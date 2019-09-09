Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (WSG) CEO Hengming Yang on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:WSG) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call September 9, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Hengming Yang

Well, thank you, Eric. And thanks to everyone on the line for joining us today for first earning call after we went public in July. Before I cover the highlights of this quarter, let me first provide a brief overview of our business and our strategies. Wanda Sports is a leading global sports events, media and marketing platform. The global sports market has strong growth prospects, and we believe we're well positioned to capitalize on those opportunities.

We operate our business in three segments. The first is our Mass Participation business. We own, organize, operate, and license mass participation sports events. This includes triathlon, running, mountain biking, road cycling, and obstacle course racing. We have built this business around a portfolio of globally recognized brands such as IRONMAN, and all other well known events, including Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, and Absa Cape Epic mountain biking. We are the leading global player in the mass participation endurance market. And according to Frost & Sullivan research, we are the number one player in triathlon, mountain biking and running events business by revenue in 2018.

The second is our Spectator Sports business. We are one of the leading sports marketing companies. We offer services and solutions to sports rights holders across football, winter sports and summer sports. And we do this through long-term contractual strategic relationships with our business partners.

In addition to football, we worked with all seven Olympic Winter Sports federations as well as premium summer sports federations, including BWF, EHF and FIBA. We ranked number one in football and winter sports and number three in summer sports in terms of market share by revenue in 2018.

The third business is our Digital, Production, Sports Solutions, or DPSS business. We have developed a strong digital solution platform to maximize the potential of our sports events and marketing business across production, innovative content development, and advertising. We offer a wider range of innovative digital solutions and services that enable us to deliver greater value to our clients and strengthen their loyalty to our platform. We are the partner of choice for host broadcasting, and media production services, as well as events-related service -- sports solutions for leading sports federations, such as FIFA, UEFA, Lega, FIS and IIHF.

I also want to use this opportunity to share some updates about our China business. We remain very excited about our opportunities in China. We expect to benefit from a massive population that is more affluent and increasingly interested in a healthier lifestyle. We are also encouraged by the government's continued support for fitness and sports. Leveraging our global IP and decades of expertise in sports industry, we are able to bring in best-in-class events and operational experience into this country.

We expect China will become one of our key growth pillars going forward. In the past few years, we have extended our presence in China, and continued to build our local team to gain more knowledge about the market. We recently named Yimin Gao as the new CEO of our China business. He is a talented executive who brings a deep understanding of China's evolving demographics. We look forward to working with him to continue to capture the many opportunities that we have in China.

We have been steadily increasing the number of events we hold year by year. We now operate and manage triathlon, running, football, basketball, road biking and other sport events in China. We also partner with leading sports organizations and support their business expansion in this country. While we may be a new public company, we have deep experience in our business.

The key components of our companies such as Infront and IRONMAN Group have all been operating in this industry for decades. Our strategy to drive growth and value creation for shareholders include the following:

Firstly, adding compelling events in desirable markets. Secondly, expanding our diversified portfolio of world class IP rights. Thirdly, embracing digital innovation in the sports industry. And fourthly, capturing significant opportunities in high growth Chinese market. Lastly, we're making selective acquisitions that have strong synergies with our existing business. And we are confident that continued execution of this strategy will drive growth and create value for our shareholders.

Turning now to the second quarter results. We are pleased with our performance, which reflects the strong business momentum across our three key segments. Excluding the impact of event cyclicality due to the FIFA World Cup in 2018, we delivered steady revenue growth and solid profits on a year-over-year and like-for-like basis. Total revenue, excluding reimbursement revenue was €256 million, up 4% year-over-year. Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders of the company was €23 million, up 39% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA was €59 million, down 10% year-over-year. Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both €0.17.

Now, I would also like to walk you through some key highlights for each of the three segments in the second quarter. Firstly, our Mass Participation business. In the second quarter, we continued to take advantage of favorable global conditions in the mass participation event industry. During this quarter, we operated 104 of the 133 total events we delivered in the first half of the year. Our events remain popular among athletes and fans in all regions.

