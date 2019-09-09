Canopy: 4 Positive Catalysts Ahead

Canopy Growth (CGC) enjoyed a weekly bounce of ~15% in the last week but still has a long way to go. Since peaking at above $50 earlier this year, fueled by Constellation Brands (STZ) investing in it, reality struck. The forced exit of the co-CEO highlights a greater urgency for Canopy to limit its expansion plans through acquisitions. It now must answer to its majority owner on delivering profitability through cost cuts and faster revenue growth. What are the four catalysts that will drive Canopy Growth to profitability?

1 - Massive Capacity

Canopy amassed 5 million square feet in licensed capacity. Previously, markets rewarded the company by bidding shares higher as the company acquired companies and increased expenses to build capacity. But losses are mounting despite a 249% increase in revenue year on year. At this pace of supply expansion, revenue continues to lag costs, increasing the higher loss per share. Canopy is still expanding in multiple countries and will eventually achieve economies of scale. To get there, it must align supply levels to demands driven by product legalization.

Canopy is already talking about Rec 2.0, which references the legalization of a new portfolio of products. If launched later this year, the company will start 2020 with a stronger rate of revenue growth. It plans to then launch Vape products, beverages, and edibles next.

2 - One Billion Dollar Annualized Run Rate

Canopy Growth has a goal of achieving a $1 billion run rate by the fourth quarter with a 40% margin. The company cited an IT solution - an ERP implementation - as a way for supporting this ambitious target. Typically, firms installing ERP encounter unexpected hick-ups along the way. Canopy may suffer the same fate, which might delay its $1 billion run rate target. Even if that happens, the new system is required for operating globally.

The supply chain is not yet stabilized but once it is, Canopy is positioned to ramp up supply. To get to its $250 million quarter target, Canopy needs more stores opening in Canada. So far, there are only around 460-600 stores opened. It believes that Canada can handle 1,500 store openings within the next few years.

Investors are justifiably skeptical that Canopy will meet its growth expectations. The company is experiencing slower growth compared to its peers and gross margins continue to weaken. Management blamed a decision to build inventory first and to optimize output, both of which hurt short-term results. The gross margins of 15-22% are well short of the target but are due to retrofitting activities that hurt yield. Now that these issues are resolved, Canopy should get back to the 40% margin rate by Q4/2020.

3 - Vape Development

The company elected to develop vape technology on its own. Conversely, its competitors partnered with existing players to get ahead. Canopy's approach gives it greater control in its development. It may introduce innovations that differentiate its product from the competition. The company said it will have no less than 15 SKUs, multiple devices, and a variety of price points. It aims to capture 30% of this market after launch.

Investors should follow the controversial developments of the concerns over vaping safety with e-cigarettes. If additional research confirms the elevated risks for vaping outweighs its benefits of replacing regular cigarettes, this could hurt Canopy's vape product prospects.

4 - Disciplined Acquisitions

Pressure from Constellation Brands to exercise greater discipline in acquisitions will lower the risk profile of Canopy stock for investors. At the Global Consumer Staples Conference, Canopy said:

But we have a big war chest and that war chest is meant to be used for acquisitions and for helping us to achieve that leadership position, but we can't lose money forever. We need to demonstrate that this business generates its own cash flow.

It has around $3 billion left from the Constellation investment. The cash will be used to cover costs related to integrating Acreage and C3 (a division of Bionorica). It already spent hundreds of millions to finish development of its bottling facility and its advanced manufacturing building in Canada.

Price Target and Your Takeaway

Analysts are still wildly optimistic with Canopy's prospects. The one-year price target ranges from $30.37 - $53.00 (per TipRanks). Despite the bullishness, bears have a 15.7% short float against the company. In the medium term of between 2 and 4 years, Canopy's growth prospects are promising. To execute on that sustainable growth trajectory, the company needs a 5-year business plan that will see it scale its acquired assets and production capacity. This path will become clearer when Canopy hires a CEO with international experience. The company's growth profile as a young company will attract a strong leader.

