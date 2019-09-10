Tyson Foods Is A Terrible Investment Anywhere Over $30. Prove Me Wrong

Too much debt and a string of acquisitions that have failed to add enduring value led to my decision.

I am constantly reviewing my portfolio. When a position goes against me significantly, I review my previous research, do further research, and look for anything I may have missed that would change my investment thesis. This could result in adding to my position if the data is still compelling, or it could result in me selling if I discover something unseemly that I missed beforehand or has developed since.

Similarly, when a position that I own does exceptionally well, I review my previous research and do further research to see what, if anything, has changed that would alter the thesis. If things are still great at the company on a fundamental level, I am happy holding to let the run continue and collect dividends. On the other hand, if I discover something negative that I missed the first time or if there is a new development that challenges my thesis, I will sell and lock in my gains to avoid future losses that the data points to.

I have come to the conclusion that Tyson Foods (TSN), a position I layered into since the starting of 2017, is no longer worth owning. I am up nearly 40%, or 15% annualized, before dividends. This is at the top end of my target rate of return of 12-15% before dividends. While it has performed well, my intent today is to explain why I am selling Tyson before their next earnings report in November.

Money Can't Buy Me Love...

It has become clear to me that Tyson's management thinks that the only way to grow their business is via acquisitions. Their behavior in recent years is evidence of that. Following is a history of their acquisitions, with pertinent notes. As a primer, Zacks Finance explains that "goodwill represents how much is paid in an acquisition beyond the apparent fair market value of a business". Read - paying more than it is worth:

June 2019 - Thai and European operations of BRF S.A. (BRF) for $341 million. $67 million worth of goodwill and $34 million of intangibles. The intangibles are based on customer relationships, to be amortized over 11 years. The goodwill for this transaction is not tax deductible. 19% of the purchase price is allotted to goodwill.

November 2018 - Keystone Foods for $2.3 billion. $1,182 million allotted to goodwill, nearly half the purchase price. $659 million of intangibles, consisting of customer relationships. 51% of the purchase price is from goodwill.

August 2018 - American Proteins for $864 million. $258 million of goodwill and $411 million of intangibles, consisting of supply network and customer relationships. Intangibles to be amortized over 12-14 years. All of the goodwill from this transaction is amortizable for tax purposes. 29% of the purchase price is from goodwill.

June 2018 - Tecumseh Poultry for $382 million. $227 million for intangibles, related to brands and trademarks, and $94 million for goodwill. Intangibles to be amortized over 20 years, and all the goodwill is amortizable. 25% of the purchase price is from goodwill.

November 2017 - Original Philly Holdings for $226 million. $90 million of intangibles and $111 million of goodwill. Goodwill is amortizable for tax purposes. 49% of the purchase price is from goodwill.

June 2017 - So this is one that is particularly interesting. Tyson bought AdvancePierre for $3.2 billion, plus the assumption of $1.1 billion in debt. This included $2,982 million of goodwill and $1,515 million of intangibles. This purchase price, at a per share value of $40.25, was 31.8% above the price of AdvancePierre shares on the trading day prior to the takeover announcement. It was 42.6% over the 60-day average volume weighted trading price. According to the 10K previous to the buyout announcement, AdvancePierre was just two years into recovering from a three year streak (2012-2014) of negative earnings. Sales had been flat for three years. Shareholders' equity was negative $300,000,000 at the end of 2016, right before Tyson bought them. I must ask, how does this make sense? Tyson paid $3,000,000,000 to acquire a company whose liabilities exceeded their assets and whose revenue had been flat for some time. Not only did they clearly over-pay, in my opinion, they shouldn't have been interested in the first place. Of the acquisition, Tyson said in the 2017 10K:

Goodwill represents the value we expect to achieve through the implementation of operational synergies and growth opportunities.

If we put this principle into practice using hypothetical growth rates, we start to get an idea of how long it will take to break even on the goodwill side of the purchase price. AdvancePierre had $183,993,000 of operating income at year end 2016, the last full year before they were acquired. If "synergies" allow the operating income to grow 10% every year, it will take ten years to break even on the goodwill. From year end 2017 to date, Tyson has grown overall operating profit by $134,000,000. Even if we attribute ALL that to AdvancePierre (which is absolutely impossible given the organic growth Tyson is claiming to have in addition to the five other acquisitions which have closed since AdvancePierre), Tyson would only be 4.5% of their way towards breaking even on the AdvancePierre goodwill. That is after almost two full years. In my opinion, this acquisition made no sense to begin with, and certainly isn't resulting in "synergies". A whopping 93% of the purchase price is from goodwill.

