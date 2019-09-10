Phillips 66 Partners: A 6.3% Yield With No IDRs Moving Forward

The up to 1 million bpd world-class Gray Oak pipeline is 80% complete and will go in-service by year-end. PSXP owns 42.25% of Gray Oak.

Yet the elimination of the IDRs and 2% economic interest up to the general partner will take some time to digest. It is a welcome development nonetheless.

Last October I wrote a Seeking Alpha piece titled Phillips 66 Partners: Hamstrung By The IDRs. The article highlighted that the 50/50 high IDR split meant that while Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) was responsible for financing 100% of its growth projects and drop-down purchases, half of the incremental distributable cash flow went up the ladder to General Partner Phillips 66 (PSX). That is one of the well-known pitfalls of the MLP model (among many others) and was a black cloud hanging over PSXP's head. As the chart below shows, the units have been range-bound for the last 3 years even as the quarterly distribution grew from $0.505/unit to the current $0.855/unit (up ~70%):

Source: Yahoo Finance

The current $3.42/unit annual rate equates to a 6.2% (tax-advantaged) yield. Many investors might find that very attractive. Also, the units might work higher after last December's washout at ~$42/unit and the removal of the IDR/GP economic interest. Hopefully, none of my followers sold PSXP in the low $40s last year. That was actually a great buying opportunity but most were too stunned watching the market fall off a cliff that sellers dominated trading.

Cost of IDR/GP Economic Interest Buyout

But of course the elimination of the IDRs and 2% GP interest came at a cost since GP Phillips 66 deserves to be compensated for the value of these economic interests. And that comes in the form of PSXP issuing units to PSX. To be specific, 101 million newly issued PSXP units.

At the time of the transaction, the newly issued PSXP units had an equity value of $5.4 billion at the July 25 closing price of $53.95. PSX says the equity value represents a 16.7x value using forecasted 2020 GP/IDR cash flow. That's a fairly rich multiple, and note the expected 2020 GP/IDR cash flow takes into account contributions from the Gray Oak pipeline which is not yet in-service.

PSX also keeps a tight grip on the LP, now owning a total of 170 million units - or ~75% of PSXP's total outstanding units. So while removing the overhang of the GP's economic interest is good for PSXP's unitholders - don't kid yourself, it was obviously a very good deal for PSX shareholders. Once again, the MLP model is heavily biased in favor of the GPs.

Now, the transaction is expected to be accretive to PSXP distributable cash flow per common unit by the Q4 of 2020. Given the increased distribution obligations as a result of the significantly expanded number of outstanding units, that seems like a stretch to me. Unless, of course, PSX and PSXP agree to a substantial drop-down (maybe $500 million or more).

So it would appear PSXP unitholders are in for a slow-down in distribution growth until at least the end of 2020. Thereafter, PSXP's distribution growth will depend more and more on organic growth opportunities and drop-downs from PSX's growing midstream asset base. These include:

The Liberty Pipeline

The Red Oak Pipeline

The Freeport LPG Terminal

The Sweeney Frac

The Gray Oak Pipeline

Source: Q2 Presentation

In the meantime, a short-term catalyst is the Gray Oak Pipeline. On the Q2 conference call, management reported:

We have received all major permits and acquired 100% of right-of-way. Approximately, 80% of the pipe has been installed and all 17 tanks are at cell height. The project remains on track to start up in the fourth quarter of this year.

PSXP has a 42.25% working interest in Gray Oak and its capacity could plateau at close to 1 million bpd. Even at transport cost of only $2/bbl, that's an estimated $300 million+ of annual revenue at top capacity.

Q2 EPS Report

The most recent Q2 EPS Report was generally considered to be a beat on both the top (by $7+ million) and bottom lines (by $0.08/unit). Adjusted EBITDA was up $38 million sequentially from Q1 (+13.5%). Distributable cash flow ("DCF") was up $28 million from Q1 (+12.4%) to $254 million.

PSXP ended the quarter with a very strong balance sheet:

Cash and equivalents of $130 million

Total debt of $3.3 billion

Debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.8x

Coverage ratio of 1.44x

But of course that coverage ratio means nothing now that PSX owns another 101 million units that will have to be paid a dividend obligation going forward (i.e., an incremental $345.42 million annually based on the current quarterly dividend rate). But of course that will be funded, in part, by the fact that PSXP will no longer have to pay IDR obligations up to PSX.

Summary & Conclusion

PSXP continues to be the class-act in the MLP space despite the fact that the MLP model is obviously broken and highly biased in the GP's favor. I say that because PSXP arguably has the most attractive asset base due to its oil, NGLs, and refined product pipelines - the most attractive of all midstream assets. Also, PSX's drop-down inventory is much more highly exposed to the Gulf Coast region, where I expect exports of LPG, oil, and refined products will continue to keep PSXP's capacity utilization numbers high.

The IDR/2% GP interest buyout will take some time to digest, but is good news for PSXP unitholders (and definitely for PSX shareholders too ...). Going forward, PSXP has a nice kicker in its back pocket (i.e., the Gray Oak pipeline). Meanwhile, the GP and LP interests are now directly aligned, the cost of capital should go a tad lower, and the capital structure is much simplified. I would expect PSXP units to work toward $60/unit, but given expectations for tepid distribution growth between now and the end of 2020. Afterwards, PSXP should continue its distribution growth trajectory, although at a slower pace than it has historically demonstrated. Meanwhile, the 6.3% tax-advantaged yield is highly attractive in an era of a 2.09% 30-year Treasury.