In the quarter, the number of gross-paid athletes reached 466,000, compared with 449,000 a year ago. Average revenue per gross-paid athlete increased to €118 from €96. For triathlon, we operated five inaugural events in Greece, France, Ireland and U.S. Other key events included the Hamburg Wasser World Triathlon Series, one of the world's biggest short distance triathlons. We also hosted the IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 Regional Championships in Australia, Denmark, Germany, South Africa and U.S.

With the launch of new and proven programs such as Becomeone, and Women for Tri, we continued to grow registration and drive athlete development, particularly adding the growing participation of female athletes.

For running, we continued to develop our global brand, Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series, with our schedule heavily weighted towards the second half of the year. Leveraging our global platform and operational strength, we are particularly focused on growing the brand in Latin America and China. In fact, we held two race in China this quarter. We also strengthened our standing in Oceania through the acquisition of Nine’s Events & Entertainment division. This added four events into our portfolio highlighted by The Sun Herald City2Surf presented by Westpac and this is one of the world’s largest fun runs.

So looking at quarter three just over the weekend, we hosted a very successful IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in East France. We had a record a number of 5,700 athletes from 105 nations registered to compete into a two day event. The youngest athlete was 18 and oldest was 80.

Now turning to or Spectator Sports segment. In the second quarter, we made good progress in further diversifying our portfolio of sports rights with a number of new agreements signed with IP holders. We signed a new agreement with International Olympic Committee that includes the media rights in Sub-Saharan Africa for all Olympic properties through 2024. We also agreed a new partnership with the English Premier League to provide free-to-air rights across Sub-Saharan Africa for the three years commencing with 2019/20 season.

Our Spectator Sports business will have a busy third quarter anchored by the FIBA Basketball World Cup. This is one of the sports largest international tournaments and serves as a qualifier for the 220 Summer Olympics.

For our DPSS business, we provide it broad value enhancing services to a number of world championships, including the Ice Hockey World Championship, and the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019. In May the Ice Hockey World Championship was held in Slovakia. We provided a full range of services such as media production, digital solutions, hospitality, and other services.

In June, the FIFA Women's World Cup took place across 11 cities in France. As the host broadcaster, our [HPF] subsidiary was on-site with more than 1,000 staff and the six production teams per match. A maximum of 29 cameras captured action on the pitches and delivered spectacular images.

In May, we launched iX.co an entity aimed at becoming the world's leading digital media and solutions company that connects brands and sports rights holders to global fan audiences. iX.co brings together our entire brand and media competencies. This includes or Infront Digital Service unit and Omnigon and New York based Digital Service firm that caters to the sports and entertainment industry. We fully acquired Omnigon earlier this year.

After a fruitful quarter, we will have a very busy schedule for the second half of the year. We have the startup of 2019 and ‘20 football seasons in key markets such as Italy, Germany, France, England, and Scotland. And the new seasons of Championship Hockey League will also begin in the third quarter.

So lastly, turning to our business in China. We continued to make significant progress in China. We hosted eight large scale events in the first half of 2019 with a couple of recent achievements I would like to share with you. In May, the Chengdu Marathon of China was recognized as a candidate race for Abbott World Marathon Majors. This is the first and only candidate race in China for Abbott World Marathon Majors series. The Abbott World Marathon series is the world's largest and most renowned marathon series, consisting of six premier marathons, including those in London, Boston, and New York. The Chengdu Marathon hopes to become an official race in Abbott World Marathon Majors in a few years time.

On August 31st, FIBA, the governing body of basketball worldwide, and Wanda Group, our parent company, signed a strategic partnership agreement. Wanda Group will continue as a global partner for the next 12 years, covering the next three World Cup cycles. We will have global marketing rights through the next three cycles of the FIBA Basketball World Cups and World Cup qualifiers, the Women's Basketball World Cups, the FIBA Continental Cups and also the FIBA Youth World Cups.

