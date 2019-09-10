Morganlander: Hormel's 'Steady Eddie' Returns Are Exciting In This Environment

In this environment, Morganlander likes steady companies like Hormel Foods (HRL), which he sees rising to at least $46 a share over the next 18 months.

Odds of a recession are increasing and the global growth environment is concerning, Washington Crossing Advisors' Chad Morganlander told Real Vision's Trade Ideas.

He said that Washington Crossing Advisors' expectations for the S&P 500 over the next 7 to 10 years is roughly about a 5% to 6% long-term return, coupled with more volatility.

This outlook is why Morganlander is telling clients to "move up the quality spectrum," which means buying companies that have "lower volatility, much more predictability within their gross margins, companies that have a well-diversified product line and client base, and also absolutely pristine balance sheets."

"The expectation and the hope is that if you do have a gap in financial stress, these type of companies, even within a recession, you won't get it where they earn a billion dollars and then lose $3 billion," he said.

The Trade

Morganlander said that Hormel Foods is the perfect example of this type of safer investment. He said that the stock price of HRL might bounce around, but that Washington Crossing Advisors believes that over the long run, the company could do well.

As well as the "Steady Eddie" returns that HRL is already delivering, Morganlander pointed out that their move into plant-based proteins and other types of new products will gradually increase the operating margins of the company.

Source: Bloomberg

Morganlander sees HRL's stock price increasing to at least $46 in the next 18 months.