August 2014 - Hillshire Brands for $8 billion.

Included $163,000,000 of "breakage costs" related to a previously announced acquisition between Hillshire and another company. $4.7 billion of goodwill, or 58% of the purchase price.

If we go way back, there was quite the controversy over Tyson's $3.2 billion acquisition of Iowa Beef Processors in 2001, which they had won in a bidding war vs. Smithfield Foods. IBP was, at the time, the nation's largest producer/processor of beef and pork. An interesting anecdote from an article at the New York Times states:

In making the deal, Tyson will be diversifying, re-entering the pork business just years after it sold some poorly performing pork operations and vowed to ''focus on feathers.''

That deal included the assumption of $1.5 billion in debt, and involved a 50/50 cash and stock transaction. Tyson later tried to pull out of the deal claiming that IBP had some misleading statements in their financials, but IBP sued and won and a judge ordered the deal to go through. IBP said of the situation:

Tyson wished it has paid less especially in view of its own compromised 2001 performance and IBP's slow 2001 results.

It took 8 years, but the day of reckoning came. In 2009, Tyson recorded a whopping $560 million impairment charge in its beef segment, 31% of the $1.8 billion of recorded goodwill from that transaction.

Backing out the 2001 fiasco, of the over $15 billion that Tyson has spent on acquisitions since 2014 (almost half of their current market cap), a full 61% was from goodwill. 61% over what the market has determined to be fair value. Imagine if for every large purchase you made over the past five years, you paid 61% more than was fair value. Apart from stupid, you would also be broke. Again, here I will emphasize the fact that Tyson could have pursued much of this growth through investing in the business organically. But that would require planning, work, and most importantly, time. But when access to capital markets is easy and interest rates are low, why do that extra work?

The problem with this behavior is that it is expensive to buy out a company (obviously), particularly when they are publicly traded and/or bidding wars occur. This occurred with Tyson's 2014 acquisition of Hillshire Farms. Tyson went toe to toe with Pilgrim's Pride (PPC) and ultimately ended up paying $63 a share for Hillshire. Several sources agree that this was wildly over-valuing Hillshire's assets. My favorite analysis was from David Trainer whose article "The Bidding War For Hillshire Is Bad For Investors" made a convincing case that at even $50 a share the price was too high, to say nothing of $63. Tyson went on to buy many more companies since then, as explained above, paying premiums for what they could in many instances accomplish themselves by investing in their business organically.

Assets aren't impaired until you try and sell them

The danger in paying such a high price and the subsequent goodwill is that it increases the likelihood of eventual impairment charges. Tyson has been divesting some businesses within their portfolio of late in order to focus on protein-centric elements. While I appreciate that aim, when it results in lost money, you must question their initial acquisition. For example, Tyson recently sold their "Sara Lee" holding as well as "Van's Natural Foods". These brands came along with their 2014 purchase of Hillshire. The impairment charge attributed to goodwill between the two of these upon sale was $101 million. Essentially, they bought high and sold low, the exact opposite of what the ultimate aim of investing is. This begs the question, what other of their acquired brands are similarly impaired? Hillshire also came with brands like Jimmy Dean, Ball Park, Hillshire Farm, State Fair, Chef Pierre pies, as well as artisan brands Aidells, Gallo Salame, and Golden Island premium jerky. Is there impairment there? What of the dozens of labels they got with all their subsequent acquisitions? Interestingly, Tyson states in their 2018 10K

During fiscal 2018, 2017 and 2016, all of our material reporting units that underwent a quantitative test passed the goodwill impairment analysis. (emphasis added)

But what of the units where no quantitative test was applied? Ultimately, Tyson gets to determine unilaterally which of their units are tested. Preceding any quantitative analysis is the qualitative test which determines whether or not the quantitative is necessary. Tyson can apparently forego any qualitative test, or choose to not pursue a quantitative test if the qualitative determined that it isn't necessary. They said outright:

We elected to forgo the qualitative assessment on our indefinite life intangible assets for the fiscal 2018 impairment test.

In other words, they didn't even take the first step towards checking for impairment. In context of the Sara Lee's and Van's impairment above, were they tested for impairment at all? Even if the qualitative test determined that they should undergo the higher scrutiny of the quantitative, both brands apparently passed no problem. That is, until they actually had to find a buyer for those brands. Herein lies the higher level problem. When corporations are left to their own devices to value their assets, they are going to be biased. More often than not (until the crap hits the fan eventually) they are going to say that they found no evidence of impairment. How many publicly traded organizations are there that are honest and introspective enough to actually conduct rigorous impairment tests annually and then, if necessary, actually have the guts to say "yep, we have a bunch of assets that aren't worth as much as we paid for them". Doesn't happen, not until their feet are held to the fire. With the case of Tyson, that occurred when they had to ask someone else to value their assets (i.e. find a willing buyer). Oops, impairment.

