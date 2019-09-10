Vectura Group plc (VEGPF) Q2 2019 - Earnings Call Transcript

Vectura Group plc (OTCPK:VEGPF) Q2 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call September 10, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Paul Fry - Interim-CEO and CFO

Geraldine Venthoye - EVP, Pharmaceutical Development

Elizabeth Knowles - Head of IR and Corporate Finance

Conference Call Participants

James Gordon - JPMorgan

Julie Simmonds - Panmure Gordon

Nick Nieland - Citi

Stefan Hamill - Numis

Max Herrmann - Stifel

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to the Vectura's Interim Results for the Six Months Ended, 30 June, 2019. Your speaker for today is Paul Fry, Interim-CEO and CFO. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. You will hear music until the conference begins.

Paul Fry

Good morning, everybody, and thank you for coming along to the presentation today and joining the webcast for the Vectura first half results. My name is Paul Fry, and I'm the Chief Financial Officer of Vectura. But since the beginning of July, I've also taken on the role of Interim-CEO, and whilst the search goes on for the new CEO. And I can touch on some of that in Q&A later.

I'll take the usual disclaimers as read and understood. So I'll move on then to what we're going to talk about today. So today I aim to give you some color on the financial performance for the Group in the first half. But today is also an important opportunity for me to talk further about the strategic focus and the R&D priorities for the Company, which we trailed somewhat in our announcement in July. And then of course, at the end, we'll close on a Q&A.

But before I start, I just want to make a few important introductions. So, today, joining me at the front of the room to help us for the Q&A session, we have Geraldine Venthoye, who in her role as EVP for Pharmaceutical Development, really is responsible for much of the core of what we do at Vectura. And Elizabeth Knowles, who many of you know, our excellent Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance.

I'd also like to introduce on the front row here, maybe you want to wave your hand, Paul; an opportunity to introduce [Paul Kenny], who joined us last week as a Head of the Finance Function now in Vectura, just to support me with the finance side of the business during his interim period; so welcome, Paul.

Right, so just before I dive into the financials I just want to pull out a few highlights for you that I think are important to underline about the first half. The first is we had a strong financial performance in the first half with double-digit increases in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA, and overall our partner programs continue to progress very well and 315 Generic Advair has been absolutely no exception to that. Our progressing is plan and on track we believe for resubmission in late 2019.

In the first half, we also received a favorable jury verdict in the U.S. litigation case involving GSK which also we were pleased about. And then post period which you'll see in our full year numbers, we've also taken a decision to impair the VR64 nebulized predestined asset in the balance sheet.

And I want to do deal with this one right out front, as this was obviously a difficult decision for us given that partner discussions are still ongoing, but on balance just given the status and the timing of those discussions, and also just taking the right discipline view and approach to our R&D priorities, our base case now is that we will not realize the value of the asset in the balance sheet and then we've taken a full impairment and we think that's the right thing to do and you will see that in the second half numbers.

We also announced in July an important shift in the focus of our business model and our R&D priorities and here I think we've made a number of positive steps that we regard in terms of building what we regard as an industry-leading inhaled CD of our business and I’m going to talk about this in much more in detail in the second half of the presentation.

And then lastly, we also announced what is the largest capital return in the company's history £60 million. This is the first dividend in the company's history, and I think it reflects the shift both in the business model and also the confidence we have in financial outlook for Vectura going forward.

So now just moving to the financials. And here you can see some of the key financial metrics for the first half, revenues up strongly growing 15% with Flutiform being the major contributor growing 43%. Our R&D expenditure has continued on the downward trajectory we set out over the last couple of years falling 10% versus the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA is up 11% in the first half and our adjusted EBITDA margin has remained more in less in line with half one 2018.

We generated positive operating cash flow although cash conversion was impacted by some working capital effects which I'll explain a bit more about later. And overall we continue to hold a large cash balance 106 million and again I’ll talk later about our capital allocation plans in more detail.

