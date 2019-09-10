Ciena's Story Is Steadily Improving, But The Stock Hasn't Been So Steady

Ciena is now trading below the low end of my valuation range and looks like an interesting growth story to consider today.

I’ve written more than once that Ciena (CIEN) shares often give investors “second chances” and that there are fairly frequent gaps between the company’s performance and near-term sentiment. And here we are again – while the company beat expectations in the fiscal third quarter and continues to gain share, the combination of concerns about global spending and management’s “failure” to raise guidance has the shares down about 13% relative to my last update.

I’ve written before that I like the idea of buying Ciena shares below $40, and as of this writing, that’s where we are, so this is a name that is very high on my prospective buy list. Yes, I am concerned about the potential of slower datacenter spending, as well as lumpiness in service provider deployments, but I’m willing to accept that risk given the share gain, market growth, and margin improvement offsets. Ciena certainly wouldn’t be immune to a broader market sell-off (particularly a tech-led sell-off), but again that’s a risk that I’m willing to accept on balance.

Another Beat… But No Raise

Ciena has been enjoying a very good run of better-than-expected quarters, and the third quarter was no exception. Revenue was about 3% better than expected, and arguably even more important were the 200bp-plus beats at the gross and operating margin lines, as operating margin expansion/leverage has been one of the key bull/bear debates.

Revenue rose 17% this quarter, with roughly similar growth across the major business units. Networking was the leader relative to expectations, though, with nearly 18% growth driving a number 6% higher than expected on 22% growth in converged packet. Software rose 16%, with nearly 140% growth in Blue Planet, but platform growth was just 1% and overall sales were a little shy of expectations again. Service revenue rose almost 17%, with 8% growth in maintenance-related revenue.

Gross margin improved 430bp in the quarter, well above expectations, and operating income rose 36%, leading to 220bp of margin expansion. Gross margin is tough to model for Ciena on a quarter to quarter basis, as order timing and the make-up of orders can have a big impact; initial hardware installations tend to be lower margin (as do datacenter orders), but subsequent orders typically offer much higher margins.

All told, telco service provider revenue rose 13%, which I regard as a strong result on balance (and relative to underlying trends at Nokia (NOK), Infinera (INFN), et al). Webscale was even stronger, with Ciena seeing almost 50% revenue growth, and for the first time ever, Ciena’s largest customer in the quarter was not a telco service provider (most likely Google, Facebook (FB), or Amazon (AMZN) ).

The big negative from the quarter was that management didn’t raise guidance despite the beat, effectively leading to a negative revision for the fiscal fourth quarter. While the book to bill was below 1.0 this quarter, I don’t believe there is anything fundamentally wrong with the business – Ciena has established a track record of relatively conservative guidance, and that seems particularly prudent with the global economic slowdown likely leading at least some customers to reexamine their spending/deployment plans.

Ongoing Opportunities For Upside

Trees don’t grow to the sky, but I still see several areas where Ciena can improve and continue to drive attractive growth in the business.

In the datacenter, Ciena continues to add customers, with eight WaveServer wins in the third quarter and 16 wins for WaveLogic. The company also booked its first 800G WaveLogic order, suggesting the company is more or less on track with its deployment timeline. I’d also note that the strong growth in the Webscale (datacenter) business supports the position that Acacia’s (ACIA) 600G solution hasn’t been meaningfully disruptive to Ciena’s business or the market as a whole.

Looking beyond the next few quarters, I still see some meaningful growth drivers for Ciena. Roughly 20% of the global metro market is comprised of “other” in the latest Dell’Oro report, and I think the market is going to become increasingly inhospitable to subscale players – customers won’t want to trust critical system deployments to providers where there are concerns about staying power, and those small companies aren’t going to have the revenue coming in to support the R&D it will require to stay competitive with the likes of Ciena, Nokia, et al.

I also believe that Ciena can gain more share from established players. I’ve written before that Ciena “punches below its weight” in Europe, and with many companies/countries looking to reduce their reliance on Huawei, this is a prime opportunity to take share from a major player.

Software also remains a potential source of growth. Although Ciena’s forays into software haven’t gone quite as well as hoped, as quickly as hoped, an investor needs to only look at the commitment that Cisco (CSCO) has made to software to understand why this is an important opportunity for Ciena.

I also see some opportunity from a “less bad than expected” pathway for ZR pluggables in the datacenter space. I’ve talked a lot about this in prior articles, and I’m not going to repeat all of that here, but the risk/threat here is that cheaper 400G ZR components could address about one-third of Ciena’s fast-growing WaveServer business. Acacia (and Inphi (IPHI) ) are early leaders here, but Ciena is also developing its own solutions. The “less bad” part comes in actual deployment probabilities – ZR is only good over relatively short distances, and it’s looking more likely that this won’t be as disruptive as previously feared.

The Outlook

The biggest threat I see to Ciena is on the macro side, with the risk that slowing economies around the world will lead service providers and datacenter customers to slow, delay, or cancel their deployment plans. I believe these orders are “when, not if” and that Ciena will eventually get the business, but Wall Street institutions buy and sell on short-term factors, so it is a threat to the share price.

I don’t see the lumpiness in Ciena’s margins going away, but I do think management has been steadily building a more credible case for healthy revenue growth and improving margins over the next three years. I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits and long-term FCF growth in the mid-teens, but I have boosted my near-term margin targets a bit, driving higher multiple-based fair values.

The Bottom Line

With the sell-off in Ciena shares, I think investors are now looking at potential long-term annualized returns around 10%, and the more near-term margin-driven valuation metrics suggest a fair value closer to $50. That makes this a name well worth considering in my book, and it’s definitely a name I’m considering adding to my own portfolio at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.