Tyson has frankly become familiar with impaired assets:

In fiscal 2018, our results were impacted by... $68 million impairment ($0.34 per diluted share), net of realized gains, associated with the divestitures of non-protein businesses... Fiscal 2017 net income included... pretax impairment charges of $52 million ($0.09) related to our San Diego Prepared Foods operation and $45 million ($0.01 per diluted share) related to the expected sale of a non-protein business... Fiscal 2015 included a $169 million pretax impairment charge related to our China operation... $59 million pretax impairment charges related to our Prepared Foods network optimization, $12 million pretax charges related to Denison impairment and plant closure costs... Fiscal 2014 included a $42 million pretax impairment charge and other costs related to the sale of our Brazil operation....

The 2017 $52 million impairment charge referred to as the "San Diego Prepared Foods operation" was actually the forced sale of Circle Foods, LLC. Tyson purchased this company, which sells Mexican foods, just four years prior in June of 2013.

The terms of the deal were not disclosed, which I take to mean they knew they overpaid to begin with. Tyson had no choice but to shutter the business due to "ongoing losses". Strange, because they spoke so highly of the acquisition:

...the Circle Foods team have developed an outstanding portfolio of products and customers, with a fantastic plant and workforce, and will be an excellent fit within our branded consumer products group," said Donnie Smith, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. "We believe Tyson's robust sales structure, as well as our frozen and refrigerated foods distribution system, will enable this business to accelerate its growth." "We are delighted to see the transition of Circle Foods to Tyson Foods, who are committed to continue the growth of the business. Right from the beginning when we met the Tyson people and organization we knew we had an excellent partner we could work with on this transaction," said Stephen Bronfman, executive chairman of Claridge. "We are confident that Circle Foods will flourish under Tyson's ownership."

Given the flurry of deals since 2014, are we on the brink of hearing about more sales, more closures, and more impairment? Tyson doesn't have the best track record, and there is tremendous risk purchasing their stock given these facts.

Return on Acquisitions

Buying up food companies seldom comes with much that is propriety. Yes, there is value in brand names, and buying up companies for those brands can be wise. There are also the intangibles of supply networks and customer relationships. But ponying up tons of cash repeatedly for those intangibles create a conundrum where the returns on the investment have to justify the price. But Tyson's return on invested capital ratio hasn't materially improved in recent years. Or even held steady for that matter. Data for the following table is derived from the 2018 and 2016 10Ks:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 ROIC 18.5% 11.9% 13.4% 18.1% 16.3% 14.3%

Interestingly, these stated numbers do not align with how the investment community typically calculates ROIC. Every source I looked into uses net operating profit after tax (NOPAT) as the numerator in the ROIC calculation. But Tyson simply uses operating profit. From the 2018 10K:

Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing operating income by the sum of the average of beginning and ending total debt and shareholders’ equity less cash and cash equivalents.

The problem with this is that using only operating income ignores the capital structure of the company, particularly debt and all that comes with it, and its effect on earnings. Ignoring interest payments and subsequent effects on the tax rate is far divorced from reality. A great article on ROIC from money-zine explains:

Using NOPAT allows the analyst to calculate a profit figure that takes into consideration the company's capital structure. Since it's desirable to measure the return generated by all sources of capital (debt and equity), earnings need to consider not just income available to shareholders, but also the interest payments made to holders of debt. Another way to think about NOPAT is net income plus interest expense after taxes.

I looked at multiple sources and could not find a single one that uses only operating profit as the numerator in the ROIC calculation. Doing so vastly overstates the ratio, thereby misrepresenting the spread between the company's weighted average cost of capital ("WACC") and the returns earned. While there are no official rules governing the calculation of ROIC as it is not a GAAP measure, there are nonetheless standards, norms, and conventions within the investment community that allow for comparability between firms and within the same firm from period to period. With Tyson just doing their own thing, they deceive themselves and others (who don't read the footnotes) into believing that their ROIC is much higher than reality. In order to rectify the situation, I ran proper numbers on Tyson to determine actual ROIC, to include adjustments that resolve for the negative 2018 effective tax rate due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. I backed out those tax benefits and assumed a 23% tax rate for 2018 to make the figures comparable:

2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 19' TTM Q2 19; TTM Q3 19' TTM ROIC 12.4% 8.4% 8.6% 12.2% 11.01% 10.97% 10.29% 9.91% 9.54%

Quite a discouraging slide is occurring as TSN continues to pile on debt.

