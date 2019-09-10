TC Energy: A High-Yielding Blue Chip You Can Trust No Matter What The Economy Does

Decades of potential cash flow growth make TC Energy a great low-risk, high-yield choice no matter what the economy does.

This company operates a recession-resistant business model that results in very safe and growing dividends.

Editor’s Note: This article was co-produced by Dividend Sensei.

Since investors are nervous about the current state of the economy, we’re providing a great example of "quality first, valuation second, and proper risk management always." This particular pick is, admittedly, not in real estate. But we’ve decided to spread our nets a little wider when we see especially interesting opportunities elsewhere.

Photo Source

In part, that’s due to media reports about economic uncertainty, as tracked by the Economic Policy Uncertainty Index – which began in 1993 – hitting a recent all-time high.

(Source: econbrowser.com)

It has been a rather nerve-wracking period, with lots of scary reports about:

The escalating trade war

Inverted yield curves

Rising recession risk

Deep interest rate policy uncertainty.

Then there’s the fact that August is Wall Street’s typical vacation month and about 90% of daily trading volumes are being driven by computerized algorithms, which are tied into media headlines and Trump's twitter feed.

Put together, this has created what many consider to be frightening daily market volatility.

But there's a way to leave at least some of that fear behind. Maybe even most of it.

Our Goal and How We’re Getting There

(Source: Heisenberg)

Our goal is to not obsess over wild and usually irrational short-term sentiment shifts. We’d much rather stick to tried-and-true investing principles that have helped generate some of the best long-term returns over time.

These are the kinds of values that investing legends such as Buffett, Dodd, Graham, Lynch, Miller, Russo, and Greenblatt – fundamentals-driven contrarian investors who have generated some of the best long-term investment records in history – have literally banked their billions on.

The best investors primarily stick with a value-focused, fundamentals-driven approach to buying quality companies at good to great prices. Then they wait for the markets to realize, as Warren Buffett puts it, that their "facts and reasoning are right."

The only two exceptions to that philosophy in the list above are Jim Simmons – whose quant hedge fund flagship portfolio has been closed to all but company employees for years – and David Swenson, who uses an eclectic strategy.

Today, we want to take this core approach and apply it to the needs of our core readership: Conservative income growth investors looking for generous, safe, and rising income in all economic and market conditions.

One popular approach to take when the 12-month recession risk is on the higher side – as it is today, at 44% to 47% – is to buy defensive stocks. “Defensive” means recession-resistant business models and low historical volatility. This combination is proven to deliver great returns over time via a classic Buffett/Munger "win by not losing" strategy.

TC Energy (TRP) is a great example of this strategy. It closely adheres to our mantra of "quality first, valuation second, and proper risk management always."

That’s why we’re touting it today.

An Introduction to TC Energy

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = TRP

Formerly known as TransCanada, TC Energy has managed to deliver market-beating returns of 1.1% annually over the past 21 years. That’s despite underperforming during the crazed tech bubble of the ‘90s and the current five-year midstream bear market… which is the industry’s longest yet.

Its average rolling return across all time periods also has beaten the market.

Meanwhile, its steady dividend growth has meant that yield on cost went from 5.9% in 1988 to 146% today. As such, a $10,000 investment would pay $14,600 per year in safe and rapidly growing recession-resistant dividends.

What's even more important for sleeping well at night no matter what's this next fact: TRP has achieved all this with a utility-like business model that generated beta (i.e., volatility relative to the S&P 500) of just 0.35 over the past two decades.

That’s a big deal.

So let's discuss the three reasons we consider TC Energy to be a good potential buy for conservative income investors… particularly when the chances of a 2020 recession are nearly a coin flip.

The essence of good long-term investing is making reasonable and prudent choices that are most likely to deliver on your personal financial goals no matter what.

Looking at today’s price and comparing it to past numbers, TC is about 10% undervalued today. Plus, it offers a 4.5% safe yield that's likely to grow at 7% to 8% over the long term. And it will likely continue generating its historical double-digit total returns going forward.

