Equinor: $5 Billion Share Buyback A Prelude To Good Times Ahead

Sverdrup's unit production cost is an estimated $2/bbl, and Equinor is the operator of the field with a 40% stake.

Sverdrup is expected to come online starting next month and ramping to full Phase 1 capacity of 440,000 bpd by next summer.

The next day, the company reported it began the buyback by purchasing 300,000+ shares on the Oslo Exchange.

Last week, Equinor (EQNR) announced a US$5 billion share buyback program that is expected to run until the end of 2022.

While Equinor has lagged some of its peers with the buyback announcement, it was well-timed. I say that because - like all energy companies these days - the stock has dropped significantly due to uncertainty over global demand, trade, and of course being "guilty by association" in being in the absolute most unloved of all sectors. As can be seen by the chart below, the buyback helped break EQNR shares out of a sustained downward spiral that started back in April:

That said, the $18.44/share average seems a bit high, considering the stock closed at $17.21/share the day before the purchases. But in the long run, I suppose this is insignificant. That's because the overwhelming investment opportunity with Equinor is clear and simple: the massive Sverdrup field is expected to produce first oil in November, and it is an extremely economical resource. Black gold may be a better description.

Johan Sverdrup Phase 1

On the Q2 conference call, Equinor announced more bullish execution news on Johan Sverdrup Phase 1. As a result, the company reduced 2019 CapEx guidance:

Based on our strong capital discipline, continuous improvements and project execution, we are today lowering our CapEx guidance for 2019 from $11 billion to between $10 billion and $11 billion. Strong project execution is also why we are lowering the CapEx estimate for Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 by a further NOK 3 billion from $86 billion to $83 billion.

The company also said the top side lifts at Johan Sverdrup were successfully installed, and the company is on track to start production in November. Equinor expects to reach the Phase 1 production plateau of 440,000 bpd by next summer - earlier than previously communicated.

In addition, the Phase 2p development has been approved and will bring the plateaued capacity to 660,000 bpd.

As Equinor ASA Chief Financial Officer Lars Christian Bacher says in this Bloomberg interview, Sverdrup's unit production cost is estimated at $2/bbl and has a breakeven oil price below $20/bbl. At $70/bbl Brent, management expects Sverdrup to deliver $50/bbl of free cash flow. This is why Bacher said this on the Q2 conference call:

Johan Sverdrup is, in my view, the best development project in the world today.

That opinion is supported by the fact that since Johan Sverdrup Phase 1 was approved back in 2015, recoverable resources have been increased from a range of 1.7 billion to 3.0 billion to a range of 2.2 billion to 3.2 billion barrels. In addition, Equinor has reduced operating cost by around 30% and CapEx by NOK $40 billion.

Sverdrup A Game-Changer for Equinor

Despite the oft-cited opinion that offshore Norway is dead (or at least dying), Sverdrup is an absolute game changer for Equinor. The company is the Sverdrup field operator and has a 40% stake in the project. That means net production of Phase 1 for Equinor is an estimated 176,000 bpd. At $70/bbl Brent, and using the company's own FCF estimate, that means an additional $3.2 billion of FCF annually. Even at $50/bbl Brent, I'd estimate a minimum incremental $1.6 billion of FCF on an annual basis. With 3.3 billion shares outstanding at the end of Q2, note that at $70/bbl Brent, Sverdrup could add nearly $1 of incremental FCF/share, and at $50 Brent, nearly $0.50/share. As a result, it's clear that investors can expect higher dividends in the years to come.

Summary & Conclusion

Equinor is another energy company that has been severely beaten down. The company is significantly undervalued. Based on the company's strong balance sheet, share buyback plan, and incremental FCF growth profile, EQNR shares could easily trade up to US$24/share by next summer. That is nearly 30% higher than the current stock price. Note that the company was trading at $26/share about a year ago. And that was without Sverdrup producing a drop.

That outlook has to be offset with the obvious risks: trade drama, contracting global economic growth, and instability and uncertainty practically anywhere one looks. In addition to black gold, investors may also want to own some actual gold as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a qualified investment advisor. While the information and data presented in my articles are obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, they have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee its accuracy. I advise investors to conduct their own research and/or consult a qualified investment advisor. I explicitly disclaim any liability that may arise from investment decisions you make based on my articles. Thanks for reading and I wish you much success with your investments.