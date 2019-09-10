Ulta Beauty: This Blue Chip Is Getting Attractive Near 52-Week Lows

I spend most of my time thinking (and writing) about dividend-growth companies. The dividend-growth strategy is built around the long-term compounding of one’s passive income stream. With this in mind, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to dedicate capital towards non-dividend-growth assets because ultimately, that’s cash that is not contributing to that compounding process. However, I do follow some of the more popular, non-dividend paying equities. If you read stock market news on a daily basis, it’s nearly impossible not to be familiar with the various market darlings of the day. And, while I acknowledge that it may not be in the best interest of my passive income stream, when one of these darlings sells off, I’m always intrigued.

Last week, when Ulta Beauty (ULTA) lost approximately $100/share, falling ~30% in response to its Q2 earnings report, my ears perked up. Historically, I’ve found that strong double-digit moves like that in response to short-term data are generally overdone. I’ve made a lot of money buying earnings-related dips like these. Granted, I’m usually focused on a dividend-growth name, so buying into weakness is easy because I know that I’ll be getting paid while I wait for the stock to rebound. Ulta doesn’t offer me that same benefit. Yet, dividend or not, I wanted to take some time to break down the value that Ulta presents now that it has essentially given up all of its 2019 gains.

What Went Wrong In The Second Quarter?

While it’s true that the company gave disappointing guidance for just about every important metric that analysts track (more on this later), to me it was the language that CEO Mary Dillon used in the conference call that caused the stock to really plunge.

One of the first things that Dillon said once the CC began was, “Looking forward however, we've adjusted our expectations for the second half of 2019 to reflect the headwinds and volatility we're currently seeing in the U.S. cosmetics market.”

She did follow this up with a positive note, saying, “But let me reiterate. Our differentiated model is winning in the marketplace and we continue to invest in building the long-term capabilities that will further extend our leadership position in the dynamic beauty industry.”

However, while it’s nice to know that the company is “winning” (and later in the CC she did discuss this in factual detail, saying that ULTA now has a 24.5% market share of the “prestige beauty market” which was a 210 bps improvement y/y; she also said that she expects to continue to take market share in the second half of the year), when the market hears a company’s CEO say things like this, it’s obviously going to lose confidence in ULTA’s ability to perform in the short term:

Ulta Beauty continues to drive meaningful market share growth in makeup across mass and prestige. But it's clear that cosmetics and the overall U.S. market is challenged. After several years of very strong performance, growth in the makeup category has been decelerating over the last two years, but recently turned negative.”

It seems like the plan headed into the conference call was to blame ULTA’s slowing growth on macro factors and industry issues, and not the company’s operation itself. Dillon talked about innovation slowing from major brands which hurt consumer sentiment. She mentioned that she believed these issues were short term in nature and the company’s strong operations would be able to weather the storm just fine, but being so frank about issues like this adds uncertainty to the stock and when shares are priced to perfection, the result is obviously going to be catastrophic.

Valuation

First things first; let’s take a look at ULTA’s valuation after its massive sell-off.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, at 19.7x earnings, Ulta is currently trading at its lowest valuation since 2009. It’s rare to see such popular stocks trading at multi-year lows in today’s market which still trades fairly close to all-time high levels. Prior to this sell-off, we’d seen the ~22x-23x level serve as fairly strong support for shares. That’s the valuation level that ULTA shares bounced off of during the Christmas Eve sell-off in late 2018 as well as during the steep dip that occurred in early 2018.

Looking at the last decade or so, we see that ULTA has spent the vast majority of the time trading above 30x earnings. This is because of the fantastic same-store sales growth that this company was producing on a quarterly basis. This store level success translated directly into bottom-line growth as well. ULTA shares IPOed at a rather unfortunate time (just prior to the Great Recession occurring), but as soon as the company shrugged off the malaise associated with the broader economic issues, we see that it generated strong double-digit growth for the next 10 years. We saw ULTA’s EPS increase from $0.68/share to nearly $11/share during that decade-long span of growth. Frankly, there are very few stocks in the market that can boast similar bottom-line results. With this in mind, there’s no wonder why the market was willing to place such a high premium on ULTA shares.

Yet, during fiscal year 2018, we saw ULTA’s EPS growth slow a bit (granted, I’m talking about going from 37% to 22%, so honestly, that’s a pretty great problem to have from a shareholder’s perspective). What’s a bigger problem is that the growth slump now appears to be confirmed in 2019 as well, with management providing updated full-year guidance pointing towards 9.3% y/y EPS growth at the midpoint of the new $11.86-12.06 guidance range. And, looking further ahead, we see that the consensus analyst estimate for 2021 and 2022 EPS growth is also in this ~10% range. In short, it appears that ULTA’s 20%+ growth days may be behind it.

