commercial, the commercial construct, which is iCELLis 500 units and we’re in the process of optimizing yields right now.

We have more work to do, but we’re making very good strides that – then why did we decide to delay Study 3. Frankly, when we did late Study 2, that towards the end of this year and we worked out – worked backward, it became obvious to us that what we really need with Study 3 is to be in a place where we can show expression level data out of Study 3 by the end of 2020.

That meant that we didn’t actually have to start Study 3 by the end of 2019. We could actually start it in 2020 and we’d still be in the same place. And from there, it occurred to me that I should give the team time to optimize yields maximally before we lock things down and move into a clinical situation.

If you think about this, to get to a place and the tech op teams was confident, they would get there to start creating commercial material by December of this year. They would have had to start walking yields down by now or before, even by now. And we will continue to make improvements on yields thereafter.

If we made great step order changes in the yield improvement post starting the clinical trial, we could be in a position where we had to do yet another bridging study to prove that the material post clinical trial was the same as the material we’re going to launch the drug with.

So it was just simply an intelligent, I think, an intelligent decision on behalf of the management team, give the tech ops team time to improve yields and get to a good place before we start Study 3, and that’s what we’re doing. And our goal is to start Study 3 in the first-half of 2020.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And so I guess two follow-ups there. So one, what’s the risks that the FDA says bridging on expression levels isn’t enough? And then the second question is, I think we’ve seen maybe BioMarin is a good example, where someone has suggested that their analytical processes are such that they have very similar material in Phase 3, the material they have in Phase 2. And yet, it seems like the expression levels change, right? So what’s the risk that you get a product, which looks very much the same analytically, but actually has lower expression levels in Phase 3?

Douglas Ingram

Well, two things. So let’s start first with the bridging concept. The short answer is, we don’t know that yet the FDA’s view on that. We’ll engage with the FDA later this year and start having dialogue around those issues. And it may very well be the case, they will know their actual view on that once we have expression level data that we can compare. But beyond that, I will say that Study 3 doesn’t have a ton of risk in it, because it’s a very traditional approach to drug development. It is literally a placebo-controlled trial multicenter trial.

So while I don’t want to guess in advance what the FDA’s nuanced view of some of these approaches to Study 3 maybe. I would say that the – we’re taking a fairly robust and generally not very exotic approach to Study 3. And I think I feel pretty confident the FDA is going to largely buy into the approach we’re taking with respect to Study 3, and we’ll know that before the end of this year, right around the end of this year.

As relates to the difference between commercial supply and clinical supply, the way we’ve attempted to reduce risk there is by taking very few step differences between the clinical supply and the commercial supply. So remember, we were at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and we were using adherent mammalian cells, but in a HYPERstack configuration, right? The problem with HYPERstacks is, it’s not very scalable. You’d have to scale out, you can’t really scale up.

So the decision had to be made, where are we going to move from here? And there are lots of choices, right? I suppose the most exotic choice would be something like Baculovirus or others would say suspension as an approach. And we’ve chosen not to do those. In fact, what we chose to do is mammalian adherent, but move to a three dimensional structure, which is what the iCELLis unit is, so we can put more material in a smaller area.

And so, generally speaking, I think we’ve taken the least number of steps between the approach that was used for the clinical trial material that we’re seeing right now and what will ultimately have from a commercial supply perspective. And so I think we – the team feels confident that the material that’s going to come out of our iCELLis units is going to be comparable to the material that we’re seeing in clinical.

And therefore, we feel very confident that the expression levels that we’re going to see in – with our commercial supply is going to be similar to – similar or comparable to what we’re seeing with our clinical supply.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. So I want to move to golodirsen, but before we do that, just one final question here. Given that you haven’t engaged with the FDA about Study 3 in the bridging criteria that you’re going to use, I think, you put that basically out as your base case, so that you believe that you can bridge the material and that’s how you would get approved off of Study 2.

Douglas Ingram

Yes.

Matthew Harrison

So can you talk about why you have that confidence, despite the fact that you haven’t had specific discussions with regulators yet?

Douglas Ingram

Well, what I have is confidence in the overall trial design. The expression from our perspective, the idea of bridging, showing comparability between the commercial in the clinical supply and ensuring functionality from Study 2 appears logical to us and consistent with, for instance, the pathway that AveXis took.

And so in that regard, it gives us some confidence, and it also appears on its phase to address some of the significant items that the FDA sees is important as it predicate to approval first and foremost among that proving the functional benefits of micro-dystrophin in patients who have Duchenne muscular dystrophy. And second of all, dosing patients on commercial material, improving the comparability of that material.

Now, in the event that the agency saw the world differently from a bridging perspective, that isn’t going to be a monstrous sea-change difference in our approach. We’re already in a placebo-controlled trial, maybe that affects another three months delay or four month delay maximum. But it isn’t a significant change in the design of – it won’t be a change of design of study at all and it isn’t a significant change in the strategy to get to the commercial market and get to these patients.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. So golodirsen, I think you – we were surprised by the CRL. And so I guess, the biggest question that I’ve gotten and there’s lots of sub items we can talk about. But is that somehow the FDA’s view on approvability, DMD therapies, et cetera has changed. So, how would you address that? And what’s your comment related to that?