So moving then to product supply revenues, Flutiform as I said grew very strongly so just to the product supply levels grew 46% versus last year and is a key dynamics which underpins performance. The first importantly is that the first half 2018 is a low comparator and many of you will remember that stock management activities by one of our distribution partners adversely impacted revenues in the second half of 2017 and into the first half of 2018 that's one reason why that growth rate looks quite so high.

However, when we look at the in-market sales performance from our partners as measured by IQVIA data, we can see some very encouraging growth with reported sales volumes up over 15% versus the same period last year. There has been growth across all regions with a strong performance in Europe despite a declining market value and continued outperformance for the market in Japan.

I think it’s also important to note that there are some stock effects in the first half performance with our partners ensuring more local markets throughout the conservative end of their normal stocking ranges. Some of this will unwind in 2020 but we expect that to be gradual and not negating the gains that we've made in 2019.

Briefly on margin, on this slide you can see the movement in Flutiform gross margin. In March, we guided that this would normalize at around 35% for the year as the prior one-off kind of repeat and indeed this is what we have seen in the first half with margins coming in at 34.5%, and we expect this level to continue for the rest of the year.

Moving to royalties, likewise in March we guided that 2018 will be the last year we received the share of EXPAREL revenues and we also reported that 2018 had benefited from a significant one-off milestone at AirFluSal. And if we exclude those effects, royalties were broadly flat in 2018 declining by 1%.

On the inhaled side, Flutiform royalties returned to growth moving in line with Japan revenues only. We only received an average royalties from Japan. Ultibro remains the market leader in COPD in Europe but clearly as we've seen in the Novartis results year-on-year growth is slowing and our royalty is reflected that growing 2% and has benefited from a positive currency effect.

And on non-inhaled side, RAYOS has continued this very strong performance in 2019 partially offsetting the steady declines in some of the older production in that portfolio.

Last but not least on the revenue side, we have development revenues which were up 27% versus the first half of 2018 and that’s mainly due to the early filing in Europe of Novartis QVM149 triple therapy where we had a milestone on filing. The cash amount for this has been received in July.

Other revenues are being recognized in line with work completed. And as I’ll come back to you later this is a key area for growth for the Group going forward as we shift our focus to a more specialty CDMO business model.

Moving to R&D spend, here as I said earlier the overall level of spend has reduced by 10% versus the prior period. I think it’s also important to point out that the mix is also shifted between partnered R&D which is the name suggest is funded by our partners and what we in March called pre-partnered R&D which is funded by Vectura.

In the first half of 2018, nearly two-thirds of our R&D spend was on pre-partnered R&D much of it in VR475 and VR647. Well as in the first half of 2019 this was down to roughly half. And this downward trajectory in R&D spend will continue and as we said in July, R&D investment priorities going forward will be firmly ongoing the portfolio of programs funded by partners meeting the proportion of R&D spend funded by Vectura alone will progressively reduce other than from some core platform technology investments.

So here on this slide we are making the bridge between our first half 2018 adjusted EBITDA result to the first half 2019 which shows more clearly how the loss of EXPAREL revenues and some 2018 one-offs have been compensated by what is the strong performance in product supply and development revenues. And then continued discipline management of our R&D spend and overall that's enabled us to grow adjusted EBITDA by 11% and 25 million.

So I might just switch too quickly here, but anyway this is the cash slide here. On this slide we made the bridge from our closing cash in December to the cash balance at 30th June. The cash generation for Vectura is typically lower in the first half versus the second but as I mentioned earlier despite a strong performance in adjusted EBITDA, there are some working capital headwinds that have made a particular impact in this half and this is partly due to the timing of cash receipts with around 70 million due to be collected post 30 June, QVM was one of those.

And obviously cash up front in previous years are reflected steadily in revenue later years and also cash disbursements related to the settling of VR475 close down costs as well as cost associated with the GSK litigation in the U.S. have been the driving cash generation in the first half. We expect to see a number of these working capital effects unwind in the second half leading to a more positive cash conversion ratio in half two.