Revenue growth is also slowing. During the last 5 years, ULTA has produced annual revenue growth of 21%, 23.7%, 21.2%, 14.1%, and current guidance of 9-12%. In recent years, it’s clear that the sales trend is slowing as well. Yet, I think it’s important to note that the current guidance of 9-12% is still way ahead of other peers in the space. Estee Lauder (EL), who appears to be ULTA’s strongest competitor, has only posted revenue growth of 6.5% during the trailing twelve months, for example.

With these negative growth trends intact, it makes sense to see multiple compression. A stock that offers ~10% annual growth should not trade with the same premium as a stock offering 25-30% annual growth. Now, investors must decide what sort of premium they’re willing to place on the updated 9.3% growth expectations. They must also decide whether or not they agree with analysts’ ~10% future growth guidance or if there is truly something to fear here when it comes to the ULTA growth story.

In recent years we’ve witnessed shares of ULTA and EL really outperform while other beauty names such as Coty (COTY) and Revlon (REV) have really struggled. Prior to the Q2 disappointment, it appears that investors and analysts alike believed that ULTA’s operations were vastly superior (which, the data appeared to confirm). Yet, now that growth is slowing there are many in the investing community wondering if the magic has worn off of ULTA. Could this former darling be headed in a similar direction as several of its dog-like peers?

To me, this situation isn’t as dire as the recent share price movement might have made it appear. It’s not as if ULTA is making the transition from growth stock to value stock. This is still a company posting double-digit top-line growth with expectations for bottom-line growth in that ~10% range as well. 10% growth is nothing to be ashamed about. Management is calling for continued store expansion (ULTA expects to open 80 new stores this fiscal year) and strong same-store sales numbers. Sure, ULTA’s new same-store sales guidance of 4-6% is less than prior guidance of 6-7%, but the vast majority of retail names are still going to be envious of that 4-6% expectation. Furthermore, ULTA’s online sales are expected to post 20-30% growth, solidifying the fact that this company is certainly not headed the way of the dodo.

At the end of the day, I think that placing an 18x forward estimate on a stock that is suspected to post ~10% EPS growth in the coming years is about right as far as fair value goes. Using ULTA’s ~$12/share FY 2020 estimate and putting an 18x multiple on that, we arrive at $216. This implies that ULTA shares are trading about 5% above fair value at today’s $228 levels.

Personally, I’d probably be looking for a ~10% discount to my fair value estimate before buying since ULTA doesn’t pay a dividend and therefore, would need to present a wider margin of safety before I considered adding shares. Yet, for those who aren’t as married to the DGI plan as I am, shares may be getting really interesting here as they close in on 52-week lows. My fair value estimate should always be taken with a grain of salt and being that we’re talking about a single-digit discrepancy here, I think that it would be fair for long-term investors to start tip-toeing into a position at these levels. If you’re someone who’s been waiting for an opportunity to get long ULTA for years, but held off because of the high premium on shares, it would be a shame to miss out on this opportunity down nearly 40% from the 52-week high.

Conclusion

I admit that there are many non-dividend paying stocks that represent wonderful companies. If I were to buy shares of Ulta, they wouldn’t be my first non-dividend paying holdings. I currently own shares of Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG), Amazon (AMZN), and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A), none of which contributes to my passive income stream.

In Alphabet and Amazon’s cases, I own shares because the growth trajectories and long-term runways of these companies were simply too significant to ignore. I have a long-term time horizon and although GOOGL and AMZN don’t pay me dividends, it seems fairly irresponsible not to have exposure to them in my portfolio. I say this because these two companies, more so than any others that come to mind, have the potential to totally revolutionize the world that we live in. They already have, in so many degrees, and moving forward, I don’t think that trend is going to change.

Berkshire doesn’t have the same growth cache as these two big-tech names, but I think that BRK.B shares are one of the best defensive investments in the market and I feel very comfortable owning a full position. It’s also worth mentioning that in recent years, Berkshire has begun building up stakes in more growth-oriented technology names such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Amazon. To me, this turns BRK.B shares into a much more well-rounded holding company. I sort of view BRK.B as an actively managed value-oriented fund that doesn’t charge me fees. And, as stated many times by Berkshire management, the company isn’t opposed to returning wealth to shareholders, it just favors the stock buyback route for doing so. Berkshire is willing to buy back its shares when they’re trading at an acceptable discount and even though this doesn’t put cash directly into my pocket, it is a more tax-efficient way for management to provide me with shareholder returns.

Ulta is a blue-chip name in its industry for sure, yet it simply doesn’t have the growth prospects of the big-tech names and it certainly isn’t as defensive as Berkshire. This is why I’m willing to wait to see if shares fall towards the $200 level before adding shares myself. In the meantime, I will continue to focus on the DGI names that are near the top of my watch list. In volatile markets like these, I’m ever more focused on the passive income that my portfolio generates because that’s the anchor that I hold on to for peace of mind. But, if ULTA shares do continue to fall below my fair value estimate, I’d have no problem adding the name to my portfolio because buying blue-chip names at a discount is a proven way to build wealth, dividends or no dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, BRK.B, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.