Douglas Ingram

So let’s – what I really want to do here, this golodirsen issue is a significant one for us obviously. It’s had an outsized impact on our stock price. So I know it’s important and it reads through the casimersen. So it’s a kind of a goal of casimersen issue. But I really want to make sure that we limit it to what it is and we don’t see it for what it isn’t, okay.

So let’s start first. One of the goals when I first joined Sarepta was that Sarepta was going to forge a positive relationship with the division at the FDA. And while it may seem ironic in the face of a CRL, I can tell you with a high degree of confidence that both the division and Sarepta have done a good job of forging a very good working relationship. And golodirsen was, in fact, believe it or not, proof of that, that I – we were extraordinarily surprised to receive this CRL, because the issues that were raised in the CRL were not part of the review at all.

And I’m actually confident that the division shared are surprised. And I’m confident about that, because I’m quite confident that the division approached this review in good faith. I believe that division from the top down approached to the review with good faith, and that was a good faith and therefore, I’m fairly confident that the division would have been as surprised as we are with the result, because so we’re clear and it’s all well minuted. We’ve had multiple meetings with the agency, all minuted by the mid-cycle review, there were no issues of any significance remaining.

By the late cycle review for golodirsen, there were no issues remaining. We had agreed to the label, the label was done. We had agreed to all post-marketing commitments that was done and minuted. We had agreed to the approval press release, including but not limited to, agreeing to my own quote in the approval press release. And so I think the agency, the division was acting in good faith, and I don’t believe that they in any way misled us. And therefore, I think they were probably as surprised as we were to see this CRL.

So this really is, it’s not about the broader relationship with the agency, I believe we have a good working relationship with the division. And it’s not about – it doesn’t have read through the other programs. So now let’s go to what I’ve heard people worry about which is, is there some broader read-through to DMD generally or to micro-dystrophin? And the answer to that is an unequivocal who know, think about this. We go over to see, but there are no personnel overlaps between any of the individuals who be able to viewed or signed that CRL and the CBER personnel. So there’s no personnel overlap and there are no substantive overlap.

The issues that occurred with respect to the CRL really is – was with respect to these two safety issues that were raised, were raised in the context of an accelerated approval and appetite for risk associated with an accelerated approval. That is not an issue that exists over at CBER, because we are not seeking accelerated approval at CBER. As I’ve – we mentioned, we just talked about we’re actually in the middle of a placebo-controlled trial proving the functional benefits and the safety profile of our micro-dystrophin program in children who are suffering from Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

So neither throughput personal or by substantive issue, there’s just no read through from the golodirsen issue to micro-dystrophin or to the broader view either on Sarepta or on Duchenne muscular dystrophy. This is a significant issue. Obviously, we need to work through it with the division and beyond and we will do that. I can’t give you any assurance of where we’re going to be on that yet, but we’ll continue to work on that issue and we’ll do that diligently. But it really is narrowly focused on golodirsen and then beyond that casimersen.

Matthew Harrison

Have you engaged with FDA yet on this decision?

Douglas Ingram

With an informal discussions just about path forward and process related issues and then, of course, the goal now is to have a formal meeting with the agency, here from the agency, explore these issues, and then based on that we can determine what our next steps are and what our path forward is.

Matthew Harrison

And when is your expectation around when such a meeting could occur?

Douglas Ingram

Well, I’m not – the – one of the things I don’t want to –so I will say this, I don’t want to die a 1,000 deaths on golodirsen. And so I’m going to be careful that I want to communicate about golodirsen when we have real information to communicate. Our goal is to have a meeting with the agency. We’re not a company that likes to sit or sit on things.

So we’ll try to rapidly have a formal meeting with the agency this year. That would be our goal. And then based on that, we’ll continue to figure out what additional meetings we have, whether there’s an opportunity for a resubmission, or what other path we might take. And when we get to the point where we feel confident, one way or the other about some of these issues, then we’ll communicate externally about that.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. So just one final question related to that, and then maybe a clarification on what you said. You seem to outline that the people that you have the daily working relationship with the FDA were probably just as surprised as you were. So what does that mean? Because I think for us sitting here that sounds like, while someone higher up decided that they were concerned, which I think leads to this potential view that the FDA leadership has a different view on DMD therapies or a different bar for DMD therapy.

Douglas Ingram

Yes.

Matthew Harrison

So can you just clarify and make sure that you’re very clear about what you’re trying to say there?

Douglas Ingram

Yes. So we’re clear. I don’t think this is about DMD therapies generally. I think this is about the opposite of new drug having a different view than presumably the division had regarding the risk tolerance for accelerated approvals for golodirsen, and I would, although, it was just about golodirsen, it might also involve casimersen. And that’s it. I don’t think it speaks to the agency’s view generally on Duchenne muscular dystrophy. I certainly don’t think it speaks to the agency’s view generally about Sarepta. And I think we’ve done a lot of good work to forge a good relationship with the agency generally and with the division specifically. So it really is a narrowly prescribed issue associated with the accelerated approval pathway for golodirsen…

Matthew Harrison

Okay.