With an even stronger lineup of premier events in our pipeline, I'm confident that our China business will continue to deliver robust growth and play a larger role in our overall success.

Now, let me turn over the call to our CFO, Brian Liao, who will give you some quarterly financial highlights. Brian, please go ahead.

Brian Liao

Thank you, Hengming. Hello, everyone. I will walk you through the key financials for the second quarter of 2019. Before getting into the numbers, I would like to emphasize that our financial results reflect the nature of our business model, which is asset-light model with long-term contracts that provides good revenue visibility and generate strong margins and cash flow. There is some cyclicality in our business based on the timing of major events, such as the FIFA World Cup, et cetera.

Now, let's turn to the financials for the quarter. By the way, all the numbers to be described are all in euro unless especially marked because euro is our reporting currency.

Our total revenue excluding reimbursement revenue was €256 million, up 4% year-over-year, mainly due to increase the revenue from the Mass Participation segment. Revenue of the Mass Participation segment was €91 million, up 21% year-over-year. The growth was mainly driven by increases in the number of gross-paid athletes and average revenue per gross-paid athlete.

Revenue of the Spectator Sports segment was €138 million, down 6% year-over-year mainly because of the cyclicality we just mentioned before.

For DPSS, excluding reimbursement revenue, DPSS revenue was €27 million, up to 15% year-over-year, mainly driven by the changes of portfolio mix.

Our gross margin was 37%, compared to with 27% in the same quarter of 2019 -- 2018. Excluding the impact of the reimbursement revenue and costs, gross margin would have been 41% compared with 44% in the same quarter of 2018.

Personnel expenses were €37 million, an increase of 2% year-over-year. Selling, office and administrative expenses were €18 million for the second quarter of 2019, an increase of 50% year-over-year, many due to the IPO expenses.

Profit was €25 million, an increase of 33% from €19 million for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA was €59 million compared with €65 million in the second quarter of 2018. Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was €23 million compared with €17 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS were both €0.17, compared with basic net income per ADS of €0.14, and diluted net income per ADS of €0.13 in the second quarter of 2018.

Now, let me give you the financial guidance for the third quarter and full year 2019. For the third quarter, we currently expect total revenue will be in the range of the €239 million to €253 million, or up 5% to 11% year-over-year. Excluding reimbursement revenue, total revenue to be in the range of €236 million to €251 million or up 30% to 38% year-over-year. As Hengming just mentioned, this strong revenue growth will largely be driven by the FIBA World Cup in third quarter. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €39 million to €41 million or down 1% to up 6% year-over-year. That’s for third quarter.

For 2019, we currently expect total revenue to be in the range of €1,008 million to €1,070 million, or down 11% to 5% from 2018. We -- I want to highlight again, we have cyclicality, especially comparing with last year as a big year. Excluding the reimbursement revenue, total revenue to be in the range of €976 million to €1,036 million or up 7% to 14% from 2018. Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of €167 million to €177 million, or down 15% to 9% from 2018. Compared with 2018, total revenue and adjusted EBITDA of 2019 are expected to be lower mainly due to the event cyclicality in 2018. Our guidance reflects our expectations for the third quarter and full year 2019 as of today, September 9, 2019.

Lastly, I would like to reiterate that our asset-light business model and strong cash flow from operations give us the financial flexibility to invest in new growth initiatives. In August, we used the IPO proceeds, as well as cash on hand to pay down short-term debt by US$200 million and reduced our net leverage ratio to 4.2 times. We remain focused on executing our strategy, while working to reduce our leverage as we position Wanda Sports to deliver long-term value for our athletes, business partners, and shareholders.

Let me now turn the call back to Hengming for a few concluding comments before we open the call to the questions.

Hengming Yang

Well, thank you, Brian. To summarize, we had a very solid second quarter and we are focused on carrying that momentum through the third quarter and remainder of 2019. So as we look ahead, we want to capitalize on our strengths to deliver value for our athletes, fans, partners, and shareholders. We have built a leading global sports events media marketing platform and we have leading franchises across the world to capitalize on strong growth prospects across the global sports industry.

