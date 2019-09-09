Valuing Great Bear, Osisko's Infill Drilling Success, Plus Avoid Sector Laggard Excellon Resources

In a week where we've seen the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) finally shed some of its gains, it's been quite a busy week on the news front. Several juniors have put out new drill results, and Great Bear Resources (OTCPK:GTBDF) certainly takes the cake for the best results of the week. The most recent step-out by the company hit 42 meters of 5.8 grams per tonne gold, with a higher-grade interval of 1.5 meters of 101.7 grams per tonne gold. This intercept was a 1+ kilometer step-out to their new Yuma Discovery in July.

Moving over to Quebec, Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) continues to see drilling success across its properties, with exceptional results out of both Osborne-Bell, and their high-grade Lynx Zone at Windfall. Osisko's Lynx Zone is currently home to over 1 million ounces at just below 9 grams per tonne gold, and 2019 drilling suggests this resource is likely to grow by at least 35% in the upcoming resource estimate.

Finally, circling over to the laggards among the sector, Excellon Resources (OTCPK:EXLLF) just recently closed its July financing and continues to be an Avoid among the silver space. Not only does the company have some of the highest all-in sustaining costs among its peers, but the recent financing was one of the least attractive ones done in the sector this year. The stock could certainly continue higher if we see the silver (SLV) price head over $20.00/oz this year, but I would give the stock an Underperform rating in the sector. I'll dig in with more detail below:

Great Bear Strikes Gold At Yet Another Target

The most impressive news release of the sector this week goes to Great Bear Resources, as they continue to see incredible drilling success at their LP Fault Target in Red Lake, Ontario. The project has exceptional real estate with it being in the same jurisdiction as Goldcorp's Campbell Red Lake Mine, as well as sitting next door to junior miner Pure Gold Mining's (OTCPK:LRTNF) Madsen-Red Lake Mine.

Great Bear Resources announced drill results this week from their new Auro Zone, and this has confirmed additional high-grade zones along their LP Fault. The company has drilled several scout step-out holes along their 18-kilometer LP Fault this year, and every single one is coming up in spades. The company has made three discoveries already this year with the new Bear-Rimini Zone in the northwest, and the Yuma Zone, as well as the Auro Zone to the southeast along the LP Fault. The share price performance has been incredible, with Great Bear's stock up nearly 400% in the past year.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Digging into the company's most recent results, we can see the company's step-out holes continue to move down the trend of the LP Fault. The Auro Zone, which Great Bear stumbled upon most recently, is now the most southeastern discovery. The highlight drill intercept was 42 meters of 5.8 grams per tonne gold, and the residual grade on the hole was 1.71 grams per tonne gold over 40.5 meters, after backing out the high-grade portion. This is a very respectable intercept for a scout drilling hole as most scout drill holes are lucky to hit mineralization at all. This is hugely encouraging for investors as the deposit remains open in just about every direction. The grades are undoubtedly impressive from initial results, and the company has thus far outlined five significant targets on only a 3.2-kilometer portion of the 18-kilometer fault. The problem currently, however, is that no one knows just how much gold is here, and it's impossible to put a figure on it. When there are no proven ounces, and minimal definition drilling has been completed, I prefer to lean on the conservative side.

(Source: TC2000.com, Author's Article)

I mentioned in my previous article that the conservative resource base case for the project after these discoveries is likely 1.5 million ounces. The speculative case is 2.5 million ounces, and the super-speculative case comes in at 3.0 million ounces. These are all back-of-the-napkin estimates giving each discovery about 500,000 ounces of gold currently, with the super-speculative case accounting for one discovery in the pipeline this year. I have received lots of messages and flack for my conservative estimate of 1.5 million ounces, and my recent sell recommendation on the stock at US$7.00. So far, it's proven to be correct with the stock down 16% from the US$7.00 level in just 48 hours. Below, I am going to give a little more rationale for my estimates, as well as why I made the sell recommendation to provide some clarity from all the questions I've received.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Corebox.net)

