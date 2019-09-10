Sandfire's Growth Strategy Should Reap Rewards

Sandfire's share price has had no sustained price rise for a number of years. This could lie in the company's only project DeGrussa, coming to the end of its life.

Please note that Sandfire Resources trades with greater liquidity on the Australian stock exchange under the stock code of SFR. All of the dollar figures in this article are in AUD unless stated in USD.

For many years, copper producer Sandfire Resources (OTC:SFRRF) has struggled to gain any major share price appreciation. Reasons for this probably lie in the company’s sole mine, DeGrussa, which only has enough ore to feed its mill until the middle of 2022. A lot of high-quality research relating to the DeGrussa project and the surrounding area called Doolgunna was previously conducted by the Investment Doctor (well worth a read). Although there is not much mine life left at the DeGrussa project, Sandfire has laid the foundations for future production growth through other projects which I believe are not reflected in the current share price. The following will outline the cash flow that is likely to be produced as a result of the remaining mine life of DeGrussa, and look at the future potential of Sandfire Resources.

For a few years now, large amounts of drilling were conducted around the DeGrussa project to find new resources. A high grade deposit named Monty was discovered a few years ago and is currently being mined and blended with DeGrussa’s ore. Monty, however, was only able to add around 1 million tonnes to the reserves of the DeGrussa project and thus the mine life was not extended to a great extent. Further drilling is still being conducted in the Doolgunna area with the hope of finding further resources. The deposits at DeGrussa are known as Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) deposits, which usually means there are a number of similar deposits in the near vicinity. This is why the company is continuing with its sizeable drilling campaign. Even with DeGrussa only having 3 years of mine life left, it is producing a lot of free cash flow.

Sandfire has been steadily building its cash pile and currently has cash of $247 million as at June 30, 2019, with no debt and an additional $20 million in financial investments. Proactive Investors interviewed Metal Tiger CEO Michael McNeilly in July 2019, who stated that the current mine life of DeGrussa will produce an extra $1 billion in free cash flow assuming copper prices and the Australian dollar stay at these current levels. To see if Mr. McNeilly was roughly correct with his statement, I will be going through a few cash-flow figures stated in Sandfire’s 2019 full-year presentation.

Source: 2019 cash flow statement in full-year presentation

Sandfire stated in its 2019 annual report that available funds for the company (cash receipts from customers minus cash paid to suppliers and employees add interest received) totaled $349.6 million. Not all of this money can be put towards growth projects and dividends though. $82.1 million of this cash was spent on income tax. This figure was higher than usual due to a payment of $30 million which went towards a prior-year tax payable. I’ve made a rough estimate of $60 million in tax payments for the foreseeable future. Also, a further $90.5 million was spent during the year to maintain operations at DeGrussa. I also expect this figure to be lower for the rest of DeGrussa’s 3-year mine life as $45.6 million was spent on the construction of the underground Monty deposit. I have roughly estimated Monty to cost around $10 million per year to sustain its 3-year mine life. Therefore, I estimate the total amount of funds per year for the next 3 years that can be spent on growth and dividends to be the following:

Available funds ($m) 349.6 Income tax (60) Maintaining operations at DeGrussa project (54.9) Funds available for growth and dividends 234.7

Source: Image created by author with estimations from FY2019 cash flow statement

If we wanted to put a simple present value calculation on these cash flows, assuming this $234.7 million were paid out twice a year as a dividend and we used a 10% discount rate, we get $581.1 million.

Source: Image created by author with estimations from FY2019 cash flow statement

When we add Sandfire’s cash pile of $247 million and its $20 million of listed investments to this present value total, we get around $848 million. This is only $80 million less than its $930 million market capitalization. At Sandfire’s current share price, you are effectively valuing Sandfire’s future growth projects at $80 million which is incredibly cheap. I will now go into some detail explaining what these growth projects are.

One of Sandfire’s most advanced projects, the Black Butte copper project located in Montana, is in the final stages of a Feasibility Study (FS) with the results due in mid-2020. This project is actually owned by Sandfire America with Sandfire Resources owning 86% of the shares outstanding in the company. A Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) was previously released in 2013, which stated that the underground deposit was capable of producing around 30,000 tonnes per annum of copper over an 11-year mine life. A brief summary of the project information is detailed in the diagram below.

