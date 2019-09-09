China Aoyuan: Low Land Cost And Revenue Visibility Priced In

The company can hit consensus revenue estimates for FY2019 and FY2020 easily with its unbooked sales of RMB139 billion as of end-June 2019.

China Aoyuan has more than 30 urban redevelopment projects equivalent to salable resources of approximately RMB219.7 billion representing a third of the company's total salable resources as of end-June 2019.

China Aoyuan relies on a mix of M&A, synergies with its non-property businesses and urban redevelopment projects to source for new land bank.

The cost of China Aoyuan's land bank is low, with a land cost-to-average selling price ratio of approximately 23%, which is attributable to its diversified land bank strategy.

Elevator Pitch

Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property developer China Aoyuan Group Ltd (OTC:CAOYF)(3883:HK) has 2H2019 and FY2020 revenue, secured by RMB139 billion in unbooked sales. China Aoyuan's contracted sales for the first eight months of 2019 was RMB67.96 billion, representing a 28% YoY increase, or 60% of its full-year FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB114 billion. Going forward, the company's diversified land banking strategy, relying on a mix of M&A, urban redevelopment projects and synergies with its non-property businesses, should put it in a good position to secure future land bank.

But the company's positives have been priced in, with China Aoyuan trading at 5.8 times, representing a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 4 times. I recommend a lower entry price of HK$7.65 pegged to 4.5 times forward FY2019 P/E.

Company Description

Started in 1996 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong in 2007, China Aoyuan is a Guangdong-based property developer with a total land bank of 40.12 million sq m in terms of Gross Floor Area or GFA located in 75 cities. Approximately 27% of its land bank in terms of GFA was attributed to the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Yuexiu Property Company Limited (OTCPK:YUEXF) (OTC:GUAZY) (123:HK) and Times China Holdings Limited (OTC:TMPPF) (1233:HK) are two other Mainland China property developers which also have significant exposure to the Greater Bay Area, which I have written about in the articles here and here.

Low Cost Land Bank Is A Function Of Its Diversified Land Banking Strategy

China Aoyuan stands out among Mainland China property developers for its low cost land bank which is a function of its diversified land banking or land acquisition strategy.

The company's average land cost was approximately RMB2,321 per sq m as of June 30, 2019, or a mere 23% of its 1H2019 average selling price of RMB10,080. Unlike most of its peers, China Aoyuan is not heavily dependent on public land auctions for land acquisitions, which means that it does not to have compete aggressively with peers in land auctions and runs a lower risk of overbidding for land bank.

China Aoyuan added land bank of approximately 7.26 million sq m in GFA representing salable resources of approximately RMB80 billion for 1H2019, of which only 25% of the newly-acquired land bank (in terms of GFA) was sourced from public land auctions. Since the company's listing in 2007, public land auctions only accounted for 30% of total land acquisitions.

Instead, China Aoyuan relies on a mix of M&A, synergies with its non-property businesses and urban redevelopment projects to source for new land bank. Urban redevelopment projects are the focus in the next section of the article.

I wrote about how M&A can be an effective land acquisition strategy for Mainland China property developers in an earlier article on Shimao Property Holdings Limited (OTCPK:SIOPF) (OTCPK:SHMAY) (813:HK) here. If property developers are astute and opportunistic, they can capitalize on opportunities to acquire land bank at a cheaper cost vis-a-vis participating in public land auctions. Approximately 72% and 68% of China Aoyuan's land bank acquired in 1H2019 and in the years since listing in terms of GFA were sourced from M&A. China Aoyuan's low land cost-to-average selling price ratio suggests that its strategy relying on M&A as a key land banking strategy has worked well.

China Aoyuan's Land Acquisitions Via M&A Since IPO

Source: China Aoyuan's 1H2019 Results Presentation

China Aoyuan has diversified into non-property related businesses such as health and wellness, cultural tourism, finance, technology and e-commerce over the years, but these non-property businesses only account for about 4% of the company's revenue. In July 2019, China Aoyuan announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire a 13.86% stake in Aeon Life Insurance Company, a life insurance company providing life insurance, health insurance, personal accident insurance and reinsurance services.

There are synergies between China Aoyuan's property and non-property businesses which have resulted in land banking opportunities for the company. At the company's 1H2019 results briefing in mid-August 2019, China Aoyuan provided a couple of examples to illustrate this. The company's cross-border e-commerce business, Aomygod, and its health & wellness business, Aoyuan Healthy Life Group were given the opportunity to acquire land bank in Shanghai's Fengxian District at prices lower than comparable land auctions in the area. Aomygod and Aoyuan Healthy Life Group also secured land acquisition opportunities from the government in Guangxi, and the company expects to sign the land acquisition contracts by the end of September 2019.