Further clarity is available when observing the Return on Debt. This metric is seldom used as it is seen as inferior to more traditional metrics like ROE, ROA, and ROIC. Since Tyson has been issuing tons of debt to fund their acquisitions, the return on that debt in isolation will be valuable to observe. I calculate the ROD using cash from operations in the numerator and average total debt in the denominator:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 RoD 22.4% 34.7% 41.9% 31.5% 29.5% 24.6% 24.5% 22.9%

In my opinion, a chief culprit (apart from the loads of debt) from these worsening metrics is the fact that Tyson has made so many acquisitions in such a short space of time. Integrating a company's fixed assets, supply chains, employees, and company culture takes time. TSN hardly lets the dust settle on one acquisition before they make another. This had led to worsening efficiency ratios, all of them:

TSN is taking longer to collect on their receivables and longer to move through their inventory. Again, they are mismanaging their assets because there are too many to manage. They buy up more assets before they can figure out what to do with the ones they already have.

Synergy

The word synergy gets thrown around a lot in the corporate buyout world. It is a buzz word that has become more than obnoxious, it is a toxic nuisance. Google tells me that synergy means:

... the interaction or cooperation of two or more organizations, substances, or other agents to produce a combined effect greater than the sum of their separate effects.

If something is greater than the sum of their separate effects, then the value created must be multiplicative in nature. It would stand to reason then that IF synergies DO happen, return on invested capital would HAVE TO improve. But as can be seen above, the return ratios at Tyson have not experienced any synergistic effect over time.

Expected "synergies" often go unrealized whether management wants to admit it or not. While many of Tyson's acquisitions have been focused on the higher and more stable margin value added and foodservice space, their revenues still swing significantly. All the attempts at buying growth aren't materializing:

For revenue to have grown only 7.72% after five years and seven acquisitions is, well, not good.

I recently sold Hormel for this same reason, that buying growth won't deliver market beating returns. The difference between HRL and TSN is that HRL typically uses cash on hand and short term debt to fund their acquisitions. TSN on the other hand has had their debt load balloon to fund their spending spree. They have one debt that reaches clear out to 2048, $1.5 billion worth at 5.1% interest. From now until then, they will pay $76,500,000 annually just in interest!!

Keeping your head above water...

With all the debt due over coming years, alongside other contractual purchase obligations and the constant weight of interest payments, I wanted to see what Tyson can reasonably afford in the coming years and what will be leftover for shareholders. There are a lot of moving parts here. First, we need a picture of all outstanding debt:

*Data from 10Q

The average interest rate on all that debt is 3.8%. Notice the $1 billion worth of notes falling due this month (August 2019).

From the most recent conference call, we know that management expects to incur $1.3 billion worth of CAPEX this fiscal year and $450 million in interest expense. They also expect the same for 2020. To date this fiscal year, they have spent $971 million on CAPEX and $339 million on interest.

The following chart from the 10K lists known contractual obligations the company is under:

*Data from 2018 10K

With this information in hand, the following chart compiles all the expenditures Tyson will have to make in the final quarter, and then in coming years:

$ In Millions CAPEX Interest Dividend Op. Lease Debt Purchase Obligations Total Q4 2019 329 111 134 32 1000 355 1961 2020 1300 450 134 128 1030 541.5 3583.5 2021 1100 412.5 134 128 500 541.5 2816 2022 1100 379 134 128 1000 86 2827 2023 1100 355 134 128 400 86 2203 2024 1100 324 134 128 1250 111 3047

*Data compiled by author. (Note: Debt figures do not include any interest or payments on commercial paper, of which there will most assuredly be plenty. Nor does it include any potential borrowings on their revolving line of credit. Nor does it include any further debt they will issue to pay off debt. Nor does it include and purchase obligations they have yet to commit themselves to, of which they will have to as it is integral to their business. In summary, it is reasonable to conclude that all values will in reality be higher. Possibly much higher.)

For figures and time periods that management and/or filings have not given guidance concerning, I made certain assumptions. For dividend, I expect that they will maintain their current payout. They will alienate their shareholders if they cut it, in spite of it probably being the wise thing to do until they can get their debt to more manageable levels. Not to mention the fact that they are majority controlled by the Tyson family and I don't see them trimming their own paycheck. For CAPEX, their investments have accelerated in recent years. I assume that number will taper off slightly, as it has been far exceeding depreciation in each year and growing as a percentage of total PP&E. I elected for a flat value of $1.1 billion each year through 2024. I also assume they will maintain their current operating lease obligation.