So while we are new as a public company, we have decades of experience in our business and a talented knowledgeable team to carry out our sound and comprehensive strategy. Our business model is asset-light with good visibility for future growth, which helps us to generate strong margins and cash flow. We will deploy the cash flow in a disciplined fashion, both to reinvest in our business to drive growth and to reduce leverage over time.

So this concludes our prepared remarks. And operator, we would like now to open the call for questions.

[Operator instructions]. And the first question we have is from the line of Brian Fay from Deutsche Bank. You line is now open.

Brian Fay

I had a few questions if you don’t mind. First, Brian, I was wondering if you could talk about the outlook for deleveraging where you expect to be on a net debt to adjusted EBITDA basis by the end of the year. And if you have any commentary on the deleveraging you expect in 2020 that would be great too? And then I wanted to ask about the Mass Participation segment specifically. Can you talk about your expectations for the number of events in the third quarter and for the full year? And I was wondering if there was any timing this year, any timing shifts in timing of events from 2Q to 3Q? And then lastly, I think your stock price has been negatively impacted by the trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as what's been happening in Hong-Kong. Have these two factors had any impact on your business today and do you see any potential impact from some either of those in the future? Thank you.

Brian Liao

Thank you, Brian. I may answer the first question quickly. And for the third question, I will have Hengming to address that. For the leverage ratio, I just described in the call we paid in all for US$200 million, the bridge loan in August. We -- the pro forma net leverage ratio has been reduced to 4.2 times by end of August. We are thinking this is a good -- or a good outcome for -- or safe leverage ratio for our operation. And by end of this year, we will continue to improve but still around 4.1 times to 4.3 times.

Looking forward to 2020, we want -- number one, we want to remain a good development growth opportunity for us, and at the same time, we will try our best to improve the leverage ratio. We will try to maintain let's say around 4 or even below 4 times.

And for the Mass Participation, we had -- we are expecting to have high crowd quarter -- next -- third quarter, that's around 109 events. And for the full year, we are expecting to have some kind of increase other than comparing with last year, it's about 350, around. And Hengming may address the third.

Hengming Yang

Yes. Maybe I just want to -- adding to the Mass Participation highlights in the third quarter, we actually have quite some significant events in third quarter coming up. In the last weekend we have Nice World Championship 70.3. And also in October, we're going to have the IRONMAN World Championship events in Kona, as usual those are the iconic events happening in the third quarter.

So for your question regarding U.S. trade, China trade talks, and with the Hong Kong situation whether they have impact on our existing business? We actually don't see -- we actually see very, very limited impact or any new impact at all on our business on the ground.

As you know our business, our global business, we have a global presence in U.S., Europe, and our Infront and IRONMAN brands are global. And also our business -- or a lot of our events are subject to any tariff neither by U.S. or by China, so business is actually pretty much intact. And our strategy and execution is as going as we expected. So we don't see any much impact on our business at all.

Brian Fay

Thank you, Hengming, and I appreciate that.

Hengming Yang

We don't have any Mass Participation events in Hong Kong yet.

Rob Sanderson

Can we go back to Mass Participation again? The number of events in the second quarter was quite a bit lower than we were thinking of. I would think there's pretty high visibility on a quarter-to-quarter basis here. Can we talk about maybe drivers of variability? Is there some weather considerations, are there other things that may cause movement on a quarter-to-quarter basis? It’s just a bit lower than we had thought.

And then second question, in the competitive bid for the IRONMAN World Championship by St. George mentioned in the press release. Anyway, is this like a -- in a sense of -- it is fairly common across your wide portfolio of mass participation events where there's a competitive bidding process or just maybe more isolated for this high profile than with the World Championship? Can we really talk a little bit about the host city activities and the competitive bids as a regular course of business? That would be helpful.

