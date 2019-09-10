LTC Properties: Time To Pare Back

At a P/AFFO of 17, the stock isn't cheap, but it is expected to grow AFFO by 6% and should resume dividend boosts in 2020.

LTC faced 3 operator issues, but the company is handling it well and will come out the other end with momentum and a stronger portfolio of private pay assets.

Prices in the low to mid-market have been driven up by private equity money, but now that they have moved to larger transactions, better opportunities abound.

Sometimes, the best investment opportunities are those that are accompanied by a lot of noise, particularly bad noise. What I mean by that is when a company goes through a rough patch or its positive trend abruptly slows, investors tend to either sell it off or avoid it altogether. This could be a good risk management strategy - but if after looking closer the fundamentals of the company belie the negative "blip", there could be a good opportunity to invest.

The healthcare REIT sector is one such sector that can be very sensitive to external drivers, particularly when some of those drivers are highly dependent on government policies at a time when government policies are becoming more unpredictable.

Furthermore, unlike retail REITs that could potentially have hundreds of tenants - creating wide diversification that reduces risk in the event that one tenant has financial difficulties - the same is not true of healthcare REITs, which generally rely on no more than a couple dozen operators at most. The demise of just one operator could, therefore, create big challenges for the healthcare REIT, and while these situations could cause investors to sell, the proper handling and risk mitigation of such cases could result in an overlooked profit opportunity.

In May of this year, we suggested to our marketplace members to ignore the noise and buy LTC Properties (LTC) . Fast forward to today and the stock has climbed 9%, which, when combined with the dividend, has provided us with an 11% return in 4 short months, higher than the 8% return on the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). With profits in hand, we decided to reevaluate the position and see if it was still worth holding.

LTC Properties is a real estate investment trust primarily investing in senior housing and health care properties, consisting of over 200 investments in 28 states together with 30 operating partners. Given the fact private equity money is flowing into the large private pay space, we anticipate LTC Properties can take advantage of a more favorable investment environment in the small to midsize market in 2019 and 2020.

The company faced issues with rent payments of three operators back in 2018, and management expects it can recover some of the rents outstanding over the next several quarters. The current healthy and strong balance sheet with excellent maturity profile supports future development acquisitions and activities. LTC Properties is also one of the few REITs that pays a monthly dividend and has a reasonable payout ratio of approximately 80%.

Real Estate Cycle

The current real estate cycle has been influenced by the increased flow of capital by private equity and other investors, leading to inflated prices and lower investment volumes for the company in 2018. In general, private equity funds are interested in health care real estate assets driven by positive industry-specific tailwinds related to demographics and increased spending on healthcare in general.

Private Equity Funds are looking at the aging demographics and the increasing incentives for care to occur in lower-cost settings, and how that should provide fairly durable rental income over the long-term



We believe investing in healthcare real assets could take a longer-term view like that of private equity funds, which have the luxury of waiting 5-7 years for their investments to play out. Given the fact we are in the latter stages of the cycle, private equity money is now chasing larger deals in the private pay space. Since it takes the same amount of time and effort to complete a multiple facility transaction than a transaction with one property, it makes sense that the only way P/E funds could deploy large amounts of capital quickly is with larger transactions. Consequently, we expect this should lead to more favorable pricing in the small to midsize deals, or at least prices could return to normal levels.

According to comments from CEO Wendy Simpson in January 2019, LTC Properties is well-positioned to capitalize on busted private equity deals, and some investments could be highly accretive for its shareholders.

We anticipate LTC will continue to pursue new investments in the low to mid-market, especially on the private pay side. Management is optimistic that it can handle a potential reversal of the current boom - by waiting for prices to pull back, and being a patient capital provider while remaining diligent on new investments. The company wants to build strategic assets to achieve high growth together with its current operators, as well as to land new regional operating partners. Earlier this year, CEO Simpson stated:

At this point in the cycle, however, we are starting to see the formation of a disconnect between certain sellers and buyers. Private equity is looking for large deals in the private pay space and we are beginning to see a decline in their interest in the mid to smaller deal opportunities that we expect will cost sellers to start adjusting their pricing expectations.



While Q1 tends to be slower in terms of pipeline creation, we are continuing to build ours with strategic assets where we can grow with our current operators, improve the average age of our portfolio, add new strong regional operating partners, and expand our existing geographic footprint. We are using our time wisely, maintaining a strong and well-capitalized balance sheet proactively managing our portfolio of assets and strengthening industry relationships.



- Wendy Simpson, CEO, Q4 Earnings

At the time, there were three new developments in the pipeline. Now the only one left is the Medford, OR property, and its initial cash rent inception date has been pushed back to 1Q21.

Pipeline

In terms of pipeline, as management stated, the first quarter has historically been slow for finding accretive acquisition opportunities. However, based on the already described real estate conditions, management does expect to see some opportunities for smaller private pay assets over the next several quarters. Even though pricing is becoming more realistic, there is still an ongoing gap between demand and supply that leads to extended transaction cycles. Management cannot predict when this gap will narrow, but it remains confident it can convert some transactions in the pipeline in 2019.