So then just lastly in the financial section, we are reconfirming again today the guidance we gave in March for an overall sustained performance in 2019 driven by continued good revenue growth offset by some margin mix effects. And as we make clear in July this guidance is now irrespect to the VR outcomes or VR647 partnering which is being compensated really by the growth, the strong growth in Flutiform and disciplined cost control.

So now I'd like to move to discussing our strategic focus and R&D priorities or put another way I want to set out here, who we are as a company? How we think we can grow the company going forward? And how we aim to deliver positive returns to shareholders?

And from its simplest form, this is what we do as a company and where the focus will be going forward. And it is to help pharmaceutical companies turn their molecules into inhaled medicines that can be brought to patients. These molecules could be new molecular entities not yet approved or marketed, or could be generic molecules already delivered and helpful, or perhaps not yet formulated in as inhaled therapies.

And how do we do that by essentially leveraging our twin core capabilities, or device platform, dry powders, nebulizers will meet those inhalers and formulation which is preparing the drug in a way that can be inhaled and deliver the expected therapeutic benefit.

And we are one of the leaders in the provision of these Inhaled Solutions. And it's due to our expertise in pharmaceutical development, our proprietary technologies, and the breadth of our device portfolio which we believe no other company can match. And this enables us to give any perspective partner the confidence that working with a company like Vectura will maximize the probability that their molecule will realize its full commercial and therapeutic potential.

And another reason why we are one of the leaders in this space is of course we believe our track record I mean, Vectura has been built over many years since its beginning as a spin-out from Bath University by acquiring inhaled specialist companies in both the device and formulation fields. And this has enabled us to bring the benefits of our technologies and no hands of some of the best pharmaceutical companies in the world. And we are very proud to be associated with several important inhaled medicines that are marketed today.

And in a way, what we talk about as a strategic focus and R&D priorities is in many ways the company's going back to its roots and doubling down on what has been a fundamental strength of the company over many years.

And in terms of the catalog of services and solutions which we specifically offer, I think we can best think about these by looking at the process of bringing a drug to market from drug discovery, through preclinical and clinical development phases, and ultimately to commercial scale manufacturing, launch, and practice best to start with what we don't do.

We're not a drug discovery company, but rather into the picture when the molecule has already been synthesized, and the biological rationale has already been established. Likewise, likewise, we will not fund or manage clinical trials with CROs and pharmaceutical companies have their core expertise. And we do not employ sales forces to commercialize products.

But what we do provide is a range of services and solutions which spanned the preclinical clinical and scale up phases of an inhaled drug development, including commercial scale manufacturing. During the preclinical and clinical phases, for example, we can help the partner find the right device spanning all the main inhaled drug delivery dosage forms, and the right formulation through to the supply of product for small and large scale clinical trials.

And we do this by applying our expertise and our know-how but also using proprietary technologies that we've invested in over time. And in 2018, we undrawn 10% of our revenues from these development activities. And once clinical trials are well advanced, we can support partners in transferring processes and technologies to commercial scale facilities or by using our network of suppliers, we can undertake manufacture of all of part of the product for the partner, as we do today from Mundipharma, Kyorin, Bayer and Sandoz. And in 2018, we undrawn 53% of our revenues from these product supply activities.

And once the commercial launch and sales effort to grow a product is not our core competency, we can still financially participate in a successful product through earning royalties, reflecting our intellectual property and how that has contributed to bringing the product to market. And in 2018, we earned around 37% of our revenues from the source.

And this is basically the business model of a specialty contract development and manufacture organizational CDMO. And our flavor of this organization is one where our specialty is inhalation. And one what we believe there's significant opportunity for growth, initially in the development service revenues.

And why do we believe that we can grow those revenues. Well, the global CDMO market is a very large market. It's over $70 billion a year and growing. But clearly, we're only playing in one part of that market, which is the inhaled segment. However based on our analysis and our experience, we see a significant market opportunity for Vectura here.

Firstly, we continue to see a large number of molecules in the pipelines of pharmaceutical companies for respiratory diseases. But increasingly, we also see companies prioritizing the inhaled route for niche respiratory diseases and non-respiratory diseases, CNS oncology or cardiopulmonary for example and of the 300 or so molecules listed in global data with inhalation as the primary route to administration around 33% of those were non-respiratory diseases.