And then finally, one other question just on the ongoing FIBA World Cup, the China's national team loss, does that impact or have any impact on your ability to monetize that event? I would think that if China's national team really go deep in the tournament that would be a great thing for you, but maybe we can just talk about the exposure to host nations in these types of events? That would be great. Thank you, gentlemen.

Hengming Yang

Well, thank you. I think the -- your question on the events calendar in terms of each quarter, this actually -- the spread of the events in quarter pretty much in line with our history and also our time. We tend to be have lower -- the first quarter is always lowest season and in second quarter we start picking up and third quarter is highest and fourth quarter also starting to low a little bit. So our total year events will increase -- have -- is increasing. I would say last year it was 322, this year we're looking at almost around 350 events. So overall, the number of events are increasing. And our first -- second quarter -- for second quarter Mass Participation revenue actually increased by 21%. So that's actually a combination of increased events versus last year, also increased gross athlete paid fees. I think, I did not get your second question. Are you talking about -- or be in process for the World Championship events? Is that you’re pointing to?

Rob Sanderson

Yes, how common is that? Is that a substantial driver for host city fees to have the competition or is that an isolated event just given the very high profile of this World Championship and that brand specifically?

Brian Liao

So like -- for the World Championship event, we always in Kona, I mean in the founding place, allowing, so we don't change that. But 70.3, we actually rotate around world. This is actually part of the -- purpose is actually to give the visibility and also promote the sports across the world, where the city is eligible and also able to host the events.

So there are a couple of combination factors we take into consideration. The maturity of the market, the general -- the athlete population support, and also host city, their willingness, and the financial ability to support as well. So there is a bunch of things to take into consideration. But overall purpose is really to promote the sports, not just in the fixed place, but actually across the world. So like this year, we did in Europe, last year we did in U.S. So that's basically the approach we're taking.

Your last question regarding FIBA World Cup. Yes, it’s a kind of regret to see the China team did not perform well. But however, FIBA World Cup is a global event. And we have -- it's actually -- we have all the marketing rights for the global -- across the world. We -- and also, basketball is one of the most popular sports in China. In some cases, people even say it is bigger than football. So we actually see a lot of enthusiasm, and the occupancy of the stadium is pretty high. I went to the opening ceremony, it was really quite, quite impressive.

So we haven't seen the China team performance impact our financial kind of monetizing ability. Of course, we would love to see China doing better. It’s impossible.

Jason Bazinet

I just had two quick questions. One, can you guys spend a little bit of time talking about how your business performs in a broader economic slowdown? I don't know if -- what -- maybe not -- maybe the great financial crisis or maybe the one before that. And then second, one of the questions that came up a lot within investors is just sort of struggling to come up with competitors. Because I think the buy side is sort of struggling with how to think about comps. And so can you spend a little bit of time talking about your competitive set with a particular emphasis on any of those that might be publicly listed? Just to give the buy side sort of a read of sight into some of your rivals? Thanks.

Hengming Yang

Sure, sure. I think one of the -- our business nature is actually somewhat resilient against economic downturn. So, sports have its own attractiveness in terms of the entire business cycle. So, we have seen the slowdown economies. Globally there has been talking about it, but we actually have not seen that much in our business impact. As you can see our second quarter, first quarter, we all have enough like-for-like positive growth, like over last year. And we also see our -- the strategy milestones and implementation are pretty on track, in place. Some people may worry China's GDP slows down, say, but actually we do see our China sports business growing pretty healthy, people spending on sports are increasing. So, that's what we are experiencing on the ground.

In terms of competitors, we do -- actually we do not see a global scale like us we do as a global leading sports event media marketing company, we do see in certain segments, we do have certain competitors. Might be for example IMG, Endeavor could be our competitor in the event marketing rights space, but they're heavily in the U.S.

And then in Europe, we see Lagardère in a -- more in the football and summer sports. But Lagardère is more regional play. And some other media production companies, but we are by far the leading media production capability globally. Look at listing companies, it might be, I think the Formula 1. But Formula 1 is more comparable to our -- probably more to IRONMAN Mass Participation, where we have the IP events, and we build our business around the IP events. The other one might be listed, I think it's…

Brian Liao

WWE.

