100-Stock Dividend Portfolio Update For August 2019

Projected 12-month forward income after more than half of 2019 unfolded has reached $3,600 with Gifted Working Time amounting to over 90 hours YTD.

August saw some portfolio restructuring with markets dropping heavily on escalating U.S.-China trade relations before staging a strong comeback at the end of the month.

It's always exciting to review the past month at the beginning of the next one in order to track the development of passive dividend income as well as reflect on the most recent transactions.

Image Source

In August, I made a deliberate choice to trim my holdings in growth stocks and redirect more funds towards dividend stocks in order to have more cash available in case the market starts a real correction or bear market. Although the daily swings in August were pretty substantial, it never happened that markets tanked for a couple of consecutive days since before that could have opened some trade chatter from the U.S. government or Trump's Twitter account always emerged sending markets back up.

I also paused my automated savings plans in August in order to raise cash for some tax-related stuff, but I have already reactivated those plans.

Portfolio Changes in August

I sold out of Facebook (FB), trimmed my Alibaba (BABA) and Micron (MU) positions, took some profits on Target (TGT) after its incredibly strong post-earnings rally and sold one Apple (AAPL) share.

Those transactions happened solely in order to invest more funds into dividend stocks although I am very eager to buy back my Alibaba, Micron, and Apple shares as soon as possible.

I invested that money mostly into oil majors BP (BP) and Shell (RDS.B), Cisco (CSCO), Wells Fargo (WFC), Altria (MO) and Canadian Banks Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM).

Taking into account all purchases and sales, net investments in August totaled around -$320. At the same time, this light-weight portfolio restructuring added a total of approximately $80 in forward annual dividend income without having to spend a single dollar.

The stocks I divested will very likely perform better than the dividend stocks I bought in exchange, but at this stage, I want to increase income and be equipped with cash to buy those growth stocks once the market really tanks. However, being able to buy stocks like the Canadian banks and Wells Fargo at such above-average yields should also represent a nice long-term performance boost. Below is an overview of how these portfolio changes impact forward dividend income.

All net purchases and sales in August can be seen below:

Dividend Income: What happened on the dividend side?

My dividend income from 23 corporations amounted to $239 up 16% Y/Y. This strong performance is mainly driven by ongoing investments into AT&T (NYSE:T) and AbbVie (ABBV) throughout the last year as well as new positions such as Blackstone Group (BX), NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) and Equity Midstream Partners (EQM) with all but the latter performing very nicely as well.

The dominant share of AT&T in August dividend income has been increased and I feel great about it. The top 5 stocks contribute 62% of monthly dividend income with AT&T responsible for half of it. The company has finally regained its mojo as heavy debt reduction, combined with even heavier FCF generation, has for now convinced the markets that the absurd valuation it gave to the stock had to be corrected.

All dividends break down as follows:

Here is a look at my favorite chart: the net dividend income development by month over time between 2015 and 2019, where you can easily see the development of my dividend income as well as the average annual dividend in a given year:

Next, I have scattered all the individual dividend payments I have ever received and colored them by year, rearranging the years side by side rather than horizontally as in previous updates:

The income generated by AT&T this month was a new record for a single stock and helps to lift the scale towards the $100 area. I am expecting an even bigger dividend payment in September thanks to the semi-annual dividend from the Australian Commonwealth Bank. It is very exciting to watch how these bubbles get bigger and how they all shift upward and thanks to these bright colors it is also very easily to visually spot that development. I only wish I still had Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) in my portfolio (it generated $46 in income in August 2017). Trimming this stock as it crashed last year and then selling out at around $35 was probably the biggest investment mistake I have made both from a dividend point of view but also in terms of capital appreciation with OHI now trading above $41.

It remains fascinating to watch how all these metrics develop over time. Right now, as I am still in the early stages, these metrics are not that impressive, but the growth is truly striking, and all these instruments help me measure it and provide meaning to it. Now that I have entered the fourth year of my road to financial independence, it is really motivating and encouraging to see how these bubbles are increasing in size and quantity and (slowly) moving up the scale.

Speaking in terms of meaning, another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). I am assuming an average hourly rate of $25 here. In 2018, I generated 121 hours in GWT, equaling slightly more than $3,000 in annual net dividends. For this year, I am targeting a 15% increase. This results in $3,450 in targeted annual net dividends or 138 hours in GWT.

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 326 hours, or 40.8 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek that equals two entire months, of vacation funded via dividends. YTD (green bars) - Around 93.2 hours, or 11.6 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2019 already. That equals more than two full weeks of work.

With only 4 more months to go, I am dead certain that I will eclipse 138 hours and instead am eyeing to hit $3600 in net dividends equaling a full $300 per month.

Upcoming September Dividends

August was a very good month, but September will raise the bar much higher. I am expecting over $400 in net dividends largely driven by the massive semi-annual dividend payment from the Australian Commonwealth Bank.

