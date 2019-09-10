GameStop: Very Risky Play For Bulls And Bears

Apart from the gambling-loving trader, most investors would probably be better off staying clear of GME ahead of earnings.

GameStop's 2Q19 financial results will likely be weak, given lack of traction on the hardware side of the business.

One of the most polarizing companies in the retail sector, GameStop (GME) will report 2Q19 earnings on September 10, after the closing bell.

The Street expects to see revenues dip almost -19% YOY this time, nearly tied with last quarter's contraction for worst top-line performance in recent memory. Adjusted EPS is forecasted to land around -$0.22, suggesting the first time that the retailer reports a net loss as far back as I can verify.

The quarter will probably be ugly

I believe pessimism regarding second quarter results is justified, considering a couple of important factors. First, the Grapevine, Texas-based retailer's 1Q19 results were pitiful, reflecting a mix of unfavorable industry-wide trends in gaming and internal struggles that have culminated in numerous changes within the management team recently. Momentum, therefore, is not on GameStop's side, as the company continues to struggle to execute on its turnaround plans.

Second, there are indications that the gaming space in general has fared poorly in the second quarter of the year. In fact, I expect to see hardware sales (15% of total company revenues last quarter) fall off a cliff once again, in part as a result of Sony's (SNE) new PlayStation and Microsoft's (MSFT) refreshed Xbox model likely not being launched until late 2020 or, by more pessimistic estimates, even 2021.

Data from the NPD Group seems to support my expectations. As the graph above depicts, hardware sales across the industry dipped by about 25% YOY between the months of May and July, with only the Nintendo Switch showing any sign of strength.

The only good news will probably be software sales, boosted in the quarter by Madden NFL having come out in July 2019 vs. August 2018 - but also hurt in May due to lack of new title releases until later in the period. As is usually the case, the profitable collectibles and accessories segments will probably perform better than the rest of the company, helping to provide some needed support to margins and earnings.

But there is more to the story

GME is a stock that attracts almost equal numbers of bulls and bears, as the chart below on the left illustrates. I have been historically on the bearish side, believing that the company's turnaround efforts have been (and will likely continue to be) unconvincing at best.

But now, I become a lower-conviction bear, choosing to jump on the "neutral" bandwagon. While I continue to see GameStop's business fundamentals as highly unappealing for a buy-and-hold play, I recognize that a few factors might play in the stock's favor in the foreseeable future:

shareholder activism has picked up, and calls for effectively taking the company private have surfaced once again. The mere prospect of GameStop deploying its (still rich) cash reserves to aggressively buy back stock, whether it is the right capital allocation move or not, could be enough to send the share price higher irrespective of near-term financial performance.

with the cooling-off of the trade war between the U.S. and China, expectations for an imminent global recession have also taken a back seat. As a result, risk-on investors have started to nibble on stocks that have been severely punished in the recent past, and GME is already up nearly 50% since its mid-August 2019, all-time lows.

short interest is currently near a three-year peak of almost 60 million shares, representing roughly 57% of the float. Should GameStop report minimally impressive results on Tuesday, a short squeeze could propel share price substantially higher in the next few days.

Last few words

Once the pros (activism, potential short squeeze, improved broad market conditions) are pitted against the cons (secular decline in the business model, high likelihood of poor financial performance in 2Q19), the net result is a stock whose post-earnings price reaction I believe to be highly unpredictable. Even the most risk-seeking investor, apart from the gambling-loving trader, would probably be better off staying clear of GME ahead of earnings.