Source: July 2013 Technical Report for the Black Butte copper project

At an operating cost of US$66.48 to mill a tonne of ore and an estimated recovery rate of 88.4%, C1 costs would roughly be USD$1.81 per pound. I don’t think Sandfire would be happy with a C1 cost figure this high, considering Black Butte is one of the highest grade undeveloped copper projects in the world (proposed head grade is 3.11%). I think Sandfire will be looking to lower this C1 cost figure in the upcoming FS as the project is not overly profitable in its current design. The main obstacle before the construction of this project is the issuing of the final Environmental Impact Statement which then leads to a Record of Decision. This will determine whether Sandfire has satisfied the environmental requirements to mine at Black Butte.

If everything goes to plan, Sandfire could finalize the takeover of MOD Resources in October 2019 for $167 million. MOD currently has a relatively sizeable 60 million tonne copper deposit called T3 which is capable of being extracted via an open pit operation. In the recently completed Definitive Feasibility Study, after an USD182 million capital outlay, T3 is capable of producing 28,000 tonnes per annum for 11 years at a C1 cost of USD1.35 per pound through a straightforward open pit extraction operation. The proposed concentrate grade is also a very high 30% which will be highly sought after by smelters. A number of broker reports which are freely available on MOD’s website go into a lot of detail explaining the feasibility study results of the T3 project as well as other prospects in the vicinity of the T3 project which have returned very positive drill results. These prospects include the T1 deposit which contains 2.7 million tonnes of ore at 2.2% copper, and a larger prospect named A4 which has returned very impressive drill results. In the same interview on Proactive Investors, Mr. McNeilly explained that it is highly probable that a sizeable deposit could be discovered at the A4 prospect, capable of producing an additional 15,000 to 20,000 tonnes of copper per annum. This prospect is also only 8 kilometers from the proposed T3 plant which bodes for future production growth at T3.

One of Sandfire’s earlier stage projects includes a joint venture arrangement in the Red Mountain project with White Rock Minerals. This project, which is located in Alaska, contains high grade VMS deposits with an inferred mineral resource of 16.7 million tonnes grading 9% Zinc equivalent. This resource is considered high grade, which usually means lower operating costs. As VMS deposits are located in clusters, there is a high chance of finding further deposits with more drilling. Under this joint venture, Sandfire will provide $20 million over 4 years for a 70% stake in the project. An estimated $8 million is currently being spent by Sandfire on drilling out the existing resources and 9 different prospects. Sandfire also has a 12% shareholding in White Rock Minerals.

Adriatic Metals is another company which looks to be of serious interest to Sandfire Resources. Sandfire recently increased its shareholding in Adriatic to 12.78% and will be electing a board member to its board. Sandfire also provides technical advice to Adriatic’s Vares project in Bosnia and Herzegovina. This project contains the Veovaca deposit, which was previously an open pit operation and a very high grade polymetallic deposit named Rupice which is 15 kilometers north west of Veovaca. Rupice contains a JORC-compliant resource of 9.4 million tonnes grading 16.4% Zinc equivalent which is quite rare for a resource grade to be this high. Due to the high grade nature of the Vares project, a small mining and processing operation would be required, resulting in relatively low construction costs and possible high-profit margins.

Sandfire is also proceeding with an updated pre-feasibility study into its oxide copper project located at the DeGrussa project. This project will be a relatively small operation as it contains 2.7 million tonnes of ore grading 1.3% copper and 0.5g/t gold for 34,000 tonnes of copper and 46,000 ounces of gold. This project, however, should provide some helpful free cash flow for the company.

Sandfire Resources looks to be a very good long-term hold for shareholders. The market is not fully appreciating the pipeline of projects that the company is currently progressing, and the large amounts of free cash flow which can be put towards the construction of the Black Butte and hopefully the T3 copper project. I also feel that the market has not accounted for any upside potential in exploration success in the Greater Doolgunna project area. With over 333 kilometers of exploration drilling completed in the Greater Doolgunna area during the 2019 financial year, Sandfire definitely believes there’s another deposit waiting to be found. Furthermore, the current CEO, Karl Simich has a 3% shareholding in Sandfire. This is a good sign, as this will likely result in a wise allocation of company capital due to his sizeable shareholding.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFRRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.