Now to compare that table with what Tyson will hypothetically be able to achieve.

In the 4th quarter of 2018, Tyson had $1.04 billion of operating cash flow. With current cash on hand of $406 million, even if they beat during the comparable quarter of this year with $1.5 billion in cash from operations, they would not be able to meet their obligations. They would be $55 million short. And with how the year over year results have been shaping up thus far in 2018, I don't think they will come close to matching that $1.04 mark:

Operating Cash Flow Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2018 1126 13 785 1039 2019 868 71 596

We can reasonably conclude that Tyson will not be able to meet their 4th quarter obligations without tapping (again) into capital markets. In order to satisfy their obligations and not use their cash on hand, they would need to generate $1,428 million in Q4 cash from operations. If they use every dime of their cash on hand, they will need to earn $1,022 million. I just don't think that is plausible, especially with margin trajectory this year as compared with last year going into Q4:

Return on Sales % Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Full year 2018 Q3 2019 YTD 2019 % income Beef 8 8.9 6.7 6.5 6.1 32 Prepared 11.7 11.2 11.3 11.3 12 33 Pork 5.6 6.7 7.7 3.2 6.5 10 Chicken 6.6 5.8 7.9 7.1 5.7 25

As can be seen, margins YTD are lagging 2018 totals substantially in every segment but prepared foods. Fortunately for Tyson, Prepared Foods has become their largest segment, a trend that will continue as they focus their investments there due to the higher and more stable margins inherent in value added products. Nonetheless, it is safe to presume that margins won't be as good this coming quarter as they were in the comparable period a year earlier. This is why I believe that Tyson will not be able to come even close to matching last year's Q4 cash from operations, and therefore won't have near enough cash to fund their obligations without substantial borrowing.

Worse yet, just this week we heard about Tyson making investments for undisclosed amounts in two companies, an alternative meat innovator and a poultry producer in Brazil. The Brazil investment makes perfect sense given what may happen with African Swine Flu and its potential effects on overall meat demand:

“This investment will enable us to access poultry supplies in Brazil to meet the growing needs of Brazilian customers and of priority demand markets in Asia, Europe and the Middle East,” said Donnie King, group president, international & chief administration officer for Tyson Foods. “It’s part of our strategy to develop a more flexible supply chain and mitigate the volatility of our previous model, which relied primarily on U.S. exports.”

However, given what we have already discussed, where is this money coming from to make these investments? It seems almost like desperation moves to salvage what is a company drowning in debt. A more prudent move would be to send those moneys to pay down debt, especially since $1 billion was just due in August.

Which brings up a very important point. We discussed what TSN would have to achieve in Q4 in order to satisfy their debt. But that debt was due at the beginning of Q4. The creditor has already come a-calling. They haven't even had a quarter's worth of cash flow to help like the previous discussion assumes. What likely happened?

They are allowed to issue $1 billion of commercial paper. $695 million was outstanding as of the end of the last quarter, leaving $305 million for use. However, the $695 million outstanding was all due within 15 days. They will use a mix of cash from operations and cash on hand to free up more borrowing room, and use as much commercial paper as they can towards the $1 billion due. Their interest rate was a weighted average of 2.64% on the commercial paper issued.

Then they will access their revolving credit facility to pay off the remainder of the debt due. This revolver gives TSN $1.75 billion of liquidity, reduced by however much they have outstanding on the commercial paper program.

Tyson stated in their last conference call that they expect to maintain liquidity above $1 billion. With things as tenuous as they are, I imagine Tyson will have a hard time keeping that target. If they can massage things around and use their cash on hand and from operations to max out the commercial paper program (pay off the old and issue more), they will only have $0.75 billion on the revolver, below their liquidity target.

Ultimately I feel, they will have to take on more debt to pay off existing debt. I am not comfortable with this. Using debt to pay off debt when other options are available can be understandable in certain situations. However, when a corporation has backed themselves into a corner and has NO CHOICE but to take on debt to pay off debt, that is frightening. And expensive. And dangerous.

Looking at 2020 and beyond

In regards to periods then-after, things naturally get a little more foggy as there is far less precision available for forecasting numbers.

