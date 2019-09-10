Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 23, 2019

12 out of 31 CEF sectors positive on price and 12 out of 31 sectors positive on NAV this week.

Note: data from the article are from August 23, 2019.

The Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup will be put out at the start of each week to summarize recent price movements in closed-end fund [CEF] sectors in the last week, as well as to highlight recently concluded or upcoming corporate actions on CEFs, such as tender offers. Most of the information has been sourced from CEFInsight or the Closed-End Fund Center. I will also link to some articles from Seeking Alpha that I have found for useful reading over the past week. The searchable tag for this feature is "cildoc." Data is taken from the close of Friday August 23, 2019.

Weekly performance roundup

12 out of 31 sectors were positive on price (up from 7 last week) and the average price return was -0.16% (up from -1.17% last week). The leading gainers were Investment Grade (+1.41%), Other Non-U.S. Equity (+0.86%) and U.S. Real Estate (+0.82%), while MLPs (-2.61%) lagged.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

12 out of 31 sectors were positive on NAV (up from 7 last week), while the average NAV return was -0.22% (up from -1.12% last week). The top sector by NAV was Latin American Equity (+0.96%), followed by High Yield (+0.43%). The lowest sector was MLPs (-1.86%).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The top 3 sectors by premium were Preferreds (+3.05%), US Utilities (+2.83%) and Multisector Income (+1.70%), while the sector with the highest discount is Asia Equity (-12.84%). The average sector discount is -5.53% (up from -5.55% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest premium/discount increase was U.S. Real Estate (+1.14%), while Latin American Equity (-1.44%) showed the largest premium/discount decline. The average change in premium/discount was 0.04% (up from -0.01% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sector with the highest average 1-year z-score is U.S. Real Estate (+1.71), followed by Pennsylvania Munis (+1.61). The lowest z-score was Emerging Market Equity (-0.81), followed by Other Non-U.S. Equity (-0.48). The average z-score is +0.59 (down from +0.81 last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

The sectors with the highest yields are MLPs (13.00%), global equity dividend (10.12%), Global Growth & Income (9.75%), Emerging Market Income (9.34%) and Covered Call (8.79%). Discounts and z-scores for the sectors are included for comparison. The average sector yield is +7.17% (up from +7.15% last week).

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Individual CEFs that have undergone a significant decrease in premium/discount value over the past week, coupled optionally with an increasing NAV trend, a negative z-score, and/or are trading at a discount, are potential buy candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D decrease Yield P/D Z-Score Price change NAV change Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT) -9.77% 8.62% 40.32% 0.8 -4.79% 1.85% Flah&Crum Preferred Income (PFD) -8.57% 6.13% 4.04% 0.8 -7.61% 0.00% Goldman Sachs MLP Income Opps (GMZ) -6.62% 12.41% -1.88% 1.1 -3.97% 2.53% Cohen & Steers MLP Inc&Energy (MIE) -4.99% 10.96% -2.66% 1.0 -3.66% 1.29% Gabelli Multimedia (GGT) -4.96% 11.04% 6.54% 1.2 -2.16% 2.41% Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO) -4.07% 5.43% -5.88% 0.2 0.00% 4.34% GAMCO Nat Res Gold & Income (GNT) -4.03% 10.57% -4.88% 1.3 -3.42% 0.67% Lazard World Dividend & Income (LOR) -3.91% 8.22% -9.95% 0.3 -4.84% -0.69% PIMCO CA Municipal Income II (PCK) -3.83% 4.33% 4.18% 0.2 -3.86% -0.32% ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund (CTR) -3.57% 11.42% -14.93% -2.4 -4.91% -0.91%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Conversely, individual CEFs that have undergone a significant increase in premium/discount value in the past week, coupled optionally with a decreasing NAV trend, a positive z-score, and/or are trading at a premium, are potential sell candidates.

Fund Ticker P/D increase Yield P/D z-score Price change NAV change Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) 6.41% 8.21% 27.30% 1.1 3.31% -1.88% Principal Real Estate Inc Fund (PGZ) 5.10% 6.45% -7.50% 2.6 6.58% 0.73% Nuveen CA Municipal Value 2 (NCB) 4.72% 3.27% 3.98% 2.4 4.55% -0.18% RENN Glb. Entrepreneurs Fund (RCG) 4.68% % -14.59% 0.1 1.94% -3.65% ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA) 4.49% 0.15% -13.12% 0.6 3.74% -1.61% Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) 3.44% 3.96% -3.57% 2.2 4.28% 0.58% Tortoise Power & Energy Infra (TPZ) 3.30% 8.37% -3.76% 2.9 1.99% -1.48% Sprott Physical Gold & Silver (CEF) 3.25% % -0.74% 5.5 1.73% -1.59% Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) 3.18% % 3.11% 0.0 3.27% 0.10% Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy R (GER) 3.17% 13.68% -0.85% 4.6 -1.89% -5.03%

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Distribution changes announced this month

These are sorted in ascending order of distribution change percentage. Funds with distribution changes announced this month are included. Any distribution declarations made this week are in bold. I've also added monthly/quarterly information as well as yield, coverage (after the boost/cut), discount and 1-year z-score information. I've separated the funds into two sub-categories, cutters and boosters.

