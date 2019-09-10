States Start Google Antitrust Probe - The Policy Market

Welcome to The Policy Market - Seeking Alpha's presentation of today’s top policy-related news stories with potential market impact. Follow this account and turn the e-mail alert on to receive this article in your inbox each morning before the market open.

Boeing wins labor board ruling

The National Labor Relations Board yesterday ruled flight-line workers at Boeing's (NYSE:BA) North Charleston plant in South Carolina cannot join the International Association of Machinists union as their own separate group. The decision, which overturned an earlier ruling by the NLRB's regional director in Atlanta, said the proposed flight-line bargaining unit did not meet federal standards because the workers are not distinct from the site's overall 2,700 maintenance and production workers. The IAM union says the NLRB ruling would not stop its organizing campaign at the North Charleston plant.

State AGs launch Google probe

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton officially announced the long-rumored antitrust probe into Google (GOOG, GOOGL). Paxton:"They dominate the buyer side, the sellers’ side, and even the video side with YouTube." The investigation - which all 50 U.S. states have signed onto - will start with a focus on Google's web advertising.

U.S. weighs direct purchases of domestic uranium

The Trump administration is considering a plan in which it would directly purchase uranium from U.S. producers as it contemplates ways to revive the flagging domestic mining industry, according to Bloomberg. Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) and Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) unsuccessfully petitioned the White House to place quotas on foreign imports of uranium, but Energy Fuels CEO Paul Goranson says the concept of direct government purchases of U.S. uranium was among ideas discussed during a roundtable with administration staff and the nuclear industry last week. "They seem receptive to direct purchasing of material," Goranson says. "The president intends to take bold action on this." The Uranium Producers of America is asking for "federal actions facilitating domestic uranium production" of at least 7.5M lbs/year by 2025 and 10 M lbs/year by 2030.