Reason One: A Recession-Resistant Business Model

Founded in 1951, TC Energy is North America's oldest and second-largest midstream company.

(Source: investor presentation)

As you can see above, TRP is the only midstream operator serving all of North America. Its 60,500-mile network of oil and gas pipelines transport 25% of all the gas used on the continent. And it handles 20% of western Canada's export capacity and 75% of total Canadian takeaway capacity.

It’s also a regulated utility with 10 powerplants that generate six gigawatts of power. Incidentally, these are fueled by its gas pipelines and one nuclear power plant.

For context, the U.S. has 1.4 million miles of pipelines. That’s eight times larger than the next biggest country, Russia.

Oh, and 4.4% of all its pipelines are owned by TC Energy.

(Source: investor presentation) - figures in CAD

TC’s wide moat asset base has grown by 400% over the past two decades. That’s thanks to $72 billion in organic and strategic merger and acquisition (M&A) investments, which have given it the most diversified midstream network in North America.

(Source: investor presentation) - figures in CAD

TC Energy's asset base isn't just large though. It's also mission critical to much of the North American oil and gas industry. Here's Morningstar explaining why it considers TRP's assets to be top-quality sources of stable and commodity insensitive cash flow.

“TC Energy’s assets are among the best in the North American midstream sector. The crown jewels of its portfolio are the NGTL and Mainline natural gas pipelines and the Keystone crude pipeline... The NGTL and Mainline systems operate 75% of (Canada’s) takeaway capacity - the industry would crumble without the infrastructure.”

That’s true. And so is the following…

Long-Term Contracts and Modified Moats

TRP is the second most utility-like midstream corporation in America. Ninety-five percent of its cash flow is regulated since it comes from its utility business or under long-term volume committed contracts. Only Enbridge (ENB), at 2% commodity/volume cash flow sensitivity, offers a more stable profile.

TRP’s dividend has less than a 1% recession cut risk, giving it a 5/5 dividend safety. The long-term nature of its volume-committed contracts, where it’s paid regardless of whether producers ship anything, make it extremely stable.

As such:

The Mainline and NGTL pipelines have average remaining contracts of 10 years.

The already existing Keystone boasts 13-year average remaining contracts.

The new Keystone XL, which now has 93% capacity secured by volume commitments, goes even further out at 20 years.

Its Mexican pipelines look even better at 25 years.

We consider TRP's business model to have a very "wide moat" and very low risk… hence its 3/3 business model score. The only reason Morningstar disagrees, classifying it as featuring a "narrow moat," is because it “would like to see the average remaining terms on the existing assets exceed 20 years.”

With all sincerely due respect, a 20-year average contract requirement seems absurdly long. TRP's cash flow is all but certain to remain highly stable in all energy-price/economic conditions for quite a while.

By that, we mean at least the next decade. And likely long beyond that.

(Source: investor presentation)

The company has a mere 5% commodity price/volume risk. Better yet, it also uses hedges to eliminate USD/peso variability, further strengthening its dividend safety.

Management Looks Just as Good

Steeped in TRP’s conservative corporate culture, CEO Russ Girling has been with the company for 25 years. Before becoming CEO in 2010, he was both chief operating officer and chief financial officer. So he knows the company very, very well.

Morningstar's Joe Gemino says:

“His experience overseeing TC Energy’s pipeline business, corporate strategy, finance, and regulated businesses in Mexico, Canada, and the United States positions him to successfully lead the proposed pipeline growth projects."

(Source: investor presentation)

TRP's corporate culture focuses on high payout coverage ratios, with the goal being 60% cash flow paid out as dividends. The remaining 40% supports organic growth via the industry's largest growth backlog.

In Q2, its record cash flow meant its dividend cash flow payout ratio fell to just 48%. And that's even factoring in the 8.7% dividend hike it delivered this year.

In this industry, a 90% or lower payout ratio is considered safe. Most self-funding midstream operators use 80% or lower, and TRP has the absolute lowest payout ratio of its peer group.

