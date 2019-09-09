Corbus Pharmaceuticals And Lenabasum In Systemic Sclerosis

Clinical success for lenabasum in the Phase 3 study in systemic sclerosis would make it potentially, the first FDA-approved therapeutics for this disabling chronic disease.

Lenabasum is an endocannabinoid-mimetic and lead drug candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for systemic sclerosis, dermatomyositis as well as Phase 2 studies in patients with cystic fibrosis and systemic.

Corbus is developing endocannabinoid-based therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, orphan, and fibrotic skin and lung diseases.

Thesis

My investment interest in Corbus (CRBP) started with the insight that the lead investigative drug candidate, lenabasum, has been proposed to potentially induce clinically meaningful effects by a mechanism known as pro-resolution. CRBP is a small-market-cap ($352M) clinical-stage biopharma developing the innovative endocannabinoid-based therapeutics for autoimmune, orphan and/or fibrotic diseases, systemic sclerosis (SSc), dermatomyositis, systemic lupus, and cystic fibrosis.

SSc is a disease with many clinical faces due to substantial heterogeneity in its manifestations, patterns of organ involvement and natural history. Although immune cells (T and B cells), pro-fibrotic cytokine and TGF-β, critical components that regulate tissue fibrosis, are considered feasible pharmacological targets, the etiology and pathogenesis of SSc remain poorly understood and incompletely defined. Despite the therapeutic promise of lenabasum in the Phase 2 study in SSc, not all patients will benefit from this therapy because of the heterogeneity of SSc.

It is believed that at least two dissimilar/different pharmacological agents may be combined or sequentially administered according to the prevalent clinical-pathogenetic phenotypes to attain maximum therapeutic gain in these patients. My point is that the clinically meaningful benefits documented for lenabasum are very very encouraging.

A repeat of these effects in the Phase 3 study could make lenabasum the "first-ever" FDA approved therapeutic agent specifically developed for SSc patients. This justifies my investment in CRBP. Relevantly, the first-ever therapy for lupus, Benlysta (Belimumab) by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), was approved by the FDA in 2011 despite its limited clinical efficacy. FDA justified the clinical need and clinical response in lupus patients as a reason for the approval.

Clinical Perspectives Of Lenabasum

Most therapeutic agents provide clinical benefits by suppressing the inflammatory mediators that initiated the onset of inflammation. In the last two decades or so, an understanding of the mechanism(s) that control the resolution process during acute inflammation has provided novel insights on disease prevention and treatment in different organ systems. For this reason, the crux of the pro-resolution concept is to exploit endogenous pathways that propel the resolution of inflammation for therapeutic benefit. Corbus's thesis is that:

Lenabasum induces the production of Specialized Pro-resolving lipid Mediators ("SPMs") that activate endogenous pathways which resolve inflammation and speed bacterial clearance without immunosuppression. Lenabasum also has a direct effect on fibroblasts to limit production of fibrogenic growth factors and extracellular connective tissue that lead to tissue fibrosis (scarring).

Despite decades of clinical research, SSc is a chronic fibrotic disease that has no FDA approved therapeutic options. An indication perhaps that the conventional therapeutic approach of limiting/suppressing the pathological effects of pro-inflammatory mediators to improve disease state may not be the best therapeutic approach for SSc.

CRBP reported clinically meaningful benefits for lenabasum in patients with SSc in a Phase 2b study. Suggesting that the pro-resolution concept of activating endogenous pathway to induce anti-inflammatory benefits could be a viable clinical approach to improving SSc. A Phase 3 study of lenabasum in SSc is ongoing with top-line data expected in H2/2020. Notably, Dr. Charles Serhan, a scientific advisor at Corbus, is the or one of the pioneers of the seminal concept of pro-resolution.

Actionable Event, Financials, and Risks

2020 is expected to be monumental for CRBP due to several important catalytic events that could result in its first NDA application. Upcoming catalytic events in H2/2020 are Phase 3 data readout from SSc study with Phase 2b data also expected for cystic fibrosis and systemic lupus studies.

There are several ways to play this. All stocks are high risk. However, if you perceive this to be a higher risk-you could decide to avoid this stock altogether. Alternatively, you could invest at the low price of <$6 and sell prior to the data readout to minimize the capital loss in the event that the trial is unsuccessful.

At the end of Q2/2019, CRBP reported revenue of $29.09M and cash and cash equivalents of $73.2M excluding $7.5M from the fystic fibrosis foundation. Corbus believes that it is adequately funded until Q4/2020.

Institutional ownership stands at 50. 42% with ETF Managers Group and BlackRock Inc the two top holders. A total of 120 Institutional holders accounted for the total shares of 32,594,688. Analysts from 5 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $23.5.

A license agreement with Kaken Pharmaceuticals for the commercial rights to lenabasum in systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis in Japan provides Corbus with $27M upfront, up to $173M in milestones and double-digit royalties on net sales. Kaken will have exclusive in-country rights to lenabasum for the two indications.

Epilogue

CEO Yuval Cohen on the future:

I want to remind you all of what our vision is as a company. We believe that targeting the body's endocannabinoid system, also known as the ECS, holds significant potential to provide novel medicines for inflammatory, fibroid and metabolic diseases. The ECS is a master regulator of these processes in the body, so it's main two GPCR receptors through ligands and associated enzymes. Since our founding in 2014, we have been focused on discovering, developing and now preparing to commercialize potential novel medications that modulate this powerful biological system. It is our belief that over the coming decade novel medicines targeting the ECS will potentially reshape treatment options for many diseases.

All NASH focused articles are exclusive to members of my private investing community, Liver Therapy Forum Members of my Liver Therapy Forum Marketplace service, receive: My expertise as a Ph.D. trained liver biomedical scientist to highlight drug candidates which are rarely similar but may have similar pharmacological target(s)

Exclusive access to full-length in-depth research analytical articles and newsletters on liver therapeutics-focused investment opportunities.

Immediate/exclusive access to full-length write-up from call interviews with CEOs/KOLs. Visit my Landing Page to subscribe to the low price of $50/month or $400 annually.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRBP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As always, my articles are meant to facilitate your understanding. Readers are expected to form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. Please implement due diligence and invest wisely.