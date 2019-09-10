Turtle Beach Has Significant Competitive Advantages

We also rebut Joseph Kowaleski's article about Turtle Beach and explain why the console gaming headset market should remain steady going forward.

Ultimately, it is management that knows the current situation best and can predict the market best.

We explain why we are long the stock even while being partially in the dark about the industry.

Many Turtle Beach Corp. (HEAR) skeptics believe the company has no competitive advantage, but we believe this assumption is flawed and will present our reasons below. We believe the competitive advantage, along with management's superior ability to forecast the market, should indicate that the company's growth plans are realistic and that its shares are cheap.

Turtle Beach's competitive advantage

The first point we'll address is HEAR's competitive advantage, which many bears claim is nonexistent. Bears claim that because the company sells a "commodity product", it doesn't have any competitive advantage. However, we have identified several key competitive advantages that HEAR has which have allowed it to maintain its market share at ~40-50% for the past decade.

Brand is obviously a major factor when buying a headset. There is very little information on brand metrics for console headsets, but with the company's high market share in the UK and North America, brand awareness should be quite high.

In the PC headset market, HEAR claims to be 4th in awareness and, more impressively, has gained #2 in preference overall and #1 in preference in the US. Note that this is with a fairly new PC offering.

We believe HEAR's strong brand in console should help it gain market share rapidly in the PC headset space. In fact, as we have pointed out in earlier articles, the company's share of the PC headset market has already grown significantly.

Of course, brand is not the only factor that influences gaming peripheral sales. HEAR's established distribution in North America and Europe, with over 280k points of distribution, is another competitive advantage, especially since over 80% of headset sales are offline, according to the company CEO, who also mentioned that this was unlikely to change quickly anytime soon, as gamers like to try the headsets before buying them. The established distribution systems and retailer relationships represent a significant barrier to entry for new entrants.

Next, HEAR also has a strong history of innovation, with many innovations like glasses-friendly headsets or superhuman hearing. It also has a large selection of gaming peripherals at every price point.

The large selection also helps to retain customers, who can get more features as they become more proficient at gaming simply by upgrading. This is in contrast to companies like PDP, which only offer headsets at one price tier. We believe the ability to offer such a wide selection of headsets is another major competitive advantage.

Last but not least, HEAR has partnered with influencers to promote its products. Influencers sponsored by HEAR include Ali-A, the number one Fortnite YouTuber, and Dr DisRespect, a popular Twitch streamer. Although other gaming peripheral companies have their own influencers, HEAR's influencers allow it to carve out a niche and retain loyal fans of these influencers as customers.

Our POV

Recently, an article by author Joseph Kowaleski attempted to respond to our bull case. We've read through his article thoroughly, and we would like to point out some flaws and give our perspective.

Mr. Kowaleski basically said that because "Active console gamer numbers are relatively flat" and because he "would be very hesitant to call Fortnite the first extremely popular multiplayer game on console," this means that Fortnite was the main cause of the increase in HEAR's revenues. He included this graph from Statista, a third-party research firm, to support his point.

As you can see from the graph, the numbers from 2017 to 2021 are estimates, not actual data. The graph was also last updated on February 20, 2018, and Fortnite hasn't exactly hit its peak at this time, so it's not clear whether Fortnite was factored into the estimates. In our opinion, this graph doesn't support Mr. Kowaleski's claim.

Since we had played on console ourselves (on both a Wii (OTCPK:NTDOY) and an Xbox (MSFT)) a few years ago, and haven't heard of any popular multiplayer games, we believe Fortnite was the first popular multiplayer game.

A study from Newzoo had this chart embedded:

As you can see, 71% of the time Battle Royale games were played on console, which is a far higher share than for games in general (only ~30% of all gamers play on console). And with 62% of gamers having played a Battle Royale game at some point, we believe that it is extremely likely that Fortnite did bring a huge influx of new console gamers.

We also believe many people who were only playing single-player games on console started playing multiplayer games, thus leading to a massive increase in the number of multiplayer console gamers that exceeded growth in the overall console gaming market.

For revenues to decline after 2019 in the console gaming headset market, not only must Fortnite decline in popularity, but the total number of multiplayer gamers on console must also decline significantly, which we believe is unlikely for two reasons:

Many more multiplayer games are available on console - Apex Legends, for example. If people quit Fortnite, they'll likely move over to another multiplayer game, which will likely require them to keep using headsets. Player count doesn't correlate with search interest - we can't emphasize this enough. We believe the large spike in search interest for Fortnite in 2018 was mainly caused by curious bystanders, journalists, etc. and not by Fortnite players. The data is further distorted by the fact that new players frequently search for tutorial videos, tips, etc., inflating search results. As a player becomes more experienced, he or she just logs in to the game directly without needing to search online. Newzoo data again supports this, as the chart above shows that only 55% of Battle Royale gamers watch Battle Royale videos.

Because of these two reasons, we believe the total number of multiplayer gamers on console should remain healthy, supporting the sales of console gaming headsets in the years to come.

Risks

The main risk we see with an investment in HEAR is whether management is honest and turns out to be correct. Unlike shareholders, management has access to numerous industry reports and other data sources that would a cost a fortune for most investors to access. For example, Newzoo, which management references frequently, costs a few thousand dollars per year. Like Glu Mobile(GLUU), which we covered before, most investors are in the dark compared to management. All investors will always be a step behind management.

Unlike GLUU, we are actually comfortable with this risk for HEAR, as management has repeatedly proven that they are accurate in forecasting the market, not only taking share from competitors in 2018 due to accurate forecasting, but also having a staggering track record of beating analyst estimates, especially recently. Management and directors have also bought shares in the open market. Lastly, even if management is somewhat wrong, there is a significant margin of error, as HEAR trades at an attractive multiple.

Conclusion

Overall, we believe management's projections will play out. We also believe the company's strong competitive advantages and low valuation should limit downside. We believe HEAR is priced for the "management is completely wrong" scenario, with potential upside if management is right and limited downside if they are wrong.

