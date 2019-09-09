Groupon: No Value

Investment Thesis

As a value investor, Groupon (GRPN) has the makings for an awesome investment. It's an asset-light business, with a strong balance sheet. The problem is that Groupon is simply not finding the right strategy with each to monetize its large audience.

Ultimately, this investment is best avoided, as its valuation still does not carry enough margin of safety.

Insufficient Traction

Groupon's business model certainly appears to be compelling enough, that if it was able to minimally proof to investors that its execution was gaining traction, and that it was in some way able to monetize its 45 million active customers (customers that have made a purchases over the past twelve months), the stock would find no difficulty in returning to the highs of two years ago (at least $3 billion market cap).

The problem, though, is that when investors are presented with the above graph, something is demonstrably going wrong.

New Story: Don't Focus On Our Revenue!

To be fair, Groupon's management has long ago given up on pointing towards its top-line as a measure of its success. It now asserts that instead of going after volume (large numbers of customers), it has instead attempted to segment its customers so that Groupon can more efficiently target its audience.

For instance, one avenue which Groupon has embarked on is a program called Select. Essentially, this is a subscription-based product where customers pay $4.99 a month and get discounts of up to 25% on certain purchases. On the back of this service, Groupon declares that members have higher purchase frequency and higher average order value.

However, if we stop and reflect on this proposition: Groupon is offering a service for bargain hunters, where they pay up a monthly fee to be tied up to Groupon's platform? That doesn't make a whole of sense, particularly in the modern world where customers value convenience and immediate gratification. It may have worked in the past, but nowadays, I fail to see this working, and the numbers appear to reflect my overall sentiment.

Moreover, even we no longer focus on Groupon revenues but instead turn our attention to Groupon's gross profits of $292 million which were down 10% compared with the same period a year ago, the same story repeats - not getting traction. Altogether, whatever management is attempting to deliver it is evidently not being reflected on its income statement.

Activists Are Wasting Their Breath

As a deep value investor, any time a battered stock shows up on my radar, and I see headlines including the word activists, I'm immediately excited - someone's coming to unlock shareholder value! The problem for Groupon is that there is simply no value to be unlocked - at least not enough.

Looking back to 2017, and Groupon deployed large sums of capital to repurchase its stock at an average price of $5.34. Then, in 2018, it bought back at an average price of $3.09.

In fact, over the past five years, Groupon has spent close to $900 million repurchasing its stock (approximately 60% of its market cap). And are shareholders better off?

The total number of shares outstanding are down 15%, but at the same time, its share price is also down close to 65%, so shareholders are not better off.

Further confounding troubles for shareholders, Groupon today carries close to $210 million in notes (debt), which offset its approximately $600 million of cash and cash equivalents. This means that Groupon only carries $400 million of net cash.

Finally, when we consider that Groupon is unlikely to hit $100 million of free cash flow in 2019, activists don't have much in way of value to unlock. Case in point, management appears to think the same way, as the total number of shares repurchased is in line to amongst the lowest over the past several years.

Final Words

We can see that Groupon's controlling interest continues to get around $13 million in cash (and growing) each year, while Groupon itself is only making around $100 million of normalized free cash flow. In other words, there is simply not enough value left over for activists to unlock here.

