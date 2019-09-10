Lockheed Martin: Forecasting The September Dividend Increase

Lockheed Martin has increased the quarterly rate of its dividend on an annual basis for 16 consecutive years, and we forecast another rate hike to be announced later this month.

Defense and Aerospace giant Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) has become a favorite among dividend growth investors with 16 consecutive annual increases going back to 2003. Looking back at the dividend history, the company has a very consistent pattern of announcing the Q4 rate hike in late September, which we expect to continue this month. The stock has been a strong performer during this decade and a big winner in 2019, up nearly 50% year to date, driven by better-than-expected earnings. This article forecasts the new dividend rate investors can expect, and discusses trends in the company's payout along with the long-term dividend growth outlook.

(Source: FinViz.com)

Dividend History

What's curious about LMT's dividend is that the timing follows a near-clockwork type schedule. We think this level of consistency and transparency is a positive for investors that may depend on the distribution as part of a regular income stream. Going back over the past decade, the Q4 dividend has always been announced in late September with a record date set on the first business day of December, and ultimately, the payment occurring on the last Friday business day of the year. We note that since 2003, the Q4 payout has included a rate hike which has been in the double-digit percent range.

We expect the next dividend announcement to occur on Thursday, September 26th, with a record date of Monday, December 2nd and the payment date to occur on Friday, December 27th, 2019.

LMT dividend history

Source: Company IR / table by author

Lockheed Martin has a history of paying dividends going back to 1995 but did cut the rate in the year 2000, which at the time was connected to a weaker earnings outlook following the stock market collapse of that year. Annual rate hikes resumed in 2003, with annual increases averaging 17% in the period since. We note that the increases have decelerated to a 10% average since 2015, with companies often viewing that threshold of "double-digit" growth for the dividend as an important benchmark to maintain.

LMT annual dividend rate hike

Source: Company IR / graph by author

Payout Ratio Trends

While Lockheed does not have a stated dividend policy, in the 2018 annual report, there were comments reflecting the company's cash deployment strategy highlighting the importance of the continued dividend:

We have a balanced cash deployment strategy to enhance stockholder value and position ourselves to take advantage of new business opportunities when they arise. Consistent with that strategy, we have continued to invest in our business, including capital expenditures, independent research and development and have made selective business acquisitions and investments, while returning cash to stockholders through dividends and share repurchases, and managing our debt levels, maturities and interest rates, and pension obligations.

When analyzing historical payout ratios, it's important to recognize that companies vary in terms of how they set the dividend. In some cases, there is a clear connection between the payout and earnings or some other measure of cash flow. In Lockheed's case, GAAP earnings have grown steadily over the past decade but have been outpaced by the dividend growth over the past decade. This measure has also been more volatile considering non-recurring items, including the 2017 impact of the Tax Reform Act. The more traditional "payout ratio" based on earnings has increased from 30% in 2009 to 47% in 2018 and 42% over the trailing twelve months as of Q2 2019.

Based on the table below which tracks the payout ratio in terms of earnings, free cash flow and EBITDA, we think the EBITDA measure has been the most consistent in recent years in describing Lockheed's dividend. The annual payout has averaged 30% of EBITDA since 2011 and been fairly steady, while EPS and free cash flow have had a wider variance.

LMT dividend payout ratios

Source: Data by YCharts / table by author

Dividend Forecast

Considering the current quarterly dividend rate of $2.20 per share, we are forecasting a dividend increase of $0.25 per share to a new quarterly rate of $2.45. The 11.4% increase, if confirmed, would be the largest increase since 2014. Our forecast is fairly bullish compared to the 10% increases over the past three years, but we think the company has room here to reward shareholders considering the strong operational environment and outlook. EBITDA of $8.53 billion over the trailing twelve months through Q2 2019 is up 14% from $4.485 billion last year. This suggests that Lockheed has room to grow the dividend and maintain a stable or lower payout ratio.

The company raised its full-year earnings guidance in the Q2 results to a range of $20.85-21.15, up from a previous target of $20.05-20.35, with a favorable outlook on profitability, which bodes well for a higher payout. From the Q2 conference call, management's optimistic tone bodes well for a more aggressive dividend increase compared to a flat 10% hike, in our opinion:

We are increasing our sales outlook by $1.5 billion based on higher expectations for all our business areas for the rest of the year. This increase in sales was driven by strong backlog across all our businesses. Three of the four business areas had an increase in backlog again this quarter. This outlook takes us to an impressive 10% year-over-year sales growth expectation and as a reminder, our January guidance for the year was 5% sales growth. We are also increasing our segment operating profit outlook by $225 million due to the higher sales volume across all four business areas.

Market EPS expectations are also bullish. Compared to EPS of $17.59 for 2018, current consensus estimates see the company earning $21.23 this year, an increase of 22% and above the high end of company guidance. The market also estimates EPS growth of 19% in 2020 and 9% in 2021. Indeed, the favorable outlook helps explain the strong market performance in the stock price this year.

Data by YCharts

We forecast a new quarterly rate of $2.70 in 2020, a 10.2% y/y increase from our 2019 estimate. By 2021, all else equal, we think the company could reach a quarterly rate of $3.00 per share, an 11.1% y/y increase. The payout ratio in terms of earnings would remain between 40% and 45%, while tracking 30% of EBITDA assuming flat margins. It's worth noting that the company also maintains a share repurchasing authorization of $2.5 billion as of June 30, 2019. This is approximately the same amount as the annual dividend distribution. Lockheed has repurchased $500 million in common stock this year, highlighting the higher importance it places on the dividend compared to buybacks, which is in contrast to other companies that have done the opposite. This is a favorable trend for dividend investors, and also supports our view on strong dividend growth by the company.

In terms of the dividend yield, our rate hike forecast implies a forward yield of 2.6%. By this measure, LMT appears fairly valued relative to its dividend yield over the past 5 years, since the stock really took off back in 2014. Overall, we have a neutral view on the direction of the stock price from the current level beyond the broader moves in the market but like the dividend growth outlook in particular. LMT currently trades at a P/E ratio of 18.7x (18.0x on a forward earnings basis), which compares to a 5-year average 18.5x. Again, the stock's valuation appears reasonable, and we think a Hold rating on LMT is appropriate.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

Investors can expect a dividend rate hike by Lockheed Martin later this month. We forecast the company will announce its next dividend on Thursday, September 26th, increasing the quarterly rate by 11.4% to $2.45. The forward yield on the stock is 2.6%, based on the current share price. A strong earnings growth outlook should provide room for the company to continue increasing the distribution for shareholders in the coming years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.