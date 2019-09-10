Facebook Revenue Limit Still Far From Being Reached

It is a mistake to say that the upper limit of Facebook revenue size has already been reached.

In my last article regarding Facebook (FB), I stated that the company's annual revenue will grow to $190 billion over the next ten years. Judging by the comments, some are skeptical of this prediction. So, I suggest talking more about this.

In the case of Facebook, revenue is calculated by multiplying the number of its monthly active users by the average level of monetization of each of these users. So, let's take a closer look at these two parameters.

Here's what Facebook’s last quarterly 10-Q (page 4) says about calculating MAU:

The numbers of DAUs and MAUs discussed in this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as ARPU, do not include Instagram, WhatsApp, or Oculus users unless they would otherwise qualify as such users, respectively, based on their other activities on Facebook....

So, when assessing the real size of Facebook, we should also take into account the audience of WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram. So, let's count.

Unfortunately, Facebook does not regularly provide relevant information on that. Therefore, in order to calculate the necessary values, I had to resort to the statistical modeling of the audience growth, based on the public data.

According to the long-term trend, the current WhatsApp audience has already approached the number of 1.700 billion users:

Judging by the trend, the audience of Instagram demonstrates deceleration, but its current monthly average is probably within the mark of 1.200 billion users:

Facebook Messenger, according to my estimates, is approaching the milestone of 1.600 billion:

And, of course, Facebook itself:

Having brought together all the elements, it turns out that the real size of Facebook’s audience is about 6.9 billion. Of course, to a certain extent, these are more or less the same users, but it's not important in the world of multitasking we live today.

So, now let’s look at the Advertising Revenue per User of Facebook:

And here is what Facebook’s 10-Q (page 31) says about this parameter:

Our advertising revenue is generated by displaying ad products on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and third-party affiliated websites or mobile applications.

Now, if we recalculate the average advertising revenue per user using the total expected size of Facebook's audience, we’ll get the next graph:

Given that the management has started to monetize Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp relatively recently, I think that Facebook’s revenue has strong growth potential. Because, if in the horizon of the next 10 years the average revenue per user of Facebook + Instagram + WhatsApp + Messenger combined reaches $7 (the current level based on the total Facebook and Instagram MAU), we’ll get annual revenue at the level of ~$190 billion. And this is assuming that the overall audience size will remain at the current level.

Bottom line

I believe that it is a mistake to say that the upper limit of Facebook revenue size has already been reached due to the fact that the growth rate of the active audience of the social network has begun to slow down. The company has just begun to monetize Messenger and WhatsApp and, apparently, there is still huge potential for growth in revenue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I don't have a trade position regarding Facebook. And I believe that to be an advantage in terms of analysis because I am able to consider indicators impartially without subliminal motivation to see positive or negative sides even if they don't exist.