What we’ve got here is a self-funding midstream corporation. It’s the new gold standard of safety that relies on zero equity issuances (other than DRIP) to fund growth. It expands on just retained cash flow and modest amounts of safe, low-cost, and long-term fixed-rate bonds.

TRP has obtained nearly all the capital it needs to execute on its growth plan through 2021. This includes 8%-10% dividend growth, the fastest rate of any midstream giant.

(Source: investor presentation)

The Past, Present, and Future

Like all midstream giants, TRP has been focused on growing rapidly while deleveraging.

Back in 2016, during the oil crash, industry average debt/EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was 6.5. And some MLPs showed numbers as high as 8.

To be sure, the five-year bear market there has caused all these players to adopt a self-funding business model. They now focus on maximizing coverage ratios with low cash flow payout ratios, reducing leverage and retaining strong credit ratings.

As such, the industry average leverage has fallen to 4.3.

By the end of this year, TRP plans to hit below 5, even though simply reaching that number would be satisfactory. That’s what most credit rating agencies want to see, at least. However, it aims to be better than expected whenever possible.

TRP has a BBB+ stable credit rating, which is tied for the industry best with EPD, ENB, and MMP. The reason it enjoys such a strong rating despite having relatively higher leverage is its contract profile. That secures nearly all of its cash flow under long-term volume commitments with hundreds of investment-grade counter parties.

As its CFO explained at the Q2 conference call, “It’s our intent to maintain the highest credit ratings in our sector – in the high BBB+ category or the A-minus category, depending on which agency is looking at that.”

Essentially, it would take an oil and gas apocalypse for TRP's cash flow to decline enough to prevent dividend growth… much less threaten its existing payout.

(Source: investor presentation)

An Exceptionally Competitive Company

Speaking of dividend growth, TRP has the third-best dividend streak in the industry. It has raised it 19 consecutive years, and at an impressive 7% compound annual growth rate. For context, the S&P 500's dividends have growth 6.5% CAGR since 2000.

That’s good. And its aforementioned long-term growth potential of 8% to 10% is even better – the highest of any SWAN midstream operator. Most other top-quality midstream companies and MLPs can only manage 4% to 7%.

TRP also is good at capital recycling or selling assets at a profit to fund more profitable opportunities. For example, in recent months, it has announced $4.7 billion worth of asset sales. Those will be used to help fund its Keystone XL and the Coastal GasLink pipeline projects.

This is part of its efforts to strengthen its balance sheet and maximize low-cost liquidity, which stands at $7.5 billion. Once again, for the record, that’s an industry high.

You'll notice a common competitive theme with TRP, where it offers:

The fastest cash flow growth rate of its peers

The fastest dividend growth rate

The largest growth backlog

The largest access to low-cost capital.

All these superlatives bode well for its ability to deliver generous, safe and steadily growing income, And not just for the next five years, but likely decades to come.

Reason Two: Decades of Potential Cash Flow Growth

TRP has more than $15 billion in projects it’s currently working on and $24 billion in firm, committed projects it plans to complete by 2023. Management doesn't begin construction until long-term contacts for nearly all capacity are in place.

(Source: investor presentation) - figures in CAD

In 2019 alone, TRP plans to complete $5.3 billion in growth projects, the largest completion figure in the industry.

(Source: investor presentation) - figures in CAD

The projects scheduled for completion through 2021 are expected to drive about 9% CAGR cash flow growth (14% in Q2). Analysts expect the company to deliver 8% CAGR cash flow per share growth for the next five years.

That's a reasonable estimate and the highest of any blue-chip midstream, courtesy of recent positive developments, as well as the strong growth runway the entire industry is facing.

On Aug. 23, the Nebraska Supreme Court finally approved the permit for that section of Keystone XL. The larger pipeline, TRP's biggest growth project, has battled court challenges and costly delays since 2008. But with the latest roadblock out of the way, analysts expect it to be completed in late 2021.

(Source: investor presentation)

With Keystone XL now past its major hurdles, TRP has the opportunity to leverage that project completion with additional growth projects serving major Canadian and U.S. oil-producing regions.

