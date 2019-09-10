Concho Resources Is Just Misunderstood

Concho Resources (CXO) is one of the top E&Ps in North America, but has seen a recent setback with a less-than-thrilling Q2 earnings report and a crude oil price environment that hasn't been enough to provide investors with incremental reasons to buy. With oil fundamentals shifting more positive in the last few weeks, and with Concho having a solid plan to grow free cash flow in the coming quarters, I'm confident this stock will deliver for shareholders and serves as a core buy in the E&P industry. The recent drop post earnings creates a great entry point for prospective investors.

Source: CNBC

Concho Q2 Earnings Misconstrued

The company reported Q2 earnings at the beginning of August, and one thing that should really resonate with investors is the 2020 and beyond free cash flow outlook. The company is exercising capital discipline today in order to generate significantly more cash flow, such that it can both grow and return more capital to shareholders. That kind of flexibility can't be understated, as many of us have been around long enough to remember the recent onslaught of capital expenditure cuts across the industry as a consequence of the 2014-2016 downturn in crude oil prices.

I get that investors are apprehensive with large changes at Concho. In 2018, many investors were upset with the company's purchase of RSP Permian for $9.5 billion. Investors felt the company drastically overpaid for Permian land, despite it having the best well economics in the U.S. That's a fair concern to have, but understand that this company is now in a mode of optimization, aiming to leverage its assets to become more profitable. No large capital outlays are expected in the short or medium term. The optimization takes time and attention to detail, but shareholders will ultimately benefit.

The first sign of this kind of discipline is Concho spending 15% less on a quarter-over-quarter basis, which tells me that it is focused on generating a high level of free cash flow. The efficiency, as well, helps the company in a lower crude price environment, should there be short-term deterioration. Current capital guidance of $2.8-3 billion is on track, and the company also stayed under its <$10/boe cash cost target in the quarter. It has only faltered once in the last five quarters, with the "weak link" being $10.09/boe in Q4 2018.

Production results were also quite high for the quarter, such that they exceeded the top end of guidance. With Concho running ahead of the plan for the full year, it produced 329 mboepd during the quarter, which was modestly up from 328 mboepd during Q1. However, the Q2 production figure shows a substantial increase from Q2 2018's 229 mboepd. While much of this is due to the addition of RSP Permian, the results are welcomed.

Source: Investor Presentation

Concho generated a GAAP loss of $97 million during the quarter, despite the higher production and capital discipline. Rather, adjusted net income on the quarter was $139 million, producing EPS of $0.69. While adjusted EBITDAX (EBITDA before exploration expenses) was up +21% YOY, the result is less significant, since the company has yet to see GAAP profitability, in my opinion. It's surprising that a company that is targeting a +23-27% increase in production can't turn a profit.

The guidance was really the weak point of the earnings report and why the stock took a large hit. The company stated that it'll be lowering 2H 2019 activity in order to stay within its capital expenditure target. That was relayed to the market as a lack of capital discipline, even when results tell the opposite thus far. If that's the worst thing to come out of the report and Concho still gets to look ahead to an inflection in free cash flow in 2020, then this is a solid stock to be holding for the medium term. This is especially true considering a higher level of free cash flow from the company opens the door for more capital return.

Source: Investor Presentation

Additionally, Concho stock has vastly underperformed the price of crude oil, with the latest drop from Q2 earnings only making that gap wider. This represents an opportunity for investors, especially since the stock has had relatively benign movements since that earnings report.

Source: StockCharts

With the sale of its New Mexico assets for $925 million to Spur Energy Partners, the company has been able to authorize a new share repurchase program. That plan is for a $1.5 billion buyback, which helps to offset the weakness of the dividend. The current dividend yield is just 0.72%, which is rather insignificant, and investors that are looking for yield in this sector will likely opt for major integrated stocks, which often have yields in excess of 5%. Additionally, the midstream sector has numerous large-caps with yields in excess of 5%. A $1.5 billion buyback is equivalent to over 10% of the current market cap at today's prices. That's nothing short of a strong commitment to shareholders from management.

Oil Fundamentals See Small Improvements in August

Following a difficult end to 2018, where prices started the fourth quarter above $70/barrel on the WTI only to fall to the low-$40s by the end, the market has since rebounded. Much of the gains came in the first half of the year, and a pullback has caused prices to settle in the mid-$50/barrel region. While this is a profitable environment for the vast majority of E&Ps, the lack of a clear direction from here creates both uncertainty for investors and for Concho. The fundamentals for crude are quite balanced, and I believe that’s the best word I can use to describe it.