Tyson's record year for generating cash from operations was 2018 when they made $2,963 million (they are not on track to come close to that number this year). If we compare that figure with the totals column in the table above, we see that 2020 and 2024 obligations exceed that amount. Next year is particularly concerning, as that is the year with the most visibility, and current obligations exceed the previous cash from operations record set in 2018 by $620,500,000. Tyson would have to grow cash from operations by 21% over the record set in 2018 in order to meet their obligations. The likely "solution"? More debt.

As previously mentioned, the above data makes a compelling case that Tyson will not be able to raise their dividend substantially if at all for the next five years. This would be okay were it not for their commitment made in the 2018 10K:

We also continue to anticipate our annual dividends to increase approximately $0.10 per share per year.

This issue of dividends needs to be discussed further in context of the different shares of stock Tyson issues, who owns them, and what those owners are entitled to.

Insider Ownership, Majority Control, and Executive Compensation

Tyson's share structure consists of two classes, A and B. The class A shares each have one voting right each, whereas class B shares have ten voting rights each. The class A shares retain superior dividend rights, with the class B dividend not allowed to exceed 90% of the declared dividend on the A shares, and a dividend cannot be paid through B shares if there is not a payout on the A shares. Class B shares are not traded on any exchange, but can be traded one for one to class A shares. From the 10K:

As of September 29, 2018 , the TLP, of which John Tyson and director Barbara Tyson are general partners, owned 70 million shares, or 99.985% of our outstanding Class B stock and, along with the members of the Tyson family, owned 6.2 million shares of Class A stock, giving it control of approximately 70.96% of the total voting power of our outstanding voting stock.

In other words, if you own shares of Tyson but your last name isn't Tyson, you have zero voice.

As it relates to compensation and in line with most publicly traded entities, pay packages for executives and directors are a combination of base salary, cash based incentives, and performance based equity. In Tyson's case, the salary is fixed but the cash incentive and equity awards are attached to adjusted operating income.

“Operating Income” is the Company’s operating income (which takes into account accruals for performance incentive payments) before interest and taxes, and “Adjusted Operating Income” for purposes of performance incentive payments takes into account any unusual or unique items, such as one-time gains or losses.

Growth in this "adjusted operating income" is, in my opinion, a poor way to measure managerial and board effectiveness. Operating income is easy to grow, especially when you have scale and brand power, and the access to debt markets that both provide. Growth in operating income can easily be bought, and Tyson has been footing the bill to try and boost that metric. Further, the fact that they use adjusted operating income means that they can easily fudge the number to reach targets. They can pick and choose what events count as "unique" in order to send the number up.

Management opts for growth via acquisition instead of organic investments because acquisitions immediately boost the line item associated with their performance pay, the operating income. Expanding capacity organically or developing products takes a while to initiate and scale, and TSN doesn't have time for that. They want their performance pay now.

Performance pay linked to more sure metrics is far more friendly to shareholders. One we have discussed already is return on invested capital. Boosting that metric would mean that Tyson has to be far more selective about their acquisitions and would require much more managerial involvement and rigor. They can't just spend money, they have to spend it on things and in amounts that are so to generate high returns.

Another HUGE problem with the compensation scheme at Tyson is that BOTH performance based awards are tied to the exact same metric. The cash incentive is tied wholly to adjusted operating income, and the equity performance award is tied 50% to operating income and 50% to how TSN stock performs against a peer group. The cash incentive is calculated as a percentage of salary:

For fiscal year 2018, the Compensation Committee set the threshold level of Adjusted Operating Income for 50% of target performance incentive payments at $2.840 billion, the target Adjusted Operating Income level for 100% of target performance incentive payments at $3.550 billion, and a maximum level of Adjusted Operating Income for 200% of target performance incentive payments at $4.260 billion.

Considered in context of the fact that TSN has had UN-adjusted operating income of more than $2.8 billion since 2016 and $3.05 billion in 2018, setting the initial 50% award at only $2.84 of adjusted operating income is pathetic. In order to "earn" this "performance" pay, they mere have to not screw things up royally. The more shareholder friendly thing to do would be to set the 50% bonus at the $3.5 billion level, and meter from there.

Executive compensation at Tyson is excessive, and is costing their employees plenty of money. There is an interesting prevision in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act that requires publicly traded companies to disclose how much their CEO makes as a multiple of how much their employees make at the median. The ratio at Tyson for 2018 was 256:1. The Tyson CEO made 256 times more money than their employees!!! That is wildly extravagant. The median income among Tyson employees was $37,069. Given this number, it is shocking that Tyson has the gall to say in their Proxy filing that,

We strive to offer competitive compensation for each position considering local labor markets. As a result, our compensation program varies amongst each local market and by position in order to allow us to provide a competitive total rewards package.