But even beyond 2023, TRP's backlog is likely to remain robust, courtesy of the decades-long North American energy boom.

Powered by Natural Gas

Thanks to its always improving fracking tech, natural gas in the U.S. has become increasingly cheap. This country enjoys some of the lowest gas production costs on earth, driving steady demand growth across our economy.

From replacing coal-fired baseload power to LNG exports to insatiable gas demand in China, India, the E.U., and Japan, gas is just one major growth area that TRP can tap into.

Oil is another booming business on this continent. And U.S. oil production is set to go from 5 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2008 to over 11 million in 2019. By 2030, Canadian and U.S. energy agencies estimate that North America could be producing nearly 18 million bpd.

In which case, it would be on par with what Russia and Saudi Arabia produce today… combined.

Oil production forecasts always include a lot of uncertainty. But as you can see from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s 2019 energy outlook report, U.S. oil production could realistically peak as high as 20 million bpd with sufficiently improved fracking technology and high enough oil prices (i.e., $60-plus).

But why should investors have confidence in TRP's ability to execute well on this huge industry growth potential – which includes $800 million in new midstream infrastructure demand through 2035?

Because between 2016 and 2018… a period when the industry was rocked by a 77% oil crash, three stock market corrections, a major FERC rule change, and the worst bear market in industry history… its management has proven more than able to adapt and thrive.

Among other noteworthy accomplishments, the company

Added $14.3 billion in lucrative growth projects to the backlog

Placed $13.5 billion worth of growth projects into service

Raised $24.8 billion in growth capital at low costs (when many midstreams were struggling with liquidity traps)

Sold $3.8 billion in assets at EBITDA multiples as high as 12. Moreover, that was during a time when most midstream operators were trading at six to 10 times EBITDA.

Basically, TC is one of the largest, safest and best-run midstream corporations you can own: A level 10/11-quality SWAN stock that's well on its way to becoming a dividend champion (de-facto dividend aristocrat) in 2025.

Plus, its massive growth potential – which its proven management team has all the low-cost capital it needs to execute on – means attractive double-digit total return potential as far as the eye can see.

Reason Three: Reasonable Valuation

Given the five-year midstream bear market, it's understandable that many investors are skeptical that even top-quality blue-chip names like TRP will ever go up, never mind deliver market-beating returns.

But it's precisely because the market has ignored TRP's objectively great cash flow and dividend growth for so long that today it represents such a potentially great opportunity.

As Joshua Brown (aka The Reformed Broker) wrote during the 2016 correction, "Volatility isn't risk. It's the source of future returns."

To see why, let's consider TRP's returns since 2000 after it spent a decade underperforming the tech-crazed S&P 500.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 = TRP

TC Energy has nearly tripled the market over the past 19 years, including factoring in the midstream bear market.

Back in 2000, it was trading at less than nine times cash flow, the same as today. That's actually its historical fair value, with an 8.3 20-year average and an 8.6 10-year average.

But rather than rely on just one valuation metric to estimate whether it's a good time to recommend an investment, we consider as many industry-appropriate and relevant metrics as we can find data for.

For 2019, here's what TRP appears to be worth based on various factors:

5-year average yield: $74

13-year median yield: $54

25-year average yield: $54

10-year average price/operating cash flow (proxy for DCF): $52

10-year average price/EBITDA: $56

10-year average price/ EBIT: $62

10-year average enterprise value/EBITDA (which factors in debt): $56

Average Historical Fair Value: $56

Current Price: $50

Discount to Historical Fair Value: 10%

TRP's true worth is likely between $52 and $74, with $56 being my best approximation of what it's worth in 2019 based on cash flow and dividends. Morningstar estimates it’s worth $54 today, basically matching my multi-metric historical analysis.

A 10% discount to fair value isn't very high, admittedly. But factoring in the company's quality from a dividend safety perspective, it's enough to put TC Energy in a very good light.

Put together, we think it’s fair to give this stock a quality score of “10/11 SWAN” and a classification of Good Buy.