Based on Great Bear Resources' share count of 42 million shares, the jump to US$7.00 on Wednesday gave the stock an enterprise value of US$285 million after backing out their cash position of US$12 million. The average takeover price for explorers is $70/oz over the past five years, and premium explorers with the most significant discoveries in attractive jurisdictions have received closer to $100/oz in a takeover scenario. The key here is that these were ounces that were within NI-43-101 resource estimates and were proven up. This takes both time, money, and some luck to make sure that mineralization is continuous across the zones.

As an example, Osisko Mining has spent nearly $150 million drilling out its deposit, and it's taken them four years, and they're close to approaching 5 million ounces at their Windfall Lake discovery. While anything is possible and Great Bear Resources could prove up a resource this size one day, that number is not going to be tied to a NI-43-101 resource estimate until they have tight enough drilling spacing in each zone to prove that up. This will require a minimum of 200,000 meters of drilling, and drilling costs money. For this reason, while the company does have a reasonable treasury of US$12 million, that is just a fraction of what they will need to put a stamped NI-43-101 estimate on their Dixie Project.

Back to valuation, let's move to the base case, speculative case, and super-speculative case currently. Using an enterprise value of $285 million, and the conservative estimate, the company's ounces are currently being valued at $190/oz, a price that less than 5% of junior takeover targets have ever received in the past decade. Ultimately, I believe that they have more than 1.5 million ounces long term at the project, but we are going based on today, not what they could put in a NI-43-101 estimate in late 2021. The company will have a larger share structure two years from now, and therefore we can't use a projection of what the ounces might be two to three years from now, but use the current share structure. It simply does not work that way. The only way doing this would make sense is if the government was covering all drilling expenses for the company, and Great Bear did not have any reason they would ever need to raise funds. Last I checked, this is not the case.

Under the speculative case of 2.5 million ounces, which I think is possible, the company's current ounces are valued at $114/oz. This is more reasonable compared to takeover premiums in premier jurisdictions but is very high for a company with no proven ounces. To my knowledge, I have never seen a junior taken out without a NI-43-101 resource estimate, so trying to value a company without a resource is tricky. The best we can do is be on the conservative end for projections, and place a discount given that there is no resource yet. Finally, moving to the super-speculative case, the company's enterprise value per ounce at the highs of $7.00 was $95/oz based on 3 million ounces. This figure is below what the most impressive discoveries in premier jurisdictions have received over the past five years, but a discount has to be placed on Great Bear's valuation as we don't have proven ounces. A fair discount, in my opinion, is 40%. Using this discount, and adding 40% to the super-speculative case, the company is being valued at $133/oz with no proven resource.

The most recent premier takeover was Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) by Eldorado Gold (EGO), and Integra Gold received $138.13/oz for their 3.2 million ounce resource. Great Bear is currently being valued at this level with no proven resources. For this reason, I believe it's important that investors understand that Great Bear's enterprise value per ounce at the highs was a rich valuation for today. It could easily command this valuation if they can prove up 3.2 million ounces like Integra Gold, but that is a big if when we have only exploratory drilling done on the property. In addition, by the time the company can prove up a 3+ million ounce resource, this will require at least another $50 million to drill out the property. Drilling capital requires dilution, and the company will need to dilute at some point whether they like it or not.

To summarize, I have nothing against Great Bear Resources and believe it is the most impressive discovery of 2019. I did, however, have a problem with their valuation at $190/oz in the conservative case which assumes they've just got lucky. Even in the super-speculative case, which accounts for one more discovery and all of these zones seeing consistent mineralization and grades, it was still richly valued. On some stock boards, some commenters are throwing around price targets of $100, and these types of projections of a $4.2 billion market capitalization are beyond insane. When there is unbridled enthusiasm void of any facts and pie in the sky projections, it is often time to take some profits off the table. I hope this has given a little more color on why I gave a sell recommendation on some shares on Wednesday at US$7.00, even though I love the project and think the company is likely onto something significant.

