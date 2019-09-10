Looking For A Nice Rally In MetLife

Many traders and investors who enter this field will become aware of the "modus operandi" which is to let your profits run and cut your losses short. We agree with this blueprint especially on the losses side, but the whole argument of letting your profits run is definitely debatable in our eyes.

For example, just say an investor is 10% up on his trade/investment and decides to let her profits run. The investment though enters a multi-month narrow trading range where the shares basically go nowhere. Should this investor continue to let her profits run or should she have taken profits when the momentum in the trade slowed down? Hindsight would obviously state that she should have at least liquidated some of her holdings.

One thing we have learned the hard way is that it is very difficult to get wiped out as long as one is consistently taking profits. Even on our long-term holdings, we are always 100% aware that the number 1 reason we trade and invest is for income, period.

We wrote a piece on MetLife, Inc. (MET) recently and stated that opportunity was brewing. Well, we finally got our buying signal and went long through the use of a call debit spread. Incidentally enough, when using options, we can't let profits run indefinitely because of the time element associated with options. In saying this, debit spreads bring a host of advantages to the table when used correctly. Let's go through some of them now.

Far Less Capital Required

Since swing trading is a key component of our portfolio, we believe that the more opportunities we have at our disposal at any given point in time, the more potential we have to make profit. This has to be the first advantage of the call debit spread. Instead of buying stock in MetLife, (which would tie up far more capital), we can use a debit spread which is the combination of a purchased call option and a sold call option. So, for argument's sake, instead of deploying $1,000 towards stock, we can use that capital for different swing trade opportunities in different underlyings.

Much Higher Return On Capital Compared To Stock

We bought the regular November ($45.00-47.50) call spread in MetLife for around $1.40 per contract. The maximum we can make on this trade is $110 per contract as the max price the spread can trade for is $250. If we were able to sell when this spread got to $2, it still would be a fantastic trade. Why? Because this would mean we would make 40%+ on our initial investment. Furthermore, that gain would be in the space of one to two months. These types of gains are very difficult to achieve when we use shares of the underlying to achieve our long or short deltas.

Far Less Risk

The maximum we can lose on our call debit spread is the amount we initially spent ($140 per contract). Nevertheless, we ensure that we never have max-losses in our account. The amount of options which expire worthless every month is a ridiculously high number in the US options market. We never want to fall into this bracket. Therefore, a "time" loss is just as important if not more important than a "price" or "stop" loss when trading options. If our Met position, for example, does not move initially to our expectations, we would liquidate for a slight loss due to the decline in extrinsic value of both of those options.

Conclusion

Our objective as swing trades is to put ourselves in positions as much as possible where we have limited downside but strong upside. Met's 4-day moving average is now trading above both its 9-day and 18-day moving averages. Furthermore, we have a very oversold MACD signal, which also has given us a buying signal. Let's see how this plays out in the next few months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.