Dividend Sensei Quality-Based Valuation Classifications

Quality Score Example What It Means Good Buy At Strong Buy At Very Strong Buy At 7 AT&T (T) Average quality (factoring in all quality metrics) 20% discount to fair value 30% discount 40% discount 8 CVS Health(CVS) Above-average quality 15% discount to fair value 25% discount 35% discount 9 Walgreens (WBA) Blue Chip quality 10% discount to fair value 20% discount 30% discount 10 TC Energy (TRP) SWAN (above average blue-chip) 5% discount to fair value 15% discount 25% discount 11 Texas Instruments (TXN) Super SWAN (as close to perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street) fair value 10% discount 20% discount

Source: Dividend Sensei

We use this quality scoring system, which is calibrated based on average company historical dividend-cut risk during recessions, to classify a company based on the margin of safety discount to historical fair value.

For TRP, here's what those classifications look like

Reasonable buy: near $56 (fair value)

Good buy: near $53

Strong buy: near $48

Very strong buy: near $42.

TRP is likely to deliver its long-term historical double-digit returns from today's valuation based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model. The GDGM has been relatively effective, with about a 20% historical margin of error, since 1954. It says that total returns over time = yield + long-term cash flow growth – which dividends and stock prices track – with valuations reverting to historical norms/canceling out as long as fundamentals remain relatively stable.

This is the model that’s proven highly profitable for income investors for well over 50 years. That’s why it’s used by:

All the Dividend Kings (Dividend Sensei, Brad Thomas, Chuck Carnevale)

Investment Quality Trends (beating the market since 1966 with only blue-chip dividend stocks and dividend yield theory, part of my valuation model)

Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

(BAM) NextEra Energy (NEE)

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The conservative end of our total return range is created by TRP growing at the low end of its historical growth range of 4% to 8%. This is basically utility-like growth that assumes a lot of executional issues with its growth backlog (like court delays and project cancellations).

Yet even this conservative estimate indicates at least 7% CAGR total return potential. And we’re rounding down in that to err on the side of conservatism.

Most asset managers expect the S&P 500 to deliver 3%-7% long-term CAGR from today's valuations. As such, TRP should at least match the market. That's even assuming very modest growth and no long-term multiple expansion. (A negative rate world, meanwhile, might actually increase multiples via a "hunt for yield.")

The upper end of my realistic total return model is based on the analyst consensus of 8% growth in-line with management guidance. That and the same historical 8.6 price to cash flow multiple.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

The upper end of TRP's realistic return potential is 13% CAGR. (This time, we round up since most stocks become overvalued at times).

A five-year return potential of 7% to 13% CAGR is significant for a high-yielding recession-resistant SWAN stock. That's especially true given that the more likely return potential is 10% or more, matching TRP's historical returns.

But while we can recommend TC Energy as a good buy today, it's important to only own it if you understand the risk profile as part of a diversified and properly constructed portfolio.

Risks to Consider

There are three kinds of risk that can trip up investors.

Fundamental risk : Cash flow impairment that potentially results in dividend cuts and permanent capital losses

: Cash flow impairment that potentially results in dividend cuts and permanent capital losses Valuation risk : Overpaying for a company that grows as expected, but multiple contraction results in total returns don’t achieve your needed goals

: Overpaying for a company that grows as expected, but multiple contraction results in total returns don’t achieve your needed goals Volatility risk: Poor planning/asset allocation/emotional fear causes you to sell a quality company you bought at a good to great price at the worst time, resulting in an unnecessary permanent capital loss.

Knowing that, here are TC's fundamental risks in order of most to least probable:

Execution risk on growth projects

Energy prices remaining very low for long enough to reduce North American long-term oil and gas production growth, weakening the long-term secular industry growth catalyst

Renewable energy transition occurring much faster than what’s currently anticipated by analysts, industry, and government agencies.

The biggest fundamental risk to keep in mind in the short term, however, is executional. TRP's industry-leading growth backlog includes a lot of large, costly projects, including many that cross several states or even national borders.

