EnQuest: Soared Revenue, Dipped Leverage

In April 2019, I covered EnQuest (OTC:ENQUY, OTCPK:ENQUF), the London-listed upstream company, for the first time. In the article, I highlighted that its abnormally low valuation (e.g., a 98% 2018 FCF yield and 2.7x P/E) was only justified by immense leverage (and even a risk to break debt covenants) that provoked investor skepticism; I also pointed out that reduction of borrowings and shrinking of net debt/EBITDA is essential to restoring confidence of bulls and shoring up the expansion of multiples.

On September 5, the firm presented its 1H19 results. I suppose now it is worth revisiting the thesis and looking at the published data to figure out if executives are moving this deeply undervalued firm in the right direction to prop up investor confidence or not.

Stock performance YTD

The YTD performance of the stock has not been particularly inspiring, as investors still shun EnQuest's equity. The stock failed to outperform the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250, the UK market benchmarks, and its closest peer Cairn Energy (OTCPK:CRNCY).

EnQuest's YTD share performance on the LSE compared to indexes and Cairn Energy. Source: Yahoo Finance

Among the main culprits was Brent price volatility as traders have been fearful of the global slowdown caused by the consequences of the US-China trade confrontation. A sequence of rate cuts by central banks and growing amount of bonds with sub-zero yields also gave bears additional arguments that global economy is teetering on the brink of recession. Measures undertaken by OPEC+ to stave off oil glut temporarily soothed the market, but, still, generally failed to catalyze Brent upward movement.

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the YTD return of EnQuest was nearly equal to the return of the US E&P industry benchmark (XOP).

At the same time, as the FTSE 100 and 250 rose ~12.43% and ~7.55%, I can't say that Brexit woes have taken a toll on EnQuest's market value.

The top line

EnQuest capitalizes on its vast asset base in the North Sea (e.g., Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, Kraken, etc.), while the Malaysian segment also contributes to the top line, but to a far lesser extent. 1H19 working interest production soared 27% backed by Magnus field and impressive production efficiency at the Kraken heavy oil field offshore the UK. Importantly, earlier this year, Kraken was a culprit of deteriorated investor sentiment as the market started to question EnQuest's valuation after Cairn Energy (EnQuest's partner in the area) decided to downgrade the field's reserves and book an impairment, while EnQuest was confident that reduction of 2P was unjustified and redundant. So, improved efficiency at Kraken that led to an average gross production of 32,776 boepd is clearly an inspiring matter. It indicates that EnQuest's "technical approaches" (mentioned in the release with clarification of the firm's opinion on Cairn's decision) are likely correct.

As production soared, revenue (both IFRS and Business performance, see p. 14 of the report) edged higher even despite oil market volatility; IFRS 1H19 revenue rose 48%, while adjusted revenue was up 56%, thanks to the acquisition of an additional interest in Magnus from BP (BP). A critical remark is that, apart from sales growth, reasonable investors should always examine margins, as higher sales combined with weaker EBITDA or net CFFO margins indicate that a firm, perhaps, turned less disciplined regarding cost management (especially SG&A), and that could ultimately take a toll on shareholder value and market value of equity. Fortunately, EnQuest not only reported higher revenue but also reduced unit operating cost to $20.1 per barrel of oil equivalent compared to $22.6/boe a year ago. As a result, its LTM IFRS operating margin equals 30.6%, while it was 27.2% in 2018. So, both improvements in revenue and margins are apparent merits.

Unfortunately, LTM IFRS EPS is weaker than 2018 EPS ($0.0871 vs. $0.104), as FY18 profit was distorted by a substantial tax benefit; however, on the back of lower unit opex, adjusted half-year basic EPS doubled and reached $0.075, while it was only $0.006 a year ago.

Leverage and FCF

Investors have a gamut of reasons to fret when a company, especially one that operates in a cyclical industry, is burdened by sizeable debt. It is nearly impossible and extremely tough to bear out the pressure of the commodities market volatility and emerge unscathed if the balance sheet is overwhelmed by expensive debt. Mounting uncertainty regarding Brent price and failure to generate enough cash to cover opex, sustaining capex, and interest can push a firm on the brink of insolvency.

