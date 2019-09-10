Grain Prices To Continue Range-Bound With Non-Threatening Weather And Trade Uncertainties Weighing

Temperatures warm/heats up across the central and eastern U.S. to enhance growing degree days; wetter across the northern U.S. as weather remains non-threatening.

Grain prices will continue to remain range-bound to lower with weather and trade in focus.

Grain markets finished mixed on Monday; wheat September futures contract higher 2.54%

On Monday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 0.67% to $3.5362, with the U.S. November soybean futures up 0.07% to $8.5762 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing higher 2.54% to $4.7475. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 0.07% ($0.01) to $14.31, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.41% ($0.06) to $14.84 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 1.97% ($0.10) to $5.08. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past month.

(Source: Investing.com)

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen up 11 cents to $4.746, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures up 5.2 cents to $3.984. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.024 to $4.772, while the December contract was down $0.024 to $4.966. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

(Source: MGEX)

Corn bullish; wheat and soybeans fall in line with expectations in latest USDA inspection report

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending September 5 at 590k metric tonnes. This came in more than last week's mark of 358k metric tonnes and more than traders' expectations of 381k-584k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 34%. Mexico (225k) and Japan (116k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 402k metric tonnes, less than last week's 558k metric tonnes but within traders' expectations of 381k-626k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 132k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 113k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 23%. Thailand (58k), Japan (38k), Chile (37k), and Honduras (32k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 906k metric tonnes, less than last week's 1,290k tonnes but within traders' range of 680k-1,197k tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 40%. China (409k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending September 5, 2019.

(Source: USDA)

Corn and soybeans making progress; average yield expected in latest crop progress report

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of September 8, corn dough is at 89%. That's behind both last year's 99% and the 5-year average pace of 97%. Corn dented is at 55%. That's well behind both last year's 84% and the 5-year average pace of 77%. Corn that's mature is at 11%. That's behind both last year's 33% and the 5-year average pace of 24%. Of the corn planted, 55% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 58% a week ago and 68% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 71%, compared with last year's pace of 92% and the 5-year average of 87%.

Of the soybeans emerged, 92% of soybeans is setting pods. That's behind the 5-year average of 99% and last year's pace of 100%. Of the soybeans planted, 55% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 68% last year and 55% last week.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 89% harvested (up 5% from the prior week)

Peanuts - 64% in good-to-excellent condition

Rice - 30% harvested (up 9% from the prior week; 69% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 27% matured (up 3% the prior week; 68% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 43% boils opening (up 7% from the prior week; 43% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Central and eastern U.S. turns warmer/hotter, western U.S. turns cooler, while northern U.S. turns wetter amid a weather pattern change

A major shift in the weather pattern is under way across the nation that favors warmer/hotter temperatures across the central and eastern U.S., and cooler temperatures across the western states. Over the next 10 days or so, a series of upper-level low pressure systems will drop out of Alaska into the western U.S. This will help to amplify/enhance the jet stream and create downstream upper ridging over the central and eastern U.S. On a global scale, we have a wavenumber 6 pattern in place, which means that movement in the upper levels of the atmosphere is rather slow-moving, meaning that there's the potential for this pattern that we are entering into to linger for a while. So far, this regime looks to remain in place through the extended or into late September (at least). The warmer pattern is good for the corn and soybean crop across the central U.S. in terms of growing degree days. Figure 6 below is a hemispheric view from the 12z ECMWF depicting the wavenumber 6 pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (September 10-15) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (September 16-21) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

Figure 9 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 14-15 day (September 23-24) temperature pattern.

(Source: WeatherBELL)

In terms of precipitation, upper-level troughing over the western U.S. will bring unsettled weather there. Additionally, an active storm track will set up from the western U.S. through the northern Rockies and Plains and into the Upper Midwest/southern Canada, courtesy of the upper-level trough over the western U.S. There will be times over the next week or two when weak perturbations eject out of the western U.S. troughs that will likely develop into periodic mesoscale convective systems (MCS's) over the northern U.S. That said, a wetter-than-normal pattern will focus over the northern U.S. (especially north-central and northwestern U.S.) over the next week or two. Normal to drier-than-normal conditions can be expected elsewhere. This means that the northern grain belt will get the bulk of some welcome precipitation over the next couple of weeks. Figure 10 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Monday evening to next Monday evening) across the Lower 48.

(Source: NOAA)

Figure 11 is a map from the 18z GEFS depicting a wetter-than-normal pattern developing across the northern U.S. (especially north-central), with a drier-than-normal pattern continuing over the eastern and southern U.S. over the next week (September 10-17).

(Source: Tropical Tidbits)

The weather outlook over the next couple of weeks favor the corn and soybean crops. As a result, weather will continue to play a bearish role in the market. Uncertainties surrounding trade will also continue to play a bearish role. Monday's inspection report was positive, with corn being the most bullish. Given these known variables, prices should remain range-bound to lower in the near term.