Such pipeline projects require dozens or even hundreds of local, state, and national permits and approvals, which are often challenged in court by environmentalists.

Project delays can be costly, with TC having to increase its budget for the Mountaineer XPress and WB XPress pipelines in late 2018 by $500 million. And the Keystone XL saga is the quintessential example of pipeline execution risk.

Keystone XL was an $8 billion mega-project – the second most expensive in America – begun in 2008. In 2015, President Obama canceled federal approval for a critical part of the system due to political pressure from environmentalists. This caused TRP to scrub the project after sinking billions into construction.

Later, President Trump re-approved that section of the pipeline, and TRP was able to obtain 20-year volume committed contracts for 90% of capacity, returning it to its growth plans.

But then the Nebraska Supreme Court blocked it once again, causing even more havoc. The good news is that current 8% to 10% dividend growth guidance through 2021 does NOT require Keystone XL to be completed at all.

In fact, major pipeline projects – while representing a source of very stable, recession-resistant cash flow for decades – can and do get delayed or even canceled sometimes. Kinder's Trans Mountain and Enbridge's Northern Gateway pipelines are two big examples.

In 2017, TRP itself had to cancel its $11.5 billion East Energy Pipeline, which was supposed to transport Alberta crude to key energy export terminals. That was the single biggest project in the company's history and shows the downside to having the largest and most diversified growth backlog in the industry.

It can end up being cut down rather quickly when things go wrong.

Peak Oil and Gas

It’s true that TRP's management has an above-average execution track record. But even the best management team in the industry never bats a thousand.

The longest-term risk is the end of the age of oil and gas, something a lot of investors worry about.

The good news is that this, like many risks on Wall Street, is WAY overblown. Analyst firm McKinsey estimates that global oil demand won't peak until 2036. And that's assuming EVs make up 50% of all auto sales in China, the E.U., and the U.S. by 2030 – which is highly unlikely – and 30% of all global auto sales that year.

2035-2050 is the overall range given for "peak oil demand" estimates. And remember that peak oil doesn't mean the end of TRP's cash flow or dividend growth.

North American oil production, courtesy of the fracking revolution, is expected to be the dominant driver of new production that's required to offset natural legacy well declines. And even after midstream infrastructure demand levels off, that just means TRP and other midstream operators can divert more stable cash flow to buybacks and dividends.

Midstream isn't a "buy and hold forever" industry. But, like utilities or REITs, it's likely to deliver safe payouts that grow steadily over time for at least the next 10 to 30 years.

That’s why the biggest realistic risk to any midstream blue chip is the possibility of a severe and protracted global recession that slams oil and gas prices long enough to significantly damage the bullish demand growth curve most analysts and companies currently expect.

(Source: IMF)

The IMF's latest global growth forecast from July indicates that the world economy – as well as that of the U.S. and E.U. – is likely to slow this year thanks to the trade war. But no recessions are actually expected in major economies or globally.

Can such estimates be wrong? Sure. But the current economic data support even what the terrified bond market is saying: That there’s about a 54% chance of no recession, even if there is zero progress on the trade war front.

According to the Cleveland Fed recession risk model, which tracks closely with that of the New York Fed, Moody's Analytics, Jeff Miller, Bank of America, and JPMorgan… the 12-month recession risk is 44%-47%. That's assuming that all U.S. Treasury yield curves remain at today's "scary" inverted levels for an entire month. In which case, there is slightly less than a coin-toss chance of a recession beginning by October 2020.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, which officially declares U.S. recessions, the average U.S. recession since WWII has seen:

1.4% peak GDP decline (vs. 5.1% during the Great Recession and just 0.3% in 2001)

2.4% average increase in unemployment (6% peak going off our cycle low of 3.6% unemployment, vs. 10% in 2009)

A duration of 11.1 months (mild ones like 2001 last six to nine months, and the Great Recession was the longest at 18 months)

But, like we said, recession risk – while the highest it’s been in 10 years – is NOT signaling a downturn is likely, arriving soon, or likely to repeat the 2007-2009 crash.

