Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/6/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/6/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Sunrun (RUN);

PVH (PVH);

PBF Energy (PBF);

Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), and;

Cerecor (CERC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE), and;

At Home (HOME).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI);

Zayo (ZAYO);

Workday (WDAY);

VMware (VMW);

ShockWave Medical (SWAV);

Ross Stores (ROST);

Royal Caribbean (RCL);

Microsoft (MSFT);

Hess (HES), and;

Elastic (ESTC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Johnson Controls International (JCI), and;

Gulf Resources (GURE).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Tiger Global Mgt BO Sunrun RUN B $10,017,256 2 Sosin Clifford BO At Home HOME B $7,738,464 3 Armistice Capital DIR,BO Cerecor CERC JB* $6,706,000 4 Biotech Target N V BO Esperion Therapeutics ESPR B $2,702,208 5 Foresite Capital Mgt II BO Aerie Pharmaceuticals AERI JB* $2,140,890 6 Inversora Carso S A De C V BO PBF Energy PBF B $1,886,840 7 Istar BO Safehold SAFE B $643,230 8 Nasella Henry DIR PVH PVH B $502,293 9 Yang Ming DIR,BO Gulf Resources GURE JB* $476,387 10 Mayleben Timothy M CEO,DIR Esperion Therapeutics ESPR B $259,107

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Caruso Daniel CEO,DIR Zayo ZAYO S $75,937,503 2 Hess John B CEO,DIR,BO Hess HES AS $60,401,510 3 Duffield David A DIR,BO Workday WDAY AS $50,009,732 4 Volpi Michelangelo DIR Elastic ESTC S $24,568,556 5 Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr BO ShockWave Medical SWAV JS* $22,327,500 6 Rowe Zane CFO,VP VMware VMW AS $2,950,755 7 Rentler Barbara CEO,DIR Ross Stores ROST S $2,676,520 8 Capossela Christopher C VP,SO Microsoft MSFT S $2,588,616 9 Williams Jeffrey M VP,PR Johnson Controls International JCI AS $2,259,505 10 Fain Richard D CB,CEO Royal Caribbean RCL AS $2,113,168

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