Osisko's Infill Drilling Success Continues

Moving over to Osisko Mining, the company released new drill results this week from both its Quevillon Property which hosts its Osborne-Bell deposit, as well as its Lynx deposit at its Windfall Lake Project. Results were positive at both properties, with the highlight hole from Osborne-Bell coming in at 114 grams per tonne gold over 2.8 meters. The project currently hosts a resource of 510,000 ounces at 6.13 grams per tonne gold, and recent drill results are guiding above the current resource grade. Current drilling is focusing on upgrading resources from inferred to higher categories with definition drilling, with exploration drilling being planned for 2020.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving to the company's Lynx deposit, Osisko has recently added 200,000 more meters of drilling to their campaign which is attributed to the continued discoveries there. Yesterday's release had quite a few very impressive highlight holes, with 5.8 meters of 80.7 grams per tonne gold, 3.6 meters of 104 grams per tonne gold, 2.9 meters of 89.2 grams per tonne gold, and 4.2 meters of 52.3 grams per tonne gold. All of these intercepts are significantly above the average grade at Lynx of 8.9 grams per tonne gold and should help to add ounces to the Lynx Zones while keeping grades at or above their current level. Ultimately, I believe the Lynx Zones hold 2 million ounces or more and expect a 35% upgrade to 1.4 million ounces or more in their coming resource estimate. Lynx currently has a strike length of well over 1-kilometer and remains open in most directions, and at depth.

(Source: Company Website)

I continue to believe Osisko Mining is one of the most attractive high-grade explorers in the sector, and see the stock as a likely takeover target for Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) if the company's drilling success continues. The catalyst to if the company solidifies itself as a takeover target will be the Feasibility Study for 2020 which will give us a more definitive idea of the all-in sustaining costs projected for the project. While current PEA estimates are projecting $704/oz, often suitors will wait for Feasibility studies to confirm this if the costs seem ambitious.

Excellon Resources - Avoid

Finally, on the negative news front, Excellon Resources recently closed its July financing, raising $11.5 million from both common shares and warrants. Excellon Resources has long been a fundamental laggard among the silver producers, but it's recent financing at well below market prices only added its unattractiveness as an investment. The warrants were priced at C$1.40, entitling holders to acquire an additional common share for C$1.40 between now and August 2021. This deal was done at 10% below the prior closing price of C$1.16, and an even larger discount when factoring in the warrants included in the offering. This financing takes the cake for one of the worst private placements since this metals bull run began in June. I typically avoid companies which do deals with warrants attached, especially when done at unfavorable prices. While a company may need to sweeten the offer and attach warrants to raise money in a gold (GLD) bear market, there's little excuse to be doing so in a gold bull market.

(Source: Company News Release)

(Source: Company Presentation)

Despite the company operating one of the highest-grade silver mines in Mexico, Excellon's all-in sustaining costs are some of the highest in its peer group. All-in sustaining costs came in at $19.82/oz for H1-2019, more than 40% above the peer average of roughly $11.50/oz reported in Q2. Based on the company's poorly priced financing and non-existent margins compared to peers, I see the stock as an avoid.

In summary, I believe that Osisko Mining and Great Bear Resources remain very attractive explorers in the sector, but I'd like to see some of the froth come off of Great Bear Resources short term. While the investment thesis continues to improve for Great Bear, the technicals have moved a little too far too fast short term, and this typically leads to corrections to shake out weak hands. Past corrections from overbought levels like this have seen a minimum 22% drop, and we're currently 15% off of the highs. As for Excellon Resources, I believe there are much better silver miners out there. Companies raising money at below-market prices with warrants in a rising metals market are clearly having a difficult time with demand for their shares, and the company's high costs compared to peers explain this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OBNNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.