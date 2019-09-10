How To Outperform The Market By Watching The Semiconductor Sector

As of the time of this writing, the strategy is on risk-on mode.

The main idea is that when semiconductors are outperforming, this is sending a risk-on signal for stocks in general.

Introducing a quantitative strategy that manages risk exposure in the market by analyzing the relative strength in the semiconductor industry.

The semiconductor industry plays a key role in the global economy. Demand for semiconductors says a lot about demand for all kinds of technologies, consumer products, and industrial applications. Just like transports were a key barometer for the economy in the 19th century, watching the semiconductor sector is remarkably important nowadays.

This article is presenting the Semiconductor Relative Strength strategy, which is a quantitative system based on managing risk exposure in the market by watching the relative performance of semiconductors in comparison to the broad market.

The strategy cannot outperform the market in each and every year, and it will probably deliver disappointing returns in periods where price trends are weak and markets are moving sideways. However, the historical performance data shows that the Semiconductor Relative Strength strategy has produced solid returns and reduced downside risk.

Strategy Design

We begin by creating a ratio that measures the relative performance of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY). When this ratio is rising, it means that semiconductors are outperforming the rest of the market, which has bullish implications for stocks.

The chart shows how the ratio has evolved in recent months, with the 50-day moving average in red and the 200-day moving average in black. When the 50-day moving average is above the 200-day moving average, we can say that the ratio is in an uptrend, and vice-versa.

Source: ETFreplay

When the ratio is in risk-on mode, meaning in an uptrend, the quantitative strategy is invested in the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). This ETF tracks the Nasdaq 100 index, and it's more growth-oriented and has a larger exposure to technology than SPDR S&P 500. The main idea is that QQQ should theoretically perform better than SPY when semiconductors are sending a bullish signal. Alternatively, when the ratio is below the 100-day moving average, the strategy goes for safety by investing iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT).

Performance Assessment

Since August 2002, the first month in which all of the ETFs are available for trading, the quantitative strategy gained 1,167% versus a cumulative gain of 357% by the SPDR S&P 500 in the same period. In annual terms, the quantitative system gained 16% versus 9.3% for the SPDR S&P 500.

Source: ETFreplay

The maximum drawdown - meaning maximum capital loss from the peak - was 22.6% for the quantitative strategy versus a maximum drawdown of 55.2% for buy-and-hold investors in the SPDR S&P 500.

We can gain a deeper understanding of how the strategy works by looking at the annual return numbers for different periods.

Source: ETFreplay

In years like 2008, when global stock markets collapsed and the S&P 500 had a maximum drawdown of 47.6%, the Semiconductor Relative Strength strategy gained 11.1% by investing mostly in treasuries during that year.

In years like 2017, in which risky assets boomed, the strategy also outperformed the market by investing in the more growth-oriented QQQ, so the strategy gained 32.7% versus 21.7% for the SPDR S&P 500.

On the other hand, 2012 was the strategy's worst year, losing -17.5%, while the SPY gained 16%. The year 2012 was a choppy period for the semiconductors ETF, moving mostly sideways over that period.

When this happens, the price action in semiconductors provides many false signals for the strategy to follow, which ultimately produces disappointing returns.

Data by YCharts

A quantitative strategy such as this one follows price trends, so it will hardly spend a lot of time in an underperforming position. If prices are moving against the position, such a position will have to be closed due to the trend signals. However, when the main trends in prices are weak and short-lived, this is a problematic scenario for the strategy, since it tends to buy at high prices to sell at lower prices during a trend reversal.

The strategy is unlikely to remain invested in a losing position for a long time. But when markets are oscillating sideways and producing lots of false signals, the strategy can suffer lots of small loses in different months. This is the typical "death by a thousand cuts" scenario.

The strategy is based on price trends and momentum, so it can be expected to outperform during big bear and bull markets such as 2008 and 2017. On the other hand, it will probably generate disappointing numbers in sideways years for semiconductors, such as 2012.

Unfortunately, a sideways scenario is going to occur from time to time, and obtaining disappointing returns in those kinds of scenarios is an unavoidable cost when implementing quantitative strategies based on trend-following and relative strength.

Reading The Data

These kinds of strategies are not only useful for investors who trade ETFs based on quantitative indicators. The strategy can provide actionable information to evaluate the overall market environment based on quantified hard data as opposed to opinions and speculation.

Since March of this year, the quantitative strategy is sending a bullish signal for stocks, with the 50-day moving average being positioned above the 200-day moving average in the semiconductors relative ratio. Markets have been volatile in the past few months, but prices are moving mostly in the right direction over the middle term.

Source: ETFreplay

Looking at the evidence, semiconductors stocks are sending a risk-on signal for the stock market in general. This could change in the coming days, and no strategy can be expected to make the right call every time. However, investment decisions supported by hard data are superior to those based solely on opinions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.