Thankfully, EnQuest embarked on a path of leverage reduction. Executives delivered on their promises, and the firm successfully reduced the share of borrowed funds in its capital structure. During the 1H19, as comes from the condensed CFS, EnQuest repaid $200.67 million of loan facilities.

Debt pile is still worthy of concern (D/E of 1.72 is not ideal), but its amount has been substantially reduced compared to 2018 year-end even despite volatile and mostly unfavorable Brent price. The secret ingredient of EnQuest's deleveraging success is, surely, cash flow from the Magnus oil field offshore Great Britain.

In the 1H19 release, the company gladly reported that its net debt/EBITDA ratio plunged to 1.8x from the 2018 level of 2.5x. Here it is worth providing a breakdown of both net debt and EBITDA:

Net debt amounted to $1,637.9 million and encompassed the following items:

$964.1 million in bonds (excluding accrued interest),

$640.1 million in the multi-currency revolving credit facility,

$165 million in Oz Management facility,

$31.7 million in Tanjong Baram Project Finance Facility,

$17.1 million in SVT Working Capital Facility, and

Cash & cash equivalents of $180.13 million.

At the same time, EBITDA (or better to say adjusted EBITDA) is comprised of LTM adjusted profit from operations before tax and finance income/(costs) with D&D, inventory write-down, and net foreign exchange losses added back.

However, I believe it is worth calculating a figure on an IFRS basis for the sake of consistency.

On the balance sheet (see p. 15), EnQuest had $232.15 million in current borrowings, $81.27 million in lease liabilities, and $2 million in other financial liabilities. Its long-term borrowings equal $618.83 million, bonds have a book value of $957.29 million, while long-term lease liability equals $680.4 million. Cash & cash equivalents amounted to $180.13 million. Its LTM EBITDA (based on IFRS EBIT and depreciation & depletion, see page 29 in half-year report and page 133 in the annual report for details on D&D) equals $831.7 million.

Hence, at the moment, net debt/EBITDA ratio with leases taken into account equals 3x, while before leases it stands at 1.95x. I regard that level as safe.

Primarily due to jumped taxes paid, in the first half of the year, operating cash flow margin weakened. However, after capex and repayment of Magnus contingent consideration and also after interest, the firm remained levered FCF positive; 1H19 FCFE equaled $199.4 million, while FCFE margin was 24.4%. LTM FCF (before Magnus contingent consideration) added up to $500.5 million, and, hence, EnQuest offers a 128% FCF yield.

A brief valuation

Since my previous coverage, valuation of EnQuest has, unfortunately, barely changed. The market fretted about Brexit, the apparent economic slowdown in Germany and the EU in general, and fuels demand; it has not found enough arguments to give EnQuest appreciation it indeed deserved. It is evident that the stock with ~128% FCF yield is deeply undervalued, and its merits are lost in the shuffle.

However, I reckon it is worth looking at additional metrics like ROTC and EV/EBITDA. Return on Total Capital (or its unlevered FCF-based alternative) is a far better choice, as ROE is distorted by a massive debt load, so it is irrelevant and misleading. So, EnQuest's EV/EBITDA (unadjusted for leases) equals 2.42x, while EBIT/Total Capital ($477.8 million divided by $2,857.2 million) is 16.7%. Its is quite high for the upstream, and I conclude that EnQuest is imperfectly priced.

The issue now is that analysts anticipate revenue to decline perennially in 2019-2024. That partly justifies the bargain-level valuation, but I still hope EnQuest will figure out options, probably including M&A, to prop up top-line growth in the medium term.

Conclusion

Magnus and Kraken continue to bring EnQuest the bulk of funds necessary to finance operations and deleverage. However, capital appreciation is pending, as the market has not realized the deep value of EnQuest yet.

The problem is that as analysts are bearish on revenue growth, the stock might continue to underperform. Apart from that, dividend introduction in the medium term as an additional catalyst is highly unlikely. EnQuest has phenomenal FCF yield, but its possible revenue decline in the 2020s combined with oil market volatility and global growth concerns make me give the stock a neutral rating.