Secondly, 70% of these inhaled folks pipeline molecules are in pre-Phase 2 and in phases where we think Vectura can add significant value to their development. And then when you look at who is developing these molecules, the nearly 90% are in small and medium companies, which are unlikely to build a device and formulation capability for themselves, and where Vectura can maximize their chance of realizing the potential of their R&D investment.

And then finally, overlaying the general pharma market trend towards outsourcing, we do see a significant opportunity for the company and stepping back from the analytics for a moment, this is what we actually see in the market. And despite not strongly promoting ourselves in this market or as a CDMO player over the last few years, we've had a consistent and material interest from companies who see Vectura is having the right capabilities to help them develop their entire products.

And in addition to the market demand for inhaled delivery solutions, we also believe a significant opportunity to continue to innovate and consequently differentiate ourselves in the inhaled space.

Market trends towards the using the inhaled route outside of the traditional asthma and COPD areas, for example bring new challenges, such as the need for higher payload devices, or much more targeted delivery to specific science in the lung, and the growth in biologics and the characteristics of those molecules also bring new challenges for formulation and delivery and of course trends toward digital health and sustainability offer company like Vectura an opportunity to build platform leadership.

And this is what we intend to do with technology strategy rooted in market insight, and with the appropriate investment clearly aligned to it. And on this slide, I have set our strategy for capturing this opportunity for growth, and I won't go through all of these pillars. But I would like to highlight just three. The first pillar is clearly on winning new business. And I'm pleased to say we've begun this process, we have two new feasibility studies recently started.

But let me be clear, these are early steps and we have a lot more to do. But as we ramp-up our business development effort, we hope to build on the number of these studies and the rate of conversion of these two larger deals. And the deals we look for today will encompass new molecular entities, not just generics, and in a broad range of respiratory and non-respiratory diseases, and not just the traditional bastions of asthma and COPD.

And to give you an example, both of the feasibility studies I mentioned are at least two-thirds of the projects currently under discussion are all for these. Under the third pillar, we highlight the shift to a development solutions or CDMO model. And among the implications of this focus is the impact on the way we earn development revenues going forward.

Historically, we've been more dependent on lumpy milestone payments for our earnings under co-investment style agreements. But going forward, our agreements will be less dependent on milestones with a smoother earnings profile over the life cycle of the deal. And it's this model, which allows us to work with new molecular entities without importing that risk into our earnings profile.

And the last pillar focuses on financial discipline and describes what we intend to be disciplined about. This includes reducing R&D, but also ensuring we generate a low risk R&D profile and that we focus our capital on the priorities were set out and not elsewhere.

And we believe by applying this disciplined approach will shift the profile of business to one that continues to be cash generative. And which is but with a lower R&D risk profile and which is primarily focused on organic growth as we leverage our core capabilities to capture market share.

And it's important to underline that also number of future potential events over the next three to four years. For example, achievement of an EXPAREL sales milestone, each of which could generate a material cash bonus inflow to the company. And a business with this kind of profile has a reduced need to run a highly conservative balance sheet and accumulate cash. And that is why today we've announced a substantial capital return but also signaling the capital returns are logical consequence of this business model and the profile that we're seeking to build.

As I said in the beginning of the presentation, the capital return that we're announcing today is the largest in the company's history is the first dividend we ever declared and in thinking about the right mechanism for this return, we have listed to our major shareholders and reflected the preference to reward existing holders plus providing some liquidity during which is what is an opinion uncertain period for financial markets in general. We believe we have the right package here, which is also quick and efficient to execute on.

Some extra audience outside the window. You could have come inside. And lastly, just to close here, underlining again what I think has been a strong first half for an organization which is very clear about where it is going and how it can create value. Making good progress towards this, and we are making good progress. It's not dependent on the new CEO coming over, we are making good progress and making disciplined decisions of how it uses its capital.

