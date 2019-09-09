Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/6/19

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/6/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes will stay strong through September. This is an important time for investors to assess the effects of trade wars on individual stocks and sectors and to position portfolios for the seasonally strong fall months. Insiders should prove very valuable for both tasks.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Sunrun (RUN);
  • PVH (PVH);
  • PBF Energy (PBF);
  • Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), and;
  • Cerecor (CERC).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI);
  • Zayo (ZAYO);
  • Workday (WDAY);
  • VMware (VMW);
  • ShockWave Medical (SWAV);
  • Ross Stores (ROST);
  • Royal Caribbean (RCL);
  • Microsoft (MSFT);
  • Hess (HES), and;
  • Elastic (ESTC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Johnson Controls International (JCI), and;
  • Gulf Resources (GURE).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Tiger Global Mgt

BO

Sunrun

RUN

B

$10,017,256

2

Sosin Clifford

BO

At Home

HOME

B

$7,738,464

3

Armistice Capital

DIR,BO

Cerecor

CERC

JB*

$6,706,000

4

Biotech Target N V

BO

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$2,702,208

5

Foresite Capital Mgt II

BO

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

AERI

JB*

$2,140,890

6

Inversora Carso S A De C V

BO

PBF Energy

PBF

B

$1,886,840

7

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

B

$643,230

8

Nasella Henry

DIR

PVH

PVH

B

$502,293

9

Yang Ming

DIR,BO

Gulf Resources

GURE

JB*

$476,387

10

Mayleben Timothy M

CEO,DIR

Esperion Therapeutics

ESPR

B

$259,107

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Caruso Daniel

CEO,DIR

Zayo

ZAYO

S

$75,937,503

2

Hess John B

CEO,DIR,BO

Hess

HES

AS

$60,401,510

3

Duffield David A

DIR,BO

Workday

WDAY

AS

$50,009,732

4

Volpi Michelangelo

DIR

Elastic

ESTC

S

$24,568,556

5

Sofinnova Capital Vii Fcpr

BO

ShockWave Medical

SWAV

JS*

$22,327,500

6

Rowe Zane

CFO,VP

VMware

VMW

AS

$2,950,755

7

Rentler Barbara

CEO,DIR

Ross Stores

ROST

S

$2,676,520

8

Capossela Christopher C

VP,SO

Microsoft

MSFT

S

$2,588,616

9

Williams Jeffrey M

VP,PR

Johnson Controls International

JCI

AS

$2,259,505

10

Fain Richard D

CB,CEO

Royal Caribbean

RCL

AS

$2,113,168

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

