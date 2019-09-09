Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INO) Management Presents at H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Transcript

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference Call September 9, 2019 10:50 AM ET

Thank you, good morning. I'm going to spend the next few minutes updating you about what exciting stuff are going on at Inovio.

Just to introduce Inovio, we have developed a platform technology that uses synthetically engineered DNA sequences as immunotherapies and vaccines. And we have -- we deliver these compounds utilizing or proprietary CELLECTRA delivery system, and together we have over 1,000 patents protecting these platform technologies and products, globally, both issued and pending; and we have generated over 2,000 patient's worth of clinical data post-safety as highly favorable safety profile, immune responses generation across our platform and pipeline programs, as well as clinical efficacy in our efficacy setting trials. So I'm going to touch on those key highlights for Inovio.

So, what is our focus in applying our SynCon and CELLECTRA platform? Inovio is focused on developing products targeting three key areas; one is human papillomavirus caused, or HPV-caused diseases. HPV is one of the most prevalent viruses in humans, in fact, over 80% of all sexually active adults, at one time or another, and causes myriad of diseases in the cervical and anal genital tracts, hitting that regions and so on. So our Phase 3 and Phase 2 programs are targeted to those diseases caused by HPV. Secondly, we also target opportunistically faster market programs and these are highlighted by our RRP, our new RRP program, our orphan rare disease target, as well as glioblastoma that's in Phase 2 clinical trials right now. And thirdly, we also developed out our full platform utilizing external funding, we have gained and garnered almost $200 million in the last 10 years from non-diluted funding sources, some of the top organizations like Gates Foundation, CEPI, NIH and others. And we're also very well financed; our last quarterly report -- we had the cash position of $106 million in a private placement and early August, we also added $15 million more. So, we're very well capitalized to execute our plans.

So let me just focus on and now move into our HPV and cancer and other opportunities that we have set aside. So, HPV VGX-3100 is our lead product, it's currently in two separate Phase 3 registrational trials called REVEAL 1 and REVEAL 2, and I'll talk -- I'll speak more about this later in the presentation. We also have two other indications that we're going after for VGX-3100 besides our Phase 3 targets for -- as cervical dysplasia, we're also going after those diseases, similarly derived in different anatomical areas, vulvar dysplasia is one, and anal is another, and those trials -- those two Phase 2 trials have already completed in enrollment, so we're looking forward to demonstrating those data in the coming months. INO-3107 is a new product; it treats a rare orphan indication called RRP or Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis, don't ask me to spell that, it's certainly a mouthful. But it's a great -- it's a disease with huge medical needs, and it impacts about 20,000 Americans and 1,500 new cases; so it's certainly an orphan rare disease, and we think we have a unique immunotherapy that can be developed fast-trackly [ph] in this -- for this indication and I'll delve into that in more detail.

Our cancer therapies; there are three short-term goals where we're combining our T-cell generating products; INO-5401, INO-5151 and our partner product to AstraZeneca MEDI-0457 with various PD1 or PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitors to go after these very hard-to-treat cancers, TBM-45401, metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, 45151, and MEDI-0457 aforementioned partner AstraZeneca. Regeneron is a collaborate of ours for GBM study, and The Parker Institute is actually funding and executing this multi-product combination trial. So, I'm going to touch on that later in the slide as well -- the presentation as well.

So, let's start with HPV. So, I mentioned to you that HPV is very prolific infection, in fact, almost 80% of all adults have been exposed to the virus. Most of us can clear with our own innate and adaptive immune system but there are enough people who are chronically infected in this country, as well as rest of the world, millions of folks. And just focused on the cervical side of the equation, the -- if left untreated, these chronic infections can lead to a low-grade cervical pre-cancer or cervical dysplasia, about upto a couple of million women are diagnosed with this every year in the U.S. And then, additional bad news, these low-rate can then turn into high-grade pre-cancer, this is the most advanced stage prior to a full blown diagnosis of cervical cancer. In the U.S. about 200,000 new cases, similar size in Europe as well every year. Other indications in the vulvar and anal, these are orphan indications with smaller but still very important medical need. And then, ultimately, these pre-cancerous if left untreated properly can develop into cancer -- to cervical cancer, head and neck cancer, and other HPV-related cancers are major target with our partner AstraZeneca.