Embarrassing. But wait, there's more:

As of September 29, 2018, we had 120,280 employees globally, with 115,822 employees based in the U.S. and 4,458 employees located outside of the U.S. The pay ratio disclosure rules provide an exemption for companies to exclude non-U.S. employees from the median employee calculation if non-U.S. employees in a particular jurisdiction account for five percent (5%) or less of the company's total number of employees. We applied this de minimis exemption when identifying the Median Compensated Employee by excluding all employees located outside of the U.S. 1 In addition, the pay ratio disclosure rules permit companies to omit employees that commenced employment with the company during the relevant fiscal year as a result of an acquisition or other corporate transaction. For purposes of the Pay Ratio, the Company is omitting 1,493 employees that commenced employment with the Company during fiscal year 2018 as a result of the Company’s business acquisitions.

Given that 3,000 of those excluded employees are from China and 700 are in Brazil and are all willing to work for rather low wages, I would wager that the median measurement would be even lower were it not for this silly exemption.

When you compare all this with other companies, you get a sense of how bad things are. Southwest Airlines, which has a great reputation for treating their employees well, has a CEO pay ratio of 98.4:1. Their median employee makes more than $78,000 a year, more than double the pay of the Tyson median. I understand that TSN and LUV operate in very different sectors, but the point remains. The higher ups at Tyson are wildly over-compensated, and it hurts both shareholders and employees.

Just for sitting on the board of directors at Tyson, you get $100,000 a year plus $150,000 worth of stock awards plus a bonus for sitting as a chairperson, the lowest of which is a bonus of $15,000 and the highest is a bonus of $25,000. All the while, many of these members of the board are already in high positions at other companies and making plenty of money there. This absolutely boggles my mind. These people could comfortably live off the money they make JUST FROM BEING ON THE BOARD. Most employees at Tyson don't make even a sixth of what each board member pulls in each year. This ought to be criminal. Some shareholders have moved to make Tyson more accountable of the poor conditions some of their workers face (beyond poor pay). The "Shareholder Proposal Regarding Human Rights Report" from the proxy states:

Poultry processing workers face serious labor rights violations, including injuries from unsafe line speeds and other hazards, exposure to toxins, wage and hour violations, sexual harassment, and workplace discrimination. Factory farming contributes to economic struggles for contract growers and family farmers, exploitation of migrant farmworkers, and occupational health and safety risks. Shareholders request the Board of Directors prepare a report, at reasonable cost and omitting proprietary information, on Tyson’s human rights due diligence process to assess, identify, prevent and mitigate actual and potential human rights impacts.

Between the bad pay and in some instances bad conditions, I am inclined to believe that Tyson doesn't take care of their employees. Predictably, the board is encouraging shareholders to vote no on this proposition to keep Tyson more accountable. If they don't take good care of their employees, the business will not last.

Board of Directors

*John Tyson, Chairman of the Board, Grandson to Tyson's founder

If you visit the board of directors page at the Tyson Investor relations page and start reading bios, one thing should immediately stand out. That is the utter LACK of food industry specific background. Six of the twelve directors have absolutely zero experience with packaged consumer goods at all. Among these are an ex-professional athlete, a former lawyer/governor/senator of Arkansas, an individual involved in cutting edge technology and bio sciences, a healthcare executive, and a car dealer. Their lead independent director used to be the CEO of a oil and gas company jointly owned by Shell and Exxon. I am not saying that these people's business savvy is not helpful in a board setting. What I am saying is that there are most assured people out there who would be far better qualified to advise on matters related to packaged goods, food in particular, and therefore better be able to protect shareholder interests. The lack of depth and experience on this board may be part of the reason that there are such severe issues going on at Tyson currently. After all, the board signs off on all the things management tries to do. Without food industry specific knowledge, how are they to know what ideas are good and what ideas are bad?

Quality Control

I get it that product recalls are and will always be a thing in the food industry. But the frequency at which they have been happening at Tyson lately must call into question their quality control and oversight processes. At an investor conference on the 3rd of this month, CEO Noel White made remarks concerning the 12,040,000 pounds of chicken they have had to recall this year due to extraneous pieces of metal and rubber found inside. Ultimately, they are choosing to slow down production of chicken until they can get things resolved. Are they not buying quality equipment to begin with? Are they lagging on CAPEX and not investing to keep up with depreciating assets? Are the line speeds too hot causing human error? This issue in isolation may not be the cause for long term concern. But stacked high with the multitude of other issues brought up in this article, it strengthens the sell thesis.

