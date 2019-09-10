AbbVie: The 6.5% Yield Window Won't Stay Open Much Longer

The stock has been yielding above 6% for an extended period but that window could be closing any time once investors turn more positive on AbbVie's business and its strategy.

AbbVie's stock price only knew one direction for almost two years as a failed multi-billion dollar acquisition, an announced $63B acquisition and the end-of-life for HUMIRA have been fueling pessimism.

With the markets expecting lower rather than higher interest rates and with yields on popular dividend stocks above historic averages amid high volatility in a market which can pop or drop on any tweet, you want to own quality stocks whose business is essentially not impacted by the trade war unless it eventually turns into a recession.

One of these stocks is high-yielding AbbVie (ABBV). Many love it, many hate it, but no matter what your opinion is, the fact that it is paying a sky-high 6.5% dividend yield is "real." Also "real" is the fact that this dividend is currently safely covered and this stream of regular and massive income can help investors weather volatility-induced markets. AbbVie has been testing our capacity to suffer, with the stock shedding almost half of its valuation since reaching its all-time high in early 2018 as its patent-protected HUMIRA blockbuster drug will soon lose this protection and is expected to see sales plunging. To combat this substantial threat and risk, AbbVie is taking on another large risk by acquiring Allergan (NYSE:AGN) for $63B.

As a result, AbbVie's dividend yield has soared to almost 7% and now seemingly leveled off at around 6.5%, a number few would have imagined back in 2018 when stock was trading at $125. It is these times of maximum uncertainty and buyer capitulation which tend to generate this biggest long-term returns, particularly if you are starting with a very high initial yield and a juicy dividend which is expected to grow. However, such a 6.5% yield window won't stay open forever.

What Is Going On At AbbVie?

For AbbVie, current earnings, despite comfortably beating expectations and including upside guidance, don't seem to matter anymore as all eyes are set on that notorious year 2023, when the world's most profitable drug ever, HUMIRA, will lose patent expiration in the company's dominant domestic market. To combat that threat, management is pursuing a mega acquisition with Allergan in an effort to acquire durable and growing assets allowing the company to operate in any 2023 and beyond scenario.

With biosimilar competition heating up across Europe and other international markets, the erosion curve of Humira is steep, quick and vicious. In Q1, international sales "only" dropped by 23% Y/Y, but this time they literally collapsed by over 1/3rd. Naturally, AbbVie was asked about the slope of the expected U.S. HUMIRA erosion curve and whether the observations it is collecting outside the U.S. are impacting the company's outlook:

And I'd say specifically, we've updated the speed at which the curve drops in 2023 because the experience in the international markets is that it's not and has not been a stair step over a number of years. It has come down to basically where a year or three would've been and it's pretty much flattened out [...]So we've updated the U.S. erosion curve to look more like that international curve in the shape of that curve. Source: AbbVie 2019 Q2 Earnings Call

Undeniably, the slope of the curve is now steeper in the beginning, but the good thing is that this rapid decline is then starting to flatten out on a much lower level but with a fairly stable baseline. Stability and predictability are generally important for businesses in order to make sound projections and plan accordingly, so that is definitely a positive thing to note.

What's even better though is - and this is something the market is currently not taking for granted from management - that the pending Allergan transaction will "guard against the full range of those options."

The key to understand here is that AbbVie is no longer dependent on how HUMIRA sales will develop post 2023, assuming they won't drop to zero obviously. HUMIRA will stabilize at a certain level, and while nobody knows how low or how high that will be and at what price point obviously, it does not matter anymore today given AbbVie's currently low valuation of only 8 times earnings and the $30 billion platform it aspires to be following the deal with Allergan and ex-HUMIRA.

More positive news surfaced when AbbVie reported FDA approval for Rinvoq (formerly known as upadacitinib) on August 16, another drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis and seen as the improved successor to HUMIRA. It is more convenient to take (oral medication vs. injection) and showed better results compared to HUMIRA in a SELECT phase 3 clinical study of AbbVie. It is initially priced at $59K/year and comes with a serious black box warning and could see serious competition from filgotinib from Galapagos (GLPG) and Gilead (GILD).

Although it is highly unlikely for Rinvoq to ever come anywhere near what HUMIRA has been generating in annual sales EvaluatePharma projects $2.5B in annual sales by 2024.