Hengming Yang

WWE.

Brian Liao

To our event organization.

Hengming Yang

And that similar to Mass Participation in some way. And the other one it will be Live Nation. But they are more towards the sports media space.

Brian Liao

And one thing to add to Hengming’s point that resilience to economy going down, one example we went through the experience is several years ago, where Italian business going down, actually, we can see the football income in Italy actually went up, when the businesses were down, people might spend more money in watching sports [indiscernible] from the sports periods. So we do believe our business is quite anti-economy trend and has a good development.

Alan Gould

I've got two questions, please. First, can you tell me what operational or strategic changes you expect from the management change in China? And second, can you tell us what impact if any FX had on the second quarter results? I know the dollar was strong versus the euro.

Hengming Yang

So you noticed we have this change in China. So they lead to change China to -- our ex-CEO for China operations David Yang and Dongwei Yang, he resigned for his personal reason, then we appointed Yimin Gao as a new President and CEO of Wanda Sports China. And I would like to tell you that there's no impact on our strategy and online business in China. Our business in China, we have built a very successful platform, a leading sports company in China and we are continuing to bringing the premium IP events or international capability into China, leveraging together with our local expertise and understanding about the market. And then Yimin Gao is actually well experienced seasoned executive. He has a very deep understanding about the demographics -- evolving demographics in China middle class. He has taken-up various leadership positions and increasing responsibility. We are actually very confident that together -- we can work together to capture the growth and also to map out our strategy in China.

Brian Liao

For the CapEx, we spend a very limited as we mentioned that ...

Hengming Yang

I think it's foreign exchange impact.

Brian Liao

Foreign exchange?

Alan Gould

Yes.

Hengming Yang

FX impact on our second quarter results.

Brian Liao

Okay. We don’t have that much FX exchange risk because in general our group naturally hedged against each item, because much of our currency risk when we generate revenue in the same currency and we pay the cost in the same currency. So we don't have too much -- that much exposure to the FX risk.

Walden Shing

It’s Walden from Haitong International. Congratulations on good results. So we got two questions. First of all, your tax, because there is a big improvement in your tax expense and you said there is a release in tax provision and things like that. I wonder if this is related to the MP & Silva bad debt last year. So now it becomes tax deductible with Italian Tax Authority so you can release that tax provision. So will you mind to explain a little bit more on your tax provision and how we should look at your effective tax way going forward? Second thing is regarding the English Premier League free-to-air broadcast right in Sub-Sahara Africa. So is it something big, so I understand maybe you can’t tell us exactly how much is the contract size, but can you give us an idea how big is that business? Thank you.

Brian Liao

Yes, I will cover the first one and Hengming will carry the second one. Actually you are right. We had some tax credit in this quarter, well we get the confirmation from Italy Tax Authority to allow us to deduct the MP Silva loss last year. And also I want to explain, last year we assessed the bad expenses and we wanted to be quite prudent, so we make a tax provision for this further write-off. And for Italy, this quarter we got the local tax authority’s approval to let us get the deduction. So we did this reversal of this tax provision in this quarter.

Hengming Yang

So Walden, I am sorry, I cannot disclose any size of the deal or the agreements and that’s just because of the commercial sensitivity. But we are very happy with this agreement. This actually opens the door of our cooperation with EPL, and also -- and Africa cleared the evidence of our global platform, because we have our strong presence in Africa, through our office Infront. And this is why like the IOC and also the EPL worked with us, and just because of our global reach and global platform.

And Africa is increasing and important market for the football. And we are pretty confident about -- for expanding our business over there.

Walden Shing

Can I have follow-up? What sports should we -- what kind of tax rate should we expect in third quarter this year?

Brian Liao

We suppose our average effective tax rate will be around 30%, 25% or 30%. But I just want to draw your attention that for the third quarter as disclosed in our release, we will have our stock-based compensation. So that will really change the normal effective tax rate in the next quarter.