So on that note, I'd like to invite questions from the folk in the audience and then we'll turn to the webcast. If you could just state your name, where you're from and try to keep it to one question at a time, that'd be great. Thank you very much. James?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - James Gordon

James Gordon, JPMorgan. I have three questions. I'll do them one at a time. The Flutiform rest of the world, I think sales grew 35% last year and then 75% this year, so 74% in the first half. So why the acceleration? Is there something lumpy in that or do we need to be careful, could that unwind a bit in the second half? Yes, that's the first question really.

Paul Fry

In rest of the world, as you can imagine, there's some steady business in there. But there's also a lot of contracts in many markets, some of them quite large contract with government agencies and so on. So, luckily, [indiscernible] has one quite a few of those and that helps with the supply. And we continue to work with them to make sure that we're competitive and that we can continue to win those and more going forward.

James Gordon

I think the second question is just on R&D. So the CDMO model, what implication of how quickly R&D goes down? Is the way to think about it that what was effectively the proprietary R&D that goes away within two or three years; how quickly could R&D go down?

Paul Fry

Yes, I mean - as I said earlier, we've progressively reduced that. So it's not going to be an overnight thing. And we will give you some guidance as soon as we can as to what the shape of that will be. But you're right, direction of travel will be reducing the normal part of R&D. There will remain some which is reflective of the investments we make in our core platforms, which really supports future partnering deals. But the bulk of it would then be refocused, redeployed on partnering deals as we sign new deals, which will be profitable when you take them into account. But, yes, you can expect that to decline. The timeline you talked about is unreasonable.

James Gordon

And then final question. The CDMO model, if I understand correctly is that you're going to get more royalties and less lumpy milestones. But if the project should require in early stage, does that mean there's going to be quite a long wait to make some money? Because there you have to wait for the product to actually get to the market and get reasonably big before there's royalty starting up?

Paul Fry

That's the model we don't want. So essentially the way we think about this is perhaps the way deals have been constructed in the past, more of the coinvestment basis, is that we have taken some milestone from time-to-time, but as for the profitability those contracts during the development phases has not been so good. And we have to actually wait later for quite large milestones or launch milestones.

We want to change the balance of that and actually accept perhaps lower royalty rates later during the life cycle of the project when we're working on the development with a partner that we're getting paid a good rate for that with the margins that we're making profits throughout the lifecycle. And that's the only way really we can take on M&As because obviously the progress of getting to market though lower than perhaps as you know it. And if we were to take all the risk on the later payout, then we'd struggle I think to get a positive return.

But in this way, as we think, we'll aim to be making money on all projects all of the time and then receive some royalties later if RIP is involved and when they get to market.

Julie Simmonds

Julie Simmonds, Panmure Gordon. I'm interested first on how much investment you need to put into shifting to the CDMO model? Is there going to have to be a certain amount of CapEx on bringing in new technologies or do you have enough? And on the sort of general expenses side, is there a shift in terms of personnel that's required to move to the new model?

Paul Fry

Well, first of all I would say this is a business that we've kind of been in for many-many years. So a lot of the core capabilities of delivering the services we have. Certainly on the business development side, in terms of ramping up that sort of sales and marketing effort, as I said, it's probably something we've not invested in substantially over time. But we are going to do a lot more of that. So there will be some investment in that area.

I think and just broadly, we don't see any big reasons or need to invest lots of CapEx or new expenses right now. We will have a technology strategy focused on what we think are the important technologies to focus on. But I think that's well within the kind of numbers that we already have in our R&D bank if you like. So I don't see exceptional CapEx or expense associated with that.

Nick Nieland

Nick Nieland from Citi. I've got three questions please. The first one, on your [IO 13 segment] which you terminated last year, does that not now look like it fits in with your new business model? Is that something that you would relook at?

Second question is on your litigation with GSK. What are you expecting, I think we can hear this month ruling on royalties between - well, from the beginning of 2019 onwards. Can you tell us what you're expecting there and how that might look?

And then thirdly, just on 632, which was launched. Have you got any information that you can share with us on how that launch is progressing?