All in all, I am primarily an income investor and on that dimension my investment in AbbVie, even if it is down 10% in total, has not disappointed. And as long as that income stream is intact, this investment yields exactly the results I was expecting. In fact, given that the stock is hardly moving in any direction for a sustained period of time, it turned out even better as it boosts the compounding power.

An Income Strategy Session

Now that the stock is trading at a 6.5% yield, long-term oriented investors should really welcome that opportunity to add to their position. In essence, if you are a long-term investor, this is exactly the kind of market reaction you would like to see. It allows you to lower your cost basis while the business is making the necessary transformation steps towards the future. The day-to-day noise with heavily followed stocks like AbbVie is tough to ignore, and it may be one of the most difficult challenges to have the conviction to hold and add to your position in these times.

To help cope with these unrealized losses, investors should take a step back and concentrate on the bigger picture. Long-term investors know how powerful dividend reinvesting really is, but in the heat of the moment, it is only natural to temporarily blend this out. If we project the 10-year returns with reinvested dividends of an initial $5,000 investment in AbbVie at $66, we end up with the following metrics:

Initial investment: $5,000 @6.5% yield assuming 5% dividend growth, 25% tax rate, quarterly reinvestment, 0% stock price appreciation, no purchases of partial shares

Investment value after 10 years: $9,145 or an around 83% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below, thereof $4,161 in net dividends.

After 5 years the net YoC has already risen to above 7% and after 10 years it has easily reached double-digit territory. This is a very conservative scenario as it does not factor in any stock price appreciation and modest dividend growth. In that scenario, CAGR would only be 6.8% and is basically a worst-case scenario given that it is unlikely that AbbVie's stock price will remain flat over the next 10 years. And even if it does, it is a great way to accumulate reliable and substantial income for long-term-oriented dividend investors.

Assuming the stock appreciates by 4% every year (evenly distributed across the year for modeling purposes) over the next 10 years with all other parameters being unchanged, we would end up with the following metrics:

Investment value after 10 years: $11,979 or an almost 140% gain with the respective yearly net dividends depicted below. Naturally, as the stock prices rise, the YoC declines and as such quarterly reinvestment of dividends yields lower net YoC compared to the base scenario. However, capital appreciation vastly overcompensates this effect. CAGR in that scenario is profoundly higher and reaches 10% over the 10-year period.

So, while overall YoC metrics are slightly lower, as the dividend proceeds are invested at higher prices, overall investment value is much higher. In total, after 10 years with reinvested dividends, the compound annual growth rate hits a very attractive 10%. And on top of that, the initial position we have started out with is producing estimated net dividends of around $600. That income can either be reinvested back into the stock to purchase even more shares or be channeled towards other stocks.

If you want to easily run these calculations on your own, I'd be happy if you try out this Excel-based long-term dividend projection calculator.

Investor Takeaway

I remain bullish on AbbVie and feel that the stock has been punished enough in a way that the current stock price reflects a lot of risk but hardly any opportunity.

The company is a free cash flow machine and its dividend is safely covered. It leaves investors with a 6.5%-yielding Dividend Champion that is growing EPS in the double-digits and is also expected to continue its streak of high-single/low-double-digit dividend hikes. The last dividend raise announced in January 2019 came in at 11.5%. And still, despite such stellar dividend growth amid revenue headwinds, the company's cash dividend payout ratio still remains below 50% and thus leaves room for future growth.

AbbVie's beaten-down stock can be used to permanently invest capital in order to get closer towards financial dependence, as the dividends received will gradually cover a larger portion of an investor's living expenses.

AbbVie remains a great company at a great price, but don't expect any quick wins here. The current 6.5% yield window of opportunity could close any time and if it does, you may have to wait a very long time to get that opportunity again. The next ex-dividend date has not been declared yet but it should be around mid-October.

To keep track of upcoming ex-dividend and payment dates, I use the Dividend Calendar & Dashboard Tool (make sure to follow instructions). The screenshot below shows the latest gross dividend payments for August 2019 for my portfolio with AbbVie's dividend paid in mid-August. I am planning to substantially increase my position over time and then be able to at least fund one new share with dividends per quarter.

What do you think about AbbVie and its prospects? Are you investing more on recent price weakness, holding your position or selling out and moving on to other investments?