So we're going after primarily the high-grade targets by VGX-3100, and with partnership with AstraZeneca MEDI-0457 in combination with their PD-L1 inhibitor going after multiple cancer indications caused by HPV. So, that's the layout. So let me tell you why Inovio is so excited and why you should be very, very interested and excited as well about our products and our platform and so on. In controlled clinical studies as well as earlier Phase 1 and pilot studies, we have demonstrated proven clinical benefit in three different indications and shown here and highlighted for cervical dysplasia, 43 out of 107 treated patients in a double-blind placebo-control study showed complete response of clearance of the virus, as well as the regression of the disease with just the three simple injections into the arm with our CELLECTRA device of VGX-3100.

Moreover, we also demonstrated in our Phase 1 clinical studies of MEDI-0457, two out of four patients were progressing after MEDI-0457 treatment of four doses in the arm, and subsequently treated with the PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, actually became a persistent complete responder which is very exciting; that's -- now granted it's a small sample size total but we see two out of four patients who demonstrated complete response, functional cure of metastatic head and neck cancer. And RRP, in a pilot study of two patients who had to get surgery to remove the bulk of non-cancerous tumor in their throat every six months, after just four doses of INO-3107 they were able to prevent or avoid surgery, the first patient almost three years and counting, second patient over 18 months. So this is why we're very excited about these HPV targets and the opportunity that we have in bringing about exciting medical benefits to these patients and commercial benefits to our shareholders.

So touching on our Phase 3 product VGX-3100; this was published in the Lancet Journal, of our Phase 2b study involving 167 patients where we met all of the pre-set primary and secondary safety and efficacy endpoints. And the mechanism of action of this clearance of the disease shown from Week-0 to Week-36 was the activation of antigen-specific CDA Killer T-cells shown here, in the right lower column of the panel. We can also see at the blood level very strong activation of T-cells, you can measure from 167 patients who were in this trial; treated group versus the placebo. Again, I talked about meeting all of the efficacy endpoints here as well. So, we excitedly progress this product into two separate registrational Phase 3 trials called REVEAL1 and REVEAL2. They are identically designed trials and very much similar to our successful Phase 2b trial involving 167 patients, in Phase 2 we have 198 patients each for REVEAL1 and REVEAL2, we completed enrollment in REVEAL1 and we're actively recruiting patients for REVEAL2, and we're very excited about the primary endpoint of regression of high-grade cervical dysplasia, and the clearance of HPV-16 or HPV-18 using this first-in-class, and hopefully best-in-class immunotherapy, the first very innovative treatment for this horrible HPV-caused disease.

We also announced in May the collaboration with one of top diagnostics developer and manufacturer, QIAGEN. We will be developing a complementary diagnostics; these are pre-treatment biomarker of patients who -- we can help to use to help to narrow down the patients who could most likely benefit from VGX-3100. So we're very happy and excited in advancing this diagnostics program with one of the top players in our industry.

So RRP is the next area, and this is a very exciting product because this is a horrible disease. RRP is caused by HPV-6 and HPV-11 in contrast to VGX-3100 which targets HPV-16 and HPV-18. And this RRP disease is present in pediatric patients, as well as in adults. In both cases, the patients get infected with HPV during birth from their mom, and these kids and adults can portray the symptoms of growth in the throat area, and this is a non-cancerous tumor that continues to grow and chokes your vocal chords, as well as your breathing pipe. And only treatment option available today is surgery, now just to debulk the tumor, and the tumors always come back; so these patients have to go through multiple surgeries a year, some monthly, some every couple -- couple of times every year, and they always return and hence the name Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis.

And we decided to go after this target because it's a similar mechanism of action as cervical dysplasia, but just in a different organ of the body, and we think we have a fast-track treatment for this rare and orphan disease. In a pilot study which we've submitted a medical publication of the data for, and we presented this at the AACR in April this year; just -- patients were recruited in this pilot trial as a rare disease, two patients who were positive for RRP that was caused by HPV Type 6, and there were dosed 4 times into the arm muscle generating the immune, especially the T-cell immune responses against RRP target of HPV-6.

Now, both of these patients as I said were undergoing surgery every six months prior to this trial; we're happy to say the first patient has been surgery-free for almost three years and counting, second patient over 18 months. So we think this is a dramatic medical treatment for this disease, and we think this is a great opportunity for these patients, as well as this is a great commercial opportunity for shareholders. We plan to start the registrational trial early next year and we'll have additional regulatory and clinical development information to share with the public before the year-end this year. So we have a very fast-track active program targeted to this currently.