Nevertheless, the deal market remains robust, and LTC has signed plenty of confidentiality agreements in Q418 and even closed the Virginia property with a yield between 7.25% and 7.50%.

Given the higher expected increase in opportunities in the small and mid-market, the company will try to find investments in properties or assets that can generate targeted yields of 7-9% and a minimum 1.2x-1.5x rent coverage after management fee. Furthermore, it is targeting high-quality building structures and wants to maintain a strong market position for a prolonged period with the current favorable regulatory and tax environment.

Operators

According to the figure above, 16% of annual income is generated from Prestige Healthcare, but the company has a total number of 30 operators, with roughly 35% of revenues coming from the top three operators.

This speaks to how the company has slightly increased its exposure to the top three major operators, but has diversified overall concentration risk by signing new deals with a higher number of operators over the last 5 years. Nevertheless, one of the key operating headwinds in 2018 was the bankruptcy of several operators, including Thrive, Anthem and Senior Care Centers.

Thrive

According to CEO Simpson:

The entire portfolio has been successfully transitioned. As previously disclosed, we transition three of the six properties on June 1st, and completed the transition of two additional properties on July 1st. The final property has been transferred August 1st.

Anthem

Anthem seems to be working out its issues, and its operations are improving. According to Simpson:

Their operations continue to improve and they are meeting our increased rent expectations as reflected in our 2019 guidance. As we have said before, we cannot appropriately establish formalized contractual rent levels associated with the Anthem portfolio going forward until we can realistically calculate rent, once all of the properties have been stabilized for a period of time. As a result, it will likely be late next year before we have greater visibility on future stabilized rents.

Senior Care Centers

The situation with Senior Care Centers continues to be challenging, as it remains in bankruptcy - limiting options for LTC. According to Wendy Simpson:

Senior Care Centers recently filed a motion to assume the LTC lease, and we filed an objection shortly thereafter. In the interim, Senior Care Centers remains current on their 2019 rent and escrow amount. Coverage in the senior care portfolio was essentially flat on a quarter-over-quarter trailing 12-months basis.

Preferred Care Inc.

Another operator in bankruptcy is Preferred Care, which filed for bankruptcy in 2017, and LTC is in the process of selling off the majority of the 23 buildings in its portfolio that are operated by Preferred. According to CEO Simpson:

We continue to work cooperatively with them to accommodate Preferred Care’s interest in reducing the number of LTC-owned properties under their operation.

This action was based on Preferred Care's desire to minimize its relationship with LTC.

Balance Sheet

Despite the challenges faced with its operators, LTC's balance sheet has remained relatively the same throughout. Leverage ratios have remained in the 35-37% range, while coverage ratios are in the mid-4s.

LTC has a somewhat healthy long-term debt-to-maturity profile, as well with maturities evenly distributed each year from now until 2025. The one caveat is the $146 million unsecured line of credit that matures in 2022. We do expect the company to be able to extend that line when the time comes, if not sooner.

Risks

We believe that the healthcare real estate industry is very sensitive to government policy changes around Medicare or Medicaid programs. Some facilities are more exposed to patients dependent on these government programs, while others are more focused on private pay facilities.

Over 55% of LTC's total portfolio is private pay, but within the SNF portfolio, almost 70% of the portfolio is dependent on Medicare and Medicaid. This exposure could create challenges in the event of unfavorable changes in government pay policies related to those government programs. We've already seen the impact of this on the three operators experiencing financial difficulties.

We are also concerned whether the company will be able to extract the most value out of Senior Care and Thrive assets that are in the ongoing transitioning phase, although the latter seems to be going well.

Furthermore, future growth is highly dependent upon finding new opportunities in small to mid-size stabilized private pay money. However, despite the apparent shift of P/E money into larger transactions, as prices in the low to mid-market normalize, we might see renewed interest in the space from either private equity or other investors.

My Take

It seems to be that LTC has a good handle on the situation with the three bankrupt operators, and while I don't think the situation has been completely resolved, the company is stable enough to sustain its cash flow and dividend through the transition. 2018 was the first year in the last 10 that the dividend wasn't increased, which is just a pause, in my opinion, not a new trend.

I don't necessarily think the stock is cheap. It is trading at a P/AFFO of 17, with AFFO growth expected to be around 6% in 2019. With the favorable demographic trends of an aging population and the company being in the latter stages of its issues with several operators, we view the long-term prospects as favorable, but think the stock price has become too rich and would suggest holders pare back their positions until AFFO growth re-accelerates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is meant to identify an idea for further research and analysis and should not be taken as a recommendation to invest. It does not provide individualized advice or recommendations for any specific reader. Also note that we may not cover all relevant risks related to the ideas presented in this article. Readers should conduct their own due diligence and carefully consider their own investment objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, tax situation, liquidity needs, and concentration levels, or contact their advisor to determine if any ideas presented here are appropriate for their unique circumstances. Furthermore, none of the ideas presented here are necessarily related to NFG Wealth Advisors or any portfolio managed by NFG.