Aomygod has more than 20 million members and over 3,000 brands and 50,000 SKUs (Stock Keeping Units) available for sale); while Aoyuan Healthy Life Group provides healthy life management services for customers from its residential and commercial communities. If China Aoyuan was a pure-play property company with no non-property businesses, it would not have such opportunities to acquire land designated for specific business use which is outside the reach of traditional property developers.

As a guard against over-diversification into non-property businesses, China Aoyuan guided that it will invest no more than 3% of its annual contracted sales in non-property related businesses.

Pipeline Of Urban Redevelopment Projects To Be Another Source Of Land Banking

As of end-June 2019, China Aoyuan has more than 30 urban redevelopment projects with a total GFA of approximately 16.04 million sq m or equivalent to salable resources of approximately RMB219.7 billion. This represents a third of China Aoyuan's total salable resources of RMB645.2 billion as of end-June 2019.

Case Study Of Specific Urban Redevelopment Project, Zhuhai Aoyuan Plaza

Source: China Aoyuan's 1H2019 Results Presentation

China Aoyuan has several competitive advantages when it comes to securing urban redevelopment projects. Firstly, China Aoyuan is one of the first movers in executing on urban redevelopment projects; it started on its first urban redevelopment project in 2012. Secondly, China Aoyuan has significant experience with a wide variety of urban redevelopment projects, including redeveloping factories, villages and cities. Thirdly, three-quarters of China Aoyuan's urban redevelopment projects are located in the Greater Bay Area, which gives the Guangdong-based developer an advantage in terms of local knowledge and connections.

In the near-term, China Aoyuan has 11 urban redevelopment projects which will contribute 2,885,000 sq m of salable GFA and RMB71.8 billion in salable resources for FY2019. In the next two years between 2020 and 2021, the company expects to complete another 13 urban redevelopment projects which will deliver 6,450,000 sq m of salable GFA and RMB103.9 billion in salable resources for FY2020-FY2021.

Revenue For FY2019 And FY2020 Secured By Unbooked Sales

China Aoyuan has unbooked sales (contracted sales that have yet to be recognized as construction of the property projects has not been completed) of approximately RMB139 billion as of end-June 2019. Of the RMB139 billion in yet-to-be recognized revenue, the company expects to recognize RMB25-30 billion in 2H2019 (actual RMB23.67 billion of revenue for 1H2019), RMB70-80 billion in FY2020 and the remaining in FY2021.

With the market consensus expecting FY2019 and FY2020 revenue of RMB50 billion and RMB74 billion respectively, China Aoyuan has no issues meeting market expectations in the next one and a half years based on unbooked sales alone.

Looking ahead, China Aoyuan's contracted sales growth continues to be strong for the first eight months of 2019, with contracted sales of RMB67.96 billion representing a 28% YoY increase, or 60% of its full-year FY2019 contracted sales target of RMB114 billion.

Opportunistic Capital Management

China Aoyuan was opportunistic in raising funds from debt financing in 1H2019 to refinance existing debt and support its future land acquisition activities. With the global economy slowing down and credit conditions tightening in 2H2019, China Aoyuan has lesser financial pressure to seek financing in an unfavorable credit environment.

China Aoyuan's Debt Financing Activities In 1H2019

Source: China Aoyuan's 1H2019 Results Presentation

China Aoyuan utilized the new funds raised in 1H2019 to redeem $250 million of offshore senior notes due in April 2019 and repaid short-term debt of approximately RMB2.54 billion in July and August 2019, which reduced short-term debt as a proportion to total debt to under 40%. This will help to further lower the company's refinancing risks.

China Aoyuan's net gearing increased from 58.9% as of end-FY2018 to 64.2% as of end-1H2019 which remains manageable. The company's funding cost remained stable at 7.4% as of end-1H2019, the same as that for end-FY2018.

Valuation

China Aoyuan trades at 5.8 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E based on its share price of HK$9.64 as of September 6, 2019, which represents a premium to its historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 4 times.

The stock is valued by the market at 1.76 times P/B, versus its historical five-year average P/B of approximately 0.9 times.

China Aoyuan offers a trailing dividend yield of 4.4%.

Mr Guo Ziwen, chairman and founder of China Aoyuan, bought 2 million shares of the company at RMB10.72 each in July 2019, raising his interest in the company from 55.14% to 55.22%.

Variant View

The key risk factors for China Aoyuan including an increase in gearing with future land banking activities, a failure to secure future land bank at low costs and slower-than-expected contracted sales growth momentum.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.