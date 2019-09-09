S&P High Beta - Time To Take A Look

For those with a tactical allocation to SPLV, it's time to examine that position and perhaps re-allocate.

We take a closer look at SPHB and what makes it tick.

Traders and investors have taken on much greater interest in low-volatility smart-beta funds such as SPLV.

Good Advice From Jeff Miller

As is frequently the case, Jeff Miller gave readers some good advice over the weekend with his "Weighing the Week Ahead". Jeff stuffs this particular missive with graphs coupled with some explanations to support where there are perhaps belief bubbles.

Low vs. High-Beta S&P Cohorts

One area where investors have perhaps gotten a bit too confident is the low-vs.-high beta play. Invesco offers two related plays, the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) and the Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

Over the past several years, volume in the SPLV has grown, while interest in trading the SPHB has stagnated.

Data by YCharts

S&P High Beta ETF Mission

Invesco

Whereas the SPLV seeks out the low-volatility components of the S&P 500 (based on historical betas), SPHB takes the opposite approach and purchases the high-beta names.

Invesco

As one might guess, higher allocations are made to more growth-oriented portions of the S&P 500 index; tech (XLK) and communications (XLC) make up just over half SPHB's holdings.

SA Essential

As of August 29th, SPHB held 102 long positions in US companies. The largest holding was under 2% of the total portfolio, and the top ten names comprised under 14%. Top ten holdings include names well known for their volatility and their general notoriety, including Nvidia (NVDA), Twitter (TWTR), Amazon (AMZN), and Netflix (NFLX).

There's a decent amount of portfolio turnover; Morningstar reports annual turnover of 76%. This makes sense, as the index is comprised of the most volatile names in the S&P.

SPHB Prospectus

For more detail on how the index is constructed and rebalanced, visit S&P - Dow Jones Industries.

Performance Profile

Finance Yahoo! - Compiled by Author

Since inception in May of 2011, SPHB has enjoyed two massive run-up periods [mid-2012 through mid-2015, early 2016 through early 2018], and otherwise suffered pullbacks or periods of plateauing. On a total return basis, the shares have stalled since early 2018, after a very sizeable pullback in Q4 '18.

The daily return pattern is, as one might guess, quite volatile. Days with magnitudes greater than 5% are certainly uncommon, but by no means unheard of. This in spite of the fact that there are 100+ names and fairly broad diversification across those holdings.

Finance Yahoo! - Compiled by Author

When things go bad for SPHB, they can do so in a hurry. Above is a chart of drawdowns from cumulative maxes since inception.

In 2015 and early 2016, when the SPY was down about 15%, SPHB shed more than double that sum. The shares officially entered bear territory at the end of last year, falling 25% from the highs achieved around September.

SA Essential

While the S&P is up about 5.62 on a total return basis from last year, SPHB is down just under 5% due to the Q4 '18 carnage and a general inability to keep up over the last six months.

You've gotta keep an eye on this fund!

Falling Volatility Helps SPHB

Finance Yahoo! - Compiled by Author

As realized measures of volatility fall (second bar in the composite graphic above), the return profile tends to improve, and the attendant Sharpe Ratio mechanically surges higher. Given that the Sharpe Ratio is essentially a measure of return:risk, this is quite intuitive.

What I want to draw your attention to, reader, is the ability for that ratio to ramp higher and subsequently pull back. If you believe that the scary summer months are in the rearview mirror and that stocks are gearing up for a rally into the Holiday season and 2020's election year, then this could be a play for you.

Summary

Jeff Miller sensibly urges readers at this juncture to look through their holdings and to ask ourselves where we're maybe joining in with the crowd.

Data by YCharts

No question there is an overall downward trend in the SPHB:SPLV ratio, and perhaps deservedly so (SA contributor Ploutos gives an excellent explanation as to why low-volatility funds may be better long-term performers).

But it looks as though that pattern is getting close to bottoming for the time being. I think it's time to re-evaluate a high-volatility play here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have owned SPHB in the past, and I'm giving it another hard look here. I do not currently hold the shares.