Cutters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Tortoise Energy Independence F (NDP) -77.1% 0.4375 0.1 36.59% -9.39% -2.1 0% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy (TTP) -30.1% 0.4075 0.285 12.40% -9.99% 0.7 -6% 8/8/2019 8/22/2019 Aberdeen Global Premier Proper (AWP) -20.0% 0.05 0.04 9.85% -11.78% -0.8 37% 8/9/2019 8/16/2019 Templeton Global Income (GIM) -10.6% 0.0358 0.032 6.91% -9.73% 1.2 99% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 Pioneer Municipal High Income (MHI) -9.5% 0.0525 0.0475 4.60% -6.13% 0.5 104% 8/6/2019 8/19/2019 EV National Muni Opps Trust (EOT) -6.2% 0.0809 0.0759 4.00% 4.40% 0.6 105% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 Nuveen Select Maturities Muni (NIM) -5.7% 0.0265 0.025 2.86% -3.18% 1 104% 8/1/2019 8/14/2019 MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) -5.3% 0.019 0.018 4.56% -4.63% 0.2 108% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Invesco Bond Fund (VBF) -2.9% 0.068 0.066 3.96% -3.57% 2.2 104% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Franklin Limited Duration Inco (FTF) -0.6% 0.0863 0.0858 10.85% -7.23% 0.4 51% 8/20/2019 8/29/2019 Wells Fargo Adv Glo Div Opp (EOD) -0.6% 0.14659 0.14576 11.09% -5.12% 2.1 11% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 Vivaldi Opportunities Fund (VAM) -0.4% 0.11817 0.11767 9.37% -0.78% -0.4 -10% 8/23/2019 9/4/2019 Delaware Inv Div & Inc (DDF) -0.3% 0.0911 0.0908 8.21% 27.30% 1.1 37% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Intermediate Income (MIN) -0.2% 0.02883 0.02876 9.08% -7.09% 0.3 30% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Wells Fargo Adv Multi-Sec Inc (ERC) -0.2% 0.09942 0.09927 9.71% -6.90% 0.7 66% 8/14/2019 9/12/2019 MFS Government Markets Income (MGF) -0.1% 0.02891 0.02887 7.50% -4.94% 0.4 34% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc (DEX) -0.1% 0.0917 0.0916 11.46% -10.54% 0.1 40% 8/6/2019 8/22/2019 Angel Oak Financial Strats Inc (FINS) -0.1% 0.1172 0.1171 % 3.11% 0 0% 8/1/2019 8/15/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

Boosters

Name Ticker Change Previous Current Yield Discount z-score Coverage Announced Ex-date Clough Global Div and Inc Fund (GLV) 0.3% 0.1032 0.1035 11.73% -13.62% -1.7 19% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 MFS Intermediate High Income (CIF) 0.7% 0.0202 0.02035 9.39% 1.56% 0.9 57% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Charter Income (MCR) 1.0% 0.05925 0.05983 8.57% -7.30% 2 49% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 MFS Multi-Market Income (MMT) 1.2% 0.04192 0.04242 8.70% -8.45% 0.8 54% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 EV Senior Floating Rate (EFR) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.84% -12.58% -0.9 97% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 EV Floating Rate Income (EFT) 1.3% 0.075 0.076 6.61% -12.89% -0.9 98% 8/1/2019 8/22/2019 MFS Special Value Trust (MFV) 1.4% 0.04611 0.04676 9.84% 3.45% 0.9 29% 8/1/2019 8/13/2019 Clough Global Opportunities (GLO) 2.1% 0.0884 0.0903 11.75% -11.26% -0.5 0% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Clough Global Equity (GLQ) 2.4% 0.1125 0.1152 11.97% -12.17% -2 2% 8/9/2019 8/20/2019 Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) 30.8% 0.013 0.017 2.01% -19.54% 0 0% 8/2/2019 8/9/2019 Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF) 181.2% 0.502 1.4114 10.34% -12.11% -0.7 1% 8/23/2019 9/6/2019

(Source: Stanford Chemist, CEFConnect)

CEF analysis from around Seeking Alpha...

Alpha Gen Capital presents Vertical Capital Fights Back (Aug. 23)

Alpha Male presents New Kid On The Block: EIC (Aug. 18)

Arbitrage Trader presents Weekly Review: High-Yield CEFs - Recession Signal In Focus (Aug. 21), Weekly Review: Municipal Bond CEFs - The Investors Continue To Seek Safer Assets (Aug. 21)

BOOX Research presents Sell Gabelli Utility Trust: Even Management Says Premium To NAV Is 'Excessive And Unsustainable' (Aug. 19)

David Van Knapp presents Let's Learn About CEFs: Getting Started (Aug. 23)

Juan de la Hoz presents RNP: Diversified High-Quality Holdings, 6.40% Yield, Market-Beating Total Shareholder Returns (Aug. 22)

Michael Foster presents Tax-Free Yields And Capital Gains With Single State Municipal Bond CEFs (Aug. 21)

*Stanford Chemist presents WIA And WIW: Fairly Safe Inflation-Linked Closed-End Funds At -13% Discounts (Aug. 18), Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: August 2, 2019 (Aug. 18) The Chemist's 'High-High-Low' Closed-End Fund Report: July 2019 (Aug. 22)

*To subscribers: these link to the public version of the article, which you will already have seen in the members section.

Macro/market section

Fear & Greed Trader presents S&P 500 Weekly Update: Tweets, Tariffs, And The Yield Curve (Aug. 24)

Jeff Miller presents Weighing The Week Ahead: Can Negative Feedback Alter Trump's Course? (Aug. 25)

Lance Roberts presents Powell Fails, Trump Rails And The Failure Of Negative Rates (Aug. 25)