For energy investors, especially those owning safe midstream blue chips, there’s very little to be worried about right now despite what the volatile stock market and very pessimistic bond market might be saying.

(Source: David Rice)

Some More on That Matter

Here's David Rice's Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR economic grid (which tracks 19 leading indicators by their position above baseline and growth rates over time) one month before the Great Recession began.

And here's what our economy looks like today.

(Source: David Rice)

The average of all the indicators is still 26% above historical baseline. And the eight most sensitive ones, which fall first before a recession, average 30% above historical baseline.

(Source: David Rice)

Mr. Rice has even provided us with this useful table, showing how far above baseline the average of all the indicators was before the last three recessions. The noted 26.3% above baseline corresponds to at least 16 months before any contraction is likely to start, assuming one is even coming at all.

In early July, Rice wrote that no recession was likely for at least 18 months. And here’s what he wrote on August 28:

“To investors, I can't say anything more than I said in my last article. Which was: keep an eye on economic indicators. If you follow the BaR, and the MoC drops below 20%, take note. Even though, as Grids 1 and 2 show, the MoC can hover around 20% for a while, based on Table 1, the MoC will be approaching some dangerous territory."

In other words, models are great. But ultimately, the economic data itself is what matters. No matter how loudly the bond market might scream "recession is coming," as long as the economic data remains sufficiently strong, no recession is actually likely, minimizing the risk to energy prices and reducing bear market risk as well.

Volatility Risk and Beyond

Speaking of bear markets, that brings us to volatility risk, which is what most people are concerned about.

TRP has historically been 65% less volatile than the S&P 500 over time. But that's since 1988. Over shorter time frames, it and any dividend stock for that matter can experience wild and frightening declines.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 =TRP

Each major market decline is different, and you can never tell beforehand whether or not a defensive low-volatility name will actually outperform the market by falling less.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 =TRP

TRP has performed admirably in most historical stress periods, including beating the market by 10% during the Great Recession.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 =TRP

But like any dividend stock, it's still had its fair share of corrections and bear markets. The longest period of time investors have been underwater was 42 months. That was following the end of the tech bubble, when value stocks – including Berkshire (BRK.B) and Realty Income (O) – crashed about 50%, as investors went nuts over growth-oriented tech names.

It should be pointed out that following the tech bubble, it took the S&P 500 6.25 years to regain its former highs, while value stocks like TRP went on to massively outperform.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 =TRP

In fact, TRP managed to post positive total returns during the tech crash, as did many other value stocks, and beat the market for six straight years following the tech wreck. It went on to beat the market in eight out of the nine years between the two bear markets of the 2000s.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) portfolio 1 =TRP

This highlights two important points. First, the market can ignore strong fundamentals for a long time (up to a decade). But eventually, as long as your facts and reasoning are right, long-term investors WILL be vindicated.

And it’s generous, safe, and growing dividends help you stay sane during such frustrating periods.

The second important point I need to make is that, despite how TRP performed during the tech bubble crash, neither it nor any other dividend stock is a bond alternative.

The media often pushes a dangerous "There Is No Alternative," or TINA, theory that ultra-low interest rates are going to drive massive fund flows into dividend stocks.

While it’s true that, all else being equal, lower rates mean higher aggregate stock multiples… the fact is that interest rates are just one of many factors that determine share prices.

Fundamentals are far more important, which explains why the yields on Japanese and E.U. stocks – where rates have been negative for many years – are equal or higher than in the U.S.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Economic growth is much weaker in countries with negative yields. And since stocks are ultimately a function of discounted cash flow and earnings, this explains why negative rate stock multiples are much lower than in the U.S., where growth is relatively stronger.

Other than generating income, as most assets do, stocks and bonds are nothing alike. They have different correlations and serve a very different purpose in your portfolio.

Since 1945, in the 16 years that the S&P 500 has finished in the red, bonds have remained stable or gone up.

In other words, bonds are what remain stable or go up when stocks fall, giving you not just lower volatility… but something to sell at a profit if you need to fund expenses.