The EIA and API data released two weeks ago showed a significant draw in crude inventories and came in well past the consensus expectation. When the EIA data was announced, it pushed crude a few points higher. It's been a while since the market has seen a 10 billion barrel or higher draw, let alone during the summer demand season, which is supportive of higher prices. To provide some consistency, inventories also fell this week, according to EIA data, by 4.8 million barrels versus a 2.5 million barrel draw consensus. This report marks the third draw in a row.

To provide incremental support, the rig count in the U.S. has fallen for a third straight week, with an interesting twist. The Permian Basin’s rig count has fallen the most out of all basins this week, with 15 rigs taken down. Additionally, oil rigs were down by 16 this week to 767. Last week, we saw the U.S. rig count decline by 12 to 904. That figure was already down by 19 from a week earlier, which shows that producers are clearly taking supply offline at a time when demand is seasonally higher. While that may take a while to come through to show an effect on total U.S. production, it’s a clear positive for the market.

The U.S. is also trying to compensate for crude oil prices being kept below $60/barrel by increasing production, even in the face of lower rig counts. The declining inventories fortunately speak to the strength of the summer demand season. There’s no real advantage for E&Ps to increase production now, considering prices aren’t projected to be materially higher in the short term, as the trade war has a firm grip on global demand. It really only complicates the issues, but this is a great example of companies trying to have volume offset price weakness, one of the oldest strategies in the book.

Source: EIA

Crude oil, despite positive normal indicators like rig counts and inventory draws, is experiencing severe negativity from the trade war. The CFO of BP, Brian Gilvary, said this week that global oil demand is going to grow by less than 1 mbopd this year, with the primary blame being the trade war, as well as certain recessionary indicators heating up. This, in turn, impacts refining spreads, causing lower demand from refineries. It’s interesting because at the beginning of the year, the CEO of BP, Bob Dudley, saw the oil market tightening up, and that demand was on track to grow and surpass 1.4 mbopd in 2019. The 2018 demand level was 1.3 mbopd.

We have to remember that at the beginning of the year, there were an entirely different set of macro conditions governing the market, but in that article, the primary reason as to why oil prices were slumping that week was because of lower demand from China. So, perhaps not much has changed except for the fact that the trade war has lingered on past most executives’ expectations.

With the protests in Hong Kong scaling back as a result of the government's cooperation, traders felt that there was less risk on the global table, which subsequently positively impacts crude prices. The commodity saw a decent trading week, closing above $56/barrel on Friday. With crude settling around its 50-DMA, this is a market waiting for a driver one way or the other, and the second half of 2019 may bring that volatility.

Source: StockCharts

The trade war, which has now held its grip over financial markets for nearly 21 months, has had many new developments this past summer, and with new tariff headlines hitting every week, it’s tough to find a silver lining for crude oil given the global nature of its demand. This past week, it was announced that the U.S. and China will be meeting in Washington for talks in October, which is at least a point on the calendar investors can look to and be somewhat hopeful. This has dragged on, however, for a very long time, and as we near year-end, investors may look to dump crude oil-linked equities if there are no tangible signs of progress.

Another important factor to consider is the current state of the OPEC supply cuts. Production for OPEC rose in August by 80 kbopd, with Iraq and Nigeria leading the way. Saudi Arabia continues to lower production, and just in this past July, OPEC hit a five-year low in production. The recent OPEC-wide increase should largely be seen as a temporary increase, as the largest constituents are still cutting. We should expect OPEC members, not necessarily Saudi Arabia, to increase production significantly if there is a trade war deal, as more demand will be on the table and prices will likely be much higher than where they are now. OPEC’s current cut, in tandem with Russia and others, is for a reduction of 1.2 mbopd this year, but excludes Iran, Libya and Venezuela from compliance. All of these have their own geopolitical issues, so lower supply out of these countries has been supportive, if anything, in the last few quarters.

Conclusion

Despite the negative Q2 results from Concho, the recently positive set of fundamentals for crude oil provides short-term support for the stock. While outperforming returns likely won't exist until the trade war sees an end, this is a stock that has been unfairly punished, past what was necessary. I think this is a great catch-up trade, especially with the company's large buyback now in place. Should crude fundamentals finish the year stronger, I expect Concho to deliver for shareholders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.