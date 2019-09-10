Qutoutiao: Here Is Why You Should Stay Away From The Company Now

The business model determines that they may never be able to be profitable.

The company is still far from profitability in the foreseeable future.

Investment Thesis

Despite the shining growth numbers Qutoutiao (NASDAQ: QTT) delivered in Q2 2019, there are some hidden concerns that lead us to believe investors should stay away from this company for now.

The Bumpy Road Since IPO for QTT

Qutoutiao, meaning “fun headlines” in Chinese, launched their same name flagship mobile application in June 2016. After just 2 years, the company went IPO in NASDAQ, marking one of the fastest IPO records in China's tech history.

Currently, QTT is the No.2 (the first place belongs to Jinri Toutiao, one of the many hot applications owned by ByteDance, the largest tech unicorn in China) mobile content aggregator in China in terms of monthly average users (MAUs) and daily average users (DAUs). Their primary app aggregates articles and short videos and presents customized feeds to users. These feeds are optimized in real-time based on each user’s profile, behavior, and social relationships through their proprietary AI-empowered content recommendation engine.

When QTT IPOed in Septemeber 2018 priced at $7, the market was quite excited about the company and its share price went straight up to $18 on the first few days. But then the price went straight down and was never able to go back to its initial high. Now QTT is trading around $4 with a market cap of $1.2 billion, well below its initial market cap at the time of IPO.

Data by YCharts

The market has hesitation about QTT. In this article, we will try to show you why we think this is the case, and what we should expect down the road.

Q2 Earnings: Behind the Shining Growth Number

As a new company that was started just three years ago, QTT has been delivering shining growth numbers. For Q2 2019, QTT's average MAUs reached 119.3 million, representing an increase of 250.2% from 34.1 million in the second quarter of 2018, and average DAUs of 38.7 million, representing an increase of 207.6% from 12.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

While the YoY growth number seems pretty satisfying, the growth has slowed down on a QoQ basis:

Source: QTT Earnings

The Q2 MAU growth rate has dropped to just 7%, the first time hitting a single digit. This means that unless QTT can find another way of boosting its user growth in the coming 1-2 quarters, its growth number will start to look ugly soon.

Another hidden (not so hidden actually) concern is the profitability of QTT. While their revenue grows as the user base grows, so did their losses. In Q2, QTT generated total revenue of about RMB 1.4 billion, representing a 188% YoY growth. But at the same time, their non-GAAP net loss was RMB496 million, representing a loss ratio of 35.8%, largely due to increased investment in IT infrastructure and the higher user acquisition costs on a per new installation basis.

Data by YCharts

Some may argue that the company is still in a fast-growing stage, and the losses should be tolerable at the current stage. This might hold for some growth companies, but not QTT.

For one thing, we don't think their growth is going to sustain. More importantly, we think there is a dilemma in its business model that makes profitability very hard for the company.

The Dilemma of QTT's Business Model

QTT generates majority (over 97%) of its revenue through advertisement. On the other side, they not only have to pay content producers to continuously generate high-quality content but also need to pay some costs to attract and keep their users satisfied.

Source: QTT Presentation

Although QTT has been innovating in customer retention programs (such as the user loyalty program which allows registered users to earn loyalty points by referring new users to register on Qutoutiao, or by consuming content and engaging on Qutoutiao), their costs spent on attracting and maintaining users have been constantly higher than revenue:

Source: Q2 Filing

In fact, we think this is the dilemma that QTT will find hard to solve:

If they want high user growth, they will need to spend more on acquiring and maintaining (it will just get more and more expensive to get new users), which will then hurt their profitability;

If they want to cut cost, they will easily lose customers as they are barely #2 in the market with just 1/3 the size of Toutiao in regards to MAUs.

There might be some solutions for QTT to turn this around. For example, they can internalize the content generation process and reduce this cost. Or, they can try to monetize from the big customer base through e-commerce or membership fees. Either of these solutions would require careful evaluation and can be disastrous when applied in the wrong way.

Conclusion

Overall, we find QTT in a hard position right now. The growth is slowing down, and profitability is still not achievable in the foreseeable future. We would suggest staying away from the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.