Paul Fry

So if I just deal with the litigation question, then maybe I'll pass to Geraldine who - I don't know if you want to touch on 632. So just on the litigation, as you know, we had first jury verdict in the first half which awarded us more or less $19 million for the period of 2016 to 2018. It's now with the judge on deciding what the award should be for 2019 up to the end of the patent, which is 2021, plus any other damages or whatever involved.

We've made our applications. Just clear to make that he's not considering that. We expect a view from him at any moment within September is our expectation. And then also we'll let you know as soon as possible.

In terms of the size of that, I really don't know. I'd like to think that they replied the same methodology to the second period as the first. But really that's the answer for judge and we'll see when it comes out.

I would say, once we have that view, clearly just kind of an opportunity to appeal. And if they do, then that would probably take us on another year before we'd have certainty of letting come through. Right now we've not recognized any asset or income in the statements.

Geraldine Venthoye

To pick up the points from the IO 13 segment that was the UCB partnership that we had, that was the kind of co-investment in partnership that we're signaling right now. We're not going to be entering into in the future. It was a great program for us, because it really does establish us as being a Company that could work with biologics. You know, we established our ability to do particle engineering and to have devices that we're also able to deliver that kind of product into the lung.

But that that was a co-investment that required quite hefty investment from our side both in terms of resources, but also in terms of investments. And that's obviously a very risky type development and the kind of development we're not going to be investing in the future. But what it has done is given us the ability to work with biologics again.

And as we move now into more CDMO model, we're going to be relooking at establishing that that capability again in-house to be able to accept those kinds of products where we're actually in more of a CDMO model and being reimbursed for that development along the way and not taking on that risk.

Paul Fry

We'd like to do but different economics.

Geraldine Venthoye

So in terms of 632, that product has now launched. And in terms of how that launch is going, that I guess the question I am not going to be able to advise on. In terms of what that means for us, obviously it's great validation of our device technology. But there are no material impacts in our half-one numbers from that launch.

Stefan Hamill

Stefan Hamill from Numis. I've also got three, one at a time. Looking at Slides 10 and 11 in the pack, the development revenues you've earned are essentially £7 million. The breakdown of R&D is very-very helpful, and the partnered R&D is £12 million. So we're at minus £5 million on our net R&D if we think about the ramp is going to remain long-term. So I guess I'm interested in how that will evolve and how long it would take?

So just focusing on partnered R&D at the moment, I would presume there's an overhead component there and we need a certain critical massive projects to cover that. How long you think it might take to get into sort of net profitability on the activity? Are we talking 2 years or longer?

Paul Fry

As you expect, I'm not going to give you a date on that. But we are working very hard and we’ll move as fast as we sensible to achieve that. Clearly you can’t remove all costs overnight, similarly we don't want to remove cost - the next year we’re going to need because we signed deal with acquirers. We’ve got to be quite thoughtful about how we do that and we’ll do at the right pace. But it is an important priority for us we think that trajectory needs to be the down, we think it needs to be allocated in the right way and we’re going to move as fast as we can to achieve that.

And now we will come to the prelins in March you’ll have sort of decent view of what it might look like at least on the one year view. I would like to think that we could give you a much more informed view as to how it will evolve here

Stefan Hamill

And then I guess looking at the other chunk of R&D the anticipation there is that’s obviously coming down quite materially but I guess it has to remain if we’re going to continue to invest in our formulation device capabilities. So what proportion of - firstly, is there an intention to keep renewing the formulation device platform and what’s the proportion of that overall is necessary for that?

Paul Fry

So I am not going to give you a number on that again when we’re ready we’ll let you know, it’s not a huge number all I would say and it’s a mix of OpEx but also CapEx but not massive. But yes we firmly intend to continue to invest in our devices and platforms. And formulation and technology are - we think we are differentiated on those now. As I said in the presentation, I think where the market is going there is also business that we get approached for and we think can win.

There is an opportunity for us to invest in technology to continue to lead the market and to be differentiated and to create some intellectual property is still along the way. So definitely we’ll be allocating investment to that, it’s not going to be huge but it will be there.