Wildcards

There are a few other matters that I would consider wildcards in this whole situation.

1) The first is the new FASB pronouncement that companies can't leave their operating leases off the balance sheet. Tyson has millions in operating leases, $128 million to be exact. According to the 10K:

We expect our financial statement disclosures will be expanded to present additional details of our leasing arrangements. Although we expect the impacts to be material, at this time we are unable to reasonably estimate the expected increase in assets and liabilities on our consolidated balance sheets or the impacts to our consolidated financial statements upon adoption.

2) The second is African Swine Flu. I have already discussed this matter in great detail in another article. In short, it MIGHT be a huge windfall for Tyson as the lost supply in China will boost demand for Tyson products, perhaps at higher margins. But the situation is very nuanced, and profits aren't a given. Tyson might not benefit at all. I encourage you to go read my article about the swine flu for a lot more context.

3) The final item is the trade situation with China. Market sentiment will shoot up for the market in general if a favorable trade agreement is reached. It could benefit Tyson in particular if it removes barriers for them to get their product into the nation tariff free so it can be affordable. Volume goes up considerably in that instance. This is a huge wildcard though, especially with out current presidency.

4) Tyson recently had a wastewater spill in Alabama that resulted in a filed lawsuit and Tyson expects to pay a civil penalty, amount undisclosed.

These wildcards could have varying levels of impact on Tyson. Some would be more game changing than others. It is a wait and see game, and betting on any particular outcome is strictly gambling.

Conclusion

As I was in the middle of writing this article, I received a notification that Tyson Foods was down 5% after hours. Tyson cut their full year 2019 guidance a lot. The high end of their new forecast is $0.05 lower than the low end of their previous forecast. If they achieve the midpoint of that guidance and revert back to their 5-year average P/E, they will be selling at $78 by year end.

This sharp drop after hours has made me feel like a bit of a dummy honestly. I have known I am going to sell Tyson since August 25th. My recent research has made that decision easy. However, I tried to play the timing game. With potential benefits from African Swine Flue and potential benefits from a trade truce with China, I saw short term upside in the stock. There has been a lot of momentum behind Tyson lately, so I was going to let that ride and sell before their next earnings report. Doing so cost me a lot of profits, since I could have sold at $91 instead of $87.75 like I did after the guidance cut. At close of trading on Thursday it is down to $85.26. Sure, it might soar right back up to the $93 level, but it could just as likely go down further. Feel free to lecture me about selling on bad news and following the herd. But overall, the lesson here is that you act on data, not on emotions or maybes. If the data says sell, sell as soon as you find out. The market might be irrational for a long time yet and push Tyson into the $100s, especially if a trade deal is struck with China or African Swine Flu ends up being a windfall. But long term, I can't hold on to Tyson. Like they say, if the stock market were to shut down for five years, would you be comfortable with owning a given company? The answer for me is a resounding no on TSN. I still achieved an overall return better than 15%, so I am pleased. I can walk away with few regrets, but many lessons.

The more I learn about Tyson, the more I dislike the company. That, above all the details, is the most compelling reason to sell. The further I dig, the more dirt I find. This is in contrast to other businesses where the more you learn about them the more you like them. This being the case, I am not interested in Tyson. Not at any price. With bloated goodwill and intangibles and a massive debt load, they have a NEGATIVE tangible book value of $-10 per share. If you let them hang on to their intangibles, book value comes in at $8.71. If you let them hang on to 60% of their goodwill and all intangibles, you get $20 a share. A share price of between $20 and $30 is the level at which I would take another look at Tyson. A huge drop from current trading around $85, but I would demand that margin of safety given how bad things are at TSN.

Assuming zero impairment happens, book value is $38.50. Currently trading at a book value of 2.2 and in context of all the vivid flaws in the company, anyone choosing to buy at these levels need to know that they are risking a lot of capital on a company that can hopefully benefit from African Swine Flu and a trade truce with China. I choose to not bet on matters that are unknowable and entirely out of my control.

I anticipate Tyson coming into some really troubled waters in the next few years, unless African Swine Flu saves their proverbial and actual bacon. But depending on some bizarre extraneous events to avoid tremendous debt issues and fix fundamental company flaws at the executive and board level is worse than gambling. I expect that push will indeed come to shove, and Tyson will end up impairing their goodwill, not achieving growth targets, having their credit rating downgraded, and having to borrow at more expensive levels to satisfy their debt. That could be a few years down the road, but it's a road I don't want to be on with them.

