Agile Therapeutics: Preparing For The AdCom And PDUFA Run-Up

Back in May, Agile Therapeutics (AGRX), publicized that they resubmitted Twirla’s NDA to FDA. Twirla is Agile’s lead product candidate that is a low-dose combination hormonal contraceptive patch. Subsequently, Agile stated that the FDA accepted the NDA resubmission with the PDUFA date set for November 16th but without an advisory committee "AdCom." About a month later, the FDA informed Agile that they scheduled AdCom on October 30th. Recently, the company closed a public offering that expects to clear $12.6M in net proceeds. Altogether, these catalysts and events have set Agile and AGRX shareholders up for a strong close to 2019. On the other hand, if Twirla gets the 3rd denial, we could see a decimation in the share price and a grim outlook for the foreseeable future. As a result, AGRX investors need to have a well thought out game plan for multiple scenarios. If executed properly, investors will be able to capitalize on the positive scenarios and limit their losses if things turn sour.

Figure 1: Twirla’s History (Source: AGRX)

I intend to recap some of the key events that have occurred in 2019 and how they could impact the pending catalysts. In addition, I take a look at the charts to identify key areas for investors who are looking to manage their AGRX position. Finally, I reveal my strategy ahead of Twirla’s AdCom and PDUFA date.

Source: AGRX

Debated Data

On February 11th, Agile Therapeutics reported topline results from their comparative wear study challenging the adhesion of Twirla matched against Mylan’s (MYL) Xulane (Figure 2). The marks of this comparative study are important on account of the adhesion data being one of the concerns cited in Twirla’s 2017 CRL. Now, with positive adhesion data, Agile has an answer to the previous CRL.

Figure 2: Twirla noninferiority vs Xulane (Source: AGRX)

These topline results triggered a series of positive catalysts, including the resubmission and will most likely be a discussion point for the AdCom.

Figure 3: Twirla’s Phase III (Source: AGRX)

Twirla’s Pearl Index is another critical piece of data that was extracted from Twirla’s Phase III trial, which had an unconventional inclusion and exclusion criteria. Twirla's study had a great number of overweight and obese subjects to help represent a real-world population (Figure 3). The inclusion of high BMI subjects generated a 4.8 on the pearl index, which is the number of failures per 100 subjects. So, the progressive idea of including a higher percentage of overweight subjects skewed the Pearl Index higher than we would expect for normal or healthy weight subjects.

Figure 4: Twirla Phase III Analysis (Source: AGRX)

Coincidentally, there is some evidence that contraceptives have a decreased efficacy in overweight and obese woman (Figure 5). So, I don’t expect the higher Pearl Index to be a deal-breaker.

Figure 5: LNG Ring Efficacy (Source FDA.gov)

Still, I expect this topic to take up the bulk of the AdCom because it shows that overweight and obese women are relying on birth control that isn’t as effective for them. Agile took on this matter, and it could lead to a challenging debate at the AdCom. Personally, I expect the AdCom to see the significance of Twirla’s trial design, which could lead to a change in the structure and endpoints for birth control trials. Perhaps, a new label for women over 80 kg?

The combination of the adhesion data and the Pearl Index numbers will make the AdCom very strong binary event for the stock. On one hand, you have new data addressing the previous CRL, while on the other hand, you have data from a non-conventional study. I advise AGRX investors to circle and star October 30th on their calendars because the fate of their investment will most likely be decided on that day. The FDA is not guaranteed to follow the recommendation. Nevertheless, history shows the FDA's decision typically matches the AdCom's vote.

Financials

At the end of Q2, Agile had roughly $10.6M in cash and cash equivalents to fund the company. During the second quarter, the company raised around $1.4M in net proceeds from their at-the-market for their shelf offerings. The company believes that the $10.6M was going to be “sufficient to meet its projected operating requirements through the end of 2019.” However, the company did mention they would “require additional capital to fund operating needs for 2020 and beyond.” Obviously, this includes preparation for a Twirla launch and commercialization activities. Well, that funding was secured on the same day as the earnings report…the company announced a secondary offering that ultimately cleared $12.6M for the company. So, it would appear that Agile has about $23M in the bank to be used to support operations and help with a Twirla launch.

Why didn’t wait for a higher share price? Well, my first thought is that the management didn’t want to take a chance and rely on Twirla gaining approval to raise money. If Twirla received a CRL, the share price would be too low to raise funds without killing the stock. Now, the company has the cash ahead of the PDUFA and would be able to figure out a contingency plan if the FDA decides to provide another CRL.

On the bright side, I don't expect the company to execute another offering directly after a positive AdCom ruling or FDA approval, which should help thwart a "sell-the-news" event.

Charts

The stock has experienced some volatility following the Q2 earnings and offering. However, the share price has made a recovery and is looking to break through resistance. Looking at the daily chart (Figure 6), we can see the stock was able to hold along long-term trend line and quickly bounced out of the oversold area on the RSI and landed above $1.00 per share.

Figure 6: AGRX Daily (Source: Trendspider)

At this time, the stock is trading just below $1.38 support/resistance line and is still above most major moving averages. If the share price can retake its previous trading range, we could an attempt to topple the stock’s 52-week high of $1.70.

Conclusion

What's my plan? Prior to the offering, I had a neutral stance on the stock as a result of the length of time until the AdCom and the risks from the overall market, a weak biotech sector, and the absence of catalysts. Now that the company has secured adequate funding, I am a bit more optimistic on the stock as we close-out 2019 and move into 2020. Therefore, I am going to look to add to my AGRX position before the AdCom to either hold or potentially trade on a spike in the share price. I will look to pull the trigger on a buy if the stock closes above the $1.37 resistance or fails to break and bounces off the $1.18 support. If the stock drops below the $1.00, I will press the buy once there is a sign of a reversal on the daily chart. If the AdCom votes to not recommend approval, I will liquidate the majority of my position.

I would like to restate the closing remarks from my first AGRX article:

Precisely forecasting the stock price in the near term is enigmatic. Considering this, I would like to stress caution that AGRX is an extremely speculative stock. There is a risk that investors lose all or a considerable amount of their investment. Although the upside of AGRX is great, it is a long way from being free of risk.