The snapshot above is taken from my newly released Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions) and shows expected gross dividend payments for September.

My portfolio composition

Although I have a lot of individual positions which many of my readers regularly point out, it should be noted that the Top 30 already account for 70% of the entire portfolio, whereas the bottom 44 stocks make up only 10% with the remaining 26 stocks having a share of 20%.

I could certainly also purchase an index, but I am not going to do that since I want to be able to manage my own money, I don't want to pay a fee to somebody else, and I am very happy about constructing my own index. It is a lot of fun, and I am learning something every day as this portfolio always keeps me on the edge and on high alert in case individual holdings suddenly tumble and create lucrative buying opportunities which I could never exploit in a similar way buy simply buying an index fund or dividend ETF. For instance, I have been buying AT&T all the way down to $28 and now that the stock is turning around I am getting the rewards. A pure index strategy wouldn't have allowed me to deliberately overweight this stock by cost-averaging down all the time.

At end of August, my portfolio is composed as follows:

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 6.34% 6,738 AT&T Inc. (T) 5.40% 5,737 Visa (V) 5.18% 5,504 McDonald's Corp (MCD) 4.41% 4,691 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 4.07% 4,330 Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) 2.66% 2,823 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.62% 2,783 Southern Co (SO) 2.43% 2,582 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 2.39% 2,538 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) 2.36% 2,509 Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) 2.21% 2,345 Altria Group Inc (MO) 2.18% 2,322 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 2.05% 2,178 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 2.04% 2,165 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 2.02% 2,150 AbbVie Inc (ABBV) 1.89% 2,005 Baozun Inc (BZUN) 1.88% 1,996 Siemens Healthineers (OTC:SEMHF) 1.69% 1,800 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.52% 1,620 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.52% 1,612 Wirecard AG (OTCPK:WRCDF) 1.51% 1,603 3M Co (MMM) 1.40% 1,490 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 1.36% 1,450 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 1.36% 1,444 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.21% 1,288 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 1.16% 1,233 BP (BP) 1.16% 1,228 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 1.08% 1,149 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 1.08% 1,148 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 1.08% 1,144 Unilever NV ADR (UN) 1.07% 1,140 Daimler (OTCPK:OTCPK:DDAIF) 1.07% 1,135 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 1.07% 1,133 Dominion Energy Inc (D) 1.06% 1,127 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.94% 995 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.93% 985 Intel Corporation (INTC) 0.86% 909 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) 0.85% 905 Blackstone Group LP (BX) 0.85% 901 QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS) 0.85% 900 Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.83% 887 Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) 0.81% 858 BASF BASFY 0.80% 853 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.76% 810 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 0.76% 808 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Preference Shares (OTCPK:OTCPK:BMWYY) 0.73% 772 Allianz SE (OTCQX:OTCPK:AZSEY) 0.69% 736 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 0.67% 717 General Motors Company (GM) 0.67% 711 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.65% 690 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.62% 657 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) 0.60% 643 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.59% 629 Sixt (OTC:SXTSY) 0.58% 612 Stag Industrial Inc (STAG) 0.50% 529 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 0.49% 522 Momo Inc (MOMO) 0.47% 494 General Mills, Inc. (GIS) 0.46% 492 Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) 0.44% 466 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.43% 461 Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) 0.43% 457 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.43% 457 CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) 0.41% 432 Shell Midstream Partners LP (SHLX) 0.39% 417 Bayer AG (OTCPK:OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.37% 398 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.35% 375 Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) 0.33% 353 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.32% 345 Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) 0.32% 340 HUYA Inc - ADR (HUYA) 0.32% 340 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.32% 338 Apollo Investment Group (OTC:AINV) 0.31% 327 Drillisch (OTC:OTC:DRHKF) 0.28% 302 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) 0.28% 297 Broadcom Inc (AVGO) 0.25% 264 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (BIP) 0.24% 260 Fresenius SE (OTCQX:OTCQX:FSNUF) 0.24% 258 JD.com Inc (JD) 0.24% 251 Lanxess AG (OTCPK:LNXSF) 0.23% 248 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) 0.22% 238 Osram (OTCPK:OSAGF) 0.21% 221 IQIYI Inc (IQ) 0.18% 193 Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (MIC) 0.17% 177 Home Depot (HD) 0.16% 172 CenturyLink Inc (CTL) 0.15% 161 Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) 0.13% 139 Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) 0.13% 138 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 0.13% 136 Alteryx (AYX) 0.12% 131 Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.12% 123 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) 0.11% 120 DHT Holdings Inc (DHT) 0.11% 115 Albemarle Corporation (ALB) 0.11% 114 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.10% 111 MPLX LP (MPLX) 0.10% 104 MediGene AG (OTCPK:MDGEF) 0.08% 85 Weibo Corp (WB) 0.08% 84 General Electric Company (GE) 0.06% 64 EQM Midstream Partners (EQT) 0.06% 59 Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) 0.04% 43 Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP) 0.00% 0

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.