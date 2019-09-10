Matador Resources: Record Quarter After Record Quarter

Great news, but it also means the company is still overspending on capital expenditures, which will outpace the net operating cash flow by several hundred millions.

Introduction

It has been almost a year since Matador Resources (MTDR) got some attention here on Seeking Alpha. Strange, considering Matador has been one of the oil companies that has been aggressively expanding its production, which has increased by 157% (on an oil-equivalent basis) in the past three years, while the weight of the oil production increased from around 50% to 60% (with the remainder of the oil-equivalent production consisting of natural gas).

After a very strong Q2 result, Matador remains on track to beat its own expectations, which resulted in the company revising its full-year guidance. An excellent moment to check up on Matador and its future potential.

The strong production growth continues…

During the second quarter of the year, Matador produced an average of 61,300 barrels of oil equivalent per day (of which approximately 60% was oil with 40% of the oil equivalent output in natural gas), which is a 2% increase compared to the previous quarter and a 15.8% increase compared to the oil equivalent output in the same quarter last year. It’s also interesting to see Matador is now targeting the oil-rich zones, as oil production increased by 7%, while natural gas production decreased by 4%.

This makes a lot of sense considering oil price gained strength in Q2 (compared to Q1), with an average sales price increase from $49.64 to $56.51, while the average sales price of natural gas decreased from $2.85/Mcf to just $1.64/Mcf. So, balancing oil-rich and gas-rich zones depending on how the prices of both commodities are evolving provides Matador with some optionality and flexibility.

The total revenue in the first six months of the year was approximately $416 million, but this includes a $35 million loss on derivatives (an issue from Q1, as Matador reported a combined realized and unrealized derivatives gain of almost $8 million in Q2), resulting in an operating income of $84 million. Again, the majority of the operating income (90%) was generated in the second quarter due to the higher commodity prices, higher throughput and a partial reversal of the $43 million derivatives loss in the first quarter. The bottom line shows a net income of $19.8 million attributable to the Matador shareholders, and this works out to be approximately $0.17 per share. The company still has a hedge book, but this mainly consists of costless collars on a small part of the gas production and large part of the oil production.

Not great for a company that’s currently trading at around $15, but keep in mind the negative impact from the derivatives loss should not be underestimated. On a normalized basis, I expect the EPS to have been closer to $0.40-0.45 in H1 (and this assumption is confirmed in the Q2 EPS of $0.32 which includes the derivatives gain).

Cash flow wise, Matador reported an operating cash flow of $194.5M which increases to almost exactly $235M after taking the changes in the working capital into consideration (where Matador reduced the accounts payable by almost $50M) while also including the payments to non-controlling interests and lease expenses in the calculation.

This wasn’t sufficient to cover the $415M in capital expenditures, but keep in mind the majority of the capex is related to production growth as the average production rate in Q2 2019 was in excess of 10% higher than the production rate in Q4 2018 so it’s pretty clear that a large part of the $350M in expenditures on the properties was focusing on expanding the production rate.

But is it wise to do so when the oil price is so volatile?

And that puts Matador’s business plan into focus. Does it make sense to blindly push forward with production expansion although the oil and gas price are ‘just okay’? On the one hand, it’s definitely understandable as Matador wants to be ready to immediately capture the benefits of higher oil and gas prices, and it also makes a lot of sense to drill as many wells as possible now the drill and development expenses per well are still reasonable (the capex guidance remained unchanged for FY 2019, but Matador now expects to be able to complete 6.8 net additional wells for the same amount of money).

The higher production rate obviously helps to generate more cash, but the revised guidance for 2019 shows Matador is planning to keep its exploration & development capex unchanged at $640-680M.

As you can also see on the previous image, the updated EBITDA guidance is now expecting $540-560 million in EBITDA, but not only is this roughly $170-230 million lower than the total capex (including midstream capex), we also shouldn’t forget EBITDA doesn’t equal free cash flow. After all, Matador’s annualized interest expenses will be around $75-80 million, so even if we would assume zero taxes payable, the company’s spending pattern will outpace its free cash flow result by $250-300 million.

And while I’m in favor of reinvesting cash flow in the property if the returns are higher than, for instance, buying back stock, paying a dividend or reducing the net debt, I’m not per se in favor of an exploration and development company to spend that much more money than it’s generating.

Investment thesis

I will keep an eye on Matador’s guidance for 2020, as I hope the total capex level will be closer to the total amount of free cash flow the company generates in the year. I don’t mind if a company is "overspending" a little bit, but with almost $1.5 billion in gross debt on the balance sheet (costing the company close to $80 million per year in interest expenses), I’m not convinced Matador should pursue production growth at any cost.

I currently have a small long position in Matador, but with an enterprise value of almost $3.5 billion, the company isn’t extraordinarily cheap. However, its low production costs and ability to quickly expand the production justify a premium valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MTDR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.