In contrast stocks, even level 10/11-quality SWANs like TRP are always a "risk-asset," which almost always fall during corrections/bear markets. That includes single-month corrections.

TC Energy Single Month Corrections Since 1988

May 1989: -10.0% (market +4%)

April 1990: -12.8% (market -2.5%)

August 1998: -14.9% (market -14.5%)

December 1999: -18.8% (market +6%)

February 2000: -16.0% (market -1.9%)

October 2008: -16.2% (market -16.8%)

November 2008: -13.0% (market -7.2%)

February 2009: -10.4% (market -10.7%)

August 2015: -11.0% (market -6%)

December 2018: -11.5% (market -9%).

The proper way to look at such "scary" monthly return numbers is to remember that famous – and appropriate – Seneca quote about luck being "what happens when preparation meets opportunity."

In Conclusion

TC Energy has provided plenty of opportunities via sharp short-term volatility for income investors to make their own luck by locking in generous, safe, and growing yield, as well as superior total returns.

We also want to point out that the late 2018 correction, which culminated in the S&P 500 plunging 17% in three weeks, could represent a reasonable approximation of what the next bear market will look like.

Below, you’ll find a chart of how TRP, dividend aristocrats, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), stocks in general, and bonds performed during the late 2018 correction:

(Source: Ycharts)

During that correction, which came within 0.2% of ending the longest bull market in history on a closing price basis, TRP fell just 14.9%, basically matching JNJ in returns and defensiveness. The dividend aristocrats as a group are famous for falling less than the S&P 500 during most corrections and bear markets. And, sure enough, they outperformed the broader market by 4%.

But note that even "bond alternative" utilities – some of the lowest volatility and most recession/trade-war resistant companies on Wall Street – still ended up falling 8% during the terminal panic phase of the correction.

Bonds, on the other hand, went up 1.8%. That's due to their 10-year weighted beta of -0.25 (negative correlation to stocks = hedge during corrections).

My point is that all dividend growth investors need to remember that even the bluest of blue-chips can and usually do fall significantly during corrections and bear markets. Defensive stocks tend to fall less, courtesy of higher-quality, stable cash flows (i.e., safe dividends), and lower historical volatility.

However, in any given downturn, anything can happen with a single company. This is why proper portfolio construction and risk management is the most important part of building a SWAN retirement portfolio.

Bottom line: TC Energy is a high-yielding SWAN stock you can trust no matter what happens with the economy or the stock market

The truth is that no one actually knows what the economy or stock market will do next… no matter what they might say.

All investing is probabilistic, and so the best thing investors should do is focus on a long-term approach. One that builds a bunker portfolio that’s most likely to deliver on their financial goals no matter what happens.

Here’s how:

Start with proper asset allocation (a good mix of stocks/bonds/cash). If you can't stand portfolio volatility during inevitable future corrections/bear markets it doesn't matter what you own or what strategy you use. Use proper risk management for the stock portion of your portfolio. In other words, a reasonable diversification, sector weighting, industry, and individual holding caps should be in place. Focus on high-quality dividend stocks. Safe and growing dividends pay the bills and keep you sane during recessions and bear markets. Enact portfolio-value sobriety. Avoid checking your portfolio too frequently. If stocks are falling, your portfolio value can only scare you… possibly into unnecessarily panic-selling quality stocks.

As part of a well-constructed and diversified income portfolio, TC Energy is a great long-term choice right now. Its utility-like business model, with recession-resistant and energy price-insensitive cash flow means its generous dividend is safe and likely to keep growing at a strong clip no matter what happens with trade talks or the economy in 2020.

The largest growth backlog in the industry and access to a mountain of low-cost capital means it’s likely to keep growing its dividend every year – and at one of the highest rates of any blue-chip midstream company.

And at today's valuation of being 10% historically undervalued, TC Energy is likely to deliver double-digit total returns… exactly as it has over the past 21 years.

As long as you understand and are comfortable with its risk profile, this is a reasonable and prudent high-yield, long-term investment for these uncertain times.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.