Douglas Ingram

…and casimersen, I suspect.

Matthew Harrison

So in the last couple of minutes, maybe one question on rhabdo, just to make sure we’ve hit everything. I guess, the question is, there was a problem I can’t remember, I think it was maybe ESSENCE, where the UK regulars put on site on clinical hold because of rhabdo…

Douglas Ingram

Yes.

Matthew Harrison

…maybe just give people comfort that that’s not a potential to happen here related to the rhabdo cases?

Douglas Ingram

That’s great. Yes, that’s interesting. So yes, that’s great. So what happened in – so before my time, when ESSENCE was being built out around the world, there was an unusual situation, where there was a stopping rule that had been put in place in the protocol in the UK, for UK patients, that would have required a stop for any of these adverse events that would have included this rhabdo case.

So we’re clear Rhabdomyolysis is a well understood, well-known risk associated with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. And it would not normally have been the kind of thing that would have triggered a stopping rule in a clinical trial for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. And as proof of that, in ESSENCE, the DSMD that net on ESSENCE was very clear that the – that it should proceed and it proceeded with everywhere.

But in the UK, where there was a stopping rule that was automatically triggered because of this rhabdo. It was literally just as – it was an unusual protocol change in the UK, that frankly, I think, Sarepta had agreed to or had put in place again, some years ago, we change – we were able to change it. We changed it with the blessing of the MHRA and so, for instance, that wouldn’t – such would not be the case there. So Rhabdomyolysis would not normally be the kind of event that would trigger any kind of stopping rule and a therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. PPMO update there, you’re in multiple sending dose. When might we see something from PPMO? And how do you feel about that?

Douglas Ingram

Well, so we should know, in the early to mid-2020 on dosing and safety associated with the PPMO, again, we’re very excited about the PPMO programs. So we remember what this is. We have the PMO and RNA therapy, that is really exciting science. It edits messenger RNA. It does so reliably and it does so safely. It has a limitation to it. Its limitation is that, it’s neutrally charged as a molecule. It only gets into the cell passively and that limits its ability to make dystrophin, although, it makes dystrophin.

The PPMO purports to solve that, because we’ve attached the positively charged peptide. We’ve attached it to the PMO. And in animal models, you can get literally an order – as much as order of magnitude more dystrophin production with the PPMO. So it’s an exciting next step for our RNA therapy. The issue for us now is to ensure that we can get to therapeutic doses and do so without causing adverse events.

So the issue that we worry about a renal events, it appears that we’ve solved that issue, but we – but that’s only in animal models we need to see in children. We’ve been through a single ascending dose study. Things have gone well there. We’re now in a multi-ascending dose study, things continue to go well there.

But it will only be into next year when we can really step back and say, are we at good therapeutic doses? Do we have a really good safety profile? And if we do, then I think that the PPMO has a real opportunity to be a step order benefit for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and we’d have by now eight constructs that would cover probably over 50% of patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, that could move into the PPMO program.

Matthew Harrison

Okay. And finally, I know we’re basically out of time. But Limb-girdle, update a World Muscle additional data sort of as we move into next year, maybe you could just hit the highlights on…

Douglas Ingram

Yes.

Matthew Harrison

…on what we should be paying attention to there?

Douglas Ingram

So first paying attention to Limb-girdles, I think a really important thing, because Limb-girdles in a massive opportunity, it’s about 70% of the opportunity of Duchenne muscular dystrophy, so it’s significant. We have six constructs for six different forms of Limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, which together over 70% of Limb-girdle and then girdle is about the same size as DMD. We dosed children with our – our low-dose cohort for our 2E program earlier this year and we saw very good expression about 51% protein positive fibers.

We’ll have an update at World Muscle on function out of those three children’s, just three children, but we’ll have some functional updates at World Muscle. We’re also going to do – we’re going to dose one higher dose two times either the 14th, or four times higher dose of a cohort of three children this year, and then we’ll have expression level data out of that trial by early next year. And then we can make a decision between those two doses, which dose works. And the good news is, we already have a dose that’s giving us great expression.

So this is just an upside opportunity for us. It’s the higher dose gives even more expression and we can do it safely. And then we’ll, by that point, have come to a better view on the flight path for all of our Limb-girdle programs, and we’ll come back and kind of present here’s where we’re going from – for all these programs, both from a development or regulatory perspective, but also from a manufacturing perspective, which is one of the reasons that we – we’ve entered into our relationship with Paragon to give us the opportunity to use Paragon for these Limb-girdle programs. So we’ll have a good view on that probably by the first quarter of 2020.

Matthew Harrison

Okay, great. Doug, thanks for being here.

Douglas Ingram

Thank you, Matt.