Stefan Hamill

And just the last one on the nebulized platform so obviously you’ve taken a decision of 647 and its clear that three other assets that you had been working on and you are looking for partners but not going to invest materially in those. But just beyond that there is also a potential in CDMO model there is a lot of interest in using nebulized for more complex delivery. So is there still the intention to keep that within a group with that capability?

Paul Fry

Capability absolutely the nebulized platform as we think it’s a very competitive differentiated platform. Again its one of the things that drives a lot of interest towards us from partners. So absolutely that is a platform that’s critical and strategic for us.

In terms of those kind of ideas which are taking good device platforms combining them perhaps with molecules that are either not been held before or I have been using different settings. I think those are great ideas and we’d be delighted to work with people on those and we do get that kind of incoming as well.

I think what we’re saying today really is in terms of our capital allocation. If we’d continue with those assets ourselves we would be entering clinically lasers it was going to get very expensive. And we think we are best allocating our capital to what we think is a very significant growth opportunity for the business and more of that contract space. If we can realize the value on those assets we will but the real focus for capital is on the CDMO.

Max Herrmann

Max Herrmann from Stifel. Just one question just conceptually I mean if you look at obviously your kind of collaborations with Hikma that you’ve created over the years and if we look at the Ellipta generic programs. I mean a lot of that - you taking proactive decisions on how you want to build your programs. I think what you're saying now is you are going to be reactive to the market rather than proactive and conceptually how - that will mean a lot of these opportunities that you've ended up in the business currently will not happen going forward?

Paul Fry

We’ve got a lot of smart people you spend a lot of time in this space. And we have ideas some of them we were executing ourselves we have a lot of others. And I think we aim to be a good partner and people that can bring thoughts and proposals and ideas to people and not just react to them. So I think to say that we are moving to more reactive stunts I'm not sure is for this case. We’d expect to have good relationships with as we are doing today very well network within the pharma space and be able to bring thoughts and ideas and proposals to them as well as react to people’s pipelines and the opportunities they bring to us.

Max Herrmann

Just to follow-up obviously the nebulized products I mean I know you guys are being talking about ever since they've acquired about doing more partnering deals with those and we've seen really nothing on that. So I know there has been lot of interest but we've always heard was the historical deals that were done by I think [indiscernible] whenever commercially viable?

Paul Fry

The issue is being more that our focus or the company's set up focus would be clearly on generics and investing in our own nebulized pipeline. We've turned business away or not deliberately focused on trying to sign nebulized deals for M&As or anything else. So I would say it’s not that we’ve been unsuccessfully to trying to partners those things. And it just that we haven't really focused on trying to generate new business in that way. And we think again given just what we got in hand today is that is a significant opportunity for us.

Max Herrmann

Again a very similar question really, but specifically on the Hikma agreement for the development or the codevelopment of a number of Ellipta generics. Could you - I mean does this - now for within your strategic priorities presumably it doesn't really and if so could you remind us of your commitments please?

Paul Fry

That's a huge deal for us and notwithstanding where we see the growth opportunity for the company going forward. We are absolutely committed to those Hikma programs and Hikma is the same. And they are hugely valuable for us, and we think we have a strong leadership position in that they are going extremely well. We think the opportunity is high.

You're right in terms of the economics of those they are much of a codevelopment type agreement. I think going forward we want to transition away from those source agreements, but for this one this is incredibly important and we’re very committed to.

Max Herrmann

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Just one follow-up please on 315 and what news flow we can expect for that. So are we going to see data from the clinical trial or will we just get press release when you will resubmit it and have you any idea about the - what sort of review time we can expect?

Paul Fry

I mean - obviously we’re expecting filing by the end of the year in terms of the review time. We’d hope that would then fall in within 2020 in terms of the ability to launch. In terms of what we say when we say we’ll be working particularly that to what’s appropriate to say and when we should say it. So kind of watch that space.

Paul Fry

Good, so no more questions in the room then just check if there is any questions on the webcast. All right, well look, thanks again for coming on today. We appreciate your attendance and we’ll close it here. Thank you.