So, we talked about a little bit -- our MEDI-0457 was licensed to AstraZeneca in 2015 in a deal that brought $27.5 million upfront to us, over $250 million in total milestone, some of which started to pay out in the last couple of years. In return, AZ received the rights to MEDI-0574 for treating all HPV-related cancers, especially in combination with their PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor. AZ announced that they completed their enrollment for their head and neck cancer trial, so we're hopeful that these data would be presented in the near future; and then, the additional Phase 2 trials targeting other HPV-caused trials moving forward. Now, I have to state here, the information of the trials and the product and the data is all controlled by AstraZeneca, so we're just a passenger in this train, but we're very excited about the progress thus far.

Why am I excited? Because in our Phase 1 trial, we were -- as I mentioned before, we dosed 22 patients with early-stage head and neck cancer, and 20 out of 22 patients, over 90% demonstrated strong antigen-specific killer T-cell responses and overtime four of these patients actually progressed with metastasis and spreading disease, and they were subsequently put on PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, some KEYTRUDA, some OPDIVO, two out of four patients actually had a rapid complete response and that's been sustaining overtime, and we were able to publish this in clinical cancer research, these are just PET-scan and CT-scan demonstrating the clearance of the tumor. Now, you may say two out of four isn't such a high number, but if you compare it to what OPDIVO and KEYTRUDA alone, they have 3% or 4% complete response rate, respectively as a single agent therapy. So we think two out of four foretells [ph] extremely exciting future for what MEDI-0457 may show from AZ's currently conducting Phase 2 trials moving forward.

Now, let me just touch on our 5401 and 5151 very quickly. 5401 is a combination product that combines three of our top cancer antigens; WT1, hTERT and PSMA, and we also combined that with our IL-12 immune activator into a single dose. And then we partnered or collaborating with Regeneron to use their PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, and we're going after -- perhaps one of the most difficult cancers to treat glioblastoma multiforme. So, earlier this year we completed the enrollment of 52 patients who are newly diagnosed with GBM, and we're looking forward to present progression-free survival at six months later this year at a cancer conference, and next year in 2020 overall survival data at month 12 and month 18 which we think would really bring excitement to our platform going forward.

The Parker Institute collaboration with CRI, our prostate cancer therapy INO-5151, is being used in a multi-drug combination trial, and we're combining 5151 with several -- couple of immunomodulators including OPDIVO from Bristol-Myers as a checkpoint inhibitor, and were very excited to have partnered this with Parker Institute to execute and fund this trial going forward.

So, I want to touch on very quickly some of the exciting vaccine and infectious disease programs. We have multiple partner-funded programs out there. As I mentioned earlier at the presentation, we have garnered over $200 million -- almost $200 million in directed funding from some of the top global organizations like the Gates Foundation, CEPI, THARPA and NIH, and multiple of these studies are moving forward. To highlight the CEPI funded MERS and Lassa vaccine program, and just to jog your memory, CEPI has partnered with us with $56 million funding to help us develop our MERS and Lassa vaccine through the completion of Phase 2 trials. And Inovio's INO-4500 and INO-4700 are the first vaccines for Lassa and MERS being tested in human trials. And we think -- we just published the Phase 1 data from our MERS vaccine in prestigious Lancet Infectious Disease where we showed over 90% immune response rate. In fact -- no, we've demonstrated greater than 90% immune response rate, both in antibodies and T-cells responses in our ZIKA vaccine, in our HIV vaccine, as well as our Ebola and MERS, and hopefully Lassa going forward. So we're very excited and proud of the consistently high clinical data that we're generating against these emerging infectious disease programs.

Financially, as I mentioned before; our last reported quarter -- second quarter cash level was $106 million, in a private placement in August we added $15 million more, so we're well capitalized to execute on some of the exciting milestones we expect going forward. Rest of this year looks back to present and published our data on PFS6 on GBM, ZIKA Puerto Rico trial, additional MERS Phase 1/2a data from Korea, as well as our other progress in other programs in regulatory and clinical development, our clarity and presentation about our exciting INO-3107 RRP program. So, we really have a lot of game-changing catalyst we expect coming up in the next several weeks to months.

We're very proud to have very experienced and a strong leadership team at the executive level, as well as our Board of Directors. And I want to finish the presentation by highlighting going back to why you should be very interested, and you should become a shareholder of Inovio or certainly a stakeholder of Inovio. Just to summarize, we have established a strong platform with consistent immunogenicity safety, and in many cases, efficacy. We have partnered with some of the biggest and well-known organizations like AstraZeneca, Regeneron, as well as CEPI, Gates Foundation, Parker Institute, and others. We have multiple shots on goal; our Phase 3 program is moving very well, we have multiple Phase 2 readouts we expect in the next couple of quarters, and we expect to have additional partnerships that will bring additional value to Inovio and our shareholders moving forward.

So, I'd like to thank you for this time. And thank you, again.

